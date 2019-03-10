Mackenzie lifts Bucknell past Lehigh 97-75 in Patriot semis
LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) Kimbal Mackenzie scored 25 points as Bucknell routed Lehigh 97-75 in the Patriot League Conference tourney semifinals on Sunday.
Nate Sestina added 23 points, 14 rebounds and four assists for the Bison. Avi Toomer had 12 points for Bucknell (21-11). Bruce Moore scored 10.
Jordan Cohen had 23 points for the Mountain Hawks (20-11). Lance Tejada added 11 points. Kyle Leufroy had 11 points.
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|30.3
|Min. Per Game
|30.3
|8.5
|Pts. Per Game
|8.5
|6.0
|Ast. Per Game
|6.0
|4.2
|Reb. Per Game
|4.2
|47.3
|Field Goal %
|41.7
|44.5
|Three Point %
|33.0
|90.0
|Free Throw %
|77.1
|Bad pass turnover on Joe Foley, stolen by Ben Robertson
|13.0
|+ 1
|Kahliel Spear made free throw
|24.0
|Shooting foul on Ed Porter
|24.0
|+ 2
|Kahliel Spear made layup, assist by Paul Newman
|24.0
|+ 2
|Joe Foley made layup
|45.0
|Bad pass turnover on Ben Robertson, stolen by Joe Foley
|51.0
|Defensive rebound by Paul Newman
|1:01
|Nic Lynch missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:01
|+ 1
|Nic Lynch made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:01
|Shooting foul on Kahliel Spear
|1:01
|Defensive rebound by Ed Porter
|1:06
|Team Stats
|Points
|75
|97
|Field Goals
|24-54 (44.4%)
|31-58 (53.4%)
|3-Pointers
|5-15 (33.3%)
|12-31 (38.7%)
|Free Throws
|22-26 (84.6%)
|23-27 (85.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|27
|34
|Offensive
|4
|5
|Defensive
|22
|26
|Team
|1
|3
|Assists
|10
|22
|Steals
|7
|5
|Blocks
|0
|4
|Turnovers
|14
|15
|Fouls
|25
|22
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
11
|J. Cohen G
|13.3 PPG
|3.9 RPG
|3.7 APG
|52.0 FG%
|
1
|K. Mackenzie G
|17.2 PPG
|2.7 RPG
|2.9 APG
|41.8 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Cohen G
|23 PTS
|2 REB
|3 AST
|K. Mackenzie G
|25 PTS
|6 REB
|6 AST
|
|44.4
|FG%
|53.4
|
|
|33.3
|3PT FG%
|38.7
|
|
|84.6
|FT%
|85.2
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Cohen
|23
|2
|3
|6/10
|2/3
|9/10
|3
|31
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|L. Tejada
|11
|2
|2
|3/12
|0/3
|5/6
|3
|32
|0
|0
|3
|1
|1
|K. Leufroy
|11
|3
|1
|3/7
|2/5
|3/4
|1
|32
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|J. Karnik
|4
|3
|0
|2/6
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|22
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|P. Andree
|2
|4
|1
|1/5
|0/3
|0/0
|4
|26
|2
|0
|2
|0
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Cohen
|23
|2
|3
|6/10
|2/3
|9/10
|3
|31
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|L. Tejada
|11
|2
|2
|3/12
|0/3
|5/6
|3
|32
|0
|0
|3
|1
|1
|K. Leufroy
|11
|3
|1
|3/7
|2/5
|3/4
|1
|32
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|J. Karnik
|4
|3
|0
|2/6
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|22
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|P. Andree
|2
|4
|1
|1/5
|0/3
|0/0
|4
|26
|2
|0
|2
|0
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Wilson
|9
|5
|0
|3/6
|1/1
|2/2
|4
|21
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4
|J. Foley
|8
|3
|3
|3/4
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|18
|2
|0
|3
|1
|2
|E. Porter
|4
|2
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|8
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|N. Lynch
|3
|2
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|S. Acoveno
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Z. Farrell
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|J. Lieb
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Bennett
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Wilson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Roelke
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|75
|26
|10
|24/54
|5/15
|22/26
|25
|200
|7
|0
|14
|4
|22
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Mackenzie
|25
|6
|6
|8/12
|4/8
|5/6
|0
|36
|0
|0
|3
|1
|5
|N. Sestina
|23
|14
|4
|9/16
|2/6
|3/5
|2
|34
|1
|1
|2
|2
|12
|A. Toomer
|12
|2
|1
|5/7
|1/3
|1/1
|4
|17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|B. Moore
|10
|3
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|6/7
|4
|22
|1
|0
|2
|2
|1
|J. Sotos
|9
|1
|7
|3/8
|3/7
|0/0
|3
|31
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Mackenzie
|25
|6
|6
|8/12
|4/8
|5/6
|0
|36
|0
|0
|3
|1
|5
|N. Sestina
|23
|14
|4
|9/16
|2/6
|3/5
|2
|34
|1
|1
|2
|2
|12
|A. Toomer
|12
|2
|1
|5/7
|1/3
|1/1
|4
|17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|B. Moore
|10
|3
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|6/7
|4
|22
|1
|0
|2
|2
|1
|J. Sotos
|9
|1
|7
|3/8
|3/7
|0/0
|3
|31
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Meeks
|6
|1
|0
|2/5
|1/2
|1/1
|3
|15
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1
|A. Funk
|4
|1
|1
|0/2
|0/2
|4/4
|3
|22
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|N. Jones
|3
|2
|0
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|9
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|K. Spear
|3
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|1/1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|P. Newman
|2
|1
|2
|0/1
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|6
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|B. Robertson
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|J. Sechan
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W. Ellis
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. O'Reilly
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|97
|31
|22
|31/58
|12/31
|23/27
|22
|200
|5
|4
|15
|5
|26
-
ETNST
22WOFF72
78
2nd 1:08 ESP+
-
SMU
SFLA74
65
2nd 1:06 ESPU
-
21WISC
OHIOST49
31
2nd 12:44 CBS
-
ILL
PSU56
72
Final
-
JMAD
HOFSTRA67
76
Final
-
RUT
IND73
89
Final
-
12HOU
20CINCY85
69
Final
-
NAVY
COLG70
80
Final
-
GWEBB
RADFRD76
65
Final
-
UCONN
ECU82
73
Final
-
IOWA
NEB91
93
Final/OT
-
LEHIGH
BUCK75
97
Final
-
NIOWA
BRAD54
57
Final
-
DEL
WMMARY85
79
Final
-
LIB
LPSCMB74
68
Final
-
IONA
SIENA0
0138 O/U
+1.5
6:00pm ESP3
-
NCWILM
NEAST0
0150 O/U
-10
6:00pm
-
FURMAN
NCGRN0
0137 O/U
+2
6:30pm ESP+
-
ORAL
NDAKST0
0142 O/U
-3
7:00pm ESP+
-
MNMTH
CAN0
0137 O/U
PK
8:30pm ESPU
-
DREXEL
CHARLS0
0147.5 O/U
-9.5
8:30pm
-
SDAK
IPFW0
0152 O/U
+1
9:30pm ESP+