Azubuike leads No. 3 KU to 60-53 win over No. 16 W Virginia
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) Kansas coach Bill Self knew he would need his toughest bunch on the floor to muscle up against West Virginia.
All three of them showed up.
Udoka Azubuike had 17 points and 11 rebounds while outplaying Mountaineers big man Oscar Tshiebwe in the second half, Devon Dotson and Marcus Garrett made crucial plays down the stretch, and the third-ranked Jayhawks rallied from a slow start to beat No. 16 West Virginia 60-53 in the Big 12 opener for both teams Saturday.
Dotson added 16 points and Garrett finished with 12 points and six assists for the Jayhawks (11-2), who won their 28th straight conference opener by overcoming a sluggish first half. Kansas trailed by as many as 10 before leaning on defense and dunks to beat the Mountaineers (11-2) for the seventh time in their last eight meetings.
''I'd be honest, I didn't think we played very tough at all the first half. I didn't think Doke was that tough. Oscar just dominated,'' Self said. ''The key the second half was Dot's conditioning - I think he played 40 minutes and never came out against pressure like that. And you know, Doke was the best player in the game the second half.''
In the first half, that was Tshiebwe who had the bulk of his 17 points and 17 rebounds. Fellow freshman Miles McBride added 13 points, most of that coming as the Mountaineers tried to close the gap in the final minutes of their eighth consecutive loss in Allen Fieldhouse.
''I think we were a little shell-shocked,'' Self said. ''As much as we told them how physical it would be, that's a whole different ballgame. And it helps us to play them here first to give us a better chance going to Morgantown.''
Kansas won despite shooting 3 of 17 from beyond the arc - mostly because West Virginia wasn't any better. The Big 12's best defensive team couldn't solve the Jayhawks' own defense in the second half, when the Mountaineers shot 28 percent from the field and missed all of their 3-point attempts.
It was a much different story from the first half, when Kansas was fortunate to get within 30-24 into the locker room.
It wasn't so much that West Virginia had dominated, either. It was that Tshiebwe had done it.
The bruising McDonald's All-American was 6 of 8 from the field, scored 15 points and pulled down 10 rebounds, all while flexing and strutting to the jeering of a sold-out field house. On the defensive end, the 260-pound Tshiebwe proved to be one of the few players in the Big 12 who could match the Jayhawks' own big man with brute strength.
Azubuike had 10 points and seven rebounds, but he wasn't the game-changer the Jayhawks have come to expect.
''Beautiful thing about Oscar is Oscar is Oscar. He doesn't try to be anything else,'' West Virginia coach Bob Huggins said. ''He's really good at what he does. You don't have to worry about him going out and dribbling it between his legs and losing it, or jacking up 3s. Oscar knows who he is. He is happy with who he is. He's pretty damn good at who he is.''
He just wasn't quite as good in the second half.
The Jayhawks began denying him the ball and on defense Tshiebwe suddenly looked like a first-year player. He committed a foul when Azubuike slammed an ally-oop dunk, then committed another foul on the next possession, when freshman guard Christian Braun finished over Tshiebwe for another three-point play.
Azubuike slammed a second alley-oop over Tshiebwe to cap an 8-0 run later in the half, giving the Jayhawks a 45-38 lead and sending a once-subdued crowd inside the Phog into a frenzy. Then, the Jayhawks' senior center rattled the rim with a third and final alley-oop dunk on Tshiebwe to make it 49-42 as the game approached the final media timeout.
''Oscar, he's a grown man. I've never played against somebody like that,'' Azubuike said. ''He's hard to move in the paint. Really physical, really strong. I told him, first time playing him, I tried to box him out and he wasn't moving.''
The Mountaineers got within 52-49 on a jumper by Taz Sherman with 90 seconds left, but Garrett answered with a scooping layup. And when McBride made two foul shots for West Virginia, the Jayhawks' junior guard added his own.
Dotson took care of the rest with a series of foul shots that put the game away.
''We didn't stick to the game plan,'' Huggins said. ''We got a bunch of young guys, and we were trying to play a bunch of guys, and I think we had some (bad) combinations out there at both ends.''
BIG PICTURE
West Virginia's only other loss this season came St. John's in early December, so Huggins' team came into Lawrence with a bunch of momentum. And while the Mountaineers carried that through a bruising first half, they struggled to find another offensive option when the Jayhawks prevented Tshiebwe from getting any looks the final 20 minutes.
Kansas has won high-scoring affairs this season, but the Jayhawks proved Saturday they could win a game that had all the finesse of a couple dump trucks playing bumper cars. They forced West Virginia into 16 turnovers while allowing just seven assists, but they also gave up 15 second-chance points while getting just four themselves.
UP NEXT
West Virginia makes another long trip to Oklahoma State on Monday night.
Kansas heads to Hilton Coliseum to face Iowa State on Wednesday night.
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|34.9
|Min. Per Game
|34.9
|18.7
|Pts. Per Game
|18.7
|4.9
|Ast. Per Game
|4.9
|3.9
|Reb. Per Game
|3.9
|44.8
|Field Goal %
|44.9
|Three Point %
|29.2
|74.1
|Free Throw %
|81.9
|30-second timeout called
|8.0
|+ 2
|Miles McBride made layup
|8.0
|+ 1
|Devon Dotson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|13.0
|+ 1
|Devon Dotson made 1st of 2 free throws
|13.0
|Personal foul on Taz Sherman
|13.0
|Defensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike
|17.0
|Taz Sherman missed jump shot
|19.0
|+ 1
|Devon Dotson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|28.0
|+ 1
|Devon Dotson made 1st of 2 free throws
|28.0
|Personal foul on Miles McBride
|28.0
|Defensive rebound by Devon Dotson
|34.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|53
|60
|Field Goals
|19-59 (32.2%)
|19-47 (40.4%)
|3-Pointers
|3-14 (21.4%)
|3-17 (17.6%)
|Free Throws
|12-22 (54.5%)
|19-30 (63.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|44
|30
|Offensive
|18
|8
|Defensive
|23
|19
|Team
|3
|3
|Assists
|7
|11
|Steals
|5
|10
|Blocks
|4
|7
|Turnovers
|16
|13
|Fouls
|18
|19
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|16 West Virginia 11-2
|74.8 PPG
|44.3 RPG
|13.7 APG
|3 Kansas 11-2
|81.1 PPG
|42.3 RPG
|16.7 APG
|Key Players
|
34
|O. Tshiebwe F
|11.8 PPG
|8.8 RPG
|0.4 APG
|60.0 FG%
|
35
|U. Azubuike C
|13.0 PPG
|8.8 RPG
|1.4 APG
|79.8 FG%
|Top Scorers
|O. Tshiebwe F
|17 PTS
|17 REB
|0 AST
|U. Azubuike C
|17 PTS
|11 REB
|0 AST
|
|32.2
|FG%
|40.4
|
|
|21.4
|3PT FG%
|17.6
|
|
|54.5
|FT%
|63.3
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|O. Tshiebwe
|17
|17
|0
|6/10
|0/0
|5/9
|3
|35
|1
|2
|2
|8
|9
|J. McCabe
|7
|0
|1
|3/5
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|16
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|D. Culver
|5
|12
|2
|1/6
|0/0
|3/5
|3
|21
|0
|1
|3
|7
|5
|J. Haley
|2
|2
|1
|1/5
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|23
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|E. Matthews Jr.
|2
|6
|1
|1/8
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|29
|1
|0
|1
|2
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|O. Tshiebwe
|17
|17
|0
|6/10
|0/0
|5/9
|3
|35
|1
|2
|2
|8
|9
|J. McCabe
|7
|0
|1
|3/5
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|16
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|D. Culver
|5
|12
|2
|1/6
|0/0
|3/5
|3
|21
|0
|1
|3
|7
|5
|J. Haley
|2
|2
|1
|1/5
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|23
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|E. Matthews Jr.
|2
|6
|1
|1/8
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|29
|1
|0
|1
|2
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. McBride
|13
|2
|0
|4/11
|1/3
|4/6
|3
|21
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|T. Sherman
|4
|1
|0
|2/6
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|C. Harler
|3
|1
|0
|1/3
|1/2
|0/2
|1
|12
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|G. Osabuohien
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|13
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|B. Knapper
|0
|0
|1
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|S. McNeil
|0
|0
|0
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|12
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|L. Routt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Macke
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Bridges
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|53
|41
|7
|19/59
|3/14
|12/22
|18
|200
|5
|4
|16
|18
|23
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|U. Azubuike
|17
|11
|0
|6/6
|0/0
|5/10
|2
|32
|1
|6
|5
|4
|7
|D. Dotson
|16
|3
|2
|5/15
|2/5
|4/6
|4
|40
|4
|0
|2
|1
|2
|M. Garrett
|12
|1
|6
|4/11
|0/3
|4/5
|4
|35
|2
|1
|2
|0
|1
|O. Agbaji
|7
|1
|2
|1/6
|1/5
|4/6
|3
|38
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|D. McCormack
|2
|3
|0
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|10
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|U. Azubuike
|17
|11
|0
|6/6
|0/0
|5/10
|2
|32
|1
|6
|5
|4
|7
|D. Dotson
|16
|3
|2
|5/15
|2/5
|4/6
|4
|40
|4
|0
|2
|1
|2
|M. Garrett
|12
|1
|6
|4/11
|0/3
|4/5
|4
|35
|2
|1
|2
|0
|1
|O. Agbaji
|7
|1
|2
|1/6
|1/5
|4/6
|3
|38
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|D. McCormack
|2
|3
|0
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|10
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Braun
|6
|5
|1
|2/3
|0/1
|2/3
|2
|30
|2
|0
|0
|1
|4
|I. Moss
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|S. De Sousa
|0
|2
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|T. Enaruna
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|M. Lightfoot
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Teahan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Elliott
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Wilson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Jankovich
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Harris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|60
|27
|11
|19/47
|3/17
|19/30
|19
|200
|10
|7
|13
|8
|19
-
UCLA
WASHST65
62
2nd 27.0 PACN
-
TXSA
FIU79
85
OT 1:34 ESP+
-
LPSCMB
FGC59
66
2nd 22.0
-
SFA
NORL51
37
2nd 12:55
-
NCGRN
WOFF79
81
OT 2:10
-
VALPO
EVAN76
74
OT 1:27
-
SACHRT
WAGNER76
72
2nd 19.0
-
TOWSON
NCWILM65
60
2nd 4.0
-
CSLOSAN
LNGBCH46
58
2nd 8:28
-
SEMO
MURYST20
19
1st 9:24
-
BRAD
NIOWA32
34
1st 0.0 ESPU
-
UTVALL
UMKC19
30
1st 0.0
-
TEXAS
6BAYLOR23
36
1st 0.0 ESP2
-
SDCC
UCRIV31
39
1st 0.0
-
2DUKE
MIAMI50
36
1st 0.0 ESPN
-
MOST
LOYCHI30
27
1st 0.0
-
TROY
LALAF42
37
1st 0.0 ESP+
-
ORAL
NEBOM41
33
1st 0.0
-
IND
15MD59
75
Final
-
CREIGH
11BUTLER57
71
Final
-
WAKE
PITT69
65
Final
-
LSU
TENN78
64
Final
-
NCST
CLEM70
81
Final
-
AKRON
EMICH69
45
Final
-
OKLAST
22TXTECH50
85
Final
-
MASLOW
UMBC86
73
Final/OT
-
KSTATE
OKLA61
66
Final
-
WYO
COLOST61
72
Final
-
WCAR
CIT86
82
Final
-
UGA
9MEMP65
62
Final
-
FDU
BRYANT77
73
Final
-
SAMFORD
VMI78
75
Final
-
SEATTLE
CHIST86
54
Final
-
WINTHR
CAMP87
72
Final
-
MIZZOU
17UK59
71
Final
-
NTEXAS
MRSHL67
64
Final
-
LIU
MOUNT73
82
Final/2OT
-
23IOWA
21PSU86
89
Final
-
UCIRV
HARV73
77
Final
-
NH
HARTFD52
61
Final
-
NILL
BUFF73
72
Final
-
MIAOH
CMICH82
93
Final
-
GAST
CSTCAR72
74
Final
-
MORGAN
DELST81
68
Final
-
UCONN
SFLA60
75
Final
-
PROV
DEPAUL66
65
Final
-
VATECH
19UVA39
65
Final
-
10NOVA
MARQET60
71
Final
-
18FSU
7LVILLE78
65
Final
-
TEXST
ARKST70
67
Final
-
SALAB
LAMON49
69
Final
-
USCUP
LONGWD73
56
Final
-
YOUNG
CLEVST74
82
Final
-
ABIL
LAMAR74
62
Final
-
PRESBY
GWEBB68
62
Final
-
TXARL
ARKLR89
92
Final
-
TNTECH
MOREHD72
83
Final
-
SFTRPA
CCTST93
69
Final
-
WMMARY
NEAST66
64
Final
-
LIB
NJTECH65
38
Final
-
ALBANY
BING74
62
Final
-
MTSU
CHARLO62
68
Final
-
UTEP
FAU56
59
Final
-
JMAD
CHARLS69
85
Final
-
JAXST
EKY80
71
Final
-
GASOU
APPST72
74
Final
-
ELON
HOFSTRA75
102
Final
-
16WVU
3KANSAS53
60
Final
-
MONST
SUTAH53
59
Final
-
ND
CUSE88
87
Final
-
ROBERT
MERMAK69
58
Final
-
ILLST
SILL55
67
Final
-
MCNSE
CARK69
79
Final
-
CINCY
TULANE71
76
Final
-
MISS
24WICHST54
74
Final
-
ETNST
FURMAN56
65
Final
-
HOW
UMES66
78
Final
-
FAMU
NCCU45
61
Final
-
CHATT
MERCER70
61
Final
-
STETSON
KENSAW57
54
Final
-
SELOU
TXAMCC84
80
Final
-
UNF
NALAB82
65
Final
-
HIGHPT
RADFRD62
73
Final
-
8AUBURN
MISSST80
68
Final
-
OHIO
WMICH65
77
Final
-
SCST
COPPST79
75
Final
-
TNMART
PEAY63
82
Final
-
USD
SNCLRA63
80
Final
-
4OREG
UTAH69
64
Final
-
USM
LATECH50
78
Final
-
RICE
WKY61
68
Final
-
PORTST
EWASH69
71
Final
-
WILL
SDAKST56
91
Final
-
EILL
BELMONT55
87
Final
-
ARKPB
MVSU80
76
Final
-
IOWAST
TCU79
81
Final/OT
-
STKATH
CSN75
109
Final
-
GATECH
UNC96
83
Final
-
INDST
DRAKE76
80
Final
-
WEBER
NAU64
72
Final
-
BOISE
NEVADA66
83
Final
-
BAMA
FLA98
104
Final/2OT
-
SIUE
TNST74
79
Final
-
ALST
JACKST67
70
Final
-
CHARSO
HAMP85
92
Final
-
BCU
NORFLK72
85
Final
-
ALAM
GRAM60
70
Final
-
NICHST
SAMHOU70
58
Final
-
ALCORN
PVAM70
84
Final
-
SJST
FRESNO64
79
Final
-
TEXAM
ARK59
69
Final
-
PRINCE
PENN78
64
Final
-
UAB
ODU52
58
Final
-
STHRN
TEXSO0
0148 O/U
-9
8:30pm
-
MNTNA
NCOLO0
0132 O/U
-6
9:00pm
-
SMU
VANDY0
0145 O/U
+1
9:00pm SECN
-
LOYMRY
BYU0
0135.5 O/U
-16
9:00pm
-
ARIZST
25ARIZ0
0146.5 O/U
-11
9:30pm PACN
-
NMEXST
CALBPTST0
0137 O/U
+5
10:00pm
-
GC
CSBAK0
0136.5 O/U
-2.5
10:00pm
-
SANFRAN
PORT0
0144.5 O/U
+10
10:00pm
-
AF
UNLV0
0140.5 O/U
-6
10:00pm ESPU
-
13SDGST
UTAHST0
0129.5 O/U
-3
10:00pm CBSSN
-
PEPPER
1GONZAG0
0161.5 O/U
-20.5
10:00pm ESP2
-
MARYCA
UOP0
0126 O/U
+8
10:00pm
-
IDST
SACST0
0121 O/U
-7.5
10:05pm