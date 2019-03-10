IOWA
NEB

No Text

Late comeback lifts struggling Huskers past Iowa 93-91 in OT

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 10, 2019

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) Amir Harris scored the go-ahead layup with 10.8 seconds left, Thorir Thorbjarnarson blocked Jordan Bohanon's 3-pointer try at the buzzer and Nebraska came back from a nine-point deficit in the last minute of regulation to beat Iowa 93-91 in overtime Sunday.

The win might have served as an emotional sendoff for Cornhuskers' coach Tim Miles, whose future at Nebraska is in serious doubt after his team's free fall the second half of the season. The loss, in Iowa coach Fran McCaffery's return from a two-game suspension, was the fourth in a row for the Hawkeyes (21-10, 10-10 Big Ten).

Nebraska (15-15, 6-14), which had lost 11 of its previous 13 games, trailed by as many as 16 points in the second half and by nine with 50 seconds left. The Huskers made nine shots in a row and 10 of their last 11 in regulation, with Watson making three 3-pointers and Palmer two before Palmer tied it at 81-all with his baseline drive with eight seconds left.

Palmer finished with 27 points and Watson and Isaiah Roby added 23 apiece for a Nebraska team that used only eight players because of injuries and a suspension.

Luka Garza matched his career high with 25 points and Jordan Bohannon had 20 for the Hawks.

When it was over, the 12,000 fans who watched so much bad basketball at Pinnacle Bank Arena were on their feet, the Nebraska players were at center court dancing and Miles made his way back to the locker room to cheers and high-fives.

A 19-3 run over the halves turned a 28-28 tie into a 47-31 Iowa lead, and the Hawkeyes looked ready to win going away.

Their offense didn't go dormant; Nebraska just kept pushing. Iowa, which made 9 of 10 free throws in the last minute of regulation, seemed almost powerless to stop an inspired Nebraska team.

BIG PICTURE

Iowa: The Hawkeyes looked as if they were on their way to a feel-good win after seeing their potential NCAA Tournament seeding go south following three straight losses and six in their previous 11 games. They didn't get it.

Nebraska: The game likely was Miles' last at Pinnacle Bank Arena. What started as a promising season for one of the most experienced teams in the country went into free fall in January, and it's doubtful he'll be back for an eighth season. Miles is 113-112 overall and 52-76 in the Big Ten.

UP NEXT

Iowa plays Illinois or Northwestern in the Big Ten Tournament on Thursday.

Nebraska plays Rutgers in the Big Ten Tournament on Wednesday.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
T. Cook
25 F
J. Palmer Jr.
0 G
34.3 Min. Per Game 34.3
18.9 Pts. Per Game 18.9
3.0 Ast. Per Game 3.0
4.3 Reb. Per Game 4.3
53.4 Field Goal % 36.5
0.0 Three Point % 31.5
65.6 Free Throw % 77.3
  Defensive rebound by Amir Harris 0.0
  Jordan Bohannon missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Thorir Thorbjarnarson 1.0
  30-second timeout called 10.0
+ 2 Amir Harris made driving layup, assist by Thorir Thorbjarnarson 10.0
  Defensive rebound by Johnny Trueblood 38.0
  Joe Wieskamp missed 3-pt. jump shot 40.0
  Defensive rebound by Nicholas Baer 54.0
  Johnny Trueblood missed driving layup 56.0
  Defensive rebound by Amir Harris 1:15
  Nicholas Baer missed free throw 1:15
  Shooting foul on Amir Harris 1:15
Team Stats
Points 91 93
Field Goals 30-69 (43.5%) 35-68 (51.5%)
3-Pointers 10-26 (38.5%) 13-26 (50.0%)
Free Throws 21-32 (65.6%) 10-20 (50.0%)
Total Rebounds 44 45
Offensive 13 8
Defensive 28 32
Team 3 5
Assists 18 18
Steals 5 7
Blocks 2 7
Turnovers 13 9
Fouls 21 25
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
55
L. Garza F
25 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
0
J. Palmer Jr. G
27 PTS, 3 REB, 6 AST
12OTT
away team logo Iowa 21-10 37441091
home team logo Nebraska 16-15 31501293
NEB -1, O/U 150
Pinnacle Bank Arena Lincoln, NE
NEB -1, O/U 150
Pinnacle Bank Arena Lincoln, NE
Team Stats
away team logo Iowa 21-10 78.6 PPG 38.6 RPG 15.5 APG
home team logo Nebraska 16-15 71.4 PPG 38.7 RPG 12.8 APG
Key Players
55
L. Garza F 12.6 PPG 4.5 RPG 0.9 APG 51.9 FG%
0
J. Palmer Jr. G 18.9 PPG 4.3 RPG 3.0 APG 36.2 FG%
Top Scorers
55
L. Garza F 25 PTS 7 REB 1 AST
0
J. Palmer Jr. G 27 PTS 3 REB 6 AST
43.5 FG% 51.5
38.5 3PT FG% 50.0
65.6 FT% 50.0
Iowa
Starters
L. Garza
J. Bohannon
J. Wieskamp
I. Moss
T. Cook
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Garza 25 7 1 10/16 0/2 5/6 2 35 0 0 1 5 2
J. Bohannon 20 3 5 6/12 4/10 4/4 2 40 1 0 3 0 3
J. Wieskamp 14 8 3 4/10 3/6 3/4 2 40 0 0 0 4 4
I. Moss 10 6 2 4/11 2/5 0/0 2 36 1 0 4 2 4
T. Cook 9 9 4 2/8 0/0 5/11 5 27 1 0 2 1 8
Starters
L. Garza
J. Bohannon
J. Wieskamp
I. Moss
T. Cook
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Garza 25 7 1 10/16 0/2 5/6 2 35 0 0 1 5 2
J. Bohannon 20 3 5 6/12 4/10 4/4 2 40 1 0 3 0 3
J. Wieskamp 14 8 3 4/10 3/6 3/4 2 40 0 0 0 4 4
I. Moss 10 6 2 4/11 2/5 0/0 2 36 1 0 4 2 4
T. Cook 9 9 4 2/8 0/0 5/11 5 27 1 0 2 1 8
Bench
C. McCaffery
R. Kriener
N. Baer
M. Dailey
C. Pemsl
R. Till
A. Ash
J. Nunge
C. Fredrick
M. Baer
N. Hobbs
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. McCaffery 6 1 2 2/4 1/3 1/2 2 16 1 0 3 0 1
R. Kriener 5 4 0 1/5 0/0 3/4 2 17 0 1 0 0 4
N. Baer 2 2 1 1/1 0/0 0/1 3 10 0 1 0 0 2
M. Dailey 0 1 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 1 4 1 0 0 1 0
C. Pemsl - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Till - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Ash - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Nunge - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Fredrick - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Baer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Hobbs - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 91 41 18 30/69 10/26 21/32 21 225 5 2 13 13 28
Nebraska
Starters
J. Palmer Jr.
G. Watson Jr.
I. Roby
T. Borchardt
A. Harris
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Palmer Jr. 27 3 6 10/24 2/8 5/11 4 39 3 0 2 0 3
G. Watson Jr. 23 4 3 7/15 7/12 2/2 3 42 1 0 1 0 4
I. Roby 23 8 0 9/12 4/4 1/2 5 37 0 3 2 2 6
T. Borchardt 8 8 0 4/5 0/0 0/0 5 33 0 1 0 5 3
A. Harris 8 10 2 3/5 0/0 2/2 3 23 0 1 2 1 9
Starters
J. Palmer Jr.
G. Watson Jr.
I. Roby
T. Borchardt
A. Harris
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Palmer Jr. 27 3 6 10/24 2/8 5/11 4 39 3 0 2 0 3
G. Watson Jr. 23 4 3 7/15 7/12 2/2 3 42 1 0 1 0 4
I. Roby 23 8 0 9/12 4/4 1/2 5 37 0 3 2 2 6
T. Borchardt 8 8 0 4/5 0/0 0/0 5 33 0 1 0 5 3
A. Harris 8 10 2 3/5 0/0 2/2 3 23 0 1 2 1 9
Bench
T. Thorbjarnarson
J. Trueblood
B. Heiman
I. Copeland Jr.
D. Burke
N. Akenten
T. Allen
J. Costello
K. Davis
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Thorbjarnarson 4 0 3 2/4 0/1 0/0 3 17 1 2 0 0 0
J. Trueblood 0 6 4 0/2 0/1 0/3 1 26 2 0 2 0 6
B. Heiman 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 8 0 0 0 0 1
I. Copeland Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Burke - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Akenten - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Allen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Costello - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 93 40 18 35/68 13/26 10/20 25 225 7 7 9 8 32
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores