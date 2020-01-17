SNCLRA
15-4
54
FINAL
Thu Jan. 16
11:00pm
104
Gonzaga
1 Gonzaga
Bulldogs
19-1
Ayayi leads No. 1 Gonzaga over Santa Clara 104-54

  • AP
  • Jan 17, 2020

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) Coach Mark Few took a moment to reflect on Gonzaga's record-tying 32nd consecutive regular-season West Coast Conference win, one of the easier victories in the streak.

''It means we're really, really consistent,'' Few said. ''We're focused.'''

`'We don't take anything for granted. We get everybody's best effort,'' Few added. ''It means you are not slipping up mentally or physically.''

Joel Ayayi scored 19 points and Filip Petrusev and Admon Gilder each scored 18 as top-ranked Gonzaga routed Santa Clara 104-54 Thursday night.

Gonzaga won its 33rd straight home game, the longest streak in the nation.

Gonzaga shares the conference record set by Pepperdine from 1991-93, and has a chance to break it Saturday against BYU.

Corey Kispert added 16 points for Gonzaga (19-1, 5-0 West Coast), which opened a stretch in which it plays three games against opponents just behind it in the league standings.

Josip Vrankic scored 12 points and Trey Wertz 11 for cold-shooting Santa Clara (15-4, 2-2), which is off to its best start in decades. But the Broncos have lost 20 straight to Gonzaga, dating to 2011.

The Broncos were doomed by 30% shooting in this game, including 3 of 25 from 3-point range.

Gonzaga has won 11 games in a row since its only loss to Michigan.

Gonzaga made eight of its first 11 shots to take a 20-9 lead.

The Bulldogs then went on a 20-5 run to push their lead to 40-14 midway through the first.

`'We jumped out and played with great tenacity,'' Few said. `'We protected the rim.''

The Broncos couldn't get untracked and Gonzaga closed the first half with a 14-2 run to take a 58-22 lead into the locker room. Santa Clara shot just 25% (9 of 36) in the first half, including 1 of 12 from 3-point range.

Gonzaga shot 51% in the first and sank seven 3-pointers.

Santa Clara opened the second half with a 14-4 run, eight points by Vrankic, to cut Gonzaga's lead to 62-36. But it was too little, too late.

Santa Clara coach Herb Sendek was not available for comment immediately after the game.

FREE THROWS AND REBOUNDS

Santa Clara's tough shooting night extended to free throws, where they made just 9 of 19. Gonzaga sank 28-of-32 free throws. The Zags won the rebound battle 53-35.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

An easy win over a quality league opponent should help the Zags stay atop the AP Top 25 for another week.

WATSON OUT

Gonzaga freshman forward Anton Watson will have shoulder surgery and miss the rest of the season, the team said. He appeared in 15 games. `'He's a warrior. He has a bright future,'' Few said.

BIG PICTURE

Santa Clara: The Broncos have seven players averaging at least 7 points , but as a team average just 66.8 per game, 20 points fewer than Gonzaga. ... This is Santa Clara's best start since the 1977-78 season ... Forward Guglielmo Caruso is out indefinitely with a leg injury.

Gonzaga: The Zags lead the nation in scoring at 87.8 points per game, and are the only team with six players averaging in double figures. Petrusev leads with 16.6 ppg.

UP NEXT

Santa Clara hosts Pacific on Saturday.

Gonzaga hosts BYU, which has had some success in Spokane, on Saturday. ''It's hard to find a program that plays as consistently hard as they do,'' Few said. `'They are an old team and a skilled team.''

1st Half
SNCLRA Broncos 22
GONZAG Bulldogs 58

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Gonzaga  
19:39 +2 Filip Petrusev made layup 0-2
19:27   Jaden Bediako missed layup  
19:25   Offensive rebound by Trey Wertz  
19:18   Jalen Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:16   Defensive rebound by Corey Kispert  
19:07   Filip Petrusev missed jump shot  
19:05   Defensive rebound by Jaden Bediako  
18:49 +2 Jaden Bediako made layup, assist by Josip Vrankic 2-2
18:34 +2 Killian Tillie made layup 2-4
18:23 +3 Trey Wertz made 3-pt. jump shot 5-4
17:59 +2 Joel Ayayi made layup 5-6
17:36   Lost ball turnover on Trey Wertz, stolen by Joel Ayayi  
17:36 +2 Filip Petrusev made layup 5-8
17:16 +2 Jalen Williams made dunk, assist by Jaden Bediako 7-8
16:53 +2 Drew Timme made jump shot, assist by Ryan Woolridge 7-10
16:32   Jaden Bediako missed jump shot, blocked by Drew Timme  
16:30   Offensive rebound by Jaden Bediako  
16:19   Shot clock violation turnover on Santa Clara  
16:08   Bad pass turnover on Ryan Woolridge, stolen by Trey Wertz  
16:03   Bad pass turnover on Trey Wertz, stolen by Ryan Woolridge  
16:00   Shooting foul on Jalen Williams  
16:00 +1 Corey Kispert made 1st of 2 free throws 7-11
16:00 +1 Corey Kispert made 2nd of 2 free throws 7-12
15:47   Trey Wertz missed jump shot  
15:45   Defensive rebound by Drew Timme  
15:39   Killian Tillie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:37   Defensive rebound by Trey Wertz  
15:20 +2 Josip Vrankic made hook shot 9-12
14:55 +3 Joel Ayayi made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Killian Tillie 9-15
14:46   Personal foul on Ryan Woolridge  
14:39   Personal foul on Drew Timme  
14:25   Traveling violation turnover on DJ Mitchell  
14:05   Filip Petrusev missed jump shot  
14:03   Defensive rebound by Keshawn Justice  
13:48   DJ Mitchell missed jump shot  
13:46   Defensive rebound by Corey Kispert  
13:34 +2 Killian Tillie made hook shot 9-17
13:19   Josip Vrankic missed layup  
13:17   Defensive rebound by Killian Tillie  
13:11 +3 Admon Gilder made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joel Ayayi 9-20
12:54   Lost ball turnover on David Thompson, stolen by Joel Ayayi  
12:50   Corey Kispert missed layup  
12:48   Offensive rebound by Joel Ayayi  
12:43   Joel Ayayi missed layup  
12:41   Offensive rebound by Gonzaga  
12:41   Shooting foul on DJ Mitchell  
12:41 +1 Corey Kispert made 1st of 3 free throws 9-21
12:41 +1 Corey Kispert made 2nd of 3 free throws 9-22
12:41 +1 Corey Kispert made 3rd of 3 free throws 9-23
12:29   Tahj Eaddy missed jump shot  
12:27   Defensive rebound by Filip Petrusev  
12:19   Joel Ayayi missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:16   Defensive rebound by Santa Clara  
12:02   Shooting foul on Filip Petrusev  
12:02 +1 Jaden Bediako made 1st of 2 free throws 10-23
12:02   Jaden Bediako missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
12:02   Defensive rebound by Joel Ayayi  
11:42 +3 Corey Kispert made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Killian Tillie 10-26
11:30   Keshawn Justice missed jump shot  
11:28   Offensive rebound by Jaden Bediako  
11:19   Jaden Bediako missed layup  
11:19   Defensive rebound by Killian Tillie  
11:19   Corey Kispert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:17   Offensive rebound by Joel Ayayi  
11:12 +2 Joel Ayayi made layup 10-28
11:07   DJ Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:05   Offensive rebound by Keshawn Justice  
10:57   DJ Mitchell missed jump shot  
10:55   Defensive rebound by Drew Timme  
10:55   Personal foul on Jaden Bediako  
10:34   Corey Kispert missed jump shot  
10:32   Defensive rebound by Jaden Bediako  
10:07   Bad pass turnover on Josip Vrankic, stolen by Admon Gilder  
10:07 +2 Joel Ayayi made layup, assist by Admon Gilder 10-30
10:00 +2 Trey Wertz made layup 12-30
9:53 +2 Admon Gilder made layup 12-32
9:53   Shooting foul on Jaden Bediako  
9:53 +1 Admon Gilder made free throw 12-33
9:40   Josip Vrankic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:38   Defensive rebound by Drew Timme  
9:18 +2 Drew Timme made driving layup 12-35
9:03   Keshawn Justice missed jump shot  
9:01   Offensive rebound by Keshawn Justice  
9:01 +2 Keshawn Justice made layup 14-35
8:40   Filip Petrusev missed jump shot, blocked by Jaden Bediako  
8:38   Offensive rebound by Filip Petrusev  
8:29   Filip Petrusev missed layup  
8:27   Offensive rebound by Filip Petrusev  
8:27 +2 Filip Petrusev made layup 14-37
8:27   Personal foul on Corey Kispert  
8:23   Josip Vrankic missed jump shot  
8:21   Offensive rebound by Josip Vrankic  
8:14   Jaden Bediako missed jump shot, blocked by Killian Tillie  
8:12   Offensive rebound by Santa Clara  
8:05   Trey Wertz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:03   Defensive rebound by Admon Gilder  
7:56 +3 Joel Ayayi made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ryan Woolridge 14-40
7:48   Keshawn Justice missed jump shot  
7:46   Offensive rebound by Josip Vrankic  
7:46   Personal foul on Joel Ayayi  
7:45 +1 Keshawn Justice made 1st of 2 free throws 15-40
7:45 +1 Keshawn Justice made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-40
7:25   Killian Tillie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:23   Defensive rebound by Jalen Williams  
7:10   Jaden Bediako missed jump shot  
7:08   Defensive rebound by Gonzaga  
6:46   Filip Petrusev missed jump shot  
6:44   Defensive rebound by Trey Wertz  
6:36   Jalen Williams missed layup  
6:34   Defensive rebound by Gonzaga  
6:34   Personal foul on Josip Vrankic  
6:24 +2 Admon Gilder made layup 16-42
6:24   Shooting foul on Trey Wertz  
6:24 +1 Admon Gilder made free throw 16-43
6:15   Trey Wertz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:13   Offensive rebound by Trey Wertz  
6:06   Giordan Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:04   Defensive rebound by Killian Tillie  
5:51   Shooting foul on Josip Vrankic  
5:51 +1 Filip Petrusev made 1st of 2 free throws 16-44
5:51   Filip Petrusev missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:51   Defensive rebound by DJ Mitchell  
5:41 +2 DJ Mitchell made driving layup 18-44
5:28   Ryan Woolridge missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:26   Offensive rebound by Filip Petrusev  
5:20   Lost ball turnover on Filip Petrusev, stolen by Josip Vrankic  
5:20 +2 Keshawn Justice made layup 20-44
5:20   Shooting foul on Killian Tillie  
5:20   Keshawn Justice missed free throw  
5:20   Defensive rebound by Ryan Woolridge  
4:49 +3 Corey Kispert made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Admon Gilder 20-47
4:36   DJ Mitchell missed jump shot, blocked by Drew Timme  
4:34   Defensive rebound by Ryan Woolridge  
4:26 +2 Joel Ayayi made dunk, assist by Ryan Woolridge 20-49
4:16   Keshawn Justice missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:14   Defensive rebound by Admon Gilder  
4:07   Drew Timme missed jump shot  
4:05   Defensive rebound by DJ Mitchell  
3:53   Keshawn Justice missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:51   Defensive rebound by Admon Gilder  
3:46   Ryan Woolridge missed layup  
3:44   Offensive rebound by Gonzaga  
3:26   Corey Kispert missed jump shot  
3:24   Offensive rebound by Drew Timme  
3:14   Corey Kispert missed jump shot  
3:12   Defensive rebound by DJ Mitchell  
2:59   Jalen Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:57   Defensive rebound by Filip Petrusev  
2:50   Corey Kispert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:48   Offensive rebound by Drew Timme  
2:24   Drew Timme missed jump shot, blocked by Tahj Eaddy  
2:24   Defensive rebound by Giordan Williams  
2:24   Offensive foul on Jalen Williams  
2:24   Turnover on Jalen Williams  
2:24   Bad pass turnover on Drew Timme  
2:03   Bad pass turnover on DJ Mitchell, stolen by Ryan Woolridge  
1:49 +2 Ryan Woolridge made layup 20-51
1:32   Giordan Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:30   Offensive rebound by DJ Mitchell  
1:21 +2 DJ Mitchell made layup 22-51
1:08   Ryan Woolridge missed layup  
1:06   Offensive rebound by Filip Petrusev  
1:05   Personal foul on Josip Vrankic  
1:05   Filip Petrusev missed 1st of 2 free throws  
56.0   Lost ball turnover on Tahj Eaddy  
1:05 +1 Filip Petrusev made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-52
56.0   Lost ball turnover on Tahj Eaddy  
34.0 +3 Killian Tillie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Filip Petrusev 22-55
18.0   Tahj Eaddy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16.0   Defensive rebound by Filip Petrusev  
3.0 +3 Admon Gilder made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ryan Woolridge 22-58

2nd Half
SNCLRA Broncos 32
GONZAG Bulldogs 46

Time Team Play Score
19:39   Keshawn Justice missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:37   Defensive rebound by Joel Ayayi  
19:14   Out of bounds turnover on Corey Kispert  
18:57   Shooting foul on Killian Tillie  
18:57 +1 Josip Vrankic made 1st of 2 free throws 23-58
18:57   Josip Vrankic missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
18:57   Offensive rebound by Jaden Bediako  
18:49   Jalen Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:47   Defensive rebound by Killian Tillie  
18:33   Lost ball turnover on Killian Tillie, stolen by Jalen Williams  
18:18 +2 Jaden Bediako made hook shot 25-58
17:51 +2 Filip Petrusev made jump shot 25-60
17:42 +3 Josip Vrankic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Williams 28-60
17:18   Lost ball turnover on Filip Petrusev, stolen by Josip Vrankic  
17:09 +3 Josip Vrankic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trey Wertz 31-60
16:54 +2 Filip Petrusev made layup, assist by Corey Kispert 31-62
16:39 +2 Trey Wertz made driving layup 33-62
16:16   Killian Tillie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:14   Defensive rebound by Trey Wertz  
16:08   Trey Wertz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:06   Offensive rebound by Santa Clara  
16:00 +2 Josip Vrankic made jump shot 35-62
16:00   Shooting foul on Joel Ayayi  
16:00 +1 Josip Vrankic made free throw 36-62
15:34   Shooting foul on DJ Mitchell  
15:34 +1 Killian Tillie made 1st of 2 free throws