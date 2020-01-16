|
20:00
Jumpball received by New Mexico
19:38
+2
Makuach Maluach made jump shot
2-0
19:24
+3
Kendle Moore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David Roddy
2-3
19:18
Bad pass turnover on JaQuan Lyle
19:03
Nico Carvacho missed jump shot
19:01
Defensive rebound by Vance Jackson
18:44
+3
Zane Martin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Vance Jackson
5-3
18:30
+3
Kendle Moore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Adam Thistlewood
5-6
18:15
Corey Manigault missed 3-pt. jump shot
18:13
Defensive rebound by Nico Carvacho
18:02
Bad pass turnover on Nico Carvacho, stolen by Zane Martin
18:02
Zane Martin missed jump shot
18:02
Defensive rebound by Isaiah Stevens
18:02
+3
Adam Thistlewood made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaiah Stevens
5-9
17:46
JaQuan Lyle missed 3-pt. jump shot
17:44
Defensive rebound by Isaiah Stevens
17:39
+2
Isaiah Stevens made layup
5-11
17:20
Makuach Maluach missed 3-pt. jump shot
17:18
Defensive rebound by David Roddy
17:16
Personal foul on Corey Manigault
17:04
+3
Adam Thistlewood made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nico Carvacho
5-14
16:51
Vance Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot
16:49
Defensive rebound by Nico Carvacho
16:41
David Roddy missed 3-pt. jump shot
16:39
Defensive rebound by JaQuan Lyle
16:33
Lost ball turnover on JaQuan Lyle, stolen by Kendle Moore
16:33
Personal foul on JaQuan Lyle
16:23
Nico Carvacho missed layup
16:21
Defensive rebound by Vance Jackson
16:10
+2
Zane Martin made jump shot
7-14
15:52
Kendle Moore missed layup
15:50
Offensive rebound by Nico Carvacho
15:46
+2
Nico Carvacho made layup
7-16
15:24
Offensive foul on Corey Manigault
15:24
Turnover on Corey Manigault
15:09
+3
Kendle Moore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David Roddy
7-19
14:47
+2
Vance Jackson made jump shot
9-19
14:30
Adam Thistlewood missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:28
Defensive rebound by JaQuan Lyle
14:20
+3
JaQuan Lyle made 3-pt. jump shot
12-19
13:51
+2
Nico Carvacho made dunk, assist by Isaiah Stevens
12-21
13:33
Makuach Maluach missed 3-pt. jump shot
13:31
Defensive rebound by Nico Carvacho
13:19
Nico Carvacho missed layup
13:17
Offensive rebound by David Roddy
13:12
+2
David Roddy made layup
12-23
13:00
Personal foul on Kendle Moore
12:55
Vance Jackson missed layup, blocked by Dischon Thomas
12:53
Offensive rebound by New Mexico
12:49
Makuach Maluach missed jump shot
12:47
Defensive rebound by Dischon Thomas
12:41
+3
Kris Martin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Hyron Edwards
12-26
12:27
JaQuan Lyle missed layup
12:25
Offensive rebound by Vance Jackson
12:21
+3
Zane Martin made 3-pt. jump shot
15-26
12:00
Shooting foul on Zane Martin
12:00
+1
Kendle Moore made 1st of 3 free throws
15-27
12:00
+1
Kendle Moore made 2nd of 3 free throws
15-28
12:00
+1
Kendle Moore made 3rd of 3 free throws
15-29
11:44
Lost ball turnover on JaQuan Lyle, stolen by Kris Martin
11:39
+3
Isaiah Stevens made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kris Martin
15-32
11:22
Makuach Maluach missed layup
11:20
Offensive rebound by Makuach Maluach
11:16
Makuach Maluach missed layup
11:14
Defensive rebound by David Roddy
11:12
Hyron Edwards missed jump shot
11:07
Defensive rebound by JaQuan Lyle
11:06
Offensive foul on JaQuan Lyle
11:06
Turnover on JaQuan Lyle
10:52
Isaiah Stevens missed layup
10:50
Defensive rebound by New Mexico
10:30
+2
Vance Jackson made jump shot
17-32
10:11
+3
Isaiah Stevens made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dischon Thomas
17-35
9:57
JaQuan Lyle missed 3-pt. jump shot
9:55
Offensive rebound by Vante Hendrix
9:54
Personal foul on Isaiah Stevens
9:42
Vante Hendrix missed 3-pt. jump shot
9:40
Defensive rebound by Kris Martin
9:19
+2
Dischon Thomas made hook shot, assist by Isaiah Stevens
17-37
9:05
Bad pass turnover on JaQuan Lyle, stolen by Kris Martin
8:58
Lost ball turnover on Adam Thistlewood, stolen by JaQuan Lyle
8:53
+2
JaQuan Lyle made layup
19-37
8:38
+2
Dischon Thomas made jump shot, assist by Isaiah Stevens
19-39
8:12
+2
Vante Hendrix made dunk, assist by Vance Jackson
21-39
7:48
Personal foul on Vante Hendrix
7:36
Bad pass turnover on Nico Carvacho, stolen by Corey Manigault
7:24
Makuach Maluach missed dunk
7:22
Defensive rebound by Isaiah Stevens
7:16
Kendle Moore missed jump shot
7:14
Offensive rebound by Nico Carvacho
7:10
+2
Nico Carvacho made layup
21-41
6:57
Zane Martin missed layup
6:55
Defensive rebound by Nico Carvacho
6:37
Bad pass turnover on Nico Carvacho
6:15
+2
Corey Manigault made layup
23-41
6:00
Bad pass turnover on Isaiah Stevens, stolen by JaQuan Lyle
5:53
Bad pass turnover on JaQuan Lyle, stolen by Kendle Moore
5:44
+3
John Tonje made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaiah Stevens
23-44
5:31
Zane Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot
5:29
Offensive rebound by Vante Hendrix
5:29
Personal foul on John Tonje
5:19
+2
Corey Manigault made jump shot
25-44
4:53
Out of bounds turnover on Kendle Moore
4:42
+2
JaQuan Lyle made layup
27-44
4:27
John Tonje missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:25
Offensive rebound by Nico Carvacho
4:20
+2
Nico Carvacho made layup
27-46
4:06
Corey Manigault missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:04
Defensive rebound by Nico Carvacho
3:54
Isaiah Stevens missed 3-pt. jump shot
3:52
Defensive rebound by JaQuan Lyle
3:46
+2
Zane Martin made jump shot, assist by JaQuan Lyle
29-46
3:27
Nico Carvacho missed dunk
3:25
Defensive rebound by Vante Hendrix
3:14
Vante Hendrix missed 3-pt. jump shot
3:12
Defensive rebound by John Tonje
3:07
+3
David Roddy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by John Tonje
29-49
2:44
Bad pass turnover on Vante Hendrix, stolen by Kendle Moore
2:32
David Roddy missed layup, blocked by Vante Hendrix
2:30
Offensive rebound by Colorado State
2:19
Kris Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot
2:17
Defensive rebound by Vante Hendrix
2:09
Bad pass turnover on Vante Hendrix
1:56
Isaiah Stevens missed jump shot
1:54
Offensive rebound by David Roddy
1:47
David Roddy missed layup
1:45
Defensive rebound by Zane Martin
1:42
+2
JaQuan Lyle made layup
31-49
1:29
+2
David Roddy made layup
31-51
1:01
Lost ball turnover on Corey Manigault, stolen by Nico Carvacho
|
57.0
|
|
+3
|
Isaiah Stevens made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nico Carvacho
|
31-54
|
38.0
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on JaQuan Lyle, stolen by Kendle Moore
|
|
33.0
|
|
+2
|
Kendle Moore made layup
|
31-56
|
3.0
|
|
+2
|
Zane Martin made jump shot
|
33-56
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|