SMU
SMU
Mustangs
14-16
away team logo
77
TF 9
FINAL
End
2nd
ESPU
Sun Mar. 10
4:00pm
BONUS
71
TF 9
home team logo
SFLA
South Florida
Bulls
19-12
ML: +126
SFLA -2.5, O/U 133
ML: -146
SMU
SFLA

No Text

Chargois, Hunt carry SMU past S Florida in 77-71 victory

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 10, 2019

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) Ethan Chargois had 19 points to lead five SMU players in double figures as the Mustangs defeated South Florida 77-71 on Sunday.

Feron Hunt added 17 points and 14 rebounds for the Mustangs (14-16, 6-12 American Athletic Conference), Jimmy Whitt Jr. scored 14, Jahmal McMurray 13 with six assists and Isiaha Mike scored 11.

Alexis Yetna had 17 points and 13 rebounds for the Bulls (19-12, 8-10). David Collins added 15 points, eight rebounds and seven assists and Justin Brown scored 10.

The Mustangs leveled the season series against the Bulls with the win. South Florida defeated SMU 67-66 on Feb. 7. SMU finished the regular season by snapping its four-game losing streak.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Whitt Jr.
L. Rideau
3 G
31.5 Min. Per Game 31.5
12.9 Pts. Per Game 12.9
5.5 Ast. Per Game 5.5
3.7 Reb. Per Game 3.7
48.0 Field Goal % 39.8
14.3 Three Point % 30.6
57.5 Free Throw % 55.6
+ 2 David Collins made driving layup 2.0
  Offensive rebound by South Florida 5.0
  David Collins missed layup 7.0
  Offensive rebound by Alexis Yetna 12.0
  Xavier Castaneda missed layup 14.0
  Defensive rebound by Alexis Yetna 19.0
  Ethan Chargois missed 2nd of 2 free throws 19.0
+ 1 Ethan Chargois made 1st of 2 free throws 19.0
  Personal foul on Alexis Yetna 19.0
+ 1 David Collins made 2nd of 2 free throws 21.0
+ 1 David Collins made 1st of 2 free throws 21.0
Team Stats
Points 77 71
Field Goals 29-50 (58.0%) 21-60 (35.0%)
3-Pointers 6-14 (42.9%) 6-23 (26.1%)
Free Throws 13-20 (65.0%) 23-32 (71.9%)
Total Rebounds 29 40
Offensive 3 14
Defensive 25 23
Team 1 3
Assists 16 13
Steals 9 5
Blocks 2 1
Turnovers 10 11
Fouls 20 16
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
25
E. Chargois F
19 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
10
A. Yetna F
17 PTS, 13 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo SMU 14-16 364177
home team logo South Florida 19-12 284371
SFLA -2.5, O/U 133
Yuengling Center Tampa, FL
SFLA -2.5, O/U 133
Yuengling Center Tampa, FL
Team Stats
away team logo SMU 14-16 71.7 PPG 39.4 RPG 13.9 APG
home team logo South Florida 19-12 72.3 PPG 43.4 RPG 13.8 APG
Key Players
25
E. Chargois F 12.3 PPG 6.4 RPG 1.8 APG 42.4 FG%
10
A. Yetna F 11.9 PPG 9.4 RPG 1.1 APG 52.5 FG%
Top Scorers
25
E. Chargois F 19 PTS 5 REB 3 AST
10
A. Yetna F 17 PTS 13 REB 1 AST
58.0 FG% 35.0
42.9 3PT FG% 26.1
65.0 FT% 71.9
SMU
Starters
E. Chargois
J. Whitt Jr.
J. McMurray
I. Mike
J. Foster
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Chargois 19 5 3 5/9 2/2 7/8 3 36 2 1 2 1 4
J. Whitt Jr. 14 4 2 7/11 0/0 0/4 4 39 3 0 1 0 4
J. McMurray 13 3 6 5/9 1/4 2/2 4 39 2 0 1 0 3
I. Mike 11 1 1 5/10 1/4 0/0 3 34 0 0 2 0 1
J. Foster 3 1 2 1/3 1/2 0/0 2 9 1 0 0 0 1
Starters
E. Chargois
J. Whitt Jr.
J. McMurray
I. Mike
J. Foster
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Chargois 19 5 3 5/9 2/2 7/8 3 36 2 1 2 1 4
J. Whitt Jr. 14 4 2 7/11 0/0 0/4 4 39 3 0 1 0 4
J. McMurray 13 3 6 5/9 1/4 2/2 4 39 2 0 1 0 3
I. Mike 11 1 1 5/10 1/4 0/0 3 34 0 0 2 0 1
J. Foster 3 1 2 1/3 1/2 0/0 2 9 1 0 0 0 1
Bench
F. Hunt
J. Pyle
W. Douglas
J. Young Jr.
N. Dixon
G. Youngkin
E. Ray
L. Wilfong
C. White
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
F. Hunt 17 14 1 6/7 1/1 4/6 2 36 1 1 4 2 12
J. Pyle 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
W. Douglas 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
J. Young Jr. 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 4 0 0 0 0 0
N. Dixon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Youngkin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Ray - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Wilfong - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. White - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 77 28 16 29/50 6/14 13/20 20 200 9 2 10 3 25
South Florida
Starters
A. Yetna
D. Collins
J. Brown
T. Lang
N. Scekic
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Yetna 17 13 1 6/13 0/2 5/8 2 37 1 0 1 5 8
D. Collins 15 8 7 3/13 0/5 9/11 3 40 1 0 1 2 6
J. Brown 10 2 2 2/6 2/6 4/6 1 27 1 0 3 2 0
T. Lang 7 0 0 3/8 1/4 0/1 1 22 1 0 3 0 0
N. Scekic 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
Starters
A. Yetna
D. Collins
J. Brown
T. Lang
N. Scekic
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Yetna 17 13 1 6/13 0/2 5/8 2 37 1 0 1 5 8
D. Collins 15 8 7 3/13 0/5 9/11 3 40 1 0 1 2 6
J. Brown 10 2 2 2/6 2/6 4/6 1 27 1 0 3 2 0
T. Lang 7 0 0 3/8 1/4 0/1 1 22 1 0 3 0 0
N. Scekic 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
Bench
X. Castaneda
R. Williams
M. Durr
M. Kiir
A. Maricevic
L. Rideau
E. Dawson III
R. Lubin
M. Akec
M. Calleja
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
X. Castaneda 8 4 3 3/9 2/4 0/0 4 28 1 0 3 1 3
R. Williams 7 1 0 3/5 1/1 0/0 1 11 0 0 0 0 1
M. Durr 6 7 0 1/2 0/0 4/4 3 18 0 0 0 3 4
M. Kiir 1 0 0 0/0 0/0 1/2 0 5 0 1 0 0 0
A. Maricevic 0 2 0 0/3 0/0 0/0 1 9 0 0 0 1 1
L. Rideau - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Dawson III - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Lubin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Akec - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Calleja - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 71 37 13 21/60 6/23 23/32 16 200 5 1 11 14 23
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores