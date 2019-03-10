Chargois, Hunt carry SMU past S Florida in 77-71 victory
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) Ethan Chargois had 19 points to lead five SMU players in double figures as the Mustangs defeated South Florida 77-71 on Sunday.
Feron Hunt added 17 points and 14 rebounds for the Mustangs (14-16, 6-12 American Athletic Conference), Jimmy Whitt Jr. scored 14, Jahmal McMurray 13 with six assists and Isiaha Mike scored 11.
Alexis Yetna had 17 points and 13 rebounds for the Bulls (19-12, 8-10). David Collins added 15 points, eight rebounds and seven assists and Justin Brown scored 10.
The Mustangs leveled the season series against the Bulls with the win. South Florida defeated SMU 67-66 on Feb. 7. SMU finished the regular season by snapping its four-game losing streak.
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|31.5
|Min. Per Game
|31.5
|12.9
|Pts. Per Game
|12.9
|5.5
|Ast. Per Game
|5.5
|3.7
|Reb. Per Game
|3.7
|48.0
|Field Goal %
|39.8
|14.3
|Three Point %
|30.6
|57.5
|Free Throw %
|55.6
|+ 2
|David Collins made driving layup
|2.0
|Offensive rebound by South Florida
|5.0
|David Collins missed layup
|7.0
|Offensive rebound by Alexis Yetna
|12.0
|Xavier Castaneda missed layup
|14.0
|Defensive rebound by Alexis Yetna
|19.0
|Ethan Chargois missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|19.0
|+ 1
|Ethan Chargois made 1st of 2 free throws
|19.0
|Personal foul on Alexis Yetna
|19.0
|+ 1
|David Collins made 2nd of 2 free throws
|21.0
|+ 1
|David Collins made 1st of 2 free throws
|21.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|77
|71
|Field Goals
|29-50 (58.0%)
|21-60 (35.0%)
|3-Pointers
|6-14 (42.9%)
|6-23 (26.1%)
|Free Throws
|13-20 (65.0%)
|23-32 (71.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|29
|40
|Offensive
|3
|14
|Defensive
|25
|23
|Team
|1
|3
|Assists
|16
|13
|Steals
|9
|5
|Blocks
|2
|1
|Turnovers
|10
|11
|Fouls
|20
|16
|Technicals
|1
|0
|Team Stats
|SMU 14-16
|71.7 PPG
|39.4 RPG
|13.9 APG
|South Florida 19-12
|72.3 PPG
|43.4 RPG
|13.8 APG
|Key Players
|
25
|E. Chargois F
|12.3 PPG
|6.4 RPG
|1.8 APG
|42.4 FG%
|
10
|A. Yetna F
|11.9 PPG
|9.4 RPG
|1.1 APG
|52.5 FG%
|Top Scorers
|E. Chargois F
|19 PTS
|5 REB
|3 AST
|A. Yetna F
|17 PTS
|13 REB
|1 AST
|
|58.0
|FG%
|35.0
|
|
|42.9
|3PT FG%
|26.1
|
|
|65.0
|FT%
|71.9
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Chargois
|19
|5
|3
|5/9
|2/2
|7/8
|3
|36
|2
|1
|2
|1
|4
|J. Whitt Jr.
|14
|4
|2
|7/11
|0/0
|0/4
|4
|39
|3
|0
|1
|0
|4
|J. McMurray
|13
|3
|6
|5/9
|1/4
|2/2
|4
|39
|2
|0
|1
|0
|3
|I. Mike
|11
|1
|1
|5/10
|1/4
|0/0
|3
|34
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|J. Foster
|3
|1
|2
|1/3
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Chargois
|19
|5
|3
|5/9
|2/2
|7/8
|3
|36
|2
|1
|2
|1
|4
|J. Whitt Jr.
|14
|4
|2
|7/11
|0/0
|0/4
|4
|39
|3
|0
|1
|0
|4
|J. McMurray
|13
|3
|6
|5/9
|1/4
|2/2
|4
|39
|2
|0
|1
|0
|3
|I. Mike
|11
|1
|1
|5/10
|1/4
|0/0
|3
|34
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|J. Foster
|3
|1
|2
|1/3
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|F. Hunt
|17
|14
|1
|6/7
|1/1
|4/6
|2
|36
|1
|1
|4
|2
|12
|J. Pyle
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W. Douglas
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Young Jr.
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Dixon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Youngkin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Ray
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Wilfong
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. White
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|77
|28
|16
|29/50
|6/14
|13/20
|20
|200
|9
|2
|10
|3
|25
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Yetna
|17
|13
|1
|6/13
|0/2
|5/8
|2
|37
|1
|0
|1
|5
|8
|D. Collins
|15
|8
|7
|3/13
|0/5
|9/11
|3
|40
|1
|0
|1
|2
|6
|J. Brown
|10
|2
|2
|2/6
|2/6
|4/6
|1
|27
|1
|0
|3
|2
|0
|T. Lang
|7
|0
|0
|3/8
|1/4
|0/1
|1
|22
|1
|0
|3
|0
|0
|N. Scekic
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Yetna
|17
|13
|1
|6/13
|0/2
|5/8
|2
|37
|1
|0
|1
|5
|8
|D. Collins
|15
|8
|7
|3/13
|0/5
|9/11
|3
|40
|1
|0
|1
|2
|6
|J. Brown
|10
|2
|2
|2/6
|2/6
|4/6
|1
|27
|1
|0
|3
|2
|0
|T. Lang
|7
|0
|0
|3/8
|1/4
|0/1
|1
|22
|1
|0
|3
|0
|0
|N. Scekic
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|X. Castaneda
|8
|4
|3
|3/9
|2/4
|0/0
|4
|28
|1
|0
|3
|1
|3
|R. Williams
|7
|1
|0
|3/5
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|M. Durr
|6
|7
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|4/4
|3
|18
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4
|M. Kiir
|1
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A. Maricevic
|0
|2
|0
|0/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|9
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|L. Rideau
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Dawson III
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Lubin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Akec
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Calleja
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|71
|37
|13
|21/60
|6/23
|23/32
|16
|200
|5
|1
|11
|14
|23
-
FURMAN
NCGRN49
44
2nd 10:04 ESP+
-
ORAL
NDAKST48
43
1st 0.0 ESP+
-
JMAD
HOFSTRA67
76
Final
-
NAVY
COLG70
80
Final
-
RUT
IND73
89
Final
-
12HOU
20CINCY85
69
Final
-
ILL
PSU56
72
Final
-
GWEBB
RADFRD76
65
Final
-
UCONN
ECU82
73
Final
-
IOWA
NEB91
93
Final/OT
-
NIOWA
BRAD54
57
Final
-
LEHIGH
BUCK75
97
Final
-
DEL
WMMARY85
79
Final
-
LIB
LPSCMB74
68
Final
-
SMU
SFLA77
71
Final
-
ETNST
22WOFF72
81
Final
-
21WISC
OHIOST73
67
Final/OT
-
IONA
SIENA73
57
Final
-
NCWILM
NEAST59
80
Final
-
DREXEL
CHARLS0
0147 O/U
-10
8:30pm
-
MNMTH
CAN0
0137 O/U
PK
8:30pm ESPU
-
SDAK
IPFW0
0152 O/U
PK
9:30pm ESP+