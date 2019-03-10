North Dakota St. beats Oral Roberts in Summit League tourney
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) Tyson Ward had 25 points as North Dakota State defeated Oral Roberts 86-73 in the quarterfinals of the Summit League Conference tournament on Sunday night.
Ward hit 11 of 13 from the free throw line.
Jared Samuelson had 15 points for North Dakota State (16-15). Cameron Hunter added 13 points. Rocky Kreuser had eight rebounds and four blocks for the home team.
Kevin Obanor had 23 points and 10 rebounds for the Golden Eagles (11-21). Sam Kearns added 16 points. Kaelen Malone had eight assists.
Emmanuel Nzekwesi, who led the Golden Eagles in scoring entering the contest with 15 points per game, shot only 17 percent for the game (1 of 6).
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
|26.4
|Min. Per Game
|26.4
|11.5
|Pts. Per Game
|11.5
|2.5
|Ast. Per Game
|2.5
|6.2
|Reb. Per Game
|6.2
|52.6
|Field Goal %
|48.3
|18.8
|Three Point %
|26.1
|63.6
|Free Throw %
|74.0
|+ 3
|Kaelen Malone made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Francis Lacis
|2.0
|+ 1
|Jared Samuelson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|11.0
|+ 1
|Jared Samuelson made 1st of 2 free throws
|11.0
|Personal foul on Sam Kearns
|11.0
|Lost ball turnover on Kevin Obanor, stolen by Vinnie Shahid
|13.0
|Offensive rebound by Kerwin Smith
|18.0
|Sam Kearns missed 3-pt. jump shot
|20.0
|+ 2
|Vinnie Shahid made layup
|27.0
|Defensive rebound by Tyson Ward
|52.0
|Kevin Obanor missed layup
|54.0
|Lost ball turnover on Vinnie Shahid, stolen by Kerwin Smith
|1:00
|Team Stats
|Points
|73
|86
|Field Goals
|24-57 (42.1%)
|25-42 (59.5%)
|3-Pointers
|10-24 (41.7%)
|10-20 (50.0%)
|Free Throws
|15-23 (65.2%)
|26-36 (72.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|33
|28
|Offensive
|11
|5
|Defensive
|17
|21
|Team
|5
|2
|Assists
|16
|11
|Steals
|6
|7
|Blocks
|0
|7
|Turnovers
|11
|9
|Fouls
|22
|18
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Oral Roberts 11-21
|72.3 PPG
|38.6 RPG
|13.5 APG
|N. Dakota St. 16-15
|72.7 PPG
|33.6 RPG
|11.7 APG
|
|42.1
|FG%
|59.5
|
|
|41.7
|3PT FG%
|50.0
|
|
|65.2
|FT%
|72.2
|
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Kearns
|16
|2
|2
|5/12
|4/10
|2/2
|5
|31
|1
|0
|4
|0
|2
|A. Saunders
|5
|1
|0
|2/5
|0/1
|1/2
|1
|14
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|E. Nzekwesi
|2
|3
|1
|1/6
|0/0
|0/4
|1
|17
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|C. Miller
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Ahmedic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Fuqua
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Milton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Jurgens
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Schneider
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|73
|28
|16
|24/57
|10/24
|15/23
|22
|198
|6
|0
|11
|11
|17
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Ward
|25
|5
|2
|7/10
|0/1
|11/13
|1
|28
|2
|1
|2
|1
|4
|J. Samuelson
|15
|2
|1
|3/5
|3/5
|6/6
|2
|34
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|R. Kreuser
|8
|8
|2
|3/8
|0/4
|2/5
|4
|32
|0
|4
|1
|3
|5
|V. Shahid
|8
|2
|0
|2/4
|0/0
|4/4
|1
|26
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|S. Griesel
|2
|4
|3
|0/2
|0/1
|2/4
|2
|27
|2
|0
|2
|1
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Hunter
|13
|1
|0
|4/5
|4/5
|1/2
|1
|18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|J. Horn
|6
|2
|0
|2/3
|2/3
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|T. Eady
|5
|1
|3
|2/2
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|D. Geu
|4
|1
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|0/2
|4
|8
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|C. Quayle
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Meidinger
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|O. Wilson IV
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Cook
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Knotek
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|86
|26
|11
|25/42
|10/20
|26/36
|18
|199
|7
|7
|9
|5
|21
