Ross scores 14 to lift Alabama St. over Jackson St. 58-49
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) Jacoby Ross had 14 points off the bench to lift Alabama State to a 58-49 win over Jackson State in the quarterfinals of the Southwestern Athletic Conference Tourney on Tuesday night.
Tobi Ewuosho had 10 points and six rebounds for Alabama State (12-18). Reginald Gee added 10 points. Fausto Pichardo had eight rebounds for the visitors.
Chris Howell had 10 points for the Tigers (13-19). Jayveous McKinnis added 14 rebounds and four blocks.
|30.5
|Min. Per Game
|30.5
|12.3
|Pts. Per Game
|12.3
|2.4
|Ast. Per Game
|2.4
|7.5
|Reb. Per Game
|7.5
|34.1
|Field Goal %
|42.7
|33.3
|Three Point %
|18.8
|83.5
|Free Throw %
|62.4
|Defensive rebound by Fausto Pichardo
|13.0
|Dontelius Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot
|15.0
|Defensive rebound by Jayveous McKinnis
|22.0
|Leon Daniels missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|22.0
|+ 1
|Leon Daniels made 1st of 2 free throws
|22.0
|Personal foul on Chris Howell
|22.0
|Lost ball turnover on Jeremiah Bozeman
|32.0
|+ 3
|Tobi Ewuosho made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Leon Daniels
|40.0
|Turnover on Jayveous McKinnis
|1:05
|Offensive rebound by Chris Howell
|1:06
|Jayveous McKinnis missed dunk
|1:08
|Team Stats
|Points
|58
|49
|Field Goals
|20-48 (41.7%)
|15-47 (31.9%)
|3-Pointers
|6-15 (40.0%)
|4-15 (26.7%)
|Free Throws
|12-21 (57.1%)
|15-24 (62.5%)
|Total Rebounds
|37
|30
|Offensive
|11
|8
|Defensive
|24
|17
|Team
|2
|5
|Assists
|8
|10
|Steals
|6
|11
|Blocks
|3
|6
|Turnovers
|15
|11
|Fouls
|17
|18
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Alabama State 12-18
|67.3 PPG
|39.3 RPG
|10.0 APG
|Jackson State 13-19
|61.7 PPG
|38.3 RPG
|11.2 APG
|
|41.7
|FG%
|31.9
|
|
|40.0
|3PT FG%
|26.7
|
|
|57.1
|FT%
|62.5
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Gee
|10
|4
|2
|4/12
|2/4
|0/0
|2
|27
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2
|T. Ewuosho
|10
|6
|0
|3/7
|1/1
|3/7
|2
|33
|2
|2
|5
|3
|3
|F. Pichardo
|9
|8
|1
|4/4
|0/0
|1/3
|4
|30
|2
|1
|2
|3
|5
|L. Daniels
|8
|7
|3
|1/6
|1/2
|5/7
|1
|36
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|K. Holston
|0
|2
|0
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|10
|0
|0
|4
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Ross
|14
|6
|1
|6/11
|1/3
|1/2
|1
|35
|1
|0
|1
|0
|6
|A. Seay
|5
|0
|0
|1/3
|1/3
|2/2
|1
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B. Johnson
|2
|2
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|10
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|A. Rogers
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|7
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|E. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Davis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Gosier II
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Sellars
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Farrar
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|58
|35
|8
|20/48
|6/15
|12/21
|17
|200
|6
|3
|15
|11
|24
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Howell
|10
|3
|1
|3/7
|0/0
|4/4
|3
|28
|2
|0
|4
|1
|2
|V. Wallis
|9
|0
|4
|4/12
|0/1
|1/4
|4
|29
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|L. Howard
|8
|2
|1
|1/5
|1/5
|5/6
|4
|31
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|D. Ross
|6
|4
|2
|2/6
|2/6
|0/0
|1
|40
|2
|0
|3
|1
|3
|J. McKinnis
|6
|14
|1
|2/5
|0/0
|2/4
|3
|35
|3
|4
|1
|5
|9
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Walker
|4
|0
|0
|1/5
|1/3
|1/2
|1
|10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K. Spencer
|4
|2
|0
|2/4
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|9
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|W. Brown
|2
|0
|1
|0/3
|0/0
|2/4
|1
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Love
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Bozeman
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|J. Berry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Clopton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Glenn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Wilson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. McIntosh
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Everett
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Shelton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Wesley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Dillard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|49
|25
|10
|15/47
|4/15
|15/24
|18
|199
|11
|6
|11
|8
|17
