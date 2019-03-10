FURMAN
UNC Greensboro beats Furman 66-62 in SoCon tourney

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 10, 2019

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) Francis Alonso had 19 points as UNC Greensboro narrowly defeated Furman 66-62 in the semifinals of the Southern Conference tournament on Sunday night.

Kaleb Hunter had 10 points for UNC Greensboro (28-5). James Dickey added four points and 15 rebounds.

Matt Rafferty had 17 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and three blocks for the Paladins (25-7). Jordan Lyons added 15 points. Clay Mounce had seven rebounds.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

  Defensive rebound by Clay Mounce 1.0
  James Dickey missed 2nd of 2 free throws 1.0
  James Dickey missed 1st of 2 free throws 1.0
  Personal foul on Andrew Brown 1.0
  Defensive rebound by James Dickey 3.0
  Alex Hunter missed 3-pt. jump shot 5.0
  Defensive rebound by Matt Rafferty 9.0
  Isaiah Miller missed 2nd of 2 free throws 9.0
+ 1 Isaiah Miller made 1st of 2 free throws 10.0
  Personal foul on Jordan Lyons 10.0
+ 2 Clay Mounce made layup 12.0
Team Stats
Points 62 66
Field Goals 24-51 (47.1%) 24-58 (41.4%)
3-Pointers 7-21 (33.3%) 8-19 (42.1%)
Free Throws 7-9 (77.8%) 10-15 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 28 39
Offensive 5 15
Defensive 20 22
Team 3 2
Assists 8 8
Steals 7 8
Blocks 6 2
Turnovers 12 11
Fouls 17 15
Technicals 0 0
32
M. Rafferty F
17 PTS, 10 REB, 5 AST
10
F. Alonso G
19 PTS, 3 REB
12T
away team logo Furman 25-7 243862
home team logo NC-Greensboro 28-5 264066
U.S. Cellular Center Asheville, NC
away team logo Furman 25-7 78.4 PPG 39.4 RPG 16.2 APG
home team logo NC-Greensboro 28-5 76.9 PPG 37.7 RPG 13.1 APG
32
M. Rafferty F 17.2 PPG 9.0 RPG 4.2 APG 62.7 FG%
10
F. Alonso G 17.0 PPG 2.3 RPG 2.6 APG 42.4 FG%
32
M. Rafferty F 17 PTS 10 REB 5 AST
10
F. Alonso G 19 PTS 3 REB 0 AST
47.1 FG% 41.4
33.3 3PT FG% 42.1
77.8 FT% 66.7
NC-Greensboro
Starters
F. Alonso
I. Miller
K. Galloway
J. Dickey
D. Troy
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
F. Alonso 19 3 0 5/14 2/5 7/7 1 31 1 0 4 2 1
I. Miller 9 5 3 4/11 0/1 1/2 1 30 3 0 3 3 2
K. Galloway 8 3 0 3/8 2/5 0/0 3 32 0 1 2 0 3
J. Dickey 4 15 0 1/4 0/0 2/6 4 27 2 1 1 8 7
D. Troy 4 4 5 2/6 0/3 0/0 0 25 1 0 0 1 3
Starters
F. Alonso
I. Miller
K. Galloway
J. Dickey
D. Troy
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
F. Alonso 19 3 0 5/14 2/5 7/7 1 31 1 0 4 2 1
I. Miller 9 5 3 4/11 0/1 1/2 1 30 3 0 3 3 2
K. Galloway 8 3 0 3/8 2/5 0/0 3 32 0 1 2 0 3
J. Dickey 4 15 0 1/4 0/0 2/6 4 27 2 1 1 8 7
D. Troy 4 4 5 2/6 0/3 0/0 0 25 1 0 0 1 3
Bench
K. Hunter
A. Allegri
E. Hamilton
M. Massey
M. Abdulsalam
L. Burgess
J. Konstanzer
M. Hueitt Jr.
R. Tankelewicz
K. Thompson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Hunter 10 1 0 4/6 2/2 0/0 0 14 0 0 0 0 1
A. Allegri 5 1 0 2/2 1/1 0/0 1 10 0 0 0 0 1
E. Hamilton 4 3 0 2/5 0/0 0/0 3 11 0 0 0 1 2
M. Massey 3 2 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 2 18 1 0 1 0 2
M. Abdulsalam 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
L. Burgess - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Konstanzer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Hueitt Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Tankelewicz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Thompson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 66 37 8 24/58 8/19 10/15 15 200 8 2 11 15 22
