UNC Greensboro beats Furman 66-62 in SoCon tourney
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) Francis Alonso had 19 points as UNC Greensboro narrowly defeated Furman 66-62 in the semifinals of the Southern Conference tournament on Sunday night.
Kaleb Hunter had 10 points for UNC Greensboro (28-5). James Dickey added four points and 15 rebounds.
Matt Rafferty had 17 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and three blocks for the Paladins (25-7). Jordan Lyons added 15 points. Clay Mounce had seven rebounds.
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|27.4
|Min. Per Game
|27.4
|8.5
|Pts. Per Game
|8.5
|3.9
|Ast. Per Game
|3.9
|2.6
|Reb. Per Game
|2.6
|62.4
|Field Goal %
|39.7
|16.7
|Three Point %
|35.4
|72.9
|Free Throw %
|73.7
|Defensive rebound by Clay Mounce
|1.0
|James Dickey missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|1.0
|James Dickey missed 1st of 2 free throws
|1.0
|Personal foul on Andrew Brown
|1.0
|Defensive rebound by James Dickey
|3.0
|Alex Hunter missed 3-pt. jump shot
|5.0
|Defensive rebound by Matt Rafferty
|9.0
|Isaiah Miller missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|9.0
|+ 1
|Isaiah Miller made 1st of 2 free throws
|10.0
|Personal foul on Jordan Lyons
|10.0
|+ 2
|Clay Mounce made layup
|12.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|62
|66
|Field Goals
|24-51 (47.1%)
|24-58 (41.4%)
|3-Pointers
|7-21 (33.3%)
|8-19 (42.1%)
|Free Throws
|7-9 (77.8%)
|10-15 (66.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|28
|39
|Offensive
|5
|15
|Defensive
|20
|22
|Team
|3
|2
|Assists
|8
|8
|Steals
|7
|8
|Blocks
|6
|2
|Turnovers
|12
|11
|Fouls
|17
|15
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Furman 25-7
|78.4 PPG
|39.4 RPG
|16.2 APG
|NC-Greensboro 28-5
|76.9 PPG
|37.7 RPG
|13.1 APG
|Key Players
|
32
|M. Rafferty F
|17.2 PPG
|9.0 RPG
|4.2 APG
|62.7 FG%
|
10
|F. Alonso G
|17.0 PPG
|2.3 RPG
|2.6 APG
|42.4 FG%
|Top Scorers
|M. Rafferty F
|17 PTS
|10 REB
|5 AST
|F. Alonso G
|19 PTS
|3 REB
|0 AST
|
|47.1
|FG%
|41.4
|
|
|33.3
|3PT FG%
|42.1
|
|
|77.8
|FT%
|66.7
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Rafferty
|17
|10
|5
|6/15
|0/1
|5/7
|2
|38
|1
|3
|2
|2
|8
|J. Lyons
|15
|0
|0
|5/14
|3/8
|2/2
|2
|36
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|A. Hunter
|8
|0
|1
|3/6
|2/4
|0/0
|3
|35
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|C. Mounce
|4
|7
|1
|2/4
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|23
|0
|0
|1
|2
|5
|N. Gurley
|2
|5
|1
|1/3
|0/2
|0/0
|4
|26
|1
|3
|1
|1
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Rafferty
|17
|10
|5
|6/15
|0/1
|5/7
|2
|38
|1
|3
|2
|2
|8
|J. Lyons
|15
|0
|0
|5/14
|3/8
|2/2
|2
|36
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|A. Hunter
|8
|0
|1
|3/6
|2/4
|0/0
|3
|35
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|C. Mounce
|4
|7
|1
|2/4
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|23
|0
|0
|1
|2
|5
|N. Gurley
|2
|5
|1
|1/3
|0/2
|0/0
|4
|26
|1
|3
|1
|1
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Brown
|9
|3
|0
|4/5
|1/2
|0/0
|4
|28
|2
|0
|2
|0
|3
|M. Bothwell
|7
|0
|0
|3/4
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|8
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|T. Clark
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|J. Slawson
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Schuck
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Pugh
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Swanson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|62
|25
|8
|24/51
|7/21
|7/9
|17
|200
|7
|6
|12
|5
|20
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|F. Alonso
|19
|3
|0
|5/14
|2/5
|7/7
|1
|31
|1
|0
|4
|2
|1
|I. Miller
|9
|5
|3
|4/11
|0/1
|1/2
|1
|30
|3
|0
|3
|3
|2
|K. Galloway
|8
|3
|0
|3/8
|2/5
|0/0
|3
|32
|0
|1
|2
|0
|3
|J. Dickey
|4
|15
|0
|1/4
|0/0
|2/6
|4
|27
|2
|1
|1
|8
|7
|D. Troy
|4
|4
|5
|2/6
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|25
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|F. Alonso
|19
|3
|0
|5/14
|2/5
|7/7
|1
|31
|1
|0
|4
|2
|1
|I. Miller
|9
|5
|3
|4/11
|0/1
|1/2
|1
|30
|3
|0
|3
|3
|2
|K. Galloway
|8
|3
|0
|3/8
|2/5
|0/0
|3
|32
|0
|1
|2
|0
|3
|J. Dickey
|4
|15
|0
|1/4
|0/0
|2/6
|4
|27
|2
|1
|1
|8
|7
|D. Troy
|4
|4
|5
|2/6
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|25
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Hunter
|10
|1
|0
|4/6
|2/2
|0/0
|0
|14
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|A. Allegri
|5
|1
|0
|2/2
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|E. Hamilton
|4
|3
|0
|2/5
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|11
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|M. Massey
|3
|2
|0
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|18
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|M. Abdulsalam
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|L. Burgess
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Konstanzer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Hueitt Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Tankelewicz
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Thompson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|66
|37
|8
|24/58
|8/19
|10/15
|15
|200
|8
|2
|11
|15
|22
-
DREXEL
CHARLS53
63
2nd 6:20
-
MNMTH
CAN53
50
2nd 9:55 ESPU
-
SDAK
IPFW21
37
1st 5:07 ESP+
-
ILL
PSU56
72
Final
-
JMAD
HOFSTRA67
76
Final
-
RUT
IND73
89
Final
-
12HOU
20CINCY85
69
Final
-
NAVY
COLG70
80
Final
-
GWEBB
RADFRD76
65
Final
-
UCONN
ECU82
73
Final
-
IOWA
NEB91
93
Final/OT
-
LEHIGH
BUCK75
97
Final
-
NIOWA
BRAD54
57
Final
-
DEL
WMMARY85
79
Final
-
LIB
LPSCMB74
68
Final
-
ETNST
22WOFF72
81
Final
-
SMU
SFLA77
71
Final
-
21WISC
OHIOST73
67
Final/OT
-
IONA
SIENA73
57
Final
-
NCWILM
NEAST59
80
Final
-
FURMAN
NCGRN62
66
Final
-
ORAL
NDAKST73
86
Final