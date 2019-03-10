ORAL
North Dakota St. beats Oral Roberts in Summit League tourney

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 10, 2019

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) Tyson Ward had 25 points as North Dakota State defeated Oral Roberts 86-73 in the quarterfinals of the Summit League Conference tournament on Sunday night.

Ward hit 11 of 13 from the free throw line.

Jared Samuelson had 15 points for North Dakota State (16-15). Cameron Hunter added 13 points. Rocky Kreuser had eight rebounds and four blocks for the home team.

Kevin Obanor had 23 points and 10 rebounds for the Golden Eagles (11-21). Sam Kearns added 16 points. Kaelen Malone had eight assists.

Emmanuel Nzekwesi, who led the Golden Eagles in scoring entering the contest with 15 points per game, shot only 17 percent for the game (1 of 6).

Key Players
E. Nzekwesi
23 F
T. Ward
26.4 Min. Per Game 26.4
11.5 Pts. Per Game 11.5
2.5 Ast. Per Game 2.5
6.2 Reb. Per Game 6.2
52.6 Field Goal % 48.3
18.8 Three Point % 26.1
63.6 Free Throw % 74.0
+ 3 Kaelen Malone made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Francis Lacis 2.0
+ 1 Jared Samuelson made 2nd of 2 free throws 11.0
+ 1 Jared Samuelson made 1st of 2 free throws 11.0
  Personal foul on Sam Kearns 11.0
  Lost ball turnover on Kevin Obanor, stolen by Vinnie Shahid 13.0
  Offensive rebound by Kerwin Smith 18.0
  Sam Kearns missed 3-pt. jump shot 20.0
+ 2 Vinnie Shahid made layup 27.0
  Defensive rebound by Tyson Ward 52.0
  Kevin Obanor missed layup 54.0
  Lost ball turnover on Vinnie Shahid, stolen by Kerwin Smith 1:00
Team Stats
Points 73 86
Field Goals 24-57 (42.1%) 25-42 (59.5%)
3-Pointers 10-24 (41.7%) 10-20 (50.0%)
Free Throws 15-23 (65.2%) 26-36 (72.2%)
Total Rebounds 33 28
Offensive 11 5
Defensive 17 21
Team 5 2
Assists 16 11
Steals 6 7
Blocks 0 7
Turnovers 11 9
Fouls 22 18
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
0
K. Obanor F
23 PTS, 10 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
24
T. Ward G
25 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Oral Roberts 11-21 482573
home team logo N. Dakota St. 16-15 434386
Denny Sanford Premier Center Sioux Falls, SD
Oral Roberts
Starters
K. Obanor
K. Malone
K. Smith
D. Weaver
F. Lacis
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Obanor 23 10 1 5/13 1/3 12/15 2 33 1 0 2 5 5
K. Malone 9 3 8 4/9 1/3 0/0 3 37 0 0 1 1 2
K. Smith 6 5 1 3/5 0/0 0/0 3 29 2 0 2 3 2
D. Weaver 6 3 2 2/4 2/4 0/0 5 22 1 0 0 0 3
F. Lacis 6 1 1 2/3 2/3 0/0 2 15 1 0 0 0 1
Bench
S. Kearns
A. Saunders
E. Nzekwesi
C. Miller
E. Ahmedic
R. Fuqua
K. Milton
C. Jurgens
C. Schneider
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Kearns 16 2 2 5/12 4/10 2/2 5 31 1 0 4 0 2
A. Saunders 5 1 0 2/5 0/1 1/2 1 14 0 0 0 1 0
E. Nzekwesi 2 3 1 1/6 0/0 0/4 1 17 0 0 2 1 2
C. Miller - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Ahmedic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Fuqua - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Milton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Jurgens - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Schneider - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 73 28 16 24/57 10/24 15/23 22 198 6 0 11 11 17
N. Dakota St.
Starters
T. Ward
J. Samuelson
R. Kreuser
V. Shahid
S. Griesel
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Ward 25 5 2 7/10 0/1 11/13 1 28 2 1 2 1 4
J. Samuelson 15 2 1 3/5 3/5 6/6 2 34 0 1 0 0 2
R. Kreuser 8 8 2 3/8 0/4 2/5 4 32 0 4 1 3 5
V. Shahid 8 2 0 2/4 0/0 4/4 1 26 1 0 2 0 2
S. Griesel 2 4 3 0/2 0/1 2/4 2 27 2 0 2 1 3
Bench
C. Hunter
J. Horn
T. Eady
D. Geu
C. Quayle
J. Meidinger
O. Wilson IV
J. Cook
J. Knotek
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Hunter 13 1 0 4/5 4/5 1/2 1 18 0 0 1 0 1
J. Horn 6 2 0 2/3 2/3 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 0 2
T. Eady 5 1 3 2/2 1/1 0/0 1 11 1 0 0 0 1
D. Geu 4 1 0 2/3 0/0 0/2 4 8 0 1 1 0 1
C. Quayle 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 9 1 0 0 0 0
J. Meidinger - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Wilson IV - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Cook - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Knotek - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 86 26 11 25/42 10/20 26/36 18 199 7 7 9 5 21
