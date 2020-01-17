|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Gonzaga
|
|
19:39
|
|
+2
|
Filip Petrusev made layup
|
0-2
|
19:27
|
|
|
Jaden Bediako missed layup
|
|
19:25
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Trey Wertz
|
|
19:18
|
|
|
Jalen Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Corey Kispert
|
|
19:07
|
|
|
Filip Petrusev missed jump shot
|
|
19:05
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jaden Bediako
|
|
18:49
|
|
+2
|
Jaden Bediako made layup, assist by Josip Vrankic
|
2-2
|
18:34
|
|
+2
|
Killian Tillie made layup
|
2-4
|
18:23
|
|
+3
|
Trey Wertz made 3-pt. jump shot
|
5-4
|
17:59
|
|
+2
|
Joel Ayayi made layup
|
5-6
|
17:36
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Trey Wertz, stolen by Joel Ayayi
|
|
17:36
|
|
+2
|
Filip Petrusev made layup
|
5-8
|
17:16
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Williams made dunk, assist by Jaden Bediako
|
7-8
|
16:53
|
|
+2
|
Drew Timme made jump shot, assist by Ryan Woolridge
|
7-10
|
16:32
|
|
|
Jaden Bediako missed jump shot, blocked by Drew Timme
|
|
16:30
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jaden Bediako
|
|
16:19
|
|
|
Shot clock violation turnover on Santa Clara
|
|
16:08
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Ryan Woolridge, stolen by Trey Wertz
|
|
16:03
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Trey Wertz, stolen by Ryan Woolridge
|
|
16:00
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jalen Williams
|
|
16:00
|
|
+1
|
Corey Kispert made 1st of 2 free throws
|
7-11
|
16:00
|
|
+1
|
Corey Kispert made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
7-12
|
15:47
|
|
|
Trey Wertz missed jump shot
|
|
15:45
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Drew Timme
|
|
15:39
|
|
|
Killian Tillie missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:37
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Trey Wertz
|
|
15:20
|
|
+2
|
Josip Vrankic made hook shot
|
9-12
|
14:55
|
|
+3
|
Joel Ayayi made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Killian Tillie
|
9-15
|
14:46
|
|
|
Personal foul on Ryan Woolridge
|
|
14:39
|
|
|
Personal foul on Drew Timme
|
|
14:25
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on DJ Mitchell
|
|
14:05
|
|
|
Filip Petrusev missed jump shot
|
|
14:03
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Keshawn Justice
|
|
13:48
|
|
|
DJ Mitchell missed jump shot
|
|
13:46
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Corey Kispert
|
|
13:34
|
|
+2
|
Killian Tillie made hook shot
|
9-17
|
13:19
|
|
|
Josip Vrankic missed layup
|
|
13:17
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Killian Tillie
|
|
13:11
|
|
+3
|
Admon Gilder made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joel Ayayi
|
9-20
|
12:54
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on David Thompson, stolen by Joel Ayayi
|
|
12:50
|
|
|
Corey Kispert missed layup
|
|
12:48
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Joel Ayayi
|
|
12:43
|
|
|
Joel Ayayi missed layup
|
|
12:41
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Gonzaga
|
|
12:41
|
|
|
Shooting foul on DJ Mitchell
|
|
12:41
|
|
+1
|
Corey Kispert made 1st of 3 free throws
|
9-21
|
12:41
|
|
+1
|
Corey Kispert made 2nd of 3 free throws
|
9-22
|
12:41
|
|
+1
|
Corey Kispert made 3rd of 3 free throws
|
9-23
|
12:29
|
|
|
Tahj Eaddy missed jump shot
|
|
12:27
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Filip Petrusev
|
|
12:19
|
|
|
Joel Ayayi missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Santa Clara
|
|
12:02
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Filip Petrusev
|
|
12:02
|
|
+1
|
Jaden Bediako made 1st of 2 free throws
|
10-23
|
12:02
|
|
|
Jaden Bediako missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
12:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Joel Ayayi
|
|
11:42
|
|
+3
|
Corey Kispert made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Killian Tillie
|
10-26
|
11:30
|
|
|
Keshawn Justice missed jump shot
|
|
11:28
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jaden Bediako
|
|
11:19
|
|
|
Jaden Bediako missed layup
|
|
11:19
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Killian Tillie
|
|
11:19
|
|
|
Corey Kispert missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:17
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Joel Ayayi
|
|
11:12
|
|
+2
|
Joel Ayayi made layup
|
10-28
|
11:07
|
|
|
DJ Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:05
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Keshawn Justice
|
|
10:57
|
|
|
DJ Mitchell missed jump shot
|
|
10:55
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Drew Timme
|
|
10:55
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jaden Bediako
|
|
10:34
|
|
|
Corey Kispert missed jump shot
|
|
10:32
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jaden Bediako
|
|
10:07
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Josip Vrankic, stolen by Admon Gilder
|
|
10:07
|
|
+2
|
Joel Ayayi made layup, assist by Admon Gilder
|
10-30
|
10:00
|
|
+2
|
Trey Wertz made layup
|
12-30
|
9:53
|
|
+2
|
Admon Gilder made layup
|
12-32
|
9:53
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jaden Bediako
|
|
9:53
|
|
+1
|
Admon Gilder made free throw
|
12-33
|
9:40
|
|
|
Josip Vrankic missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:38
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Drew Timme
|
|
9:18
|
|
+2
|
Drew Timme made driving layup
|
12-35
|
9:03
|
|
|
Keshawn Justice missed jump shot
|
|
9:01
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Keshawn Justice
|
|
9:01
|
|
+2
|
Keshawn Justice made layup
|
14-35
|
8:40
|
|
|
Filip Petrusev missed jump shot, blocked by Jaden Bediako
|
|
8:38
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Filip Petrusev
|
|
8:29
|
|
|
Filip Petrusev missed layup
|
|
8:27
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Filip Petrusev
|
|
8:27
|
|
+2
|
Filip Petrusev made layup
|
14-37
|
8:27
|
|
|
Personal foul on Corey Kispert
|
|
8:23
|
|
|
Josip Vrankic missed jump shot
|
|
8:21
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Josip Vrankic
|
|
8:14
|
|
|
Jaden Bediako missed jump shot, blocked by Killian Tillie
|
|
8:12
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Santa Clara
|
|
8:05
|
|
|
Trey Wertz missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:03
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Admon Gilder
|
|
7:56
|
|
+3
|
Joel Ayayi made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ryan Woolridge
|
14-40
|
7:48
|
|
|
Keshawn Justice missed jump shot
|
|
7:46
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Josip Vrankic
|
|
7:46
|
|
|
Personal foul on Joel Ayayi
|
|
7:45
|
|
+1
|
Keshawn Justice made 1st of 2 free throws
|
15-40
|
7:45
|
|
+1
|
Keshawn Justice made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
16-40
|
7:25
|
|
|
Killian Tillie missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:23
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jalen Williams
|
|
7:10
|
|
|
Jaden Bediako missed jump shot
|
|
7:08
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Gonzaga
|
|
6:46
|
|
|
Filip Petrusev missed jump shot
|
|
6:44
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Trey Wertz
|
|
6:36
|
|
|
Jalen Williams missed layup
|
|
6:34
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Gonzaga
|
|
6:34
|
|
|
Personal foul on Josip Vrankic
|
|
6:24
|
|
+2
|
Admon Gilder made layup
|
16-42
|
6:24
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Trey Wertz
|
|
6:24
|
|
+1
|
Admon Gilder made free throw
|
16-43
|
6:15
|
|
|
Trey Wertz missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:13
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Trey Wertz
|
|
6:06
|
|
|
Giordan Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:04
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Killian Tillie
|
|
5:51
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Josip Vrankic
|
|
5:51
|
|
+1
|
Filip Petrusev made 1st of 2 free throws
|
16-44
|
5:51
|
|
|
Filip Petrusev missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
5:51
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by DJ Mitchell
|
|
5:41
|
|
+2
|
DJ Mitchell made driving layup
|
18-44
|
5:28
|
|
|
Ryan Woolridge missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:26
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Filip Petrusev
|
|
5:20
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Filip Petrusev, stolen by Josip Vrankic
|
|
5:20
|
|
+2
|
Keshawn Justice made layup
|
20-44
|
5:20
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Killian Tillie
|
|
5:20
|
|
|
Keshawn Justice missed free throw
|
|
5:20
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ryan Woolridge
|
|
4:49
|
|
+3
|
Corey Kispert made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Admon Gilder
|
20-47
|
4:36
|
|
|
DJ Mitchell missed jump shot, blocked by Drew Timme
|
|
4:34
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ryan Woolridge
|
|
4:26
|
|
+2
|
Joel Ayayi made dunk, assist by Ryan Woolridge
|
20-49
|
4:16
|
|
|
Keshawn Justice missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:14
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Admon Gilder
|
|
4:07
|
|
|
Drew Timme missed jump shot
|
|
4:05
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by DJ Mitchell
|
|
3:53
|
|
|
Keshawn Justice missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:51
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Admon Gilder
|
|
3:46
|
|
|
Ryan Woolridge missed layup
|
|
3:44
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Gonzaga
|
|
3:26
|
|
|
Corey Kispert missed jump shot
|
|
3:24
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Drew Timme
|
|
3:14
|
|
|
Corey Kispert missed jump shot
|
|
3:12
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by DJ Mitchell
|
|
2:59
|
|
|
Jalen Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:57
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Filip Petrusev
|
|
2:50
|
|
|
Corey Kispert missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:48
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Drew Timme
|
|
2:24
|
|
|
Drew Timme missed jump shot, blocked by Tahj Eaddy
|
|
2:24
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Giordan Williams
|
|
2:24
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Jalen Williams
|
|
2:24
|
|
|
Turnover on Jalen Williams
|
|
2:24
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Drew Timme
|
|
2:03
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on DJ Mitchell, stolen by Ryan Woolridge
|
|
1:49
|
|
+2
|
Ryan Woolridge made layup
|
20-51
|
1:32
|
|
|
Giordan Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:30
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by DJ Mitchell
|
|
1:21
|
|
+2
|
DJ Mitchell made layup
|
22-51
|
1:08
|
|
|
Ryan Woolridge missed layup
|
|
1:06
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Filip Petrusev
|
|
1:05
|
|
|
Personal foul on Josip Vrankic
|
|
1:05
|
|
|
Filip Petrusev missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
56.0
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Tahj Eaddy
|
|
1:05
|
|
+1
|
Filip Petrusev made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
22-52
|
56.0
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Tahj Eaddy
|
|
34.0
|
|
+3
|
Killian Tillie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Filip Petrusev
|
22-55
|
18.0
|
|
|
Tahj Eaddy missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Filip Petrusev
|
|
3.0
|
|
+3
|
Admon Gilder made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ryan Woolridge
|
22-58