No. 22 Auburn shakes off Missouri 81-71 at SEC Tournament
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Auburn guard Bryce Brown had to wait until his senior season to experience a victory at the Southeastern Conference Tournament.
Now he and his teammates want more.
Brown scored all 17 of his points in the second half, and No. 22 Auburn beat Missouri 81-71 Thursday in the second round of the Southeastern Conference Tournament.
Auburn (23-9) won its fifth straight to advance to the quarterfinals Friday against fourth-seeded South Carolina, and the Tigers also snapped a three-game skid at the SEC tournament dating back to 2015 when they reached the semifinals. That was before Brown arrived on campus.
''It definitely felt good to get our first SEC win,'' Brown said. ''It took me four years, my fourth match, my fourth year. ... Me and Horace (Spencer) are going to do everything we can to make sure this team doesn't go out on a sad note. We just want to end our senior season on a strong note.''
No. 12 seed Missouri (15-17) at least kept this game closer than the last game between these teams, a 34-point loss in Auburn on Jan. 30, and they even led by as much as four in the first half.
''I thought we were there, just didn't have enough to get over the hump,'' Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin said.
Auburn had to shake off a cold-shooting start by guards Jared Harper and Brown as they combined to miss their first 11 shots. Brown finally knocked down his seventh attempt with 16:02 left, and the senior strung together three straight 3s. The last came from the corner in front of his own bench, giving Auburn its biggest lead of the game at 49-39 with 14:44 to go.
Harper hit his first shot, a 3, with 3:12 left for a 71-63 lead. Harper finished with five points and five assists.
''This might be the first big game we've won where Jared Harper didn't have to carry us,'' Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. ''Missouri did a good job defensively on both Bryce and Jared and a lot of pressure on Jared to run the club, and biggest communicator defensively. He's a leader and just a little off tonight.''
Chuma Okeke added 12 points for Auburn. Spencer had 11 points and 10 rebounds, and Malik Dunbar had 11 each.
Jordan Geist had a game-high 25 points for Missouri, and Torrence Watson matched his career high with 20.
Missouri kept Auburn from running away this time by shooting away outside the arc and making a season-high 15 3-pointers. Geist finished 6 of 9 from 3 himself and said the Tigers' confidence has really grown the past couple games.
''We were taking what they were giving us and shooting the ball with confidence,'' Geist said.
Auburn led 32-30 at halftime after Missouri made eight of its nine baskets outside the arc, and Xavier Pinson added a ninth to open the second and put Missouri back ahead. Missouri hit seven straight shots, the last a pair of 3s by Geist and then Watson's, which tied it at 52 with 11:20 to go.
Spencer scored on a three-point play, Danjel Purifoy hit a 3 and Brown added his fourth 3 with 8:16 remaining to cap a quick 9-0 spurt. Missouri couldn't get closer than four down the stretch but didn't let Auburn lead by more than 10.
BIG PICTURE
Missouri: These Tigers head home waiting for next year and the chance to win more than just once at the SEC tournament. Missouri has never won back-to-back games since joining this league for the 2012-13 season, but at least coach Martin leaves Nashville with the program's fourth SEC tournament win. But a couple key freshmen struggled with Javon Pickett held scoreless and Pinson struggling with eight turnovers.
Auburn: The Tigers will need more from Harper and Brown moving forward. Brown did hit all four of his 3-point attempts in the second half. But their defense came through, converting 14 turnovers into a 24-17 scoring edge. They also dominated inside, outscoring Missouri 30-16 in the paint.
QUOTABLE
''Frank Martin's got my number,'' Pearl said of facing South Carolina next. ''Not just my phone number, but my number.''
UP NEXT
Missouri: The offseason. Martin said he would not accept an invite to the CBI tournament.
Auburn: South Carolina on Friday in the SEC quarterfinals.
---
Follow Teresa M. Walker at www.twitter.com/teresamwalker
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|32.7
|Min. Per Game
|32.7
|14.7
|Pts. Per Game
|14.7
|5.8
|Ast. Per Game
|5.8
|2.6
|Reb. Per Game
|2.6
|44.0
|Field Goal %
|39.3
|35.3
|Three Point %
|37.6
|75.8
|Free Throw %
|81.6
|Defensive rebound by Horace Spencer
|16.0
|Torrence Watson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|18.0
|+ 1
|Jared Harper made 2nd of 2 free throws
|25.0
|+ 1
|Jared Harper made 1st of 2 free throws
|25.0
|Personal foul on Jordan Geist
|25.0
|Defensive rebound by Horace Spencer
|30.0
|Jordan Geist missed 3-pt. jump shot
|32.0
|Defensive rebound by Mitchell Smith
|36.0
|Samir Doughty missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|36.0
|+ 1
|Samir Doughty made 1st of 2 free throws
|36.0
|Personal foul on Javon Pickett
|36.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|71
|81
|Field Goals
|23-52 (44.2%)
|27-59 (45.8%)
|3-Pointers
|15-30 (50.0%)
|12-34 (35.3%)
|Free Throws
|10-14 (71.4%)
|15-19 (78.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|32
|33
|Offensive
|9
|11
|Defensive
|15
|20
|Team
|8
|2
|Assists
|13
|14
|Steals
|4
|8
|Blocks
|1
|5
|Turnovers
|14
|11
|Fouls
|18
|16
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|44.2
|FG%
|45.8
|
|
|50.0
|3PT FG%
|35.3
|
|
|71.4
|FT%
|78.9
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Geist
|25
|3
|1
|7/14
|5/11
|6/8
|2
|38
|2
|0
|2
|0
|3
|J. Tilmon
|8
|5
|0
|4/5
|0/0
|0/1
|3
|25
|2
|1
|2
|5
|0
|K. Puryear
|5
|3
|1
|2/4
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|19
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|X. Pinson
|5
|3
|5
|2/7
|1/2
|0/1
|3
|24
|0
|0
|8
|0
|3
|J. Pickett
|0
|2
|2
|0/7
|0/2
|0/0
|3
|25
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Geist
|25
|3
|1
|7/14
|5/11
|6/8
|2
|38
|2
|0
|2
|0
|3
|J. Tilmon
|8
|5
|0
|4/5
|0/0
|0/1
|3
|25
|2
|1
|2
|5
|0
|K. Puryear
|5
|3
|1
|2/4
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|19
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|X. Pinson
|5
|3
|5
|2/7
|1/2
|0/1
|3
|24
|0
|0
|8
|0
|3
|J. Pickett
|0
|2
|2
|0/7
|0/2
|0/0
|3
|25
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Watson
|20
|3
|0
|6/11
|6/9
|2/2
|0
|33
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Mi. Smith
|8
|4
|4
|2/4
|2/3
|2/2
|2
|27
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|R. Nikko
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|R. Suggs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. VanLeer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Wolf
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Santos
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Ma. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Porter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Yerkes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Ford
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Braun
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|71
|24
|13
|23/52
|15/30
|10/14
|18
|200
|4
|1
|14
|9
|15
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Brown
|17
|3
|4
|5/13
|5/10
|2/2
|2
|35
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|C. Okeke
|12
|5
|2
|4/7
|0/1
|4/6
|2
|20
|0
|1
|1
|3
|2
|M. Dunbar
|11
|3
|0
|4/6
|2/4
|1/1
|2
|21
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|A. McLemore
|6
|1
|0
|2/6
|2/6
|0/0
|4
|14
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|J. Harper
|5
|1
|5
|1/6
|1/5
|2/3
|2
|27
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Brown
|17
|3
|4
|5/13
|5/10
|2/2
|2
|35
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|C. Okeke
|12
|5
|2
|4/7
|0/1
|4/6
|2
|20
|0
|1
|1
|3
|2
|M. Dunbar
|11
|3
|0
|4/6
|2/4
|1/1
|2
|21
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|A. McLemore
|6
|1
|0
|2/6
|2/6
|0/0
|4
|14
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|J. Harper
|5
|1
|5
|1/6
|1/5
|2/3
|2
|27
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|H. Spencer
|11
|10
|0
|4/7
|0/0
|3/3
|2
|26
|4
|4
|3
|6
|4
|S. Doughty
|8
|2
|1
|2/5
|1/4
|3/4
|1
|22
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|J. McCormick
|6
|2
|0
|3/5
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|15
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|D. Purifoy
|5
|4
|2
|2/4
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|20
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|C. Blackstock
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Macoy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Wiley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Collier
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Parker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Maasdorp
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Cook
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|81
|31
|14
|27/59
|12/34
|15/19
|16
|200
|8
|5
|11
|11
|20
-
CSBAK
TEXPA67
83
2nd 1:06 ESP+
-
UCDAV
CSFULL65
67
2nd 35.0 ESP3
-
COLO
OREGST61
50
2nd 2:58 PACN
-
SDGST
UNLV58
54
2nd 1:04 CBSSN
-
DELST
NCCU47
62
2nd 6:43
-
LAMAR
NORL63
62
2nd 8:39 ESP+
-
SALAB
LALAF62
57
2nd 7:03 ESP+
-
STJOES
DUQ54
52
2nd 15:47 NBCS
-
NILL
TOLEDO45
42
2nd 16:56 ESP+
-
PSU
MINN21
15
1st 10:01 BTN
-
LVILLE
3UNC21
32
1st 8:37 ESPN
-
LATECH
ODU17
18
1st 6:31 STAD
-
STJOHN
23MARQET14
20
1st 10:37 FS1
-
BAMA
MISS11
20
1st 6:50 SECN
-
WVU
7TXTECH28
11
1st 8:47 ESP2
-
PROV
25NOVA62
73
Final
-
AKRON
18BUFF46
82
Final
-
LSALLE
RI57
76
Final
-
IOWAST
BAYLOR83
66
Final
-
IND
OHIOST75
79
Final
-
NCST
2UVA56
76
Final
-
UCONN
SFLA80
73
Final
-
ARK
FLA50
66
Final
-
SACST
MNTNA73
79
Final
-
GWASH
GMASON57
61
Final
-
CMICH
KENTST89
81
Final
-
CREIGH
XAVIER61
63
Final
-
TCU
15KSTATE61
70
Final
-
CHIST
NMEXST49
86
Final
-
USC
WASH75
78
Final
-
BOISE
14NEVADA69
77
Final
-
CSN
UCSB68
71
Final
-
16VATECH
12FSU63
65
Final/OT
-
NEB
21MD69
61
Final
-
MIZZOU
22AUBURN71
81
Final
-
TULANE
MEMP68
83
Final
-
PORTST
WEBER71
81
Final
-
UAB
TXSA0
0143.5 O/U
-1.5
7:30pm
-
SUTAH
NCOLO0
0141 O/U
-8.5
7:30pm
-
SMU
TULSA0
0140.5 O/U
+2
8:00pm ESPU
-
BCU
HOW0
0156.5 O/U
+1.5
8:00pm
-
CARK
SELOU0
0141 O/U
-3.5
8:30pm ESP+
-
RICH
STLOU0
0135 O/U
-5.5
8:30pm NBCS
-
LAMON
CSTCAR0
0152 O/U
+1.5
8:30pm ESP+
-
NMEX
UTAHST0
0148 O/U
-13
9:00pm CBSSN
-
CUSE
5DUKE0
0144 O/U
-12
9:00pm ESPN
-
BALLST
BGREEN0
0143.5 O/U
PK
9:00pm ESP+
-
UCLA
ARIZST0
0156 O/U
-4.5
9:00pm PACN
-
UCRIV
UCIRV0
0127.5 O/U
-14.5
9:00pm ESP3
-
TEXAS
17KANSAS0
0137.5 O/U
-3.5
9:00pm ESP2
-
UMKC
UTVALL0
0142 O/U
-9
9:00pm ESP+
-
TEXAM
MISSST0
0142 O/U
-8.5
9:30pm SECN
-
NTEXAS
WKY0
0129 O/U
-3.5
9:30pm STAD
-
ILL
IOWA0
0154 O/U
-4.5
9:30pm BTN
-
GTOWN
SETON0
0151.5 O/U
-3.5
9:30pm FS1
-
MONST
EWASH0
0152.5 O/U
-2
10:00pm
-
MRSHL
USM0
0149.5 O/U
-2.5
10:00pm FBOOK
-
ECU
WICHST0
0138.5 O/U
-11
10:00pm ESPU
-
OREG
UTAH0
0137 O/U
+4.5
11:30pm ESPN
-
AF
FRESNO0
0139 O/U
-10.5
11:30pm CBSSN
-
LNGBCH
HAWAII0
0145.5 O/U
-2
11:30pm ESP3
-
SEATTLE
GC0
0137.5 O/U
-6
11:30pm ESP+