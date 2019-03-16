San Diego State beats No 14 Nevada 65-56 in MWC semifinals
LAS VEGAS (AP) Trailing by double-digits for the second straight day at the Mountain West Conference tournament, the Nevada Wolf Pack rallied again.
But this time against San Diego State and without starter Jordan Caroline, the No. 14 Wolf Pack ran out of gas with seven minutes left Friday night.
The Aztecs took advantage.
Devin Watson had 20 points and five assists and San Diego State held Nevada scoreless for a late 7:06 stretch a 65-56 victory in the Mountain West Conference semifinals.
Jalen McDaniels added 12 points and 10 rebounds for fourth-seeded San Diego State (21-12). The Aztecs will play the Fresno State-Utah State winner in the championship game Saturday at the Thomas & Mack Center.
''We're playing good basketball right now,'' San Diego State coach Brian Dutcher said. ''What that means for tomorrow, I don't know. And if we do enough right things, we'll give ourselves a chance to make it back to the NCAA Tournament again.''
San Diego State also had a home victory over Nevada on Feb. 20, but lost to the Wolf Pack in Reno last Saturday.
''It was not revenge,'' Watson said. ''I feel like every time we match up with Nevada it's going to be a great game and the fans love it. They play hard and they're a competitive team. We actually like playing them.''
Cody Martin led the top-seeded Wolf Pack (29-4) with 16 points and six rebounds, and Tre'Shawn Thurman had 11 points and 11 rebounds as Nevada awaits word on an NCAA Tournament berth.
NO CAROLINE
Caroline, averaging 17.3 points and 9.6 rebounds, did not play due to an injury.
''Caroline was held out for precautionary reasons,'' Nevada coach Eric Musselman said. ''It's been a long season. He's got a lingering injury and that's what it is.''
Dutcher made a few adjustments.
''Well, obviously, we were a bit surprised when Caroline wasn't in the lineup,'' he said. ''But it's like anything else. It's a wounded animal. We knew they were dangerous anyways.''
AZTECS MAKE RUN, WOLF PACK RESPOND
Leading 34-29 at halftime, the Aztecs kept momentum starting the second half on Watson's consecutive 3-pointers. And after Jeremy Hemsley's basket, San Diego State led 42-29.
Nevada responded with an 18-4 run that included Caleb Martin's first point and first field goal, a 3-pointer with 12:01 left. Nevada took the lead on Cody Martin's fast-break layup with 10:02 left.
''We just hung in there,'' Dutcher said. ''So every time we play them, it's a back-and-forth affair. No matter what kind of run they were on we kept looking at the scoreboard, it was a two-point game. So it wasn't like they ran out on us by 11 points.''
CALEB IN FOUL TROUBLE EARLY
Nevada's Caleb Martin committed two fouls in the first 1:04. He did not score in the half, only playing four minutes. There were eight lead changes and the game was tied for 6:17 of the first half before the Aztecs created a little distance at intermission.
''I had two all-league players not play in the first half. I thought our effort was phenomenal,'' Musselman said. ''I think our record speaks for itself, the body of work in the non-conference, conference play. Unfortunately, we weren't fully healthy tonight.''
THE BIG PICTURE
San Diego State: The Aztecs reached the MWC semifinals for the 12th consecutive season. They are 4-0 against Nevada in neutral-site games. San Diego State has won 23 straight games holding opponents under 60 points. With the 20th win of the season, the Aztecs have reached the mark in 13 of the past 14 seasons.
Nevada: The Wolf Pack's 58 wins the past two seasons is their best in team history. The Wolf Pack are 2-4 against Dutcher.
UP NEXT
San Diego State: Championship game Saturday night against Fresno State-Utah State winner.
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|35.4
|Min. Per Game
|35.4
|17.3
|Pts. Per Game
|17.3
|2.0
|Ast. Per Game
|2.0
|9.6
|Reb. Per Game
|9.6
|40.0
|Field Goal %
|45.9
|38.0
|Three Point %
|38.0
|74.7
|Free Throw %
|63.5
|+ 1
|Devin Watson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1.0
|Devin Watson missed 1st of 2 free throws
|1.0
|Personal foul on Jazz Johnson
|1.0
|+ 2
|Nisre Zouzoua made dunk
|3.0
|Offensive rebound by Nisre Zouzoua
|3.0
|Cody Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|4.0
|+ 1
|Devin Watson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|9.0
|+ 1
|Devin Watson made 1st of 2 free throws
|9.0
|Personal foul on Caleb Martin
|9.0
|+ 2
|Caleb Martin made driving layup
|9.0
|+ 1
|Jeremy Hemsley made 2nd of 2 free throws
|14.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|65
|56
|Field Goals
|23-54 (42.6%)
|22-58 (37.9%)
|3-Pointers
|6-13 (46.2%)
|6-24 (25.0%)
|Free Throws
|13-17 (76.5%)
|6-13 (46.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|31
|38
|Offensive
|5
|10
|Defensive
|24
|26
|Team
|2
|2
|Assists
|11
|5
|Steals
|3
|5
|Blocks
|1
|5
|Turnovers
|10
|12
|Fouls
|18
|19
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|San Diego State 21-12
|72.3 PPG
|39.2 RPG
|14.6 APG
|14 Nevada 29-4
|81.4 PPG
|40 RPG
|15.3 APG
|Key Players
|
0
|D. Watson G
|15.8 PPG
|3.1 RPG
|4.2 APG
|39.8 FG%
|
11
|Co. Martin F
|11.6 PPG
|4.4 RPG
|5.2 APG
|50.2 FG%
|Top Scorers
|D. Watson G
|20 PTS
|5 REB
|5 AST
|Co. Martin F
|16 PTS
|6 REB
|1 AST
|
|42.6
|FG%
|37.9
|
|
|46.2
|3PT FG%
|25.0
|
|
|76.5
|FT%
|46.2
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Watson
|20
|5
|5
|5/10
|4/7
|6/7
|0
|38
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|J. McDaniels
|12
|10
|2
|5/14
|1/1
|1/4
|5
|30
|2
|0
|2
|1
|9
|M. Mitchell
|11
|4
|0
|4/9
|1/3
|2/2
|3
|29
|0
|0
|3
|0
|4
|J. Hemsley
|10
|3
|2
|4/7
|0/1
|2/2
|1
|32
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|N. Mensah
|4
|3
|0
|2/9
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|25
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Watson
|20
|5
|5
|5/10
|4/7
|6/7
|0
|38
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|J. McDaniels
|12
|10
|2
|5/14
|1/1
|1/4
|5
|30
|2
|0
|2
|1
|9
|M. Mitchell
|11
|4
|0
|4/9
|1/3
|2/2
|3
|29
|0
|0
|3
|0
|4
|J. Hemsley
|10
|3
|2
|4/7
|0/1
|2/2
|1
|32
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|N. Mensah
|4
|3
|0
|2/9
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|25
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Schakel
|4
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Narain
|2
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|A. Seiko
|2
|0
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|9
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|A. Arop
|0
|3
|1
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|14
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|M. Flynn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Sohikish
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Chang
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Mensah
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Giordano
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|65
|29
|11
|23/54
|6/13
|13/17
|18
|200
|3
|1
|10
|5
|24
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Co. Martin
|16
|6
|1
|7/16
|2/7
|0/2
|3
|40
|1
|0
|2
|0
|6
|T. Thurman
|11
|11
|0
|5/11
|1/4
|0/0
|3
|37
|1
|2
|3
|6
|5
|T. Porter
|8
|10
|1
|2/6
|0/0
|4/6
|2
|29
|0
|3
|1
|2
|8
|Ca. Martin
|8
|4
|1
|3/10
|1/6
|1/3
|5
|24
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|C. Henson
|0
|0
|2
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|23
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Co. Martin
|16
|6
|1
|7/16
|2/7
|0/2
|3
|40
|1
|0
|2
|0
|6
|T. Thurman
|11
|11
|0
|5/11
|1/4
|0/0
|3
|37
|1
|2
|3
|6
|5
|T. Porter
|8
|10
|1
|2/6
|0/0
|4/6
|2
|29
|0
|3
|1
|2
|8
|Ca. Martin
|8
|4
|1
|3/10
|1/6
|1/3
|5
|24
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|C. Henson
|0
|0
|2
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|23
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Johnson
|8
|4
|0
|3/9
|2/5
|0/0
|3
|38
|1
|0
|2
|0
|4
|J. Brown
|3
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|9
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|N. Zouzoua
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Caroline
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Drew
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Cunningham
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Harris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Anderson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Townsell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Hymes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|56
|36
|5
|22/58
|6/24
|6/13
|19
|200
|5
|5
|12
|10
|26
-
OREG
ARIZST55
60
2nd 6:34 ESPN
-
CSFULL
UCSB46
50
2nd 7:30 ESPU
-
UCONN
11HOU45
84
Final
-
RI
VCU75
70
Final
-
OHIOST
6MICHST70
77
Final
-
FLA
9LSU76
73
Final
-
UAB
ODU59
61
Final
-
UCF
MEMP55
79
Final
-
GMASON
STBON57
68
Final
-
NEB
19WISC62
66
Final
-
22AUBURN
SC73
64
Final
-
GRAM
PVAM71
81
Final
-
USM
WKY59
70
Final
-
SALAB
TEXST67
79
Final
-
STJOES
DAVID60
70
Final
-
NORL
SAMHOU79
76
Final
-
HOW
NORFLK69
75
Final
-
CMICH
18BUFF81
85
Final
-
XAVIER
25NOVA67
71
Final/OT
-
MINN
13PURDUE75
73
Final
-
SMU
24CINCY74
82
Final
-
BAMA
4UK55
73
Final
-
12FSU
2UVA69
59
Final
-
IOWAST
15KSTATE63
59
Final
-
WEBER
MNTNA49
78
Final
-
LAMON
GASOU67
81
Final
-
STLOU
DAYTON64
55
Final
-
SELOU
ABIL66
69
Final
-
NCCU
NCAT65
63
Final
-
TEXPA
NMEXST72
79
Final
-
SDGST
14NEVADA65
56
Final
-
COLO
WASH61
66
Final
-
NILL
BGREEN67
71
Final
-
WICHST
TEMPLE80
74
Final
-
SETON
23MARQET81
79
Final
-
ALST
TEXSO66
80
Final
-
LNGBCH
UCIRV67
75
Final
-
IOWA
10MICH53
74
Final
-
WVU
17KANSAS74
88
Final
-
MISSST
8TENN76
83
Final
-
5DUKE
3UNC74
73
Final
-
SUTAH
EWASH61
77
Final
-
GC
UTVALL78
74
Final
-
FRESNO
UTAHST60
85
Final