Cincinnati does damage inside, upends No. 21 Tennessee 78-66
CINCINNATI (AP) A defense that had been among the nation's best got shredded, and that wasn't the only thing that went wrong for the 21st-ranked Volunteers in their first true road game.
Tennessee couldn't hit a 3 and couldn't run anything consistently on offense during a 78-66 loss to Cincinnati on Wednesday night that left coach Rick Barnes befuddled.
''We did some things that were mind-boggling,'' Barnes said.
Trevon Scott scored 15 points, the Bearcats had six players in double figures, and Cincinnati got 46 points in the paint, attacking the out-of-place Volunteers with backdoor layups.
For a second straight game, Barnes came up short again in his attempt to get career victory No. 700. He'd be only the 22nd coach to reach that mark in Division I.
The Volunteers (7-3) were coming off a 51-47 loss to No. 13 Memphis that highlighted their offensive shortcomings. This time, the biggest problems were on a defense that hadn't given up 70 points in a game this season.
''Oh, it was awful,'' Barnes said. ''And I'm really disappointed in our defensive breakdown, the way we did it. I mean, it came from our older guys, too. When you go on the road for the first time, you expect your older guys to be the ones who lead the way.''
The Bearcats (7-4) got the better of a back-and-forth game by going on a late run. Keith Williams had a steal and layup during a 9-0 spurt that put the Bearcats in control 67-57 with 3:27 left. Williams finished with 11 points and five rebounds.
Cincinnati was coming off back-to-back losses at Xavier and Colgate, and played its most cohesive game under first-year coach John Brannen.
''The biggest thing is they get the chance to see what happens when they all stay together,'' Brannen said. ''This is what it looks like. We've got to sustain it.''
Tennessee has lost back-to-back games for the first time since it lost to Arkansas and Auburn two seasons ago.
''I don't think we were locked in on defense,'' said John Fulkerson, who had a team-high 14 points. '''here were things that we usually do and we should have done, and we didn't. And it came back to bite us.''
The Bearcats led 38-34 after a wide-open first half that was full of turnovers. They shot 64% from the field, with Jaevin Cumberland making four of his five shots to lead the way.
The Volunteers dug in defensively at the start of the second half - Cincinnati missed eight of its first 12 shots - and neither team managed to get much of an advantage. There were two ties and four lead changes before Cincinnati went on its pivotal run.
BIG PICTURE
Tennessee: The Volunteers have struggled at times on offense, but their defense has been consistent. They came in fifth nationally in field goal defense, allowing opponents to shoot 36.2%. The Bearcats made 56.4%, the most by a Vols' opponent this season.
Cincinnati: The Bearcast' biggest questions revolve around Jarron Cumberland, the returning American Athletic player of the year. He played the last two games with a sore hip and shot only 27 percent from the field. Against Tennessee, he had 10 points and six turnovers before fouling out.
''He put in two really good days of practice,'' Brannen said. ''He put extra work in. I haven't coached the Jarron Cumberland that we all know and love. When I say I haven't coached him yet, he hasn't been in the shape and healthy enough to be that guy. It's coming.''
OFF THE MARK
Tennessee went only 3 of 15 from beyond the arc and had trouble running plays, especially late in the game as Cincinnati pulled away.
''When guys start thinking, `I've got to do it myself,' we don't have a team like that,'' Barnes said. ''And if it takes more of these losses to prove it to them, that's what will happen. We've got to be a team. We don't have one guy we can rely on.''
SERIES STUFF
Tennessee and Cincinnati hadn't met since Jan. 4, 1993, when the Bearcats won at home 79-58. The Bearcats lead the series 6-1, including 4-0 in Cincinnati. The Bearcats will visit Thompson-Boling Arena next season.
FIRST ONE
It was Brannen's first win against a ranked team in five tries during his career. The Bearcats lost at Ohio State to open the season.
UP NEXT
Tennessee hosts Jacksonville State on Saturday.
Cincinnati plays Iowa on Saturday at the United Center as part of the Chicago Legends event. The Bearcats lost to Iowa 79-72 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in Columbus, Ohio last season.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top 25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|30.5
|Min. Per Game
|30.5
|8.3
|Pts. Per Game
|8.3
|1.4
|Ast. Per Game
|1.4
|9.3
|Reb. Per Game
|9.3
|29.3
|Field Goal %
|48.1
|23.4
|Three Point %
|20.0
|74.6
|Free Throw %
|81.0
|Defensive rebound by Jaevin Cumberland
|30.0
|Jordan Bowden missed 3-pt. jump shot
|32.0
|+ 1
|Keith Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws
|39.0
|Keith Williams missed 1st of 2 free throws
|39.0
|Shooting foul on Josiah-Jordan James
|39.0
|Lost ball turnover on John Fulkerson
|39.0
|+ 1
|Mika Adams-Woods made 2nd of 2 free throws
|47.0
|+ 1
|Mika Adams-Woods made 1st of 2 free throws
|47.0
|Personal foul on Yves Pons
|47.0
|+ 2
|John Fulkerson made dunk, assist by Lamonte Turner
|1:06
|Offensive rebound by Tennessee
|1:07
|Team Stats
|Points
|66
|78
|Field Goals
|23-51 (45.1%)
|31-55 (56.4%)
|3-Pointers
|3-15 (20.0%)
|5-15 (33.3%)
|Free Throws
|17-17 (100.0%)
|11-16 (68.8%)
|Total Rebounds
|21
|32
|Offensive
|5
|8
|Defensive
|14
|20
|Team
|2
|4
|Assists
|13
|17
|Steals
|10
|2
|Blocks
|4
|2
|Turnovers
|12
|15
|Fouls
|18
|16
|Technicals
|1
|0
|Team Stats
|21 Tennessee 7-3
|68.6 PPG
|42.8 RPG
|15.2 APG
|Cincinnati 7-4
|73.9 PPG
|41.6 RPG
|13.6 APG
|Key Players
|
10
|J. Fulkerson F
|11.1 PPG
|5.9 RPG
|1.7 APG
|65.0 FG%
|
13
|T. Scott F
|8.3 PPG
|9.3 RPG
|1.4 APG
|45.7 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Fulkerson F
|14 PTS
|2 REB
|1 AST
|T. Scott F
|15 PTS
|7 REB
|1 AST
|
|45.1
|FG%
|56.4
|
|
|20.0
|3PT FG%
|33.3
|
|
|100.0
|FT%
|68.8
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Fulkerson
|14
|2
|1
|6/8
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|32
|4
|1
|3
|1
|1
|J. Bowden
|13
|2
|6
|4/12
|1/5
|4/4
|2
|36
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|L. Turner
|12
|1
|3
|3/8
|0/1
|6/6
|2
|28
|1
|0
|4
|0
|1
|Y. Pons
|11
|4
|0
|5/9
|1/3
|0/0
|4
|34
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|J. James
|8
|4
|2
|3/8
|1/5
|1/1
|5
|34
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Fulkerson
|14
|2
|1
|6/8
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|32
|4
|1
|3
|1
|1
|J. Bowden
|13
|2
|6
|4/12
|1/5
|4/4
|2
|36
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|L. Turner
|12
|1
|3
|3/8
|0/1
|6/6
|2
|28
|1
|0
|4
|0
|1
|Y. Pons
|11
|4
|0
|5/9
|1/3
|0/0
|4
|34
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|J. James
|8
|4
|2
|3/8
|1/5
|1/1
|5
|34
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Gaines
|4
|3
|1
|0/2
|0/1
|4/4
|1
|16
|3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|D. Pember
|2
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|O. Nkamhoua
|2
|2
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|10
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|J. Johnson
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Fleschman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|V. Bailey Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Kent
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Jancek
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|U. Plavsic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Maze
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|66
|19
|13
|23/51
|3/15
|17/17
|18
|198
|10
|4
|12
|5
|14
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Scott
|15
|7
|1
|7/11
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|38
|0
|0
|1
|3
|4
|K. Williams
|11
|5
|3
|4/9
|0/1
|3/6
|2
|32
|0
|1
|4
|2
|3
|C. Vogt
|11
|4
|2
|5/8
|0/0
|1/1
|4
|20
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|M. Adams-Woods
|11
|3
|4
|3/6
|1/3
|4/4
|1
|31
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Ja. Cumberland
|10
|2
|4
|4/9
|1/5
|1/1
|5
|22
|2
|0
|6
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Scott
|15
|7
|1
|7/11
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|38
|0
|0
|1
|3
|4
|K. Williams
|11
|5
|3
|4/9
|0/1
|3/6
|2
|32
|0
|1
|4
|2
|3
|C. Vogt
|11
|4
|2
|5/8
|0/0
|1/1
|4
|20
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|M. Adams-Woods
|11
|3
|4
|3/6
|1/3
|4/4
|1
|31
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Ja. Cumberland
|10
|2
|4
|4/9
|1/5
|1/1
|5
|22
|2
|0
|6
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Ja. Cumberland
|11
|2
|2
|4/7
|2/3
|1/2
|0
|24
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|J. Sorolla
|9
|4
|1
|4/4
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|19
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|C. McNeal
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|12
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|J. Koz
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Diarra
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Martin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Moore
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Toyambi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Harvey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Banks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Davenport
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Cook
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|78
|28
|17
|31/55
|5/15
|11/16
|16
|198
|2
|2
|15
|8
|20
-
10BAYLOR
TNMART72
45
2nd 7:46 ESPU
-
TEXSO
NEVADA73
91
2nd 0.0
-
SJST
SNCLRA84
89
2nd 3.0
-
MNTNA
8OREG24
39
2nd 18:07 PACN
-
6UK
UTAH31
37
2nd 19:13 ESP2
-
CCTST
DART60
76
Final
-
UIW
CARK82
88
Final/OT
-
OREGST
TXSA88
78
Final
-
LOYCHI
VANDY78
70
Final
-
STNYBRK
9UVA44
56
Final
-
WCAR
XAVIER61
74
Final
-
ETNST
LSU74
63
Final
-
STPETE
UCONN56
66
Final
-
JVILLE
PRESBY81
58
Final
-
REGENT
HOW47
105
Final
-
ILLCHI
ILLST66
67
Final
-
USCUP
SCST73
70
Final
-
NCGRN
UVM54
53
Final
-
RICH
ODU62
59
Final
-
21TENN
CINCY66
78
Final
-
DEPAUL
CLEVST73
65
Final
-
VCU
CHARLS76
71
Final
-
BCU
UCF65
70
Final
-
CAN
BUFF73
82
Final
-
BALLST
GATECH65
47
Final
-
TNST
INDST72
78
Final
-
AQNST
WMICH61
84
Final
-
NIAGARA
STBON70
87
Final
-
NH
MARIST64
56
Final
-
WAGNER
LSALLE60
74
Final
-
VALPO
HIGHPT87
72
Final
-
HOUBP
SFA68
96
Final
-
KENSAW
BELMONT44
83
Final
-
NWST
SAMHOU79
92
Final
-
BAMA
SAMFORD105
87
Final
-
BING
YOUNG55
73
Final
-
LALAF
ARKST67
79
Final
-
OAK
CUSE62
74
Final
-
FGC
SDAKST56
75
Final
-
CONILL
WISGB64
126
Final
-
RADFRD
MISSST68
77
Final
-
SELOU
LAMAR73
79
Final/OT
-
ABIL
NORL77
71
Final
-
TXAMCC
NICHST58
64
Final
-
HAMP
SILL53
75
Final
-
15MICHST
NWEST77
72
Final
-
SFLA
UTAHST74
76
Final/OT
-
ALBANY
STJOHN57
85
Final
-
MIAOH
3LVILLE46
70
Final
-
DELST
JAXST80
92
Final
-
PQ
MCNSE67
109
Final
-
UTVALL
WYO69
67
Final
-
ARKPB
NMEXST40
65
Final
-
UNC
2GONZAG81
94
Final
-
MARYCA
ARIZST96
56
Final
-
STHRN
CALBPTST61
78
Final
-
UOP
UNLV74
66
Final
-
SDCC
20SDGST48
92
Final
-
CPOLY
SACST56
57
Final