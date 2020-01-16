NMEX
Colorado State hits 19 3-pointers, beats New Mexico 105-72

  • Jan 16, 2020

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) Isaiah Stevens scored 19 points and Colorado State made a program-record 19 3-pointers in a 105-72 victory over New Mexico on Wednesday night.

The Rams finished 19-of-28 shooting (68%) from 3-point range. It was the most points they have scored and the largest margin of victory (33) for the Rams in the series.

Stevens hit 5 of 6 3-pointers and had eight assists.

Kendle Moore added 17 points and Adam Thistlewood had 16 points for Colorado State (12-7, 3-3 Mountain West Conference), and each made four 3-pointers apiece. David Roddy added 12 points.

Colorado State also collected season highs with 27 assists and 56 first-half points.

Zane Martin had 17 points for the Lobos (15-4, 4-2).

Colorado State plays Air Force on the road on Saturday. New Mexico takes on UNLV on the road on Saturday.

1st Half
NMEX Lobos 33
COLOST Rams 56

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by New Mexico  
19:38 +2 Makuach Maluach made jump shot 2-0
19:24 +3 Kendle Moore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David Roddy 2-3
19:18   Bad pass turnover on JaQuan Lyle  
19:03   Nico Carvacho missed jump shot  
19:01   Defensive rebound by Vance Jackson  
18:44 +3 Zane Martin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Vance Jackson 5-3
18:30 +3 Kendle Moore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Adam Thistlewood 5-6
18:15   Corey Manigault missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:13   Defensive rebound by Nico Carvacho  
18:02   Bad pass turnover on Nico Carvacho, stolen by Zane Martin  
18:02   Zane Martin missed jump shot  
18:02   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Stevens  
18:02 +3 Adam Thistlewood made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaiah Stevens 5-9
17:46   JaQuan Lyle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:44   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Stevens  
17:39 +2 Isaiah Stevens made layup 5-11
17:20   Makuach Maluach missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:18   Defensive rebound by David Roddy  
17:16   Personal foul on Corey Manigault  
17:04 +3 Adam Thistlewood made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nico Carvacho 5-14
16:51   Vance Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:49   Defensive rebound by Nico Carvacho  
16:41   David Roddy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:39   Defensive rebound by JaQuan Lyle  
16:33   Lost ball turnover on JaQuan Lyle, stolen by Kendle Moore  
16:33   Personal foul on JaQuan Lyle  
16:23   Nico Carvacho missed layup  
16:21   Defensive rebound by Vance Jackson  
16:10 +2 Zane Martin made jump shot 7-14
15:52   Kendle Moore missed layup  
15:50   Offensive rebound by Nico Carvacho  
15:46 +2 Nico Carvacho made layup 7-16
15:24   Offensive foul on Corey Manigault  
15:24   Turnover on Corey Manigault  
15:09 +3 Kendle Moore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David Roddy 7-19
14:47 +2 Vance Jackson made jump shot 9-19
14:30   Adam Thistlewood missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:28   Defensive rebound by JaQuan Lyle  
14:20 +3 JaQuan Lyle made 3-pt. jump shot 12-19
13:51 +2 Nico Carvacho made dunk, assist by Isaiah Stevens 12-21
13:33   Makuach Maluach missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:31   Defensive rebound by Nico Carvacho  
13:19   Nico Carvacho missed layup  
13:17   Offensive rebound by David Roddy  
13:12 +2 David Roddy made layup 12-23
13:00   Personal foul on Kendle Moore  
12:55   Vance Jackson missed layup, blocked by Dischon Thomas  
12:53   Offensive rebound by New Mexico  
12:49   Makuach Maluach missed jump shot  
12:47   Defensive rebound by Dischon Thomas  
12:41 +3 Kris Martin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Hyron Edwards 12-26
12:27   JaQuan Lyle missed layup  
12:25   Offensive rebound by Vance Jackson  
12:21 +3 Zane Martin made 3-pt. jump shot 15-26
12:00   Shooting foul on Zane Martin  
12:00 +1 Kendle Moore made 1st of 3 free throws 15-27
12:00 +1 Kendle Moore made 2nd of 3 free throws 15-28
12:00 +1 Kendle Moore made 3rd of 3 free throws 15-29
11:44   Lost ball turnover on JaQuan Lyle, stolen by Kris Martin  
11:39 +3 Isaiah Stevens made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kris Martin 15-32
11:22   Makuach Maluach missed layup  
11:20   Offensive rebound by Makuach Maluach  
11:16   Makuach Maluach missed layup  
11:14   Defensive rebound by David Roddy  
11:12   Hyron Edwards missed jump shot  
11:07   Defensive rebound by JaQuan Lyle  
11:06   Offensive foul on JaQuan Lyle  
11:06   Turnover on JaQuan Lyle  
10:52   Isaiah Stevens missed layup  
10:50   Defensive rebound by New Mexico  
10:30 +2 Vance Jackson made jump shot 17-32
10:11 +3 Isaiah Stevens made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dischon Thomas 17-35
9:57   JaQuan Lyle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:55   Offensive rebound by Vante Hendrix  
9:54   Personal foul on Isaiah Stevens  
9:42   Vante Hendrix missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:40   Defensive rebound by Kris Martin  
9:19 +2 Dischon Thomas made hook shot, assist by Isaiah Stevens 17-37
9:05   Bad pass turnover on JaQuan Lyle, stolen by Kris Martin  
8:58   Lost ball turnover on Adam Thistlewood, stolen by JaQuan Lyle  
8:53 +2 JaQuan Lyle made layup 19-37
8:38 +2 Dischon Thomas made jump shot, assist by Isaiah Stevens 19-39
8:12 +2 Vante Hendrix made dunk, assist by Vance Jackson 21-39
7:48   Personal foul on Vante Hendrix  
7:36   Bad pass turnover on Nico Carvacho, stolen by Corey Manigault  
7:24   Makuach Maluach missed dunk  
7:22   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Stevens  
7:16   Kendle Moore missed jump shot  
7:14   Offensive rebound by Nico Carvacho  
7:10 +2 Nico Carvacho made layup 21-41
6:57   Zane Martin missed layup  
6:55   Defensive rebound by Nico Carvacho  
6:37   Bad pass turnover on Nico Carvacho  
6:15 +2 Corey Manigault made layup 23-41
6:00   Bad pass turnover on Isaiah Stevens, stolen by JaQuan Lyle  
5:53   Bad pass turnover on JaQuan Lyle, stolen by Kendle Moore  
5:44 +3 John Tonje made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaiah Stevens 23-44
5:31   Zane Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:29   Offensive rebound by Vante Hendrix  
5:29   Personal foul on John Tonje  
5:19 +2 Corey Manigault made jump shot 25-44
4:53   Out of bounds turnover on Kendle Moore  
4:42 +2 JaQuan Lyle made layup 27-44
4:27   John Tonje missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:25   Offensive rebound by Nico Carvacho  
4:20 +2 Nico Carvacho made layup 27-46
4:06   Corey Manigault missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:04   Defensive rebound by Nico Carvacho  
3:54   Isaiah Stevens missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:52   Defensive rebound by JaQuan Lyle  
3:46 +2 Zane Martin made jump shot, assist by JaQuan Lyle 29-46
3:27   Nico Carvacho missed dunk  
3:25   Defensive rebound by Vante Hendrix  
3:14   Vante Hendrix missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:12   Defensive rebound by John Tonje  
3:07 +3 David Roddy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by John Tonje 29-49
2:44   Bad pass turnover on Vante Hendrix, stolen by Kendle Moore  
2:32   David Roddy missed layup, blocked by Vante Hendrix  
2:30   Offensive rebound by Colorado State  
2:19   Kris Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:17   Defensive rebound by Vante Hendrix  
2:09   Bad pass turnover on Vante Hendrix  
1:56   Isaiah Stevens missed jump shot  
1:54   Offensive rebound by David Roddy  
1:47   David Roddy missed layup  
1:45   Defensive rebound by Zane Martin  
1:42 +2 JaQuan Lyle made layup 31-49
1:29 +2 David Roddy made layup 31-51
1:01   Lost ball turnover on Corey Manigault, stolen by Nico Carvacho  
57.0 +3 Isaiah Stevens made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nico Carvacho 31-54
38.0   Lost ball turnover on JaQuan Lyle, stolen by Kendle Moore  
33.0 +2 Kendle Moore made layup 31-56
3.0 +2 Zane Martin made jump shot 33-56
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
NMEX Lobos 39
COLOST Rams 49

Time Team Play Score
19:51   Offensive foul on David Roddy  
19:51   Turnover on David Roddy  
19:37   Shooting foul on David Roddy  
19:37 +1 Corey Manigault made 1st of 2 free throws 34-56
19:37   Corey Manigault missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
19:37   Defensive rebound by Nico Carvacho  
19:15   Bad pass turnover on Kendle Moore, stolen by Vante Hendrix  
19:10 +2 Makuach Maluach made dunk, assist by Vante Hendrix 36-56
18:43   Personal foul on JaQuan Lyle  
18:25 +3 Adam Thistlewood made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kendle Moore 36-59
18:07 +3 Vante Hendrix made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zane Martin 39-59
17:44 +3 Kendle Moore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaiah Stevens 39-62
17:21   Corey Manigault missed layup  
17:19   Defensive rebound by Nico Carvacho  
16:49 +2 Nico Carvacho made jump shot 39-64
16:33 +2 Makuach Maluach made layup 41-64
16:33   Shooting foul on Adam Thistlewood  
16:33 +1 Makuach Maluach made free throw 42-64
16:19   Bad pass turnover on Isaiah Stevens, stolen by Vante Hendrix  
16:14 +2 Zane Martin made layup, assist by Vante Hendrix 44-64
15:51 +3 David Roddy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nico Carvacho 44-67
15:12   Makuach Maluach missed layup  
15:10   Defensive rebound by David Roddy  
15:06 +2 Nico Carvacho made dunk, assist by Isaiah Stevens 44-69
14:51   JaQuan Lyle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:49   Defensive rebound by Adam Thistlewood  
14:30   David Roddy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:28   Offensive rebound by Dischon Thomas  
14:14 +2 Dischon Thomas made jump shot, assist by Kris Martin 44-71
13:55   Bad pass turnover on Makuach Maluach, stolen by David Roddy  
13:40   Bad pass turnover on Hyron Edwards, stolen by Makuach Maluach  
13:34   Lost ball turnover on Tavian Percy, stolen by Kris Martin  
13:26   Lost ball turnover on Dischon Thomas, stolen by Corey Manigault  
13:21   Bad pass turnover on Corey Manigault  
13:05   Shooting foul on Makuach Maluach  
13:05 +1 Dischon Thomas made 1st of 2 free throws 44-72
13:05 +1 Dischon Thomas made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-73
12:57   Makuach Maluach missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:55   Defensive rebound by Kris Martin  
12:47 +3 Isaiah Stevens made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dischon Thomas 44-76
12:34   Bad pass turnover on Keith McGee, stolen by Dischon Thomas  
12:28   Lost ball turnover on Kris Martin, stolen by Keith McGee  
12:22 +2 Keith McGee made dunk 46-76
12:07   Personal foul on Keith McGee  
12:01   John Tonje missed layup  
11:59   Offensive rebound by Dischon Thomas  
11:56   Dischon Thomas missed layup  
11:54   Defensive rebound by Tavian Percy  
11:46   Offensive foul on JaQuan Lyle  
11:46   Turnover on JaQuan Lyle  
11:31   John Tonje missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:29   Defensive rebound by Corey Manigault  
11:22   Personal foul on Hyron Edwards  
11:22 +2 Corey Manigault made dunk, assist by Zane Martin 48-76
11:22   Shooting foul on Kendle Moore  
11:22 +1 Corey Manigault made free throw 49-76
11:18   Bad pass turnover on Kris Martin, stolen by Emmanuel Kuac  
10:54   Zane Martin missed layup, blocked by Kris Martin  
10:52   Defensive rebound by Kendle Moore  
10:42 +3 John Tonje made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kris Martin 49-79
10:39 +2 Keith McGee made jump shot 51-79
10:13 +2 Isaiah Stevens made jump shot 51-81
9:54   Offensive foul on Corey Manigault  
9:54   Turnover on Corey Manigault  
9:31   Nico Carvacho missed jump shot  
9:29   Defensive rebound by Emmanuel Kuac  
9:20 +2 Tavian Percy made layup 53-81
9:02 +3 Adam Thistlewood made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nico Carvacho 53-84
8:45 +2 Zane Martin made jump shot 55-84
8:29   Bad pass turnover on David Roddy  
8:17   Corey Manigault missed jump shot  
8:15   Defensive rebound by P.J. Byrd  
8:08   Bad pass turnover on Isaiah Stevens  
7:54 +2 Emmanuel Kuac made alley-oop shot, assist by Zane Martin 57-84
7:41   Personal foul on Emmanuel Kuac  
7:39   Bad pass turnover on Adam Thistlewood, stolen by Vante Hendrix  
7:34   Lost ball turnover on Vante Hendrix, stolen by P.J. Byrd  
7:08 +2 Adam Thistlewood made jump shot 57-86
6:53 +3 Emmanuel Kuac made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zane Martin 60-86
6:31 +3 Isaiah Stevens made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nico Carvacho 60-89
6:17   Lost ball turnover on Zane Martin, stolen by Nico Carvacho  
6:10 +2 Adam Thistlewood made layup, assist by Isaiah Stevens 60-91
6:05   Shooting foul on Isaiah Stevens  
