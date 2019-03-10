No. 12 Houston beats No. 20 Cincinnati 85-69 for AAC title
CINCINNATI (AP) Corey Davis Jr. scored a career-high 31 points Sunday, and No. 12 Houston dominated the second half for an 85-69 victory over No. 20 Cincinnati that clinched the American Athletic Conference's regular-season title outright.
The Cougars (29-2, 16-2) knocked off the defending champs and earned their first league title since 1992 in the Southwest Conference. Their 29 regular-season wins are a school record.
Down by six early in the second half, Nate Hinton hit back-to-back 3s that started a 35-12 spurt. Davis' back-to-back 3s put the Cougars up by 17 points and sent Cincinnati fans headed for the exits with 4:22 to go.
Last year, the Bearcats (25-6, 14-4) won the regular-season title and the AAC Tournament, beating Houston in the title game. This time, the Cougars swept the season series, winning in Cincinnati for the first time after 16 losses.
The Cougars put themselves in position for a league title by beating the Bearcats 65-58 in Houston on Feb. 10, holding Cincinnati scoreless for the final 6:11.
Jarron Cumberland scored 20 points for Cincinnati, which got outrebounded 42-28.
Cincinnati held a slim lead through most of the first half, but Davis Jr. made a jump shot, a 3-pointer and a pair of free throws in the last 1:33 that sent the Cougars into halftime up 37-35. They missed eight of their first nine shots in the second half, and Cincinnati pulled ahead 47-41.
Hinton hit back-to-back 3s that sparked the decisive run. The Cougars went 8 of 14 from beyond the arc in the second half while pulling away.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
While Houston held its ground this week, the Bearcats' losses this week to UCF and Houston could knock them out of the Top 25.
BIG PICTURE
Houston proved it's the best in the league, knocking off a team that had dominated them until this season. The Cougars also set a school record with 29 regular-season wins, topping the 28-win team from 1967-68.
Cincinnati fell to 0-4 against ranked teams on the season. The Bearcats opened the season at home with a loss against then-unranked Ohio State and concluded it with the loss to the Cougars.
UP NEXT
Both teams will start tournament play Friday in the quarterfinals in Memphis, Tenn.
|32.1
|Min. Per Game
|32.1
|18.3
|Pts. Per Game
|18.3
|3.6
|Ast. Per Game
|3.6
|4.4
|Reb. Per Game
|4.4
|43.6
|Field Goal %
|40.5
|32.9
|Three Point %
|40.4
|65.3
|Free Throw %
|78.0
|Shot clock violation turnover on Houston
|4.0
|+ 1
|Mamoudou Diarra made 2nd of 2 free throws
|34.0
|+ 1
|Mamoudou Diarra made 1st of 2 free throws
|34.0
|Personal foul on Fabian White Jr.
|38.0
|Defensive rebound by Mamoudou Diarra
|38.0
|Corey Davis Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|40.0
|Turnover on Keith Williams
|1:03
|Offensive foul on Keith Williams
|1:03
|+ 2
|Dejon Jarreau made dunk
|1:15
|Bad pass turnover on Keith Williams, stolen by Dejon Jarreau
|1:22
|Bad pass turnover on Dejon Jarreau
|1:37
|Team Stats
|Points
|85
|69
|Field Goals
|30-65 (46.2%)
|19-51 (37.3%)
|3-Pointers
|12-23 (52.2%)
|6-23 (26.1%)
|Free Throws
|13-18 (72.2%)
|25-33 (75.8%)
|Total Rebounds
|43
|31
|Offensive
|15
|7
|Defensive
|21
|17
|Team
|7
|7
|Assists
|13
|11
|Steals
|6
|1
|Blocks
|5
|4
|Turnovers
|12
|11
|Fouls
|27
|19
|Technicals
|1
|0
|Team Stats
|12 Houston 29-2
|76.1 PPG
|44.7 RPG
|15.3 APG
|20 Cincinnati 25-6
|71.7 PPG
|39.2 RPG
|13.7 APG
|Key Players
|
5
|C. Davis Jr. G
|16.2 PPG
|3.2 RPG
|2.8 APG
|43.0 FG%
|
34
|J. Cumberland G
|18.3 PPG
|4.4 RPG
|3.6 APG
|40.6 FG%
|Top Scorers
|C. Davis Jr. G
|31 PTS
|3 REB
|6 AST
|J. Cumberland G
|20 PTS
|3 REB
|1 AST
|
|46.2
|FG%
|37.3
|
|
|52.2
|3PT FG%
|26.1
|
|
|72.2
|FT%
|75.8
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Davis Jr.
|31
|3
|6
|10/22
|3/9
|8/9
|1
|37
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|A. Brooks
|14
|6
|1
|5/10
|4/8
|0/0
|3
|32
|2
|0
|2
|1
|5
|G. Robinson Jr.
|5
|3
|1
|2/4
|0/0
|1/1
|2
|26
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|F. White Jr.
|3
|7
|0
|1/5
|0/0
|1/2
|4
|24
|0
|3
|4
|5
|2
|B. Brady
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|6
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Hinton
|16
|11
|0
|5/8
|4/4
|2/2
|3
|19
|0
|0
|0
|6
|5
|D. Jarreau
|13
|5
|5
|6/12
|1/2
|0/1
|2
|24
|2
|0
|3
|1
|4
|B. Gresham
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/1
|4
|15
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|C. Alley Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Harris Jr.
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|L. Goesling
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Gorham
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Broodo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. VanBeck
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|85
|36
|13
|30/65
|12/23
|13/18
|27
|200
|6
|5
|12
|15
|21
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Cumberland
|20
|3
|1
|4/11
|3/7
|9/12
|3
|29
|0
|1
|3
|0
|3
|N. Brooks
|16
|6
|1
|6/8
|0/0
|4/4
|4
|4
|1
|2
|3
|4
|2
|C. Broome
|7
|0
|5
|2/11
|1/7
|2/2
|1
|14
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|T. Scott
|7
|8
|0
|1/5
|0/2
|5/6
|3
|33
|0
|0
|1
|3
|5
|J. Jenifer
|2
|3
|2
|0/6
|0/4
|2/4
|1
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Williams
|9
|1
|2
|4/6
|1/2
|0/0
|4
|41
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|M. Diarra
|5
|1
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|3/3
|1
|7
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|L. Johnson
|3
|1
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/2
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|T. Moore
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|28
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|E. Nsoseme
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|21
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|L. Hardnett
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R. Fredericks
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Koz
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Martin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Gillam Toyambi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|69
|24
|11
|19/51
|6/23
|25/33
|19
|201
|1
|4
|11
|7
|17
