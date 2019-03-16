TEXPA
New Mexico St. beats Texas Rio Grande Valley 79-72

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 16, 2019

LAS VEGAS (AP) Terrell Brown registered 19 points as New Mexico State beat Texas Rio Grande Valley 79-72 in the Western Athletic Conference Tourney semifinals on Friday night.

AJ Harris had 15 points for New Mexico State (29-4). Clayton Henry added 12 points. Eli Chuha had seven rebounds for New Mexico State.

Tyson Smith scored a career-high 23 points for the Vaqueros (19-16). Lesley Varner II added 15 points. Javon Levi had 12 points.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Key Players
J. Levi
A. Harris
26.4 Min. Per Game 26.4
9.9 Pts. Per Game 9.9
3.3 Ast. Per Game 3.3
1.8 Reb. Per Game 1.8
38.1 Field Goal % 41.5
20.9 Three Point % 31.6
66.4 Free Throw % 69.8
  Defensive rebound by Johnny McCants 1.0
  Tyson Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot 2.0
+ 1 Shunn Buchanan made 2nd of 2 free throws 8.0
  Shunn Buchanan missed 1st of 2 free throws 8.0
  Personal foul on Greg Bowie II 8.0
  Defensive rebound by Shunn Buchanan 13.0
  Jordan Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot 15.0
  Defensive rebound by Johnny McCants 20.0
  Lesley Varner II missed jump shot 22.0
+ 1 Terrell Brown made 2nd of 2 free throws 29.0
+ 1 Terrell Brown made 1st of 2 free throws 29.0
Team Stats
Points 72 79
Field Goals 25-53 (47.2%) 28-54 (51.9%)
3-Pointers 7-20 (35.0%) 11-26 (42.3%)
Free Throws 15-19 (78.9%) 12-18 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 27 32
Offensive 4 7
Defensive 18 24
Team 5 1
Assists 7 11
Steals 4 2
Blocks 1 4
Turnovers 12 9
Fouls 23 20
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
23
T. Smith G
23 PTS, 3 REB
home team logo
3
T. Brown G
19 PTS
12T
away team logo UTRGV 19-16 324072
home team logo New Mexico St. 29-4 403979
Orleans Arena Las Vegas, NV
Team Stats
away team logo UTRGV 19-16 70.7 PPG 36.7 RPG 13.4 APG
home team logo New Mexico St. 29-4 77.8 PPG 39.3 RPG 14.8 APG
Key Players
25
T. Smith G 9.9 PPG 2.2 RPG 1.7 APG 38.0 FG%
3
T. Brown G 11.1 PPG 2.7 RPG 1.3 APG 41.6 FG%
Top Scorers
23
T. Smith G 23 PTS 3 REB 0 AST
3
T. Brown G 19 PTS 0 REB 0 AST
47.2 FG% 51.9
35.0 3PT FG% 42.3
78.9 FT% 66.7
UTRGV
Starters
T. Smith
L. Varner II
J. Levi
T. Winn III
J. Jackson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Smith 23 3 0 7/16 4/10 5/5 4 29 2 0 2 0 3
L. Varner II 15 6 1 6/9 2/3 1/3 3 24 0 0 1 2 4
J. Levi 12 4 2 4/9 0/2 4/5 5 37 1 0 3 0 4
T. Winn III 8 3 3 3/6 0/1 2/2 3 32 0 0 4 0 3
J. Jackson 7 1 1 2/6 1/2 2/2 2 24 1 0 0 0 1
Bench
S. Hainna
G. Bowie II
J. Crnogorac
U. Dibiamaka
N. Mora
I. Fontaine
N. Gueye
M. Williams
Q. Johnson II
J. Gaines
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Hainna 5 0 0 2/3 0/0 1/2 2 24 0 1 2 0 0
G. Bowie II 2 4 0 1/4 0/2 0/0 4 24 0 0 0 1 3
J. Crnogorac 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 1 0
U. Dibiamaka 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
N. Mora - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Fontaine - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Gueye - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Johnson II - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Gaines - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 72 22 7 25/53 7/20 15/19 23 200 4 1 12 4 18
New Mexico St.
Starters
T. Brown
A. Harris
C. Henry
E. Chuha
C. Bobbitt
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Brown 19 0 0 5/9 3/5 6/6 1 32 0 0 1 0 0
A. Harris 15 2 1 5/9 4/7 1/2 4 24 0 0 0 0 2
C. Henry 12 4 1 5/9 2/5 0/0 1 24 0 0 0 0 4
E. Chuha 9 7 3 4/6 0/0 1/2 2 29 1 1 0 2 5
C. Bobbitt 2 1 2 1/2 0/1 0/0 2 10 0 0 2 0 1
Bench
J. Zamora
J. McCants
T. Queen
S. Buchanan
I. Aurrecoechea
M. Thiam
R. Brown
K. Jones
J. Rice
A. Wallace
T. Owens
B. JeanLouis
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Zamora 6 1 1 3/7 0/1 0/0 1 15 0 1 0 0 1
J. McCants 6 6 0 2/4 0/1 2/4 3 18 0 2 2 2 4
T. Queen 6 4 3 2/5 2/4 0/0 1 20 0 0 1 2 2
S. Buchanan 2 4 0 0/1 0/1 2/4 3 16 1 0 1 0 4
I. Aurrecoechea 2 2 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 2 10 0 0 2 1 1
M. Thiam 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
R. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Rice - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Wallace - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Owens - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. JeanLouis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 79 31 11 28/54 11/26 12/18 20 200 2 4 9 7 24
NCAA BB Scores