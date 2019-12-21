CINCY
Iowa hangs on for 77-70 victory over Cincinnati

  • AP
  • Dec 21, 2019

CHICAGO (AP) CJ Fredrick had 21 points, Joe Wieskamp had 16 and Luka Garza had 12 points and 13 rebounds as Iowa pulled away late for a 77-70 victory over Cincinnati on Saturday night after losing a 15-point second-half lead.

Bakari Evelyn had 15 points off the bench as Iowa (9-3) won its third straight and eighth in 10 games. The Hawkeyes closed with a 15-6 run over the final 4 1/2 minutes.

Jarron Cumberland had 18 points for Cincinnati (7-5), which has dropped three of four.

Cumberland has 1,496 career points to move past Yancy Gates (1,485) for 15th place on Cincinnati's all-time scoring list.

The teams met in the first round of the NCAA tournament last March, with Iowa winning 79-72 in Columbus, Ohio.

Iowa was playing its first game since senior guard Jordan Bohannon had season-ending surgery on his left hip on Thursday. Bohannon, who had the same procedure on his right hip in May, averaged 8.8 points and 3.3 assists in 10 games. He is a career 40.3% 3-point shooter in 112 games with the Hawkeyes.

Iowa scored eight straight points late in the first half for a 35-27 advantage with under two minutes to play. Fredrick, who had 10 first-half points, started the run with a short jumper and then Wieskamp and Garza hit back-to-back 3-pointers.

The Hawkeyes led 39-31 at halftime.

Iowa had another run of eight straight early in the second half - five by Garza - to open up a 50-35 lead, its biggest of the game.

But then the Hawkeyes went scoreless for six minutes, 10 seconds as Cincinnati scored 10 straight - capped by a 3-pointer by Mika Adams-Woods - to pull within 50-45 with 11 minutes remaining.

Iowa, which missed the front end of two 1-and-1 opportunities during the drought, ended the scoreless streak when Connor McCaffery made two of three free throws after being fouled on a 3-pointer with 10:41 to play.

The Bearcats continued their surge with defensive pressure, forcing Iowa into turnovers on four straight possessions at one point. Keith Williams tied the score at 62 with a pair of free throws with 5:35 to go and then gave Cincinnati the lead on the next possession with a follow basket off his own miss.

Wieskamp then hit a 3-pointer to put the Hawkeyes back on top, 65-64. After a miss on the other end, Evelyn hit a 3 to make it 68-64 with 3:51 left.

After taking the lead, Cincinnati suddenly went ice cold from the field, going scoreless on seven of the next eight possessions as Iowa held on.

BIG PICTURE

Cincinnati: Despite a 78-66 home win over No. 21 Tennessee on Wednesday, the Bearcats have hit a rough patch and now have a 10-day break to regroup before beginning conference play.

Iowa: The Hawkeyes had 24 turnovers and will need to take care of the ball better once the Big Ten season begins next month.

UP NEXT

Cincinnati hosts UConn on Jan. 1 in the American Athletic opener.

Iowa hosts Kennesaw State on Dec. 29.

---

Key Players
T. Scott
L. Garza
30.0 Min. Per Game 30.0
22.4 Pts. Per Game 22.4
1.1 Ast. Per Game 1.1
9.9 Reb. Per Game 9.9
45.7 Field Goal % 54.3
18.8 Three Point % 40.0
81.0 Free Throw % 63.6
+ 1 Bakari Evelyn made 2nd of 2 free throws 3.0
+ 1 Bakari Evelyn made 1st of 2 free throws 3.0
  Personal foul on Chris McNeal 3.0
+ 2 Mika Adams-Woods made layup 8.0
+ 1 CJ Fredrick made 2nd of 2 free throws 16.0
+ 1 CJ Fredrick made 1st of 2 free throws 16.0
  Personal foul on Jaevin Cumberland 16.0
+ 2 Jaevin Cumberland made layup 20.0
+ 1 Connor McCaffery made 2nd of 2 free throws 28.0
  Connor McCaffery missed 1st of 2 free throws 28.0
  Personal foul on Jarron Cumberland 28.0
Team Stats
Points 70 77
Field Goals 25-72 (34.7%) 23-50 (46.0%)
3-Pointers 6-24 (25.0%) 11-24 (45.8%)
Free Throws 14-18 (77.8%) 20-30 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 31 48
Offensive 10 9
Defensive 21 35
Team 0 4
Assists 14 16
Steals 13 3
Blocks 3 7
Turnovers 7 24
Fouls 25 17
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
34
Ja. Cumberland G
18 PTS, 1 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
5
C. Fredrick G
21 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Cincinnati 7-5 313970
home team logo Iowa 9-3 393877
United Center Chicago, IL
United Center Chicago, IL
Team Stats
away team logo Cincinnati 7-5 74.3 PPG 41.1 RPG 13.9 APG
home team logo Iowa 9-3 80.0 PPG 40.5 RPG 17.5 APG
Key Players
34
Ja. Cumberland G 12.8 PPG 3.4 RPG 2.9 APG 34.7 FG%
5
C. Fredrick G 10.5 PPG 1.4 RPG 3.0 APG 56.7 FG%
Top Scorers
34
Ja. Cumberland G 18 PTS 1 REB 3 AST
5
C. Fredrick G 21 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
34.7 FG% 46.0
25.0 3PT FG% 45.8
77.8 FT% 66.7
Cincinnati
Starters
Ja. Cumberland
C. Vogt
M. Adams-Woods
K. Williams
T. Scott
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Ja. Cumberland 18 1 3 6/16 3/8 3/4 2 36 1 0 2 0 1
C. Vogt 11 8 1 3/6 0/0 5/6 3 28 1 1 0 4 4
M. Adams-Woods 10 5 1 3/5 2/3 2/2 4 22 2 0 0 0 5
K. Williams 8 3 1 2/13 0/3 4/6 5 26 1 1 3 1 2
T. Scott 6 7 3 3/11 0/1 0/0 0 30 2 0 1 2 5
Bench
C. McNeal
Ja. Cumberland
J. Sorolla
M. Diarra
Z. Harvey
J. Koz
S. Martin
T. Moore
P. Toyambi
R. Banks
J. Davenport
A. Cook
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. McNeal 9 1 4 4/11 1/7 0/0 2 21 5 0 0 1 0
Ja. Cumberland 4 1 1 2/5 0/2 0/0 4 16 0 0 0 0 1
J. Sorolla 2 4 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 2 11 1 0 0 1 3
M. Diarra 2 1 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 1 8 0 1 1 1 0
Z. Harvey 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 2 0 0 0 0 0
J. Koz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Martin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Moore - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Toyambi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Banks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Davenport - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Cook - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 70 31 14 25/72 6/24 14/18 25 200 13 3 7 10 21
Iowa
Starters
C. Fredrick
J. Wieskamp
L. Garza
C. McCaffery
J. Toussaint
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Fredrick 21 3 1 6/11 3/6 6/8 3 37 1 1 3 2 1
J. Wieskamp 16 6 4 5/11 3/7 3/4 2 36 0 0 3 1 5
L. Garza 12 13 2 5/12 1/4 1/4 4 34 1 5 3 3 10
C. McCaffery 3 9 3 0/4 0/1 3/6 3 28 1 1 2 1 8
J. Toussaint 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 3 4 0 0 3 0 0
Bench
B. Evelyn
R. Kriener
C. Pemsl
J. Bohannon
R. Till
A. Ash
J. Nunge
M. Baer
N. Hobbs
P. McCaffery
A. Vanderloo
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Evelyn 15 7 4 4/7 3/4 4/4 1 29 0 0 5 2 5
R. Kriener 7 2 1 2/4 1/2 2/2 1 18 0 0 3 0 2
C. Pemsl 3 4 1 1/1 0/0 1/2 0 14 0 0 2 0 4
J. Bohannon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Till - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Ash - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Nunge - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Baer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Hobbs - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. McCaffery - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Vanderloo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 77 44 16 23/50 11/24 20/30 17 200 3 7 24 9 35
