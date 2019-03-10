LEHIGH
LEHIGH
BUCK

Mackenzie lifts Bucknell past Lehigh 97-75 in Patriot semis

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 10, 2019

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) Kimbal Mackenzie scored 25 points as Bucknell routed Lehigh 97-75 in the Patriot League Conference tourney semifinals on Sunday.

Nate Sestina added 23 points, 14 rebounds and four assists for the Bison. Avi Toomer had 12 points for Bucknell (21-11). Bruce Moore scored 10.

Jordan Cohen had 23 points for the Mountain Hawks (20-11). Lance Tejada added 11 points. Kyle Leufroy had 11 points.

Key Players
K. Leufroy
J. Sotos
30.3 Min. Per Game 30.3
8.5 Pts. Per Game 8.5
6.0 Ast. Per Game 6.0
4.2 Reb. Per Game 4.2
47.3 Field Goal % 41.7
44.5 Three Point % 33.0
90.0 Free Throw % 77.1
Team Stats
Points 75 97
Field Goals 24-54 (44.4%) 31-58 (53.4%)
3-Pointers 5-15 (33.3%) 12-31 (38.7%)
Free Throws 22-26 (84.6%) 23-27 (85.2%)
Total Rebounds 27 34
Offensive 4 5
Defensive 22 26
Team 1 3
Assists 10 22
Steals 7 5
Blocks 0 4
Turnovers 14 15
Fouls 25 22
Technicals 0 0
Lehigh
Starters
J. Cohen
L. Tejada
K. Leufroy
J. Karnik
P. Andree
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Cohen 23 2 3 6/10 2/3 9/10 3 31 3 0 0 0 2
L. Tejada 11 2 2 3/12 0/3 5/6 3 32 0 0 3 1 1
K. Leufroy 11 3 1 3/7 2/5 3/4 1 32 0 0 1 0 3
J. Karnik 4 3 0 2/6 0/0 0/0 4 22 0 0 1 1 2
P. Andree 2 4 1 1/5 0/3 0/0 4 26 2 0 2 0 4
Bench
J. Wilson
J. Foley
E. Porter
N. Lynch
S. Acoveno
Z. Farrell
J. Lieb
C. Bennett
M. Wilson
D. Roelke
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Wilson 9 5 0 3/6 1/1 2/2 4 21 0 0 2 1 4
J. Foley 8 3 3 3/4 0/0 2/2 1 18 2 0 3 1 2
E. Porter 4 2 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 2 8 0 0 1 0 2
N. Lynch 3 2 0 1/2 0/0 1/2 2 7 0 0 0 0 2
S. Acoveno 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
Z. Farrell 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 1 0 0
J. Lieb - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Bennett - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Wilson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Roelke - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 75 26 10 24/54 5/15 22/26 25 200 7 0 14 4 22
Bucknell
Starters
K. Mackenzie
N. Sestina
A. Toomer
B. Moore
J. Sotos
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Mackenzie 25 6 6 8/12 4/8 5/6 0 36 0 0 3 1 5
N. Sestina 23 14 4 9/16 2/6 3/5 2 34 1 1 2 2 12
A. Toomer 12 2 1 5/7 1/3 1/1 4 17 0 0 1 0 2
B. Moore 10 3 0 2/3 0/0 6/7 4 22 1 0 2 2 1
J. Sotos 9 1 7 3/8 3/7 0/0 3 31 0 1 2 0 1
Bench
J. Meeks
A. Funk
N. Jones
K. Spear
P. Newman
B. Robertson
J. Sechan
W. Ellis
M. O'Reilly
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Meeks 6 1 0 2/5 1/2 1/1 3 15 0 0 3 0 1
A. Funk 4 1 1 0/2 0/2 4/4 3 22 0 0 0 0 1
N. Jones 3 2 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 1 9 1 1 0 0 2
K. Spear 3 0 0 1/1 0/0 1/1 1 2 0 0 0 0 0
P. Newman 2 1 2 0/1 0/0 2/2 1 6 0 1 1 0 1
B. Robertson 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 1 0 1 0 0
J. Sechan 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 1 0 0 0 0
W. Ellis 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
M. O'Reilly - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 97 31 22 31/58 12/31 23/27 22 200 5 4 15 5 26
