No. 5 Buckeyes bounce back, rout Southeast Missouri State

  • AP
  • Dec 17, 2019

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann was interested to see how his team would bounce back after suffering its first loss of the season on Sunday at Minnesota.

Holtmann was not impressed, however, after his Buckeyes committed 13 first-half turnovers and led struggling Southeast Missouri State by just nine points at halftime.

But the fifth-ranked Buckeyes pulled it together with a commanding 22-2 second-half run and pulled away for an 80-48 victory over the visiting Redhawks.

''I'm frustrated with the turnovers,'' Holtmann said. ''I'm disappointed and frustrated, and we've got to figure out how to correct it. But I also recognize we had some youth out there, too.''

Kaleb Wesson scored 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead Ohio State (10-1), which dropped two spots in the AP Top 25 after the loss to Minnesota.

''We just weren't playing Ohio State basketball,'' Wesson said of his team's play at Minnesota, as well as the first half against Southeast Missouri State. ''We had to get out of our own way a little bit. We needed to go back to having fun.''

Andre Wesson scored 14 points, while Kyle Young and D.J. Carton each had 10 points for the Buckeyes.

D.Q. Nicholas and Isaiah Gable each had 10 points for Southeast Missouri State (3-8), which shot 27% from the floor (16 of 60) in losing its fourth straight game.

''There's a reason they are a top-five team,'' Southeast Missouri State coach Rick Ray said. ''I imagine they will stay that way with all the weapons they have and how locked in they are defensively.''

Ohio State hit 64% of its shots from the floor (14 of 22) in the first half. But the Buckeyes only led 35-26 at the break because of turnovers.

''We didn't play with enough force and strength in the first half,'' Holtmann said. ''It was passing, catching, feeding the post, catching with one hand or we didn't run the right play and we ran into bodies. It's all stuff we need to work through.''

The teams traded baskets to start the second half before Ohio State went on a 22-2 run. Carton hit two 3s while Luther Muhammad and Kaleb Wesson each hit one during the burst, and Young and Andre Wesson each had three-point plays as the Buckeyes went ahead 59-30 with 11:33 left.

Andre Wesson hit three 3-pointers in a 90-second span to push the lead to 78-40 with 3:15 remaining.

The Buckeyes hope to carry momentum from the second half into Saturday's showdown with No. 6 Kentucky in Las Vegas.

''I feel like tonight helped us get back in our rhythm,'' Kaleb Wesson said. ''We hit shots. We were finding the open man in the second half. But you don't know till you get in those big games and guys are pulling through in those situations.''

BIG PICTURE

Southeast Missouri State: This has been a rough 1-6 stretch for the Redhawks, who have not played a home game since Nov. 22. Southeast Missouri State has one more road game before getting back home against Missouri Baptist on Dec. 29.

Ohio State: The Buckeyes will need to be at their best as they play three ranked teams among their next four games. Getting the injured Washington back to ease the offensive burden will help.

INJURIES

Ohio State played its second straight game without sophomore guard Duane Washington Jr., who was sidelined with an apparent rib injury. Washington is the team's second leading scorer at 11.4 points per game. His status remains unclear for Saturday's game against Kentucky.

''I don't know right now,'' Holtmann said. ''He is still day-to-day. He could not have played today. He has been out a significant amount. He has not done anything significant in practice since the Penn State game (on Dec. 7).''

Kaleb Wesson also was banged up. He suffered a knee injury early in Tuesday's game. Later, he sustained a busted lip and a slight ankle sprain.

UP NEXT

Southeast Missouri State: At Southern Illinois on Saturday.

Ohio State: Plays No. 6 Kentucky in Las Vegas on Saturday.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25 ��� ��

Key Players
A. Caldwell
0 G
K. Wesson
34 F
25.5 Min. Per Game 25.5
13.9 Pts. Per Game 13.9
2.1 Ast. Per Game 2.1
9.0 Reb. Per Game 9.0
41.0 Field Goal % 46.5
33.3 Three Point % 45.9
85.7 Free Throw % 79.3
+ 3 Evan Morrison made 3-pt. jump shot 21.0
  Defensive rebound by Nygal Russell 28.0
  Danny Hummer missed 3-pt. jump shot 30.0
  Offensive rebound by Ohio State 37.0
  Ibrahima Diallo missed layup 39.0
  Offensive rebound by Ibrahima Diallo 39.0
  Justin Ahrens missed 3-pt. jump shot 41.0
  Defensive rebound by Alonzo Gaffney 51.0
  Jordan Love missed layup, blocked by Justin Ahrens 53.0
+ 2 Alonzo Gaffney made dunk, assist by Danny Hummer 1:19
  Bad pass turnover on Nygal Russell, stolen by Danny Hummer 1:24
Team Stats
Points 48 80
Field Goals 16-60 (26.7%) 30-51 (58.8%)
3-Pointers 4-19 (21.1%) 13-27 (48.1%)
Free Throws 12-14 (85.7%) 7-12 (58.3%)
Total Rebounds 25 44
Offensive 7 5
Defensive 14 34
Team 4 5
Assists 5 23
Steals 3 4
Blocks 0 6
Turnovers 11 20
Fouls 17 16
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
13
I. Gable F
10 PTS
home team logo
34
K. Wesson F
18 PTS, 10 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo SE Missouri St. 3-8 262248
home team logo 5 Ohio St. 10-1 354580
Value City Arena Columbus, OH
Value City Arena Columbus, OH
Team Stats
away team logo SE Missouri St. 3-8 67.0 PPG 38.7 RPG 9.8 APG
home team logo 5 Ohio St. 10-1 79.9 PPG 44 RPG 15.1 APG
Key Players
11
D. Nicholas G 9.2 PPG 2.8 RPG 1.4 APG 42.4 FG%
34
K. Wesson F 13.9 PPG 9.0 RPG 2.1 APG 44.1 FG%
Top Scorers
11
D. Nicholas G 10 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
34
K. Wesson F 18 PTS 10 REB 2 AST
26.7 FG% 58.8
21.1 3PT FG% 48.1
85.7 FT% 58.3
SE Missouri St.
Starters
D. Nicholas
D. Agnew
S. Tolbert
S. Hogan
A. Caldwell
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Nicholas 10 3 1 3/6 0/1 4/5 0 32 0 0 1 1 2
D. Agnew 4 1 0 2/4 0/1 0/0 4 15 0 0 3 0 1
S. Tolbert 3 6 0 1/7 0/0 1/2 2 22 1 0 2 3 3
S. Hogan 2 2 1 0/8 0/4 2/2 0 32 0 0 1 1 1
A. Caldwell 2 2 0 1/9 0/4 0/0 2 24 1 0 1 1 1
Bench
I. Gable
O. Kao
Q. Wilson
E. Morrison
J. Love
N. Russell
N. Akenten
K. Cuffee
J. Medina
C. Harris
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Gable 10 0 0 4/8 2/4 0/0 4 21 0 0 1 0 0
O. Kao 9 2 0 3/13 1/4 2/2 2 24 1 0 0 0 2
Q. Wilson 5 3 2 1/3 0/0 3/3 3 19 0 0 1 1 2
E. Morrison 3 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
J. Love 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 1
N. Russell 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 1 0 1
N. Akenten - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Cuffee - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Medina - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Harris - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 48 21 5 16/60 4/19 12/14 17 200 3 0 11 7 14
Ohio St.
Starters
K. Wesson
A. Wesson
K. Young
C. Walker
L. Muhammad
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Wesson 18 10 2 6/8 3/4 3/4 4 27 0 2 5 2 8
A. Wesson 14 2 3 5/7 3/5 1/1 0 27 0 0 3 0 2
K. Young 10 9 1 4/4 1/1 1/2 1 21 1 0 1 0 9
C. Walker 7 2 6 2/3 2/3 1/2 1 26 1 0 5 0 2
L. Muhammad 3 0 2 1/3 1/3 0/0 3 17 0 0 1 0 0
Bench
D. Carton
E. Liddell
A. Gaffney
J. Ahrens
I. Diallo
D. Hummer
H. Hookfin
J. Sueing
M. Jallow
D. Washington Jr.
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Carton 10 5 5 4/9 2/5 0/0 4 23 0 0 2 1 4
E. Liddell 9 5 0 4/6 0/0 1/3 1 21 1 2 1 0 5
A. Gaffney 6 3 1 3/6 0/2 0/0 2 12 0 1 1 0 3
J. Ahrens 3 1 2 1/3 1/3 0/0 0 19 0 1 0 1 0
I. Diallo 0 2 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 1 1 1
D. Hummer 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 3 1 0 0 0 0
H. Hookfin 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
J. Sueing - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Jallow - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Washington Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 80 39 23 30/51 13/27 7/12 16 200 4 6 20 5 34
