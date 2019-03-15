USM
Bassey leads W. Kentucky over Southern Miss 70-59 in CUSA

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 15, 2019

FRISCO, Texas (AP) Charles Bassey had 10 points and 14 rebounds to lift Western Kentucky to a 70-59 win over Southern Miss in the Conference USA Conference tournament semifinals on Friday.

Josh Anderson had 18 points and eight rebounds for Western Kentucky (20-13). Taveion Hollingsworth added 17 points. Lamonte Bearden had 10 points for Western Kentucky.

Tyree Griffin had 19 points for the Golden Eagles (20-12). He also had eight turnovers but only four assists. Cortez Edwards added 10 points. Leonard Harper-Baker had three blocks.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Key Players
T. Griffin
T. Hollingsworth
36.7 Min. Per Game 36.7
14.6 Pts. Per Game 14.6
2.3 Ast. Per Game 2.3
4.5 Reb. Per Game 4.5
43.8 Field Goal % 42.8
37.6 Three Point % 33.6
75.0 Free Throw % 78.5
Team Stats
Points 59 70
Field Goals 21-55 (38.2%) 21-51 (41.2%)
3-Pointers 11-27 (40.7%) 4-15 (26.7%)
Free Throws 6-8 (75.0%) 24-35 (68.6%)
Total Rebounds 27 44
Offensive 7 14
Defensive 15 27
Team 5 3
Assists 13 11
Steals 3 7
Blocks 5 4
Turnovers 16 12
Fouls 23 11
Technicals 0 0
T. Griffin G
19 PTS, 2 REB, 4 AST
J. Anderson G
18 PTS, 8 REB, 3 AST
So. Miss
Starters
T. Griffin
C. Edwards
K. Holland
L. Harper-Baker
T. Rowe
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Griffin 19 2 4 7/13 4/6 1/1 2 35 0 1 8 1 1
C. Edwards 10 3 3 4/9 0/1 2/3 2 35 2 1 2 2 1
K. Holland 8 2 0 3/6 2/5 0/0 3 22 0 0 0 1 1
L. Harper-Baker 7 4 2 2/6 1/2 2/2 4 30 0 3 3 1 3
T. Rowe 5 1 0 2/6 1/2 0/0 4 18 0 0 1 0 1
W. Kentucky
Starters
J. Anderson
T. Hollingsworth
L. Bearden
C. Bassey
J. Savage
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Anderson 18 8 3 5/12 0/1 8/11 1 35 2 0 6 3 5
T. Hollingsworth 17 2 1 5/14 2/6 5/7 2 35 2 0 1 1 1
L. Bearden 10 3 4 3/6 1/1 3/5 1 35 0 0 2 0 3
C. Bassey 10 14 2 5/8 0/0 0/0 2 29 0 2 2 6 8
J. Savage 9 6 1 3/8 1/6 2/2 1 37 0 0 1 1 5
