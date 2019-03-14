No. 12 FSU beats No. 16 Virginia Tech 65-63 in OT at ACCs
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) With the clock winding down in a tie game, Florida State's Terance Mann pushed upcourt and launched a twisting off-balance shot that ended with him flat on his back, his feet up in the air and the ball rattling around the rim.
Never a doubt, right?
''I knew,'' Mann said. ''I knew it was going in.''
Mann's shot with 1.8 seconds left helped the No. 12 Seminoles edge No. 16 Virginia Tech 65-63 on Thursday in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament quarterfinals, keeping the Seminoles' hot hand with the wildest-looking - yet nonetheless effective - of shots.
Mann's shot broke a 63-all tie for the fourth-seeded Seminoles (26-6), who secured the win when Nickeil Alexander-Walker missed a long 3-pointer at the horn on a desperation inbounds play from the far end.
Mann had the biggest shot of the game, but the Seminoles had two other big ones to secure this one in a testament to their balance. That included freshman Devin Vassell hitting a contested 3-pointer with 4.5 seconds left in regulation to force overtime.
''That's just how our team is,'' said Mann, who had 10 points and nine rebounds. ''Whoever feels comfortable with the position they're in, they're going to do it. And we all have full faith in here in everybody to do so.''
Vassell scored 14 points to lead the Seminoles, who started the game with a 17-4 lead yet ended up in that tense finish.
It finally came down to Alexander-Walker missing a contested shot in the paint with about 10 seconds left in overtime. The Seminoles didn't call timeout, opting instead to push the ball back the other way.
''I was going to live and die with whatever happened as a result of that,'' FSU coach Leonard Hamilton said.
Alexander-Walker finished with 21 points for the Hokies, including a 3 that bounced up off the front rim and dropped through the net for a 63-60 lead with 1:40 left in OT.
The lead didn't hold up in the second overtime matchup between the teams in the past 10 days - both won by FSU.
''He made a great drive, I just tried not to foul,'' Virginia Tech's Ahmed Hill said of Mann's shot. ''He made a beautiful floater and it happened to go in.''
BIG PICTURE
Virginia Tech: The Hokies have been grinding through games without injured point guard Justin Robinson (foot) since late January. The Hokies fought their way to win six wins in their final 10 regular-season games, then beat Miami in Wednesday's second round to advance. They just couldn't protect that final lead, with FSU's Phil Cofer hitting the tying 3 at the 1:15 mark of OT to set the stage for Mann's winner.
Florida State: The Seminoles arrived in Charlotte as one of the hottest teams in the country, winning 12 of 13 games to secure a double-round bye into the quarterfinals. They found a wild way to add to that streak.
QUICK THINKER
Mann said he was looking to drive to the rim when he took a pass near halfcourt on that final transition chance. He pushed to the right against Hill and felt a bump, so he lifted off for a shot that ultimately bounced around the rim, touched the backboard and dropped through the net.
''I knew it wasn't a hard-enough bump to get the whistle,'' Mann said. ''So once I was in the air, I knew I had to shoot it. I'm used to doing it.''
Mann paused.
''It's like a 0.5-second thinking process right there,'' he said with a laugh.
ROBINSON'S STATUS
Virginia Tech coach Buzz Williams had ruled out Robinson for the ACC Tournament last week but said Thursday he's ''making progress.''
Williams said team medical staff will take new pictures of foot injury Sunday to see how he has progressed. He said Robinson had also been able to participate in at least some practice work Monday and Tuesday.
''He was able to do a little bit more than Monday,'' Williams said. ''So God's the ultimate healer and we're praying that it works.''
UP NEXT
Virginia Tech: The Hokies will wait for Selection Sunday to find out their NCAA Tournament destination.
Florida State: The Seminoles advanced to Friday's semifinals to face second-ranked and top-seeded Virginia, which beat eighth-seeded North Carolina State earlier Thursday.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/aaronbeardap
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|31.0
|Min. Per Game
|31.0
|11.4
|Pts. Per Game
|11.4
|2.5
|Ast. Per Game
|2.5
|6.4
|Reb. Per Game
|6.4
|47.5
|Field Goal %
|51.2
|41.1
|Three Point %
|41.8
|82.5
|Free Throw %
|77.7
|Defensive rebound by Florida State
|0.0
|Nickeil Alexander-Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1.0
|+ 2
|Terance Mann made fade-away jump shot
|2.0
|Defensive rebound by M.J. Walker
|11.0
|Nickeil Alexander-Walker missed driving layup
|13.0
|Bad pass turnover on Trent Forrest, stolen by Ty Outlaw
|36.0
|Defensive rebound by Florida State
|45.0
|Nickeil Alexander-Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot
|48.0
|+ 3
|Phil Cofer made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Terance Mann
|1:17
|+ 3
|Nickeil Alexander-Walker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kerry Blackshear Jr.
|1:45
|+ 2
|Mfiondu Kabengele made layup
|2:10
|Team Stats
|Points
|63
|65
|Field Goals
|26-59 (44.1%)
|22-57 (38.6%)
|3-Pointers
|4-19 (21.1%)
|12-31 (38.7%)
|Free Throws
|7-13 (53.8%)
|9-11 (81.8%)
|Total Rebounds
|30
|43
|Offensive
|6
|8
|Defensive
|22
|30
|Team
|2
|5
|Assists
|11
|14
|Steals
|7
|5
|Blocks
|3
|3
|Turnovers
|9
|13
|Fouls
|12
|17
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|16 Virginia Tech 24-8
|74.4 PPG
|35.7 RPG
|15.5 APG
|12 Florida State 26-6
|75.8 PPG
|40.1 RPG
|13.1 APG
|Key Players
|
4
|N. Alexander-Walker G
|16.5 PPG
|4.1 RPG
|4.0 APG
|48.0 FG%
|
24
|D. Vassell G
|4.4 PPG
|1.4 RPG
|0.6 APG
|47.7 FG%
|Top Scorers
|N. Alexander-Walker G
|21 PTS
|4 REB
|4 AST
|D. Vassell G
|14 PTS
|0 REB
|1 AST
|
|44.1
|FG%
|38.6
|
|
|21.1
|3PT FG%
|38.7
|
|
|53.8
|FT%
|81.8
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Alexander-Walker
|21
|4
|4
|7/16
|1/4
|6/9
|1
|43
|1
|2
|6
|0
|4
|K. Blackshear Jr.
|17
|9
|3
|8/16
|1/5
|0/3
|3
|42
|1
|1
|1
|3
|6
|A. Hill
|16
|4
|0
|7/13
|2/5
|0/0
|3
|44
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|W. Bede
|2
|3
|2
|1/5
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|32
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|T. Outlaw
|0
|5
|1
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|38
|3
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Alexander-Walker
|21
|4
|4
|7/16
|1/4
|6/9
|1
|43
|1
|2
|6
|0
|4
|K. Blackshear Jr.
|17
|9
|3
|8/16
|1/5
|0/3
|3
|42
|1
|1
|1
|3
|6
|A. Hill
|16
|4
|0
|7/13
|2/5
|0/0
|3
|44
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|W. Bede
|2
|3
|2
|1/5
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|32
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|T. Outlaw
|0
|5
|1
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|38
|3
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Wilkins
|5
|3
|1
|2/6
|0/2
|1/1
|1
|21
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|P. Horne
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Kabongo
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Robinson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Nolley II
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Radford
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Palmer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|63
|28
|11
|26/59
|4/19
|7/13
|12
|225
|7
|3
|9
|6
|22
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Mann
|10
|9
|4
|5/9
|0/3
|0/0
|1
|40
|0
|0
|1
|2
|7
|P. Cofer
|9
|5
|1
|3/7
|3/5
|0/0
|2
|37
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|T. Forrest
|7
|4
|4
|1/3
|1/1
|4/6
|1
|35
|3
|0
|3
|1
|3
|C. Koumadje
|3
|5
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|1/1
|2
|14
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4
|M. Walker
|3
|2
|0
|1/7
|1/6
|0/0
|0
|24
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Mann
|10
|9
|4
|5/9
|0/3
|0/0
|1
|40
|0
|0
|1
|2
|7
|P. Cofer
|9
|5
|1
|3/7
|3/5
|0/0
|2
|37
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|T. Forrest
|7
|4
|4
|1/3
|1/1
|4/6
|1
|35
|3
|0
|3
|1
|3
|C. Koumadje
|3
|5
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|1/1
|2
|14
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4
|M. Walker
|3
|2
|0
|1/7
|1/6
|0/0
|0
|24
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Vassell
|14
|0
|1
|5/10
|4/7
|0/0
|2
|16
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Kabengele
|7
|8
|0
|2/10
|1/4
|2/2
|4
|29
|0
|3
|4
|2
|6
|P. Savoy
|6
|0
|2
|2/3
|2/3
|0/0
|0
|9
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|R. Gray
|4
|3
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|9
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|D. Nichols
|2
|2
|2
|1/3
|0/2
|0/0
|3
|12
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|T. Light
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Miles
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Lindner
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Polite
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Prieto
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Wilkes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Osborne
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Hands
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|65
|38
|14
|22/57
|12/31
|9/11
|17
|225
|5
|3
|13
|8
|30
-
CSBAK
TEXPA64
83
2nd 1:55 ESP+
-
UCDAV
CSFULL65
67
2nd 35.0 ESP3
-
COLO
OREGST61
49
2nd 3:14 PACN
-
SDGST
UNLV56
51
2nd 1:11 CBSSN
-
DELST
NCCU41
57
2nd 9:41
-
LAMAR
NORL63
62
2nd 8:51 ESP+
-
SALAB
LALAF62
57
2nd 7:03 ESP+
-
STJOES
DUQ54
52
2nd 15:47 NBCS
-
NILL
TOLEDO45
39
2nd 18:01 ESP+
-
PSU
MINN19
13
1st 11:03 BTN
-
LVILLE
3UNC21
28
1st 9:44 ESPN
-
LATECH
ODU14
16
1st 7:57 STAD
-
STJOHN
23MARQET14
17
1st 11:21 FS1
-
BAMA
MISS11
18
1st 7:53 SECN
-
WVU
7TXTECH28
11
1st 9:24 ESP2
-
PROV
25NOVA62
73
Final
-
AKRON
18BUFF46
82
Final
-
LSALLE
RI57
76
Final
-
IOWAST
BAYLOR83
66
Final
-
IND
OHIOST75
79
Final
-
NCST
2UVA56
76
Final
-
UCONN
SFLA80
73
Final
-
ARK
FLA50
66
Final
-
SACST
MNTNA73
79
Final
-
GWASH
GMASON57
61
Final
-
CMICH
KENTST89
81
Final
-
CREIGH
XAVIER61
63
Final
-
TCU
15KSTATE61
70
Final
-
CHIST
NMEXST49
86
Final
-
USC
WASH75
78
Final
-
BOISE
14NEVADA69
77
Final
-
CSN
UCSB68
71
Final
-
16VATECH
12FSU63
65
Final/OT
-
NEB
21MD69
61
Final
-
MIZZOU
22AUBURN71
81
Final
-
TULANE
MEMP68
83
Final
-
PORTST
WEBER71
81
Final
-
UAB
TXSA0
0143.5 O/U
-1.5
7:30pm
-
SUTAH
NCOLO0
0141 O/U
-8.5
7:30pm
-
SMU
TULSA0
0140.5 O/U
+2
8:00pm ESPU
-
BCU
HOW0
0156.5 O/U
+1.5
8:00pm
-
CARK
SELOU0
0141 O/U
-3.5
8:30pm ESP+
-
RICH
STLOU0
0135 O/U
-5.5
8:30pm NBCS
-
LAMON
CSTCAR0
0152 O/U
+1.5
8:30pm ESP+
-
NMEX
UTAHST0
0148 O/U
-13
9:00pm CBSSN
-
CUSE
5DUKE0
0144 O/U
-12
9:00pm ESPN
-
BALLST
BGREEN0
0143.5 O/U
PK
9:00pm ESP+
-
UCLA
ARIZST0
0156 O/U
-4.5
9:00pm PACN
-
UCRIV
UCIRV0
0127.5 O/U
-14.5
9:00pm ESP3
-
TEXAS
17KANSAS0
0137.5 O/U
-3.5
9:00pm ESP2
-
UMKC
UTVALL0
0142 O/U
-9
9:00pm ESP+
-
TEXAM
MISSST0
0142 O/U
-8.5
9:30pm SECN
-
NTEXAS
WKY0
0129 O/U
-3.5
9:30pm STAD
-
ILL
IOWA0
0154 O/U
-4.5
9:30pm BTN
-
GTOWN
SETON0
0151.5 O/U
-3.5
9:30pm FS1
-
MONST
EWASH0
0152.5 O/U
-2
10:00pm
-
MRSHL
USM0
0149.5 O/U
-2.5
10:00pm FBOOK
-
ECU
WICHST0
0138.5 O/U
-11
10:00pm ESPU
-
OREG
UTAH0
0137 O/U
+4.5
11:30pm ESPN
-
AF
FRESNO0
0139 O/U
-10.5
11:30pm CBSSN
-
LNGBCH
HAWAII0
0145.5 O/U
-2
11:30pm ESP3
-
SEATTLE
GC0
0137.5 O/U
-6
11:30pm ESP+