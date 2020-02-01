UNLV
COLOST

No Text

Stevens scores 21 pts, leads Colorado State past UNLV, 95-77

  • AP
  • Feb 01, 2020

FORT COLLINS, Colo (AP) Isaiah Stevens had 21 points as Colorado State defeated UNLV 95-77 on Saturday.

The win moved Colorado State into sole possession of second place in the Mountain West Conference behind unbeaten San Diego State. UNLV, which entered the game in second place, fell into a four-way tie for third.

Nico Carvacho had 16 points and 11 rebounds for Colorado State (16-8, 7-4), which earned its sixth straight home victory. David Roddy added 14 points. Adam Thistlewood had 12 points.

Colorado State scored a season-high 54 second-half points.

Bryce Hamilton had 28 points for the Runnin' Rebels (11-12, 6-4). Donnie Tillman added 15 points.

Colorado State plays Fresno State on the road on Tuesday. UNLV faces Utah State on the road on Wednesday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Elements of this were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
UNLV Rebels 36
COLOST Rams 41

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by UNLV  
19:43   Cheikh Mbacke Diong missed layup  
19:41   Offensive rebound by UNLV  
19:39   Bad pass turnover on Marvin Coleman, stolen by Kendle Moore  
19:31   Kendle Moore missed layup, blocked by Nick Blair  
19:29   Defensive rebound by Cheikh Mbacke Diong  
19:10   Bryce Hamilton missed jump shot  
19:08   Defensive rebound by Nico Carvacho  
18:53 +2 Nico Carvacho made hook shot, assist by David Roddy 0-2
18:21 +2 Nick Blair made dunk, assist by Amauri Hardy 2-2
18:06   David Roddy missed layup, blocked by Amauri Hardy  
18:04   Offensive rebound by Nico Carvacho  
17:40   Lost ball turnover on Nico Carvacho, stolen by Cheikh Mbacke Diong  
17:40 +2 Bryce Hamilton made layup, assist by Marvin Coleman 4-2
17:34   Personal foul on Bryce Hamilton  
17:34 +3 Isaiah Stevens made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David Roddy 4-5
17:34   Lost ball turnover on Marvin Coleman  
17:34 +3 Isaiah Stevens made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kendle Moore 4-8
17:14   Bad pass turnover on Nick Blair  
16:32   Personal foul on Isaiah Stevens  
16:16   Nick Blair missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:14   Defensive rebound by Nico Carvacho  
15:59   David Roddy missed layup  
15:57   Offensive rebound by David Roddy  
15:54 +2 David Roddy made layup 4-10
15:41 +2 Cheikh Mbacke Diong made dunk, assist by Bryce Hamilton 6-10
15:22   Shooting foul on Cheikh Mbacke Diong  
15:22 +1 Nico Carvacho made 1st of 2 free throws 6-11
15:22 +1 Nico Carvacho made 2nd of 2 free throws 6-12
15:03   Amauri Hardy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:01   Defensive rebound by David Roddy  
14:44   Kris Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:42   Offensive rebound by David Roddy  
14:34   Personal foul on Elijah Mitrou-Long  
14:24   Bad pass turnover on Isaiah Stevens  
14:01   Shooting foul on David Roddy  
14:01   Cheikh Mbacke Diong missed 1st of 2 free throws  
14:01 +1 Cheikh Mbacke Diong made 2nd of 2 free throws 7-12
13:51   Bad pass turnover on David Roddy, stolen by Cheikh Mbacke Diong  
13:37   Jonah Antonio missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:35   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Stevens  
13:27   Hyron Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:25   Defensive rebound by Marvin Coleman  
13:20   Traveling violation turnover on Marvin Coleman  
13:05   David Roddy missed layup  
13:03   Defensive rebound by Bryce Hamilton  
12:44 +3 Donnie Tillman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jonah Antonio 10-12
12:15   Personal foul on Jonah Antonio  
12:04   Nico Carvacho missed hook shot  
12:04   Defensive rebound by Vitaliy Shibel  
12:04   Elijah Mitrou-Long missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:02   Defensive rebound by Nico Carvacho  
12:02   Personal foul on Donnie Tillman  
11:50   Shooting foul on Elijah Mitrou-Long  
11:50   Kris Martin missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:50 +1 Kris Martin made 2nd of 2 free throws 10-13
11:32 +2 Bryce Hamilton made jump shot 12-13
11:05   Hyron Edwards missed jump shot  
11:03   Offensive rebound by Nico Carvacho  
11:03   Personal foul on Donnie Tillman  
11:05   Nico Carvacho missed free throw  
11:05   Defensive rebound by Vitaliy Shibel  
10:45   Vitaliy Shibel missed jump shot  
10:43   Offensive rebound by Nick Blair  
10:36   Personal foul on Nico Carvacho  
10:36   Traveling violation turnover on Cheikh Mbacke Diong  
10:21   Adam Thistlewood missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:19   Defensive rebound by Marvin Coleman  
10:13   Jumpball received by Colorado State  
10:13   Lost ball turnover on Marvin Coleman, stolen by Hyron Edwards  
10:05   Personal foul on Cheikh Mbacke Diong  
10:05 +1 Nico Carvacho made 1st of 2 free throws 12-14
10:05   Nico Carvacho missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:05   Defensive rebound by Bryce Hamilton  
9:57   Shooting foul on Adam Thistlewood  
9:57 +1 Bryce Hamilton made 1st of 2 free throws 13-14
9:57 +1 Bryce Hamilton made 2nd of 2 free throws 14-14
9:46   Offensive foul on Nico Carvacho  
9:46   Turnover on Nico Carvacho  
9:35 +3 Marvin Coleman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nick Blair 17-14
9:09 +2 Dischon Thomas made layup 17-16
8:51   Bryce Hamilton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:49   Defensive rebound by Kendle Moore  
8:27 +3 John Tonje made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kendle Moore 17-19
8:06 +2 Amauri Hardy made jump shot 19-19
7:45   Personal foul on Vitaliy Shibel  
7:45   Dischon Thomas missed free throw  
7:45   Defensive rebound by Nick Blair  
7:26   Amauri Hardy missed jump shot  
7:24   Offensive rebound by Nick Blair  
7:20 +2 Nick Blair made layup 21-19
7:10 +2 Dischon Thomas made layup, assist by Isaiah Stevens 21-21
7:00 +2 Bryce Hamilton made layup 23-21
6:44   Bad pass turnover on Dischon Thomas, stolen by Marvin Coleman  
6:36   Amauri Hardy missed jump shot  
6:34   Defensive rebound by Dischon Thomas  
6:34   Bad pass turnover on David Roddy  
6:23 +2 Bryce Hamilton made layup, assist by Vitaliy Shibel 25-21
5:54   Personal foul on Marvin Coleman  
5:54 +1 Dischon Thomas made 1st of 2 free throws 25-22
5:54 +1 Dischon Thomas made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-23
5:35   Lost ball turnover on Elijah Mitrou-Long, stolen by David Roddy  
5:27 +2 Kendle Moore made layup, assist by Isaiah Stevens 25-25
5:02 +2 Bryce Hamilton made jump shot 27-25
4:43   Bad pass turnover on Isaiah Stevens, stolen by Marvin Coleman  
4:34   Bryce Hamilton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:32   Offensive rebound by Marvin Coleman  
4:20   Elijah Mitrou-Long missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:18   Offensive rebound by Donnie Tillman  
4:02 +2 Donnie Tillman made jump shot 29-25
4:02   Shooting foul on Dischon Thomas  
4:02 +1 Donnie Tillman made free throw 30-25
3:50   David Roddy missed layup, blocked by Nick Blair  
3:48   Defensive rebound by Donnie Tillman  
3:39 +3 Donnie Tillman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Elijah Mitrou-Long 33-25
3:21 +3 Kendle Moore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaiah Stevens 33-28
3:07   Elijah Mitrou-Long missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:05   Defensive rebound by David Roddy  
2:57 +3 Isaiah Stevens made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kendle Moore 33-31
2:35   Amauri Hardy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:33   Defensive rebound by Kendle Moore  
2:20 +2 Nico Carvacho made layup, assist by Kendle Moore 33-33
1:59 +3 Donnie Tillman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Elijah Mitrou-Long 36-33
1:38   Bad pass turnover on Adam Thistlewood, stolen by Nick Blair  
1:29   Donnie Tillman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:27   Defensive rebound by David Roddy  
1:19 +2 Isaiah Stevens made layup, assist by David Roddy 36-35
55.0   Nick Blair missed 3-pt. jump shot  
53.0   Defensive rebound by Nico Carvacho  
36.0 +2 David Roddy made layup 36-37
36.0   Shooting foul on Nick Blair  
36.0 +1 David Roddy made free throw 36-38
6.0   Bryce Hamilton missed jump shot  
4.0   Defensive rebound by Dischon Thomas  
1.0 +3 Isaiah Stevens made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kendle Moore 36-41

2nd Half
UNLV Rebels 41
COLOST Rams 54

Time Team Play Score
19:45 +3 Bryce Hamilton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nick Blair 39-41
19:25   Shooting foul on Nick Blair  
19:25 +1 Nico Carvacho made 1st of 2 free throws 39-42
19:25   Nico Carvacho missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
19:25   Defensive rebound by Amauri Hardy  
19:10   Bad pass turnover on Marvin Coleman, stolen by Kendle Moore  
18:59 +2 Nico Carvacho made layup 39-44
18:41   Bryce Hamilton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:39   Defensive rebound by Nico Carvacho  
18:29   Kendle Moore missed layup  
18:27   Offensive rebound by Nico Carvacho  
18:18   Nico Carvacho missed layup  
18:16   Defensive rebound by Cheikh Mbacke Diong  
18:09   Cheikh Mbacke Diong missed layup  
18:07   Defensive rebound by Kendle Moore  
18:07   Shooting foul on Marvin Coleman  
18:04 +1 Nico Carvacho made 1st of 2 free throws 39-45
18:04   Nico Carvacho missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
18:04   Defensive rebound by Nick Blair  
17:48   Bryce Hamilton missed jump shot, blocked by David Roddy  
17:46   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Stevens  
17:36   Isaiah Stevens missed layup  
17:34   Defensive rebound by Cheikh Mbacke Diong  
17:37   Shooting foul on Nico Carvacho  
17:37   Marvin Coleman missed 1st of 2 free throws  
17:37 +1 Marvin Coleman made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-45
17:25   Personal foul on Bryce Hamilton  
17:19 +3 Isaiah Stevens made 3-pt. jump shot 40-48
16:54   Offensive foul on Bryce Hamilton  
16:54   Turnover on Bryce Hamilton  
16:45   Bad pass turnover on Kendle Moore, stolen by Donnie Tillman  
16:29   Donnie Tillman missed layup  
16:27   Offensive rebound by Donnie Tillman  
16:27 +2 Donnie Tillman made layup 42-48
16:27   Shooting foul on Dischon Thomas  
16:27 +1 Donnie Tillman made free throw 43-48
16:12 +2 David Roddy made layup 43-50
15:45 +3 Marvin Coleman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Donnie Tillman 46-50
15:28   Personal foul on Elijah Mitrou-Long  
15:19 +3 Adam Thistlewood made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kris Martin 46-53
14:58   Jonah Antonio missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:56   Offensive rebound by Vitaliy Shibel  
14:56   Personal foul on Dischon Thomas  
14:49   Donnie Tillman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:47   Defensive rebound by Dischon Thomas  
14:47   Personal foul on Vitaliy Shibel  
14:39   Personal foul on Donnie Tillman  
14:40 +1 Adam Thistlewood made 1st of 2 free throws 46-54
14:40 +1 Adam Thistlewood made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-55
14:18   Bad pass turnover on Marvin Coleman  
14:05   Bad pass turnover on Isaiah Stevens, stolen by Nick Blair  
13:55   Personal foul on Hyron Edwards  
13:37 +2 Nick Blair made layup 48-55
13:10 +2 Dischon Thomas made layup, assist by Kris Martin 48-57
12:53   Vitaliy Shibel missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:51   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Stevens  
12:51   Personal foul on Jonah Antonio  
12:51 +1 Isaiah Stevens made 1st of 2 free throws 48-58
12:51 +1 Isaiah Stevens made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-59
12:29   Marvin Coleman missed jump shot  
12:27   Defensive rebound by Nico Carvacho  
12:19   Hyron Edwards missed layup  
12:17   Offensive rebound by Nico Carvacho  
12:04   Kris Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:02   Defensive rebound by Cheikh Mbacke Diong  
11:50   Donnie Tillman missed layup  
11:48   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Stevens  
11:42 +2 Hyron Edwards made layup, assist by Isaiah Stevens 48-61
11:26   Offensive foul on Nick Blair  
11:26   Turnover on Nick Blair  
11:13 +3 Hyron Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nico Carvacho 48-64
10:56   Bryce Hamilton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:54   Offensive rebound by Amauri Hardy  
10:54   Personal foul on Nico Carvacho  
10:45   Bryce Hamilton missed jump shot  
10:43   Offensive rebound by Cheikh Mbacke Diong  
10:35   Cheikh Mbacke Diong missed layup  
10:33   Offensive rebound by Bryce Hamilton  
10:29 +2