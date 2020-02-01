|
20:00
Jumpball received by Ohio State
19:44
+2
Kaleb Wesson made layup
0-2
19:10
|
Traveling violation turnover on Trayce Jackson-Davis
18:56
+2
|
Kaleb Wesson made dunk, assist by Andre Wesson
0-4
18:42
+3
|
Rob Phinisee made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aljami Durham
3-4
18:21
Personal foul on Joey Brunk
18:14
Bad pass turnover on CJ Walker, stolen by Justin Smith
18:04
Bad pass turnover on Trayce Jackson-Davis, stolen by CJ Walker
17:52
Kaleb Wesson missed 3-pt. jump shot
17:50
Defensive rebound by Aljami Durham
17:43
+2
|
Aljami Durham made layup
5-4
17:25
+2
|
Kaleb Wesson made layup, assist by CJ Walker
5-6
17:06
+2
|
Joey Brunk made dunk, assist by Trayce Jackson-Davis
7-6
16:46
+3
|
CJ Walker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Luther Muhammad
7-9
16:23
Rob Phinisee missed jump shot
16:21
Defensive rebound by Kyle Young
16:01
Andre Wesson missed layup, blocked by Trayce Jackson-Davis
15:59
Defensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis
15:52
Justin Smith missed layup
15:50
Defensive rebound by Kaleb Wesson
15:50
Personal foul on Justin Smith
15:32
|
Kyle Young made layup, assist by Andre Wesson
7-11
15:16
Bad pass turnover on Devonte Green
14:58
CJ Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:56
Offensive rebound by Kyle Young
14:39
Lost ball turnover on Andre Wesson, stolen by Aljami Durham
14:29
Personal foul on Kyle Young
14:24
Joey Brunk missed layup
14:22
Defensive rebound by Andre Wesson
14:07
Andre Wesson missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:05
Defensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis
13:55
Jerome Hunter missed 3-pt. jump shot
13:53
Defensive rebound by Kaleb Wesson
13:25
Lost ball turnover on Luther Muhammad, stolen by Aljami Durham
13:24
Jumpball received by Indiana
13:01
Jerome Hunter missed jump shot
12:59
Defensive rebound by Kaleb Wesson
12:51
+2
|
E.J. Liddell made jump shot, assist by CJ Walker
7-13
12:37
Bad pass turnover on Devonte Green
12:23
Personal foul on Justin Smith
12:23
Commercial timeout called
11:46
Armaan Franklin missed layup
11:44
Defensive rebound by E.J. Liddell
11:22
Personal foul on De'Ron Davis
11:18
Personal foul on Armaan Franklin
11:18
+1
|
Duane Washington Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws
7-14
11:18
+1
|
Duane Washington Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
7-15
11:02
Lost ball turnover on De'Ron Davis, stolen by Kaleb Wesson
10:44
Kaleb Wesson missed jump shot
10:42
Defensive rebound by Rob Phinisee
10:35
+2
|
Rob Phinisee made layup
9-15
10:20
+2
|
Justin Ahrens made layup, assist by Duane Washington Jr.
|
|
|
Personal foul on Luther Muhammad
9:49
Shooting foul on Kaleb Wesson
9:49
Joey Brunk missed 1st of 2 free throws
9:49
+1
|
Joey Brunk made 2nd of 2 free throws
10-17
9:35
+3
|
Andre Wesson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Luther Muhammad
10-20
9:15
Justin Smith missed layup
9:13
Defensive rebound by Ohio State
8:56
+2
|
Duane Washington Jr. made layup, assist by Kaleb Wesson
10-22
8:31
+3
|
Jerome Hunter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rob Phinisee
13-22
8:10
+3
|
Luther Muhammad made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andre Wesson
13-25
7:46
Jerome Hunter missed jump shot
7:44
Defensive rebound by Kaleb Wesson
7:34
Justin Ahrens missed 3-pt. jump shot
7:32
Defensive rebound by Aljami Durham
7:22
Joey Brunk missed layup
7:20
Defensive rebound by Justin Ahrens
7:02
Duane Washington Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
7:00
Defensive rebound by Joey Brunk
6:54
Lost ball turnover on Rob Phinisee
6:40
E.J. Liddell missed jump shot
6:38
Offensive rebound by Ohio State
6:26
CJ Walker missed jump shot
6:24
Offensive rebound by E.J. Liddell
6:13
Shooting foul on Aljami Durham
6:13
+1
|
CJ Walker made 1st of 2 free throws
13-26
6:13
+1
|
CJ Walker made 2nd of 2 free throws
13-27
5:55
+2
|
De'Ron Davis made layup, assist by Aljami Durham
15-27
5:40
Luther Muhammad missed 3-pt. jump shot
5:38
Offensive rebound by Justin Ahrens
5:21
E.J. Liddell missed dunk, blocked by Trayce Jackson-Davis
5:19
Defensive rebound by Jerome Hunter
5:03
+2
|
Trayce Jackson-Davis made dunk
17-27
4:33
CJ Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:31
Offensive rebound by Ohio State
4:24
Bad pass turnover on Luther Muhammad
4:07
Offensive foul on De'Ron Davis
4:07
Turnover on De'Ron Davis
3:42
Traveling violation turnover on Duane Washington Jr.
3:15
Personal foul on Kaleb Wesson
3:15
Trayce Jackson-Davis missed 1st of 2 free throws
3:15
+1
|
Trayce Jackson-Davis made 2nd of 2 free throws
18-27
2:49
+2
|
Kyle Young made layup
18-29
2:27
Shooting foul on Kyle Young
2:27
+1
|
Joey Brunk made 1st of 2 free throws
19-29
2:27
Joey Brunk missed 2nd of 2 free throws
2:27
Defensive rebound by Justin Ahrens
2:16
Duane Washington Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
2:14
Defensive rebound by Devonte Green
2:03
Rob Phinisee missed 3-pt. jump shot
2:01
Defensive rebound by Duane Washington Jr.
1:54
+2
|
CJ Walker made jump shot, assist by Duane Washington Jr.
19-31
1:38
Devonte Green missed layup
1:36
Offensive rebound by Devonte Green
1:33
Personal foul on Andre Wesson
1:12
Shot clock violation turnover on Indiana
1:00
Andre Wesson missed 3-pt. jump shot
58.0
Defensive rebound by Joey Brunk
50.0
Bad pass turnover on Armaan Franklin, stolen by Alonzo Gaffney
41.0
Duane Washington Jr. missed layup, blocked by Joey Brunk
39.0
Defensive rebound by Indiana
25.0
Devonte Green missed jump shot
23.0
Defensive rebound by Andre Wesson
2.0
Traveling violation turnover on Andre Wesson
1.0
+3
|
Devonte Green made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trayce Jackson-Davis
22-31
0.0
End of period
