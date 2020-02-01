IND
OHIOST

No Text

Wesson scores 15 to power Buckeyes over Indiana 68-59

  • AP
  • Feb 01, 2020

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) Kaleb Wesson had 15 points and 11 rebounds to push Ohio State to a 68-59 win over Indiana on Saturday.

The Buckeyes, who struggled mightily in January, went on a 3-point tear in the second half in winning their second in a row and avenged a 66-54 loss to Indiana in Bloomington three weeks ago.

Ohio State picked up the win despite the absence of freshman guard and third-leading scorer D.J. Carton, who said this week he was stepping away from the team for mental health reasons. Guard CJ Walker helped out with 14 points for the Buckeyes and Justin Ahrens added 11 on 3-for-5 3-point shooting in the second half.

Devonte Green led the Hoosiers with 13 points for the Hoosiers, and Rob Phinisee added 11.

BIG PICTURE

Indiana: The Hoosiers suffered their first three-game losing streak of the season. They are just 1-5 on the road.

Ohio State: This was a big one for the Buckeyes, who hadn't won two games in a row since mid-December. They shot well in the second half for a change, and built a big enough lead to cruise to a comfortable win. Plus they kept a handle on turnovers, which have been a problem.

UP NEXT

Indiana: Hosts Purdue Feb. 8.

Ohio State: At Michigan on Tuesday night.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Follow Mitch Stacy at http://twitter.com/mitchstacy

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
IND Hoosiers 22
OHIOST Buckeyes 31

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Ohio State  
19:44 +2 Kaleb Wesson made layup 0-2
19:10   Traveling violation turnover on Trayce Jackson-Davis  
18:56 +2 Kaleb Wesson made dunk, assist by Andre Wesson 0-4
18:42 +3 Rob Phinisee made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aljami Durham 3-4
18:21   Personal foul on Joey Brunk  
18:14   Bad pass turnover on CJ Walker, stolen by Justin Smith  
18:04   Bad pass turnover on Trayce Jackson-Davis, stolen by CJ Walker  
17:52   Kaleb Wesson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:50   Defensive rebound by Aljami Durham  
17:43 +2 Aljami Durham made layup 5-4
17:25 +2 Kaleb Wesson made layup, assist by CJ Walker 5-6
17:06 +2 Joey Brunk made dunk, assist by Trayce Jackson-Davis 7-6
16:46 +3 CJ Walker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Luther Muhammad 7-9
16:23   Rob Phinisee missed jump shot  
16:21   Defensive rebound by Kyle Young  
16:01   Andre Wesson missed layup, blocked by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
15:59   Defensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
15:52   Justin Smith missed layup  
15:50   Defensive rebound by Kaleb Wesson  
15:50   Personal foul on Justin Smith  
15:32 +2 Kyle Young made layup, assist by Andre Wesson 7-11
15:16   Bad pass turnover on Devonte Green  
14:58   CJ Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:56   Offensive rebound by Kyle Young  
14:39   Lost ball turnover on Andre Wesson, stolen by Aljami Durham  
14:29   Personal foul on Kyle Young  
14:24   Joey Brunk missed layup  
14:22   Defensive rebound by Andre Wesson  
14:07   Andre Wesson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:05   Defensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
13:55   Jerome Hunter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:53   Defensive rebound by Kaleb Wesson  
13:25   Lost ball turnover on Luther Muhammad, stolen by Aljami Durham  
13:24   Jumpball received by Indiana  
13:01   Jerome Hunter missed jump shot  
12:59   Defensive rebound by Kaleb Wesson  
12:51 +2 E.J. Liddell made jump shot, assist by CJ Walker 7-13
12:37   Bad pass turnover on Devonte Green  
12:23   Personal foul on Justin Smith  
12:23   Commercial timeout called  
11:46   Armaan Franklin missed layup  
11:44   Defensive rebound by E.J. Liddell  
11:22   Personal foul on De'Ron Davis  
11:18   Personal foul on Armaan Franklin  
11:18 +1 Duane Washington Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 7-14
11:18 +1 Duane Washington Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 7-15
11:02   Lost ball turnover on De'Ron Davis, stolen by Kaleb Wesson  
10:44   Kaleb Wesson missed jump shot  
10:42   Defensive rebound by Rob Phinisee  
10:35 +2 Rob Phinisee made layup 9-15
10:20 +2 Justin Ahrens made layup, assist by Duane Washington Jr. 9-17
10:06   Personal foul on Luther Muhammad  
9:49   Shooting foul on Kaleb Wesson  
9:49   Joey Brunk missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:49 +1 Joey Brunk made 2nd of 2 free throws 10-17
9:35 +3 Andre Wesson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Luther Muhammad 10-20
9:15   Justin Smith missed layup  
9:13   Defensive rebound by Ohio State  
8:56 +2 Duane Washington Jr. made layup, assist by Kaleb Wesson 10-22
8:31 +3 Jerome Hunter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rob Phinisee 13-22
8:10 +3 Luther Muhammad made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andre Wesson 13-25
7:46   Jerome Hunter missed jump shot  
7:44   Defensive rebound by Kaleb Wesson  
7:34   Justin Ahrens missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:32   Defensive rebound by Aljami Durham  
7:22   Joey Brunk missed layup  
7:20   Defensive rebound by Justin Ahrens  
7:02   Duane Washington Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:00   Defensive rebound by Joey Brunk  
6:54   Lost ball turnover on Rob Phinisee  
6:40   E.J. Liddell missed jump shot  
6:38   Offensive rebound by Ohio State  
6:26   CJ Walker missed jump shot  
6:24   Offensive rebound by E.J. Liddell  
6:13   Shooting foul on Aljami Durham  
6:13 +1 CJ Walker made 1st of 2 free throws 13-26
6:13 +1 CJ Walker made 2nd of 2 free throws 13-27
5:55 +2 De'Ron Davis made layup, assist by Aljami Durham 15-27
5:40   Luther Muhammad missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:38   Offensive rebound by Justin Ahrens  
5:21   E.J. Liddell missed dunk, blocked by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
5:19   Defensive rebound by Jerome Hunter  
5:03 +2 Trayce Jackson-Davis made dunk 17-27
4:33   CJ Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:31   Offensive rebound by Ohio State  
4:24   Bad pass turnover on Luther Muhammad  
4:07   Offensive foul on De'Ron Davis  
4:07   Turnover on De'Ron Davis  
3:42   Traveling violation turnover on Duane Washington Jr.  
3:15   Personal foul on Kaleb Wesson  
3:15   Trayce Jackson-Davis missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:15 +1 Trayce Jackson-Davis made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-27
2:49 +2 Kyle Young made layup 18-29
2:27   Shooting foul on Kyle Young  
2:27 +1 Joey Brunk made 1st of 2 free throws 19-29
2:27   Joey Brunk missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:27   Defensive rebound by Justin Ahrens  
2:16   Duane Washington Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:14   Defensive rebound by Devonte Green  
2:03   Rob Phinisee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:01   Defensive rebound by Duane Washington Jr.  
1:54 +2 CJ Walker made jump shot, assist by Duane Washington Jr. 19-31
1:38   Devonte Green missed layup  
1:36   Offensive rebound by Devonte Green  
1:33   Personal foul on Andre Wesson  
1:12   Shot clock violation turnover on Indiana  
1:00   Andre Wesson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
58.0   Defensive rebound by Joey Brunk  
50.0   Bad pass turnover on Armaan Franklin, stolen by Alonzo Gaffney  
41.0   Duane Washington Jr. missed layup, blocked by Joey Brunk  
39.0   Defensive rebound by Indiana  
25.0   Devonte Green missed jump shot  
23.0   Defensive rebound by Andre Wesson  
2.0   Traveling violation turnover on Andre Wesson  
1.0 +3 Devonte Green made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trayce Jackson-Davis 22-31
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
IND Hoosiers 37
OHIOST Buckeyes 37

Time Team Play Score
19:42 +2 Kyle Young made layup 22-33
19:23 +3 Rob Phinisee made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joey Brunk 25-33
19:04   Bad pass turnover on Andre Wesson  
18:47 +2 Trayce Jackson-Davis made layup, assist by Rob Phinisee 27-33
18:32 +2 Kaleb Wesson made layup, assist by Andre Wesson 27-35
18:02   Trayce Jackson-Davis missed layup  
18:00   Defensive rebound by Kaleb Wesson  
17:50   Luther Muhammad missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:48   Offensive rebound by Kyle Young  
17:29 +2 Kaleb Wesson made jump shot 27-37
17:05   Shooting foul on Andre Wesson  
17:05 +1 Justin Smith made 1st of 2 free throws 28-37
17:05 +1 Justin Smith made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-37
16:43 +3 Andre Wesson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Young 29-40
16:26 +3 Jerome Hunter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aljami Durham 32-40
15:58   Personal foul on Aljami Durham  
15:58   Commercial timeout called  
15:35 +2 Aljami Durham made layup 34-43
15:29   Luther Muhammad missed layup, blocked by Rob Phinisee  
15:27   Defensive rebound by Aljami Durham  
15:19   Rob Phinisee missed layup  
15:17   Defensive rebound by Ohio State  
14:57   Duane Washington Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:55   Offensive rebound by Kaleb Wesson  
14:44   Lost ball turnover on CJ Walker, stolen by Justin Smith  
14:44   Jumpball received by Indiana  
14:23   Jerome Hunter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:21   Defensive rebound by CJ Walker  
14:11   CJ Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:09   Offensive rebound by Kaleb Wesson  
14:02   Kaleb Wesson missed layup  
14:00   Defensive rebound by Jerome Hunter  
13:49   Aljami Durham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:47   Defensive rebound by Duane Washington Jr.  
13:32   Personal foul on Justin Smith  
13:27   Bad pass turnover on E.J. Liddell  
13:06   Justin Smith missed layup  
13:04   Defensive rebound by Ohio State  
12:42   Kaleb Wesson missed jump shot, blocked by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
12:40   Offensive rebound by Kaleb Wesson  
12:35 +2 Kaleb Wesson made layup 34-45
12:22   Personal foul on CJ Walker  
12:04 +2 Rob Phinisee made jump shot 36-45
11:38 +3 CJ Walker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by E.J. Liddell 36-48
11:19   Shooting foul on Kyle Young  
11:19   Rob Phinisee missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:19 +1 Rob Phinisee made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-48
10:53 +3 Andre Wesson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Duane Washington Jr. 37-51
10:34 +2 Jerome Hunter made layup 39-51
10:34   Shooting foul on Kyle Young  
10:34 +1 Jerome Hunter made free throw 40-51
10:10   Shooting foul on De'Ron Davis  
10:10 +1 E.J. Liddell made 1st of 2 free throws 40-52
10:10   E.J. Liddell missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:10   Defensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
9:53   Personal foul on Kaleb Wesson  
9:46   Jerome Hunter missed layup  
9:44   Offensive rebound by Jerome Hunter  
9:40   Bad pass turnover on Jerome Hunter, stolen by Duane Washington Jr.  
9:19   Duane Washington Jr. missed jump shot  
9:17   Offensive rebound by Kaleb Wesson  
9:11   Duane Washington Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:09   Defensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
9:09   Personal foul on E.J. Liddell  
8:43   Bad pass turnover on Aljami Durham, stolen by CJ Walker  
8:35 +3 Justin Ahrens made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by CJ Walker 40-55
8:14   Traveling violation turnover on De'Ron Davis  
8:00 +3 Justin Ahrens made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Luther Muhammad 40-58
7:40   Lost ball turnover on Rob Phinisee, stolen by CJ Walker  
7:12   Luther Muhammad missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:10   Defensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
7:10   Personal foul on E.J. Liddell  
7:10 +1 Trayce Jackson-Davis made 1st of 2 free throws 41-58
7:10 +1 Trayce Jackson-Davis made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-58
6:44   Kaleb Wesson missed layup  
6:42   Defensive rebound by Rob Phinisee  
6:29   Trayce Jackson-Davis missed layup  
6:27   Offensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
6:18   Trayce Jackson-Davis missed layup  
6:16   Defensive rebound by Kaleb Wesson  
6:07 +3 Justin Ahrens made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kaleb Wesson 42-61
5:50 +3 Devonte Green made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rob Phinisee 45-61
5:35   Justin Ahrens missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:33   Defensive rebound by Jerome Hunter  
5:19   Personal foul on CJ Walker  
5:19 +1 Devonte Green made 1st of 2 free throws 46-61
5:19 +1 Devonte Green made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-61
4:56   Luther Muhammad missed jump shot  
4:54   Offensive rebound by Kaleb Wesson  
4:52   Personal foul on Joey Brunk  
4:37 +2 CJ Walker made layup 47-63
4:15   Devonte Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:13   Offensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
4:10   Trayce Jackson-Davis missed layup  
4:08   Defensive rebound by E.J. Liddell  
3:39 +2 Luther Muhammad made layup, assist by CJ Walker 47-65
3:21 +2 Devonte Green made floating jump shot 49-65
2:50   Luther Muhammad missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:48   Defensive rebound by Justin Smith  
2:39 +2 Justin Smith made layup 51-65
2:39   Shooting foul on E.J. Liddell  
2:39 +1 Justin Smith made free throw 52-65
2:07   Shooting foul on Trayce Jackson-Davis  
2:05   Andre Wesson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:05 +1 Andre Wesson made 2nd of 2 free throws 52-66
1:49 +2 Aljami Durham made layup 54-66
1:20   Duane Washington Jr. missed layup  
1:18   Defensive rebound by Justin Smith  
1:12   Devonte Green missed layup, blocked by Kaleb Wesson  
1:10   Defensive rebound by CJ Walker  
49.0 +2 CJ Walker made layup 54-68
39.0   Shooting foul on Kaleb Wesson  
43.0 +1 Aljami Durham made 1st of 2 free throws 55-68
43.0 +1 Aljami Durham made 2nd of 2 free throws 56-68
25.0   Traveling violation turnover on Duane Washington Jr.  
14.0