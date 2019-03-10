HOU
No Text

No. 12 Houston beats No. 20 Cincinnati 85-69 for AAC title

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 10, 2019

CINCINNATI (AP) Corey Davis Jr. scored a career-high 31 points Sunday, and No. 12 Houston dominated the second half for an 85-69 victory over No. 20 Cincinnati that clinched the American Athletic Conference's regular-season title outright.

The Cougars (29-2, 16-2) knocked off the defending champs and earned their first league title since 1992 in the Southwest Conference. Their 29 regular-season wins are a school record.

Down by six early in the second half, Nate Hinton hit back-to-back 3s that started a 35-12 spurt. Davis' back-to-back 3s put the Cougars up by 17 points and sent Cincinnati fans headed for the exits with 4:22 to go.

Last year, the Bearcats (25-6, 14-4) won the regular-season title and the AAC Tournament, beating Houston in the title game. This time, the Cougars swept the season series, winning in Cincinnati for the first time after 16 losses.

The Cougars put themselves in position for a league title by beating the Bearcats 65-58 in Houston on Feb. 10, holding Cincinnati scoreless for the final 6:11.

Jarron Cumberland scored 20 points for Cincinnati, which got outrebounded 42-28.

Cincinnati held a slim lead through most of the first half, but Davis Jr. made a jump shot, a 3-pointer and a pair of free throws in the last 1:33 that sent the Cougars into halftime up 37-35. They missed eight of their first nine shots in the second half, and Cincinnati pulled ahead 47-41.

Hinton hit back-to-back 3s that sparked the decisive run. The Cougars went 8 of 14 from beyond the arc in the second half while pulling away.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

While Houston held its ground this week, the Bearcats' losses this week to UCF and Houston could knock them out of the Top 25.

BIG PICTURE

Houston proved it's the best in the league, knocking off a team that had dominated them until this season. The Cougars also set a school record with 29 regular-season wins, topping the 28-win team from 1967-68.

Cincinnati fell to 0-4 against ranked teams on the season. The Bearcats opened the season at home with a loss against then-unranked Ohio State and concluded it with the loss to the Cougars.

UP NEXT

Both teams will start tournament play Friday in the quarterfinals in Memphis, Tenn.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
G. Robinson Jr.
25 G
J. Cumberland
34 G
32.1 Min. Per Game 32.1
18.3 Pts. Per Game 18.3
3.6 Ast. Per Game 3.6
4.4 Reb. Per Game 4.4
43.6 Field Goal % 40.5
32.9 Three Point % 40.4
65.3 Free Throw % 78.0
  Shot clock violation turnover on Houston 4.0
+ 1 Mamoudou Diarra made 2nd of 2 free throws 34.0
+ 1 Mamoudou Diarra made 1st of 2 free throws 34.0
  Personal foul on Fabian White Jr. 38.0
  Defensive rebound by Mamoudou Diarra 38.0
  Corey Davis Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot 40.0
  Turnover on Keith Williams 1:03
  Offensive foul on Keith Williams 1:03
+ 2 Dejon Jarreau made dunk 1:15
  Bad pass turnover on Keith Williams, stolen by Dejon Jarreau 1:22
  Bad pass turnover on Dejon Jarreau 1:37
Team Stats
Points 85 69
Field Goals 30-65 (46.2%) 19-51 (37.3%)
3-Pointers 12-23 (52.2%) 6-23 (26.1%)
Free Throws 13-18 (72.2%) 25-33 (75.8%)
Total Rebounds 43 31
Offensive 15 7
Defensive 21 17
Team 7 7
Assists 13 11
Steals 6 1
Blocks 5 4
Turnovers 12 11
Fouls 27 19
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
5
C. Davis Jr. G
31 PTS, 3 REB, 6 AST
home team logo
34
J. Cumberland G
20 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
Team Stats
away team logo 12 Houston 29-2 76.1 PPG 44.7 RPG 15.3 APG
home team logo 20 Cincinnati 25-6 71.7 PPG 39.2 RPG 13.7 APG
Key Players
5
C. Davis Jr. G 16.2 PPG 3.2 RPG 2.8 APG 43.0 FG%
34
J. Cumberland G 18.3 PPG 4.4 RPG 3.6 APG 40.6 FG%
Top Scorers
5
C. Davis Jr. G 31 PTS 3 REB 6 AST
34
J. Cumberland G 20 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
46.2 FG% 37.3
52.2 3PT FG% 26.1
72.2 FT% 75.8
NCAA BB Scores