20:00
Jumpball received by Missouri
19:29
Dru Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot
19:13
Defensive rebound by Maik Kotsar
19:13
+2
Maik Kotsar made jump shot
0-2
18:55
Dru Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot
18:53
Offensive rebound by Javon Pickett
18:35
Reed Nikko missed jump shot, blocked by Keyshawn Bryant
18:33
Defensive rebound by AJ Lawson
18:26
Shooting foul on Xavier Pinson
18:26
+1
Keyshawn Bryant made 1st of 2 free throws
0-3
18:26
Keyshawn Bryant missed 2nd of 2 free throws
18:26
Defensive rebound by Mitchell Smith
18:16
Mitchell Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot
18:14
Defensive rebound by Maik Kotsar
18:12
Jermaine Couisnard missed layup, blocked by Dru Smith
18:09
Defensive rebound by Reed Nikko
18:09
Personal foul on Jermaine Couisnard
17:55
Dru Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot
17:53
Defensive rebound by AJ Lawson
17:44
+2
AJ Lawson made layup, assist by Keyshawn Bryant
0-5
17:22
Reed Nikko missed jump shot
17:20
Offensive rebound by Javon Pickett
17:19
Javon Pickett missed tip-in
17:17
Defensive rebound by Maik Kotsar
17:00
+3
AJ Lawson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jermaine Couisnard
0-8
16:46
Lost ball turnover on Torrence Watson, stolen by AJ Lawson
16:34
Traveling violation turnover on Maik Kotsar
16:21
+3
Xavier Pinson made 3-pt. jump shot
3-8
16:11
Personal foul on Kobe Brown
16:01
AJ Lawson missed 3-pt. jump shot
15:59
Defensive rebound by Javon Pickett
15:44
Javon Pickett missed layup, blocked by Justin Minaya
15:42
Offensive rebound by Javon Pickett
15:39
Traveling violation turnover on Torrence Watson
15:12
+2
Maik Kotsar made jump shot
3-10
14:56
Kobe Brown missed jump shot, blocked by Maik Kotsar
14:54
Defensive rebound by Justin Minaya
14:45
Jermaine Couisnard missed layup
14:43
Defensive rebound by Missouri
14:32
Lost ball turnover on Torrence Watson, stolen by Jermaine Couisnard
14:30
Jermaine Couisnard missed jump shot
14:28
Offensive rebound by Justin Minaya
14:23
Jair Bolden missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:21
Defensive rebound by Javon Pickett
13:50
Lost ball turnover on Kobe Brown, stolen by Maik Kotsar
13:50
Shooting foul on Kobe Brown
13:50
Keyshawn Bryant missed 1st of 2 free throws
13:50
+1
Keyshawn Bryant made 2nd of 2 free throws
3-11
13:50
+1
Keyshawn Bryant made 2nd of 2 free throws
3-11
13:36
+3
Xavier Pinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mitchell Smith
6-11
13:00
Shot clock violation turnover on South Carolina
12:42
Tray Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot
12:40
Defensive rebound by AJ Lawson
12:35
AJ Lawson missed jump shot
12:33
Defensive rebound by Xavier Pinson
12:29
Xavier Pinson missed layup, blocked by Justin Minaya
12:27
Offensive rebound by Missouri
12:16
Bad pass turnover on Mitchell Smith, stolen by AJ Lawson
12:14
TJ Moss missed 3-pt. jump shot
12:12
Defensive rebound by Missouri
12:11
Personal foul on Wildens Leveque
11:45
Offensive foul on Xavier Pinson
11:45
Turnover on Xavier Pinson
11:30
+3
AJ Lawson made 3-pt. jump shot
6-14
10:57
Dru Smith missed jump shot, blocked by Maik Kotsar
10:55
Defensive rebound by Maik Kotsar
10:38
+2
Maik Kotsar made jump shot, assist by Jermaine Couisnard
6-16
10:05
Shooting foul on Trae Hannibal
10:05
+1
Dru Smith made 1st of 2 free throws
7-16
10:05
+1
Dru Smith made 2nd of 2 free throws
8-16
9:44
Bad pass turnover on Trae Hannibal, stolen by Evan Yerkes
9:36
Mitchell Smith missed layup, blocked by Maik Kotsar
9:34
Defensive rebound by Maik Kotsar
9:30
Turnover on Jermaine Couisnard
9:09
Mitchell Smith missed jump shot
9:01
Defensive rebound by Maik Kotsar
9:01
Personal foul on Dru Smith
8:54
+3
Justin Minaya made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by AJ Lawson
8-19
8:31
Dru Smith missed layup
8:29
Defensive rebound by Justin Minaya
8:29
Personal foul on Mitchell Smith
8:12
+2
Maik Kotsar made jump shot
8-21
8:01
Xavier Pinson missed jump shot
7:59
Defensive rebound by Jermaine Couisnard
7:48
Jair Bolden missed 3-pt. jump shot
7:46
Defensive rebound by Missouri
7:26
+3
Xavier Pinson made 3-pt. jump shot
11-21
7:08
Lost ball turnover on Maik Kotsar, stolen by Mitchell Smith
6:59
Dru Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot
6:57
Defensive rebound by Maik Kotsar
6:55
Personal foul on Reed Nikko
6:54
+1
Maik Kotsar made 1st of 2 free throws
11-22
6:54
Maik Kotsar missed 2nd of 2 free throws
6:54
Defensive rebound by Mitchell Smith
6:44
+2
Javon Pickett made jump shot, assist by Dru Smith
13-22
6:22
Keyshawn Bryant missed jump shot, blocked by Dru Smith
6:20
Defensive rebound by Dru Smith
6:14
+2
Dru Smith made layup
15-22
6:10
Personal foul on Xavier Pinson
6:10
+1
Jermaine Couisnard made 1st of 2 free throws
15-23
6:10
+1
Jermaine Couisnard made 2nd of 2 free throws
15-24
5:55
Javon Pickett missed jump shot
5:53
Defensive rebound by AJ Lawson
5:44
Shooting foul on Axel Okongo
5:44
+1
Justin Minaya made 1st of 2 free throws
15-25
5:44
+1
Justin Minaya made 2nd of 2 free throws
15-26
5:28
Bad pass turnover on Dru Smith, stolen by Alanzo Frink
5:11
Personal foul on Torrence Watson
5:11
+1
Trae Hannibal made 1st of 2 free throws
15-27
5:11
Trae Hannibal missed 2nd of 2 free throws
5:11
Defensive rebound by Reed Nikko
4:45
Torrence Watson missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:43
Defensive rebound by Trae Hannibal
4:28
+3
TJ Moss made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jair Bolden
15-30
4:09
+3
Torrence Watson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dru Smith
18-30
3:44
Jair Bolden missed 3-pt. jump shot
3:42
Defensive rebound by Reed Nikko
3:25
+2
Dru Smith made jump shot
20-30
3:15
Justin Minaya missed 3-pt. jump shot
3:13
Offensive rebound by Alanzo Frink
3:02
Jermaine Couisnard missed 3-pt. jump shot
3:00
Offensive rebound by Jermaine Couisnard
2:53
+3
TJ Moss made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jermaine Couisnard
20-33
2:33
Personal foul on Trae Hannibal
2:29
Mitchell Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot
2:27
Defensive rebound by Jermaine Couisnard
|
2:21
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Mitchell Smith
|
|
2:21
|
|
|
Jalyn McCreary missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
2:21
|
|
|
Jalyn McCreary missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
2:21
|
|
|
Jalyn McCreary missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
2:20
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Javon Pickett
|
|
2:05
|
|
|
Backcourt turnover on Reed Nikko
|
|
2:00
|
|
+2
|
Jermaine Couisnard made layup, assist by TJ Moss
|
20-35
|
1:46
|
|
|
Reed Nikko missed layup, blocked by Alanzo Frink
|
|
1:44
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Missouri
|
|
1:42
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Dru Smith, stolen by Jermaine Couisnard
|
|
1:39
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Kobe Brown
|
|
1:39
|
|
+1
|
Jermaine Couisnard made 1st of 2 free throws
|
20-36
|
1:39
|
|
|
Jermaine Couisnard missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
1:39
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tray Jackson
|
|
1:16
|
|
+2
|
Tray Jackson made layup, assist by Javon Pickett
|
22-36
|
1:16
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Justin Minaya
|
|
1:16
|
|
|
Tray Jackson missed free throw
|
|
1:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by South Carolina
|
|
1:16
|
|
|
Personal foul on Reed Nikko
|
|
1:16
|
|
|
Justin Minaya missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
1:16
|
|
+1
|
Justin Minaya made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
22-37
|
1:16
|
|
+1
|
Justin Minaya made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
22-37
|
1:03
|
|
+2
|
Javon Pickett made layup
|
24-37
|
54.0
|
|
+2
|
Jermaine Couisnard made layup
|
24-39
|
43.0
|
|
|
Javon Pickett missed layup, blocked by Maik Kotsar
|
|
41.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Maik Kotsar
|
|
22.0
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Jermaine Couisnard
|
|
22.0
|
|
|
Turnover on Jermaine Couisnard
|
|
4.0
|
|
+2
|
Javon Pickett made jump shot
|
26-39