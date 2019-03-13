Air Force beats San Jose State 87-56 in MWC tourney opener
LAS VEGAS (AP) Chris Joyce had a career-high 20 points as Air Force easily beat San Jose State 87-56 in the first round of the Mountain West Conference Tournament on Wednesday.
Ryan Swan had 14 points and eight rebounds for Air Force (14-17). Lavelle Scottie added 10 points. A.J. Walker had seven assists for Air Force.
Air Force posted a season-high 25 assists.
Seneca Knight had 15 points for the Spartans (4-27). Noah Baumann added 14 points. Zach Chappell had 10 points.
Michael Steadman, who led the Spartans in scoring coming into the contest with 14 points per game, failed to make a shot from the floor (0 of 5).
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|31.6
|Min. Per Game
|31.6
|15.6
|Pts. Per Game
|15.6
|1.4
|Ast. Per Game
|1.4
|5.6
|Reb. Per Game
|5.6
|48.3
|Field Goal %
|48.9
|22.7
|Three Point %
|29.2
|61.3
|Free Throw %
|60.9
|Shot clock violation turnover on Air Force
|7.0
|Defensive rebound by Air Force
|49.0
|Brian Rodriguez-Flores missed 3-pt. jump shot
|51.0
|+ 1
|Zach Couper made 2nd of 2 free throws
|55.0
|+ 1
|Zach Couper made 1st of 2 free throws
|55.0
|Personal foul on Trey Smith
|55.0
|Offensive rebound by Isaac Monson
|55.0
|Abe Kinrade missed jump shot
|55.0
|Defensive rebound by Isaac Monson
|1:07
|Brian Rodriguez-Flores missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:09
|Defensive rebound by Christian Anigwe
|1:26
|Team Stats
|Points
|56
|87
|Field Goals
|18-52 (34.6%)
|30-62 (48.4%)
|3-Pointers
|10-27 (37.0%)
|11-30 (36.7%)
|Free Throws
|10-16 (62.5%)
|16-24 (66.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|28
|45
|Offensive
|2
|9
|Defensive
|25
|31
|Team
|1
|5
|Assists
|10
|25
|Steals
|4
|6
|Blocks
|2
|1
|Turnovers
|12
|7
|Fouls
|22
|19
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|San Jose State 4-27
|66.2 PPG
|40.5 RPG
|13.8 APG
|Air Force 14-17
|68.1 PPG
|35.8 RPG
|13.2 APG
|
|34.6
|FG%
|48.4
|
|
|37.0
|3PT FG%
|36.7
|
|
|62.5
|FT%
|66.7
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Knight
|15
|6
|1
|4/11
|3/6
|4/8
|5
|33
|1
|1
|1
|0
|6
|N. Baumann
|14
|1
|2
|5/12
|3/7
|1/2
|2
|36
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Z. Chappell
|10
|1
|4
|4/9
|2/4
|0/0
|3
|26
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|A. Chastain
|7
|5
|0
|3/4
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|M. Steadman
|1
|8
|2
|0/5
|0/1
|1/2
|3
|28
|0
|1
|6
|1
|7
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Knight
|15
|6
|1
|4/11
|3/6
|4/8
|5
|33
|1
|1
|1
|0
|6
|N. Baumann
|14
|1
|2
|5/12
|3/7
|1/2
|2
|36
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Z. Chappell
|10
|1
|4
|4/9
|2/4
|0/0
|3
|26
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|A. Chastain
|7
|5
|0
|3/4
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|M. Steadman
|1
|8
|2
|0/5
|0/1
|1/2
|3
|28
|0
|1
|6
|1
|7
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Ivey
|6
|1
|1
|1/5
|0/3
|4/4
|4
|22
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|T. Smith
|3
|2
|0
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|C. LeCesne
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|I. Nichols
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|C. Anigwe
|0
|2
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|9
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|K. Hammonds
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B. Rodriguez-Flores
|0
|0
|0
|0/3
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|O. Barry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Japhet-Mathias
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Simmons
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|56
|27
|10
|18/52
|10/27
|10/16
|22
|200
|4
|2
|12
|2
|25
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Joyce
|20
|3
|4
|7/9
|3/5
|3/5
|3
|29
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|R. Swan
|14
|8
|4
|6/7
|1/2
|1/2
|1
|30
|1
|0
|0
|2
|6
|L. Scottie
|10
|5
|0
|4/13
|2/5
|0/0
|4
|23
|0
|0
|3
|0
|5
|C. Morris
|8
|3
|2
|2/6
|2/6
|2/2
|4
|25
|2
|0
|1
|0
|3
|A. Walker
|5
|3
|7
|2/9
|1/6
|0/0
|1
|30
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Joyce
|20
|3
|4
|7/9
|3/5
|3/5
|3
|29
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|R. Swan
|14
|8
|4
|6/7
|1/2
|1/2
|1
|30
|1
|0
|0
|2
|6
|L. Scottie
|10
|5
|0
|4/13
|2/5
|0/0
|4
|23
|0
|0
|3
|0
|5
|C. Morris
|8
|3
|2
|2/6
|2/6
|2/2
|4
|25
|2
|0
|1
|0
|3
|A. Walker
|5
|3
|7
|2/9
|1/6
|0/0
|1
|30
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Tomes
|8
|4
|4
|2/4
|2/4
|2/2
|2
|19
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|A. Akaya
|7
|6
|1
|3/4
|0/0
|1/2
|3
|16
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|L. Brown
|5
|2
|1
|1/4
|0/2
|3/4
|1
|9
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|K. Van Soelen
|4
|3
|0
|2/4
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|J. Edwards
|2
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B. Hughes
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Z. Couper
|2
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|P. Louder
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/2
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|I. Monson
|0
|3
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|A. Kinrade
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Wells
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. O'Briant
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Rene
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|87
|40
|25
|30/62
|11/30
|16/24
|19
|200
|6
|1
|7
|9
|31
-
RICE
MRSHL65
82
2nd 0.0 ESP+
-
SACST
NAU72
60
Final
-
CLEM
NCST58
59
Final
-
UMASS
GWASH64
68
Final/OT
-
IDST
SUTAH80
94
Final
-
COLOST
BOISE57
66
Final
-
MIAMI
16VATECH56
71
Final
-
ARIZ
USC65
78
Final
-
FORD
RICH50
52
Final
-
IDAHO
MONST71
75
Final
-
WYO
NMEX68
78
Final
-
CAL
COLO51
56
Final
-
HOUBP
LAMAR79
81
Final
-
SCST
NORFLK73
78
Final
-
NEB
RUT68
61
Final
-
SJST
AF56
87
Final
-
ND
LVILLE53
75
Final
-
FAU
LATECH56
57
Final
-
UGA
MIZZOU61
71
Final
-
OKLAST
TCU70
73
Final
-
BUTLER
PROV57
80
Final
-
BUCK
COLG80
94
Final
-
CARK
TXAMCC73
53
Final
-
COPPST
NCAT79
82
Final/OT
-
STNFRD
UCLA72
79
Final
-
NWEST
ILL69
74
Final/OT
-
PITT
CUSE59
73
Final
-
MTSU
UAB61
70
Final
-
DEPAUL
STJOHN74
82
Final
-
WVU
OKLA72
71
Final
-
VANDY
TEXAM52
69
Final
-
NTEXAS
FIU71
57
Final
-
WASHST
OREG0
0137 O/U
-12
11:43pm PACN