CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) Kerry Blackshear had 19 points and 10 rebounds to help No. 16 Virginia Tech beat Miami 71-56 in the second round of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament on Wednesday.

Ty Outlaw added 14 points - all in the first half - points for the fifth-seeded Hokies (24-7), who never trailed after scoring the game's first 11 points. The Hokies ran out to a 20-point lead before halftime, then turned away Miami's last serious push early in the second half with a 20-5 run that increased the margin past 20 again.

Virginia Tech shot 50 percent, including 11 of 27 on 3-pointers, to beat the 12th-seeded Hurricanes for a third time this season - all by double-figure margins.

Chris Lykes scored 19 points for Miami (14-18) which beat Wake Forest in Tuesday's first round. But the Hurricanes never gave themselves much of a chance on Day 2, falling behind big from the jump.

BIG PICTURE

Miami: The Hurricanes' win against the Demon Deacons ensured they would win at least one game in the ACC Tournament in seven of Jim Larranaga's eight seasons as coach. That turned out to be the only highlight in a two-day stay in Charlotte at the end of a frustrating season, which included Lykes - the team's 5-foot-7 leading scorer at 16.2 points - behind helped off after he suffered an apparent right-leg injury when landing on a layup with 3:24 left. Larranaga has his first losing season since going 9-18 in his first year at George Mason in 1997-98, and he had won at least 20 games in six of his first seven seasons with the Hurricanes.

Virginia Tech: The Hokies won't have point guard Justin Robinson for the ACC Tournament as he continues to deal with a foot injury that has sidelined him since late January. That wasn't a problem in their tournament debut in a game they were expected to win.

UP NEXT

The Hokies will face 12th-ranked and fourth-seeded Florida State in Thursday's quarterfinals.

---

Key Players
A. Lawrence II
3 G
N. Alexander-Walker
4 G
34.1 Min. Per Game 34.1
16.6 Pts. Per Game 16.6
3.9 Ast. Per Game 3.9
4.1 Reb. Per Game 4.1
45.3 Field Goal % 48.0
34.7 Three Point % 38.5
75.8 Free Throw % 78.0
  Turnover on Virginia Tech 23.0
  Defensive rebound by Jonathan Kabongo 21.0
  Willie Herenton missed layup 25.0
  Offensive rebound by Willie Herenton 32.0
  Willie Herenton missed layup, blocked by Jonathan Kabongo 34.0
  Defensive rebound by Anthony Lawrence II 34.0
  P.J. Horne missed layup 34.0
  Offensive rebound by P.J. Horne 41.0
  P.J. Horne missed layup 43.0
  Defensive rebound by Jonathan Kabongo 1:12
  Willie Herenton missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:14
Team Stats
Points 56 71
Field Goals 19-56 (33.9%) 27-54 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 8-29 (27.6%) 11-27 (40.7%)
Free Throws 10-14 (71.4%) 6-7 (85.7%)
Total Rebounds 30 36
Offensive 9 7
Defensive 20 27
Team 1 2
Assists 10 17
Steals 3 4
Blocks 0 3
Turnovers 8 9
Fouls 10 16
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
0
C. Lykes G
19 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
24
K. Blackshear Jr. F
19 PTS, 10 REB, 4 AST
12T
away team logo Miami (Fla.) 14-18 213556
home team logo 16 Virginia Tech 24-7 383371
Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC
Team Stats
away team logo Miami (Fla.) 14-18 72.3 PPG 35.9 RPG 13.0 APG
home team logo 16 Virginia Tech 24-7 74.5 PPG 35.6 RPG 15.4 APG
Key Players
0
C. Lykes G 16.1 PPG 2.7 RPG 3.3 APG 40.6 FG%
24
K. Blackshear Jr. F 14.5 PPG 7.2 RPG 2.3 APG 52.0 FG%
Top Scorers
0
C. Lykes G 19 PTS 2 REB 1 AST
24
K. Blackshear Jr. F 19 PTS 10 REB 4 AST
33.9 FG% 50.0
27.6 3PT FG% 40.7
71.4 FT% 85.7
Virginia Tech
Starters
K. Blackshear Jr.
T. Outlaw
N. Alexander-Walker
W. Bede
A. Hill
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Blackshear Jr. 19 10 4 8/12 1/2 2/3 3 28 0 0 1 3 7
T. Outlaw 14 8 0 5/9 4/8 0/0 4 34 1 0 0 1 7
N. Alexander-Walker 12 3 6 4/8 2/5 2/2 0 35 1 0 2 0 3
W. Bede 6 2 5 3/4 0/0 0/0 2 32 1 1 1 1 1
A. Hill 5 3 2 2/7 1/4 0/0 0 29 0 1 0 0 3
Starters
K. Blackshear Jr.
T. Outlaw
N. Alexander-Walker
W. Bede
A. Hill
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Blackshear Jr. 19 10 4 8/12 1/2 2/3 3 28 0 0 1 3 7
T. Outlaw 14 8 0 5/9 4/8 0/0 4 34 1 0 0 1 7
N. Alexander-Walker 12 3 6 4/8 2/5 2/2 0 35 1 0 2 0 3
W. Bede 6 2 5 3/4 0/0 0/0 2 32 1 1 1 1 1
A. Hill 5 3 2 2/7 1/4 0/0 0 29 0 1 0 0 3
Bench
I. Wilkins
J. Kabongo
P. Horne
J. Robinson
L. Nolley II
T. Radford
B. Palmer
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Wilkins 10 3 0 3/6 2/4 2/2 2 22 1 0 1 0 3
J. Kabongo 3 2 0 1/3 1/3 0/0 1 8 0 1 1 0 2
P. Horne 2 3 0 1/5 0/1 0/0 3 12 0 0 3 2 1
J. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Nolley II - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Radford - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Palmer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 71 34 17 27/54 11/27 6/7 16 200 4 3 9 7 27
NCAA BB Scores