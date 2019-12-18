SFLA
Merrill lifts Utah St. past South Florida 76-74 in OT

  • AP
  • Dec 18, 2019

HOUSTON (AP) Sam Merrill had 21 points and Justin Bean made the game-winning bucket at the end of overtime as Utah State defeated South Florida 76-74 in overtime at the Battleground 2K19 on Wednesday night.

Utah State had possession after a timeout with 34 seconds left in overtime and the score tied at 74. The Aggies worked the clock to about 5 seconds and Abel Porter missed a 3-pointer. Bean grabbed the offensive rebound, stepped to the right side of the basket and beat the buzzer with a short bank shot.

A 3-pointer from David Collins gave USF a 64-62 lead with 1:42 remaining in the second half and he later added two free throws for a four-point lead. Utah State's Neemias Queta and Bean both scored in the paint to send the game to overtime.

Queta had 18 points and Bean added 12 points for Utah State (11-2). Alphonso Anderson also had 12 points for the Aggies.

Laquincy Rideau had 15 points for the Bulls (6-5). Collins added 15 points and Xavier Castaneda scored 12.

Both teams play in the Orange Bowl Basketball Classic in Sunrise, Florida, on Saturday. Utah State takes on Florida and South Florida faces Florida State.

Key Players
L. Rideau
3 G
S. Merrill
5 G
32.6 Min. Per Game 32.6
16.4 Pts. Per Game 16.4
3.7 Ast. Per Game 3.7
4.8 Reb. Per Game 4.8
41.0 Field Goal % 42.1
29.4 Three Point % 44.1
41.9 Free Throw % 85.9
+ 2 Justin Bean made dunk 1.0
  Offensive rebound by Justin Bean 1.0
  Abel Porter missed 3-pt. jump shot 3.0
  Turnover on David Collins 40.0
  Offensive foul on David Collins 40.0
+ 1 Alphonso Anderson made 2nd of 2 free throws 55.0
  Alphonso Anderson missed 1st of 2 free throws 55.0
  Personal foul on Justin Brown 55.0
  Defensive rebound by Brock Miller 1:21
  David Collins missed free throw 1:21
  Shooting foul on Alphonso Anderson 1:21
Team Stats
Points 74 76
Field Goals 28-60 (46.7%) 26-51 (51.0%)
3-Pointers 5-17 (29.4%) 8-24 (33.3%)
Free Throws 13-18 (72.2%) 16-23 (69.6%)
Total Rebounds 31 34
Offensive 9 8
Defensive 21 21
Team 1 5
Assists 9 15
Steals 8 1
Blocks 1 1
Turnovers 11 17
Fouls 25 20
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
3
L. Rideau G
15 PTS, 5 REB, 6 AST
home team logo
5
S. Merrill G
21 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST
12OTT
away team logo South Florida 6-5 2937874
home team logo Utah State 11-2 31351076
Toyota Center Houston, TX
Toyota Center Houston, TX
Team Stats
away team logo South Florida 6-5 63.9 PPG 36 RPG 10.1 APG
home team logo Utah State 11-2 79.8 PPG 47.3 RPG 15.9 APG
Key Players
0
D. Collins G 15.3 PPG 3.3 RPG 2.1 APG 48.1 FG%
5
S. Merrill G 17.1 PPG 5.2 RPG 3.9 APG 40.9 FG%
Top Scorers
0
D. Collins G 15 PTS 5 REB 0 AST
5
S. Merrill G 21 PTS 4 REB 3 AST
46.7 FG% 51.0
29.4 3PT FG% 33.3
72.2 FT% 69.6
South Florida
Starters
L. Rideau
D. Collins
J. Brown
E. Dawson III
M. Durr
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Rideau 15 5 6 7/17 1/4 0/0 3 41 3 0 1 1 4
D. Collins 15 5 0 5/11 1/2 4/8 5 19 1 0 2 0 5
J. Brown 7 3 0 2/7 1/4 2/3 2 23 1 0 0 2 1
E. Dawson III 5 0 0 2/4 1/2 0/0 0 33 0 0 1 0 0
M. Durr 4 6 0 2/5 0/1 0/0 5 20 1 1 1 2 4
Bench
X. Castaneda
A. Maricevic
R. Williams
J. Chaplin
A. Yetna
M. Akec
M. Calleja
B. Mack
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
X. Castaneda 12 3 2 5/9 1/3 1/1 3 29 2 0 2 0 3
A. Maricevic 10 3 0 2/3 0/0 6/6 2 25 0 0 0 2 1
R. Williams 4 4 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 3 25 0 0 3 2 2
J. Chaplin 2 1 1 1/2 0/1 0/0 2 10 0 0 1 0 1
A. Yetna - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Akec - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Calleja - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Mack - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 74 30 9 28/60 5/17 13/18 25 225 8 1 11 9 21
Utah State
Starters
S. Merrill
N. Queta
J. Bean
A. Porter
B. Miller
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Merrill 21 4 3 7/13 4/7 3/3 5 28 0 0 3 0 4
N. Queta 18 8 2 6/7 0/0 6/7 5 29 0 1 2 3 5
J. Bean 12 9 1 5/9 0/1 2/2 2 37 1 0 2 2 7
A. Porter 10 2 7 3/7 2/5 2/4 2 43 0 0 2 1 1
B. Miller 3 1 2 1/5 1/5 0/0 1 28 0 0 1 0 1
Bench
A. Anderson
D. Brito
S. Bairstow
T. Dorius
K. Stall
M. Anthony
R. Grootfaam
K. Karwowski
L. McChesney
C. Bischoff
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Anderson 12 4 0 4/7 1/3 3/7 3 26 0 0 4 2 2
D. Brito 0 1 0 0/3 0/3 0/0 1 33 0 0 3 0 1
S. Bairstow 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
T. Dorius - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Stall - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Anthony - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Grootfaam - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Karwowski - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. McChesney - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Bischoff - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 76 29 15 26/51 8/24 16/23 20 225 1 1 17 8 21
NCAA BB Scores