Shahid leads NDSU past Omaha 73-63 in Summit League final

  • Mar 12, 2019

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) Vinnie Shahid scored 20 of his 22 points in the second half, and North Dakota State beat Omaha 73-63 on Tuesday night in the Summit League Tournament title game to earn its first NCAA Tournament bid since 2015.

The No. 4-seeded Bison (17-15) also got 15 points and seven rebounds from Tyson Ward.

North Dakota State saw a 14-point second-half lead evaporate before securing the win with a late run. Omaha (21-10) tied it at 51 with 8:37 to play and had a chance at the lead, but Matt Pile missed a free throw on a potential three-point play. From there, the Bison went on a 9-0 run and were never threatened again, sealing the win with free throws down the stretch.

Mitch Hahn scored 16 points and Zach Jackson had 15 for Omaha. Pile finished with 12 points and 14 rebounds while KJ Robinson scored 11 points.

Ward got back on track after scoring a season-low three points in North Dakota State's semifinal win over Western Illinois. He had 25 points in a quarterfinal win over Oral Roberts.

Ward had 11 against Omaha at halftime, and then Shahid took over. Shahid's 3-pointer as the shot clock expired with 2:10 remaining lifted the lead back to 10.

The No. 2-seeded Mavericks had gone the final 6:44 of the first half without a field goal. North Dakota State built a 41-27 halftime lead.

BIG PICTURE

North Dakota State: Has a 1-3 record in the NCAA Tournament, including an 80-75, overtime upset of No. 5 seed Oklahoma in 2014. This was the Bison's fifth title game appearance in seven years.

Omaha: This is the second time Omaha has played in the Summit League title game. The program has never played in the NCAA Tournament.

UP NEXT

North Dakota State: The Bison will find out their NCAA Tournament opponent on Sunday.

Omaha: The 21 wins are the most in the Mavericks' Division I history. They lose one senior in Zach Jackson.

Key Players
T. Ward
24 G
Z. Jackson
21 G
34.1 Min. Per Game 34.1
18.2 Pts. Per Game 18.2
1.9 Ast. Per Game 1.9
4.4 Reb. Per Game 4.4
48.4 Field Goal % 49.5
31.5 Three Point % 43.2
73.8 Free Throw % 75.9
+ 1 Vinnie Shahid made 2nd of 2 free throws 10.0
+ 1 Vinnie Shahid made 1st of 2 free throws 10.0
  Personal foul on Mitch Hahn 10.0
  Defensive rebound by Vinnie Shahid 14.0
  KJ Robinson missed jump shot 16.0
+ 1 Vinnie Shahid made 2nd of 2 free throws 23.0
+ 1 Vinnie Shahid made 1st of 2 free throws 23.0
  Personal foul on JT Gibson 23.0
+ 2 KJ Robinson made layup 24.0
+ 1 Vinnie Shahid made 2nd of 2 free throws 29.0
+ 1 Vinnie Shahid made 1st of 2 free throws 29.0
Team Stats
Points 73 63
Field Goals 25-53 (47.2%) 24-57 (42.1%)
3-Pointers 10-24 (41.7%) 8-18 (44.4%)
Free Throws 13-15 (86.7%) 7-11 (63.6%)
Total Rebounds 33 33
Offensive 5 7
Defensive 27 25
Team 1 1
Assists 10 6
Steals 3 2
Blocks 3 5
Turnovers 4 7
Fouls 12 18
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
0
V. Shahid G
22 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
44
M. Hahn F
16 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo N. Dakota St. 18-15 413273
home team logo Neb.-Omaha 21-11 273663
Denny Sanford Premier Center Sioux Falls, SD
N. Dakota St.
Starters
V. Shahid
T. Ward
R. Kreuser
J. Samuelson
S. Griesel
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
V. Shahid 22 2 3 7/12 2/5 6/7 0 29 0 0 0 1 1
T. Ward 15 7 2 6/9 1/1 2/3 1 36 1 0 1 0 7
R. Kreuser 9 5 0 4/10 1/5 0/0 2 23 0 2 1 0 5
J. Samuelson 6 3 0 2/6 2/6 0/0 4 34 0 0 0 1 2
S. Griesel 2 5 1 1/4 0/1 0/0 2 26 2 0 1 1 4
Bench
C. Hunter
T. Eady
D. Geu
C. Quayle
J. Horn
J. Meidinger
O. Wilson IV
J. Cook
J. Knotek
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Hunter 12 1 2 3/3 3/3 3/3 0 13 0 0 0 0 1
T. Eady 5 2 1 1/1 1/1 2/2 0 15 0 0 0 0 2
D. Geu 2 6 1 1/7 0/1 0/0 2 17 0 1 1 2 4
C. Quayle 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0
J. Horn 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 3 0 0 0 0 1
J. Meidinger - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Wilson IV - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Cook - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Knotek - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 73 32 10 25/53 10/24 13/15 12 200 3 3 4 5 27
Neb.-Omaha
Starters
M. Hahn
Z. Jackson
M. Pile
K. Robinson
J. Gibson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Hahn 16 7 1 6/14 1/6 3/3 3 39 0 1 2 2 5
Z. Jackson 15 2 2 5/13 3/5 2/4 3 37 1 0 2 1 1
M. Pile 12 14 0 6/12 0/0 0/1 2 27 0 1 1 4 10
K. Robinson 11 5 3 4/9 1/3 2/3 2 30 0 0 1 0 5
J. Gibson 3 2 0 1/5 1/2 0/0 4 37 0 0 0 0 2
Bench
A. Akinwole
B. Barney
W. Tut
H. Miller
Z. Thornhill
E. Tricker
L. Strom
E. Duplechan
K. Luedtke
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Akinwole 6 0 0 2/4 2/2 0/0 2 16 1 0 1 0 0
B. Barney 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 0 0
W. Tut 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 8 0 3 0 0 2
H. Miller - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Thornhill - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Tricker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Strom - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Duplechan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Luedtke - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 63 32 6 24/57 8/18 7/11 18 200 2 5 7 7 25
NCAA BB Scores