Baxter-Bell scores 18, Liberty upsets Vanderbilt 61-56

  • AP
  • Dec 14, 2019

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Myo Baxter-Bell scored 18 points and Liberty kept its unbeaten season alive with a 61-56 upset at Vanderbilt on Saturday.

The Flames (12-0) were one of five undefeated teams coming into the game. Vanderbilt fell to 6-3.

Caleb Homesley scored 14 and Elijah Cuffee added 13 for Liberty.

Aaron Nesmith threw in a game-high 19 points for Vanderbilt. Saben Lee scored 16. Nesmith (22.8) and Lee (17.4) entered the game as the second-highest-scoring duo in the nation.

The second half was a back-and-forth affair with the teams swapping the lead seven times. Liberty took the lead for good at 51-50 with 3:07 left on a layup by Cuffee.

Vanderbilt went cold from the field down the stretch and did not hit a field goal for 6:15 until Lee made a layup with 7 seconds left and hit a 3 at the buzzer to end the game.

Vanderbilt finished the first half on an 11-0 run. Over the last 2:56, the Commodores got 3-pointers from Dylan Disu, Lee and Nesmith. Nesmith's 3 broke a 27-all tie with 15 seconds left, then Scotty Pippen Jr. threw a perfect alley-oop pass from beyond the arc to Lee at the buzzer to give Vanderbilt a 32-27 lead at the break.

It was the first time the Flames have trailed at the half this year.

BIG PICTURE

Liberty: Scottie James pulled down a game-high 11 rebounds for Liberty.

Vanderbilt: Lee was coming off a career-high 25 points in Vandy's last game, a 90-76 win over Buffalo on Dec. 3. The point tally earned him the Southeastern Conference player of the week award.

UP NEXT

Liberty faces Towson in the DC Hoops Tournament on Friday.

Vanderbilt plays Loyola-Chicago on Wednesday in Phoenix at the Basketball Hall of Fame Showcase.

---

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
D. McGhee
S. Pippen Jr.
49.6 Min. Per Game 49.6
11.0 Pts. Per Game 11.0
4.5 Ast. Per Game 4.5
3.1 Reb. Per Game 3.1
37.5 Field Goal % 41.2
35.7 Three Point % 37.5
100.0 Free Throw % 67.5
+ 3 Saben Lee made 3-pt. jump shot 0.0
+ 1 Myo Baxter-Bell made 2nd of 2 free throws 5.0
+ 1 Myo Baxter-Bell made 1st of 2 free throws 5.0
  Personal foul on Dylan Disu 5.0
+ 2 Saben Lee made layup 8.0
+ 1 Myo Baxter-Bell made 2nd of 2 free throws 15.0
+ 1 Myo Baxter-Bell made 1st of 2 free throws 15.0
  Shooting foul on Dylan Disu 15.0
  Defensive rebound by Darius McGhee 22.0
  Clevon Brown missed 2nd of 2 free throws 22.0
  Clevon Brown missed 1st of 2 free throws 22.0
Team Stats
Points 61 56
Field Goals 22-53 (41.5%) 18-51 (35.3%)
3-Pointers 5-22 (22.7%) 7-24 (29.2%)
Free Throws 12-12 (100.0%) 13-19 (68.4%)
Total Rebounds 39 28
Offensive 6 5
Defensive 28 22
Team 5 1
Assists 9 9
Steals 5 7
Blocks 3 7
Turnovers 13 11
Fouls 15 15
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
0
M. Baxter-Bell F
18 PTS, 5 REB
home team logo
24
A. Nesmith G
19 PTS, 5 REB
12T
away team logo Liberty 12-0 273461
home team logo Vanderbilt 6-3 322456
Memorial Gymnasium Nashville, TN
Memorial Gymnasium Nashville, TN
Team Stats
away team logo Liberty 12-0 72.4 PPG 39.9 RPG 14.3 APG
home team logo Vanderbilt 6-3 82.4 PPG 40.3 RPG 15.0 APG
Key Players
0
M. Baxter-Bell F 8.5 PPG 4.3 RPG 1.3 APG 50.0 FG%
24
A. Nesmith G 22.8 PPG 4.9 RPG 0.6 APG 52.5 FG%
Top Scorers
0
M. Baxter-Bell F 18 PTS 5 REB 0 AST
24
A. Nesmith G 19 PTS 5 REB 0 AST
41.5 FG% 35.3
22.7 3PT FG% 29.2
100.0 FT% 68.4
Liberty
Starters
C. Homesley
E. Cuffee
G. Pacheco-Ortiz
D. McGhee
S. James
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Homesley 14 2 0 6/11 2/4 0/0 3 35 0 0 2 0 2
E. Cuffee 13 1 2 5/11 1/5 2/2 2 32 0 1 2 0 1
G. Pacheco-Ortiz 8 5 5 3/7 0/2 2/2 1 36 1 1 1 1 4
D. McGhee 6 9 1 2/8 2/7 0/0 3 38 0 0 2 0 9
S. James 2 11 1 1/5 0/1 0/0 3 19 0 0 2 4 7
Bench
M. Baxter-Bell
K. Rode
S. Robinson
K. McDowell
B. Newton
T. Dean
B. Preston
J. Price
M. Maide
C. Reed
L. McKay
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Baxter-Bell 18 5 0 5/8 0/0 8/8 3 18 1 0 4 1 4
K. Rode 0 1 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 17 2 1 0 0 1
S. Robinson 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 5 1 0 0 0 0
K. McDowell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Newton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Dean - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Preston - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Price - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Maide - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Reed - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. McKay - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 61 34 9 22/53 5/22 12/12 15 200 5 3 13 6 28
Vanderbilt
Starters
A. Nesmith
D. Disu
C. Brown
S. Pippen Jr.
M. Evans
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Nesmith 19 5 0 6/16 2/8 5/5 1 37 1 1 1 0 5
D. Disu 6 7 0 2/8 2/5 0/0 4 30 0 3 2 2 5
C. Brown 5 5 1 2/3 0/0 1/3 2 34 0 3 0 1 4
S. Pippen Jr. 4 2 6 1/7 1/4 1/2 3 29 1 0 3 0 2
M. Evans 3 3 1 1/4 0/1 1/1 1 20 2 0 0 1 2
Bench
S. Lee
J. Wright
M. Moyer
E. Obinna
I. Rice
Q. Millora-Brown
O. Jankovic
D. Harvey
D. Weikert
T. Arbuckle
J. Jossell
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Lee 16 1 1 6/11 2/4 2/2 2 29 2 0 3 0 1
J. Wright 2 0 0 0/2 0/2 2/4 1 9 0 0 0 0 0
M. Moyer 1 4 0 0/0 0/0 1/2 0 9 0 0 1 1 3
E. Obinna 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 5 1 0 1 0 0
I. Rice - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Millora-Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Jankovic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Harvey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Weikert - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Arbuckle - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Jossell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 56 27 9 18/51 7/24 13/19 15 202 7 7 11 5 22
