Bassey leads W. Kentucky over Southern Miss 70-59 in CUSA
FRISCO, Texas (AP) Charles Bassey had 10 points and 14 rebounds to lift Western Kentucky to a 70-59 win over Southern Miss in the Conference USA Conference tournament semifinals on Friday.
Josh Anderson had 18 points and eight rebounds for Western Kentucky (20-13). Taveion Hollingsworth added 17 points. Lamonte Bearden had 10 points for Western Kentucky.
Tyree Griffin had 19 points for the Golden Eagles (20-12). He also had eight turnovers but only four assists. Cortez Edwards added 10 points. Leonard Harper-Baker had three blocks.
|36.7
|Min. Per Game
|36.7
|14.6
|Pts. Per Game
|14.6
|2.3
|Ast. Per Game
|2.3
|4.5
|Reb. Per Game
|4.5
|43.8
|Field Goal %
|42.8
|37.6
|Three Point %
|33.6
|75.0
|Free Throw %
|78.5
|Defensive rebound by Tolu Smith
|1.0
|Tyree Griffin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|3.0
|+ 1
|Jake Ohmer made 2nd of 2 free throws
|7.0
|+ 1
|Jake Ohmer made 1st of 2 free throws
|7.0
|Personal foul on Leonard Harper-Baker
|7.0
|+ 3
|Tyree Griffin made 3-pt. jump shot
|14.0
|+ 1
|Dalano Banton made 2nd of 2 free throws
|7.0
|+ 1
|Dalano Banton made 1st of 2 free throws
|14.0
|Personal foul on Leonard Harper-Baker
|16.0
|Defensive rebound by Dalano Banton
|14.0
|Dominic Magee missed 3-pt. jump shot
|16.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|59
|70
|Field Goals
|21-55 (38.2%)
|21-51 (41.2%)
|3-Pointers
|11-27 (40.7%)
|4-15 (26.7%)
|Free Throws
|6-8 (75.0%)
|24-35 (68.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|27
|44
|Offensive
|7
|14
|Defensive
|15
|27
|Team
|5
|3
|Assists
|13
|11
|Steals
|3
|7
|Blocks
|5
|4
|Turnovers
|16
|12
|Fouls
|23
|11
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|So. Miss 20-12
|73.1 PPG
|38.4 RPG
|17.0 APG
|W. Kentucky 20-13
|72.0 PPG
|39.8 RPG
|12.4 APG
|Key Players
|
55
|T. Griffin G
|13.9 PPG
|3.5 RPG
|7.2 APG
|43.6 FG%
|
4
|J. Anderson G
|12.0 PPG
|4.0 RPG
|1.7 APG
|48.1 FG%
|Top Scorers
|T. Griffin G
|19 PTS
|2 REB
|4 AST
|J. Anderson G
|18 PTS
|8 REB
|3 AST
|
|38.2
|FG%
|41.2
|
|
|40.7
|3PT FG%
|26.7
|
|
|75.0
|FT%
|68.6
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Griffin
|19
|2
|4
|7/13
|4/6
|1/1
|2
|35
|0
|1
|8
|1
|1
|C. Edwards
|10
|3
|3
|4/9
|0/1
|2/3
|2
|35
|2
|1
|2
|2
|1
|K. Holland
|8
|2
|0
|3/6
|2/5
|0/0
|3
|22
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|L. Harper-Baker
|7
|4
|2
|2/6
|1/2
|2/2
|4
|30
|0
|3
|3
|1
|3
|T. Rowe
|5
|1
|0
|2/6
|1/2
|0/0
|4
|18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Anderson
|18
|8
|3
|5/12
|0/1
|8/11
|1
|35
|2
|0
|6
|3
|5
|T. Hollingsworth
|17
|2
|1
|5/14
|2/6
|5/7
|2
|35
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|L. Bearden
|10
|3
|4
|3/6
|1/1
|3/5
|1
|35
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|C. Bassey
|10
|14
|2
|5/8
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|29
|0
|2
|2
|6
|8
|J. Savage
|9
|6
|1
|3/8
|1/6
|2/2
|1
|37
|0
|0
|1
|1
|5
