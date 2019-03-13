SJST
Air Force beats San Jose State 87-56 in MWC tourney opener

  • Mar 13, 2019

LAS VEGAS (AP) Chris Joyce had a career-high 20 points as Air Force easily beat San Jose State 87-56 in the first round of the Mountain West Conference Tournament on Wednesday.

Ryan Swan had 14 points and eight rebounds for Air Force (14-17). Lavelle Scottie added 10 points. A.J. Walker had seven assists for Air Force.

Air Force posted a season-high 25 assists.

Seneca Knight had 15 points for the Spartans (4-27). Noah Baumann added 14 points. Zach Chappell had 10 points.

Michael Steadman, who led the Spartans in scoring coming into the contest with 14 points per game, failed to make a shot from the floor (0 of 5).

Key Players
M. Steadman
L. Scottie
31.6 Min. Per Game 31.6
15.6 Pts. Per Game 15.6
1.4 Ast. Per Game 1.4
5.6 Reb. Per Game 5.6
48.3 Field Goal % 48.9
22.7 Three Point % 29.2
61.3 Free Throw % 60.9
  Shot clock violation turnover on Air Force 7.0
  Defensive rebound by Air Force 49.0
  Brian Rodriguez-Flores missed 3-pt. jump shot 51.0
+ 1 Zach Couper made 2nd of 2 free throws 55.0
+ 1 Zach Couper made 1st of 2 free throws 55.0
  Personal foul on Trey Smith 55.0
  Offensive rebound by Isaac Monson 55.0
  Abe Kinrade missed jump shot 55.0
  Defensive rebound by Isaac Monson 1:07
  Brian Rodriguez-Flores missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:09
  Defensive rebound by Christian Anigwe 1:26
Team Stats
Points 56 87
Field Goals 18-52 (34.6%) 30-62 (48.4%)
3-Pointers 10-27 (37.0%) 11-30 (36.7%)
Free Throws 10-16 (62.5%) 16-24 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 28 45
Offensive 2 9
Defensive 25 31
Team 1 5
Assists 10 25
Steals 4 6
Blocks 2 1
Turnovers 12 7
Fouls 22 19
Technicals 0 0
23
S. Knight G
15 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST
5
C. Joyce G
20 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST
12T
away team logo San Jose State 4-27 282856
home team logo Air Force 14-17 365187
AF -11, O/U 146.5
Thomas & Mack Center Paradise, NV
Team Stats
away team logo San Jose State 4-27 66.2 PPG 40.5 RPG 13.8 APG
home team logo Air Force 14-17 68.1 PPG 35.8 RPG 13.2 APG
Key Players
23
S. Knight G 5.9 PPG 2.4 RPG 1.2 APG 31.7 FG%
5
C. Joyce G 7.2 PPG 3.2 RPG 1.5 APG 39.2 FG%
Top Scorers
23
S. Knight G 15 PTS 6 REB 1 AST
5
C. Joyce G 20 PTS 3 REB 4 AST
34.6 FG% 48.4
37.0 3PT FG% 36.7
62.5 FT% 66.7
San Jose State
Starters
S. Knight
N. Baumann
Z. Chappell
A. Chastain
M. Steadman
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Knight 15 6 1 4/11 3/6 4/8 5 33 1 1 1 0 6
N. Baumann 14 1 2 5/12 3/7 1/2 2 36 1 0 2 0 1
Z. Chappell 10 1 4 4/9 2/4 0/0 3 26 0 0 1 0 1
A. Chastain 7 5 0 3/4 1/1 0/0 1 19 0 0 0 0 5
M. Steadman 1 8 2 0/5 0/1 1/2 3 28 0 1 6 1 7
Bench
B. Ivey
T. Smith
C. LeCesne
I. Nichols
C. Anigwe
K. Hammonds
B. Rodriguez-Flores
O. Barry
S. Japhet-Mathias
C. Simmons
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Ivey 6 1 1 1/5 0/3 4/4 4 22 2 0 2 0 1
T. Smith 3 2 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 2 9 0 0 0 0 2
C. LeCesne 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 8 0 0 0 0 0
I. Nichols 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 6 0 0 0 0 1
C. Anigwe 0 2 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 9 0 0 0 1 1
K. Hammonds 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
B. Rodriguez-Flores 0 0 0 0/3 0/3 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
O. Barry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Japhet-Mathias - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Simmons - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 56 27 10 18/52 10/27 10/16 22 200 4 2 12 2 25
Air Force
Starters
C. Joyce
R. Swan
L. Scottie
C. Morris
A. Walker
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Joyce 20 3 4 7/9 3/5 3/5 3 29 0 0 0 2 1
R. Swan 14 8 4 6/7 1/2 1/2 1 30 1 0 0 2 6
L. Scottie 10 5 0 4/13 2/5 0/0 4 23 0 0 3 0 5
C. Morris 8 3 2 2/6 2/6 2/2 4 25 2 0 1 0 3
A. Walker 5 3 7 2/9 1/6 0/0 1 30 1 1 1 0 3
Bench
S. Tomes
A. Akaya
L. Brown
K. Van Soelen
J. Edwards
B. Hughes
Z. Couper
P. Louder
I. Monson
A. Kinrade
N. Wells
C. O'Briant
N. Rene
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Tomes 8 4 4 2/4 2/4 2/2 2 19 1 0 0 0 4
A. Akaya 7 6 1 3/4 0/0 1/2 3 16 1 0 0 2 4
L. Brown 5 2 1 1/4 0/2 3/4 1 9 0 0 1 0 2
K. Van Soelen 4 3 0 2/4 0/0 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 2 1
J. Edwards 2 0 0 0/0 0/0 2/2 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
B. Hughes 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/1 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
Z. Couper 2 0 1 0/0 0/0 2/2 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
P. Louder 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/2 0 3 0 0 1 0 0
I. Monson 0 3 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 1 2
A. Kinrade 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
N. Wells - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. O'Briant - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Rene - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 87 40 25 30/62 11/30 16/24 19 200 6 1 7 9 31
