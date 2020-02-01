|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by UNLV
|
|
19:43
|
|
|
Cheikh Mbacke Diong missed layup
|
|
19:41
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by UNLV
|
|
19:39
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Marvin Coleman, stolen by Kendle Moore
|
|
19:31
|
|
|
Kendle Moore missed layup, blocked by Nick Blair
|
|
19:29
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cheikh Mbacke Diong
|
|
19:10
|
|
|
Bryce Hamilton missed jump shot
|
|
19:08
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nico Carvacho
|
|
18:53
|
|
+2
|
Nico Carvacho made hook shot, assist by David Roddy
|
0-2
|
18:21
|
|
+2
|
Nick Blair made dunk, assist by Amauri Hardy
|
2-2
|
18:06
|
|
|
David Roddy missed layup, blocked by Amauri Hardy
|
|
18:04
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Nico Carvacho
|
|
17:40
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Nico Carvacho, stolen by Cheikh Mbacke Diong
|
|
17:40
|
|
+2
|
Bryce Hamilton made layup, assist by Marvin Coleman
|
4-2
|
17:34
|
|
|
Personal foul on Bryce Hamilton
|
|
17:34
|
|
+3
|
Isaiah Stevens made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David Roddy
|
4-5
|
17:34
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Marvin Coleman
|
|
17:34
|
|
+3
|
Isaiah Stevens made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kendle Moore
|
4-8
|
17:14
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Nick Blair
|
|
16:32
|
|
|
Personal foul on Isaiah Stevens
|
|
16:16
|
|
|
Nick Blair missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:14
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nico Carvacho
|
|
15:59
|
|
|
David Roddy missed layup
|
|
15:57
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by David Roddy
|
|
15:54
|
|
+2
|
David Roddy made layup
|
4-10
|
15:41
|
|
+2
|
Cheikh Mbacke Diong made dunk, assist by Bryce Hamilton
|
6-10
|
15:22
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Cheikh Mbacke Diong
|
|
15:22
|
|
+1
|
Nico Carvacho made 1st of 2 free throws
|
6-11
|
15:22
|
|
+1
|
Nico Carvacho made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
6-12
|
15:03
|
|
|
Amauri Hardy missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:01
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by David Roddy
|
|
14:44
|
|
|
Kris Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:42
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by David Roddy
|
|
14:34
|
|
|
Personal foul on Elijah Mitrou-Long
|
|
14:24
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Isaiah Stevens
|
|
14:01
|
|
|
Shooting foul on David Roddy
|
|
14:01
|
|
|
Cheikh Mbacke Diong missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
14:01
|
|
+1
|
Cheikh Mbacke Diong made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
7-12
|
13:51
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on David Roddy, stolen by Cheikh Mbacke Diong
|
|
13:37
|
|
|
Jonah Antonio missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:35
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Isaiah Stevens
|
|
13:27
|
|
|
Hyron Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marvin Coleman
|
|
13:20
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Marvin Coleman
|
|
13:05
|
|
|
David Roddy missed layup
|
|
13:03
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Bryce Hamilton
|
|
12:44
|
|
+3
|
Donnie Tillman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jonah Antonio
|
10-12
|
12:15
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jonah Antonio
|
|
12:04
|
|
|
Nico Carvacho missed hook shot
|
|
12:04
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Vitaliy Shibel
|
|
12:04
|
|
|
Elijah Mitrou-Long missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nico Carvacho
|
|
12:02
|
|
|
Personal foul on Donnie Tillman
|
|
11:50
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Elijah Mitrou-Long
|
|
11:50
|
|
|
Kris Martin missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
11:50
|
|
+1
|
Kris Martin made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
10-13
|
11:32
|
|
+2
|
Bryce Hamilton made jump shot
|
12-13
|
11:05
|
|
|
Hyron Edwards missed jump shot
|
|
11:03
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Nico Carvacho
|
|
11:03
|
|
|
Personal foul on Donnie Tillman
|
|
11:05
|
|
|
Nico Carvacho missed free throw
|
|
11:05
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Vitaliy Shibel
|
|
10:45
|
|
|
Vitaliy Shibel missed jump shot
|
|
10:43
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Nick Blair
|
|
10:36
|
|
|
Personal foul on Nico Carvacho
|
|
10:36
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Cheikh Mbacke Diong
|
|
10:21
|
|
|
Adam Thistlewood missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:19
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marvin Coleman
|
|
10:13
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Colorado State
|
|
10:13
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Marvin Coleman, stolen by Hyron Edwards
|
|
10:05
|
|
|
Personal foul on Cheikh Mbacke Diong
|
|
10:05
|
|
+1
|
Nico Carvacho made 1st of 2 free throws
|
12-14
|
10:05
|
|
|
Nico Carvacho missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
10:05
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Bryce Hamilton
|
|
9:57
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Adam Thistlewood
|
|
9:57
|
|
+1
|
Bryce Hamilton made 1st of 2 free throws
|
13-14
|
9:57
|
|
+1
|
Bryce Hamilton made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
14-14
|
9:46
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Nico Carvacho
|
|
9:46
|
|
|
Turnover on Nico Carvacho
|
|
9:35
|
|
+3
|
Marvin Coleman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nick Blair
|
17-14
|
9:09
|
|
+2
|
Dischon Thomas made layup
|
17-16
|
8:51
|
|
|
Bryce Hamilton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:49
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kendle Moore
|
|
8:27
|
|
+3
|
John Tonje made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kendle Moore
|
17-19
|
8:06
|
|
+2
|
Amauri Hardy made jump shot
|
19-19
|
7:45
|
|
|
Personal foul on Vitaliy Shibel
|
|
7:45
|
|
|
Dischon Thomas missed free throw
|
|
7:45
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nick Blair
|
|
7:26
|
|
|
Amauri Hardy missed jump shot
|
|
7:24
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Nick Blair
|
|
7:20
|
|
+2
|
Nick Blair made layup
|
21-19
|
7:10
|
|
+2
|
Dischon Thomas made layup, assist by Isaiah Stevens
|
21-21
|
7:00
|
|
+2
|
Bryce Hamilton made layup
|
23-21
|
6:44
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Dischon Thomas, stolen by Marvin Coleman
|
|
6:36
|
|
|
Amauri Hardy missed jump shot
|
|
6:34
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dischon Thomas
|
|
6:34
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on David Roddy
|
|
6:23
|
|
+2
|
Bryce Hamilton made layup, assist by Vitaliy Shibel
|
25-21
|
5:54
|
|
|
Personal foul on Marvin Coleman
|
|
5:54
|
|
+1
|
Dischon Thomas made 1st of 2 free throws
|
25-22
|
5:54
|
|
+1
|
Dischon Thomas made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
25-23
|
5:35
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Elijah Mitrou-Long, stolen by David Roddy
|
|
5:27
|
|
+2
|
Kendle Moore made layup, assist by Isaiah Stevens
|
25-25
|
5:02
|
|
+2
|
Bryce Hamilton made jump shot
|
27-25
|
4:43
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Isaiah Stevens, stolen by Marvin Coleman
|
|
4:34
|
|
|
Bryce Hamilton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:32
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Marvin Coleman
|
|
4:20
|
|
|
Elijah Mitrou-Long missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:18
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Donnie Tillman
|
|
4:02
|
|
+2
|
Donnie Tillman made jump shot
|
29-25
|
4:02
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Dischon Thomas
|
|
4:02
|
|
+1
|
Donnie Tillman made free throw
|
30-25
|
3:50
|
|
|
David Roddy missed layup, blocked by Nick Blair
|
|
3:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Donnie Tillman
|
|
3:39
|
|
+3
|
Donnie Tillman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Elijah Mitrou-Long
|
33-25
|
3:21
|
|
+3
|
Kendle Moore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaiah Stevens
|
33-28
|
3:07
|
|
|
Elijah Mitrou-Long missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:05
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by David Roddy
|
|
2:57
|
|
+3
|
Isaiah Stevens made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kendle Moore
|
33-31
|
2:35
|
|
|
Amauri Hardy missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:33
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kendle Moore
|
|
2:20
|
|
+2
|
Nico Carvacho made layup, assist by Kendle Moore
|
33-33
|
1:59
|
|
+3
|
Donnie Tillman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Elijah Mitrou-Long
|
36-33
|
1:38
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Adam Thistlewood, stolen by Nick Blair
|
|
1:29
|
|
|
Donnie Tillman missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:27
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by David Roddy
|
|
1:19
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Stevens made layup, assist by David Roddy
|
36-35
|
55.0
|
|
|
Nick Blair missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
53.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nico Carvacho
|
|
36.0
|
|
+2
|
David Roddy made layup
|
36-37
|
36.0
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Nick Blair
|
|
36.0
|
|
+1
|
David Roddy made free throw
|
36-38
|
6.0
|
|
|
Bryce Hamilton missed jump shot
|
|
4.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dischon Thomas
|
|
1.0
|
|
+3
|
Isaiah Stevens made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kendle Moore
|
36-41