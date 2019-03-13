ALST
Ross scores 14 to lift Alabama St. over Jackson St. 58-49

  • Mar 13, 2019

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) Jacoby Ross had 14 points off the bench to lift Alabama State to a 58-49 win over Jackson State in the quarterfinals of the Southwestern Athletic Conference Tourney on Tuesday night.

Tobi Ewuosho had 10 points and six rebounds for Alabama State (12-18). Reginald Gee added 10 points. Fausto Pichardo had eight rebounds for the visitors.

Chris Howell had 10 points for the Tigers (13-19). Jayveous McKinnis added 14 rebounds and four blocks.

---

Key Players
J. Ross
10 G
C. Howell
30.5 Min. Per Game 30.5
12.3 Pts. Per Game 12.3
2.4 Ast. Per Game 2.4
7.5 Reb. Per Game 7.5
34.1 Field Goal % 42.7
33.3 Three Point % 18.8
83.5 Free Throw % 62.4
  Defensive rebound by Fausto Pichardo 13.0
  Dontelius Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot 15.0
  Defensive rebound by Jayveous McKinnis 22.0
  Leon Daniels missed 2nd of 2 free throws 22.0
+ 1 Leon Daniels made 1st of 2 free throws 22.0
  Personal foul on Chris Howell 22.0
  Lost ball turnover on Jeremiah Bozeman 32.0
+ 3 Tobi Ewuosho made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Leon Daniels 40.0
  Turnover on Jayveous McKinnis 1:05
  Offensive rebound by Chris Howell 1:06
  Jayveous McKinnis missed dunk 1:08
Team Stats
Points 58 49
Field Goals 20-48 (41.7%) 15-47 (31.9%)
3-Pointers 6-15 (40.0%) 4-15 (26.7%)
Free Throws 12-21 (57.1%) 15-24 (62.5%)
Total Rebounds 37 30
Offensive 11 8
Defensive 24 17
Team 2 5
Assists 8 10
Steals 6 11
Blocks 3 6
Turnovers 15 11
Fouls 17 18
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
10
J. Ross G
14 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
1
C. Howell G
10 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Alabama State 12-18 352358
home team logo Jackson State 13-19 212849
JACKST -5.5, O/U 128
Williams Assembly Center Jackson, MS
away team logo Alabama State 12-18 67.3 PPG 39.3 RPG 10.0 APG
home team logo Jackson State 13-19 61.7 PPG 38.3 RPG 11.2 APG
Key Players
10
J. Ross G 12.9 PPG 2.7 RPG 2.3 APG 34.1 FG%
1
C. Howell G 12.2 PPG 7.4 RPG 2.3 APG 42.7 FG%
Top Scorers
10
J. Ross G 14 PTS 6 REB 1 AST
1
C. Howell G 10 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
41.7 FG% 31.9
40.0 3PT FG% 26.7
57.1 FT% 62.5
Alabama State
Starters
R. Gee
T. Ewuosho
F. Pichardo
L. Daniels
K. Holston
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Gee 10 4 2 4/12 2/4 0/0 2 27 0 0 2 2 2
T. Ewuosho 10 6 0 3/7 1/1 3/7 2 33 2 2 5 3 3
F. Pichardo 9 8 1 4/4 0/0 1/3 4 30 2 1 2 3 5
L. Daniels 8 7 3 1/6 1/2 5/7 1 36 1 0 0 2 5
K. Holston 0 2 0 0/3 0/1 0/0 3 10 0 0 4 0 2
Bench
J. Ross
A. Seay
B. Johnson
A. Rogers
E. Jones
G. Davis
T. Gosier II
J. Sellars
A. Farrar
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Ross 14 6 1 6/11 1/3 1/2 1 35 1 0 1 0 6
A. Seay 5 0 0 1/3 1/3 2/2 1 12 0 0 0 0 0
B. Johnson 2 2 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 2 10 0 0 0 1 1
A. Rogers 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 7 0 0 1 0 0
E. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Gosier II - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Sellars - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Farrar - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 58 35 8 20/48 6/15 12/21 17 200 6 3 15 11 24
Jackson State
Starters
C. Howell
V. Wallis
L. Howard
D. Ross
J. McKinnis
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Howell 10 3 1 3/7 0/0 4/4 3 28 2 0 4 1 2
V. Wallis 9 0 4 4/12 0/1 1/4 4 29 0 1 2 0 0
L. Howard 8 2 1 1/5 1/5 5/6 4 31 1 1 0 0 2
D. Ross 6 4 2 2/6 2/6 0/0 1 40 2 0 3 1 3
J. McKinnis 6 14 1 2/5 0/0 2/4 3 35 3 4 1 5 9
Bench
J. Walker
K. Spencer
W. Brown
J. Love
J. Bozeman
J. Berry
D. Clopton
J. Glenn
D. Wilson
C. McIntosh
J. Everett
H. Shelton
K. Wesley
C. Dillard
J. Johnson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Walker 4 0 0 1/5 1/3 1/2 1 10 1 0 0 0 0
K. Spencer 4 2 0 2/4 0/0 0/0 0 9 1 0 0 1 1
W. Brown 2 0 1 0/3 0/0 2/4 1 12 0 0 0 0 0
J. Love 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
J. Bozeman 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 3 1 0 1 0 0
J. Berry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Clopton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Glenn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Wilson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. McIntosh - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Everett - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Shelton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Wesley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Dillard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 49 25 10 15/47 4/15 15/24 18 199 11 6 11 8 17
NCAA BB Scores