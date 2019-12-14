Baxter-Bell scores 18, Liberty upsets Vanderbilt 61-56
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Myo Baxter-Bell scored 18 points and Liberty kept its unbeaten season alive with a 61-56 upset at Vanderbilt on Saturday.
The Flames (12-0) were one of five undefeated teams coming into the game. Vanderbilt fell to 6-3.
Caleb Homesley scored 14 and Elijah Cuffee added 13 for Liberty.
Aaron Nesmith threw in a game-high 19 points for Vanderbilt. Saben Lee scored 16. Nesmith (22.8) and Lee (17.4) entered the game as the second-highest-scoring duo in the nation.
The second half was a back-and-forth affair with the teams swapping the lead seven times. Liberty took the lead for good at 51-50 with 3:07 left on a layup by Cuffee.
Vanderbilt went cold from the field down the stretch and did not hit a field goal for 6:15 until Lee made a layup with 7 seconds left and hit a 3 at the buzzer to end the game.
Vanderbilt finished the first half on an 11-0 run. Over the last 2:56, the Commodores got 3-pointers from Dylan Disu, Lee and Nesmith. Nesmith's 3 broke a 27-all tie with 15 seconds left, then Scotty Pippen Jr. threw a perfect alley-oop pass from beyond the arc to Lee at the buzzer to give Vanderbilt a 32-27 lead at the break.
It was the first time the Flames have trailed at the half this year.
BIG PICTURE
Liberty: Scottie James pulled down a game-high 11 rebounds for Liberty.
Vanderbilt: Lee was coming off a career-high 25 points in Vandy's last game, a 90-76 win over Buffalo on Dec. 3. The point tally earned him the Southeastern Conference player of the week award.
UP NEXT
Liberty faces Towson in the DC Hoops Tournament on Friday.
Vanderbilt plays Loyola-Chicago on Wednesday in Phoenix at the Basketball Hall of Fame Showcase.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|49.6
|Min. Per Game
|49.6
|11.0
|Pts. Per Game
|11.0
|4.5
|Ast. Per Game
|4.5
|3.1
|Reb. Per Game
|3.1
|37.5
|Field Goal %
|41.2
|35.7
|Three Point %
|37.5
|100.0
|Free Throw %
|67.5
|+ 3
|Saben Lee made 3-pt. jump shot
|0.0
|+ 1
|Myo Baxter-Bell made 2nd of 2 free throws
|5.0
|+ 1
|Myo Baxter-Bell made 1st of 2 free throws
|5.0
|Personal foul on Dylan Disu
|5.0
|+ 2
|Saben Lee made layup
|8.0
|+ 1
|Myo Baxter-Bell made 2nd of 2 free throws
|15.0
|+ 1
|Myo Baxter-Bell made 1st of 2 free throws
|15.0
|Shooting foul on Dylan Disu
|15.0
|Defensive rebound by Darius McGhee
|22.0
|Clevon Brown missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|22.0
|Clevon Brown missed 1st of 2 free throws
|22.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|61
|56
|Field Goals
|22-53 (41.5%)
|18-51 (35.3%)
|3-Pointers
|5-22 (22.7%)
|7-24 (29.2%)
|Free Throws
|12-12 (100.0%)
|13-19 (68.4%)
|Total Rebounds
|39
|28
|Offensive
|6
|5
|Defensive
|28
|22
|Team
|5
|1
|Assists
|9
|9
|Steals
|5
|7
|Blocks
|3
|7
|Turnovers
|13
|11
|Fouls
|15
|15
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Liberty 12-0
|72.4 PPG
|39.9 RPG
|14.3 APG
|Vanderbilt 6-3
|82.4 PPG
|40.3 RPG
|15.0 APG
|Key Players
|
0
|M. Baxter-Bell F
|8.5 PPG
|4.3 RPG
|1.3 APG
|50.0 FG%
|
24
|A. Nesmith G
|22.8 PPG
|4.9 RPG
|0.6 APG
|52.5 FG%
|Top Scorers
|M. Baxter-Bell F
|18 PTS
|5 REB
|0 AST
|A. Nesmith G
|19 PTS
|5 REB
|0 AST
|
|41.5
|FG%
|35.3
|
|
|22.7
|3PT FG%
|29.2
|
|
|100.0
|FT%
|68.4
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Homesley
|14
|2
|0
|6/11
|2/4
|0/0
|3
|35
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|E. Cuffee
|13
|1
|2
|5/11
|1/5
|2/2
|2
|32
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|G. Pacheco-Ortiz
|8
|5
|5
|3/7
|0/2
|2/2
|1
|36
|1
|1
|1
|1
|4
|D. McGhee
|6
|9
|1
|2/8
|2/7
|0/0
|3
|38
|0
|0
|2
|0
|9
|S. James
|2
|11
|1
|1/5
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|19
|0
|0
|2
|4
|7
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Baxter-Bell
|18
|5
|0
|5/8
|0/0
|8/8
|3
|18
|1
|0
|4
|1
|4
|K. Rode
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|17
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|S. Robinson
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K. McDowell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Newton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Dean
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Preston
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Price
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Maide
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Reed
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. McKay
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|61
|34
|9
|22/53
|5/22
|12/12
|15
|200
|5
|3
|13
|6
|28
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Nesmith
|19
|5
|0
|6/16
|2/8
|5/5
|1
|37
|1
|1
|1
|0
|5
|D. Disu
|6
|7
|0
|2/8
|2/5
|0/0
|4
|30
|0
|3
|2
|2
|5
|C. Brown
|5
|5
|1
|2/3
|0/0
|1/3
|2
|34
|0
|3
|0
|1
|4
|S. Pippen Jr.
|4
|2
|6
|1/7
|1/4
|1/2
|3
|29
|1
|0
|3
|0
|2
|M. Evans
|3
|3
|1
|1/4
|0/1
|1/1
|1
|20
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|S. Lee
|16
|1
|1
|6/11
|2/4
|2/2
|2
|29
|2
|0
|3
|0
|1
|J. Wright
|2
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|2/4
|1
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Moyer
|1
|4
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|9
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|E. Obinna
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|5
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|I. Rice
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Q. Millora-Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|O. Jankovic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Harvey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Weikert
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Arbuckle
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Jossell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|56
|27
|9
|18/51
|7/24
|13/19
|15
|202
|7
|7
|11
|5
|22
