New Mexico St. beats Texas Rio Grande Valley 79-72
LAS VEGAS (AP) Terrell Brown registered 19 points as New Mexico State beat Texas Rio Grande Valley 79-72 in the Western Athletic Conference Tourney semifinals on Friday night.
AJ Harris had 15 points for New Mexico State (29-4). Clayton Henry added 12 points. Eli Chuha had seven rebounds for New Mexico State.
Tyson Smith scored a career-high 23 points for the Vaqueros (19-16). Lesley Varner II added 15 points. Javon Levi had 12 points.
|26.4
|Min. Per Game
|26.4
|9.9
|Pts. Per Game
|9.9
|3.3
|Ast. Per Game
|3.3
|1.8
|Reb. Per Game
|1.8
|38.1
|Field Goal %
|41.5
|20.9
|Three Point %
|31.6
|66.4
|Free Throw %
|69.8
|Defensive rebound by Johnny McCants
|1.0
|Tyson Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot
|2.0
|+ 1
|Shunn Buchanan made 2nd of 2 free throws
|8.0
|Shunn Buchanan missed 1st of 2 free throws
|8.0
|Personal foul on Greg Bowie II
|8.0
|Defensive rebound by Shunn Buchanan
|13.0
|Jordan Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|15.0
|Defensive rebound by Johnny McCants
|20.0
|Lesley Varner II missed jump shot
|22.0
|+ 1
|Terrell Brown made 2nd of 2 free throws
|29.0
|+ 1
|Terrell Brown made 1st of 2 free throws
|29.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|72
|79
|Field Goals
|25-53 (47.2%)
|28-54 (51.9%)
|3-Pointers
|7-20 (35.0%)
|11-26 (42.3%)
|Free Throws
|15-19 (78.9%)
|12-18 (66.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|27
|32
|Offensive
|4
|7
|Defensive
|18
|24
|Team
|5
|1
|Assists
|7
|11
|Steals
|4
|2
|Blocks
|1
|4
|Turnovers
|12
|9
|Fouls
|23
|20
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|UTRGV 19-16
|70.7 PPG
|36.7 RPG
|13.4 APG
|New Mexico St. 29-4
|77.8 PPG
|39.3 RPG
|14.8 APG
|
|47.2
|FG%
|51.9
|
|
|35.0
|3PT FG%
|42.3
|
|
|78.9
|FT%
|66.7
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Smith
|23
|3
|0
|7/16
|4/10
|5/5
|4
|29
|2
|0
|2
|0
|3
|L. Varner II
|15
|6
|1
|6/9
|2/3
|1/3
|3
|24
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4
|J. Levi
|12
|4
|2
|4/9
|0/2
|4/5
|5
|37
|1
|0
|3
|0
|4
|T. Winn III
|8
|3
|3
|3/6
|0/1
|2/2
|3
|32
|0
|0
|4
|0
|3
|J. Jackson
|7
|1
|1
|2/6
|1/2
|2/2
|2
|24
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Brown
|19
|0
|0
|5/9
|3/5
|6/6
|1
|32
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|A. Harris
|15
|2
|1
|5/9
|4/7
|1/2
|4
|24
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|C. Henry
|12
|4
|1
|5/9
|2/5
|0/0
|1
|24
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|E. Chuha
|9
|7
|3
|4/6
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|29
|1
|1
|0
|2
|5
|C. Bobbitt
|2
|1
|2
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|10
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
