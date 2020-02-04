RUT
No. 9 Maryland holds off Rutgers 56-51 for 5th straight win

  • AP
  • Feb 04, 2020

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) It was one of those nights when most of Maryland's shots were bouncing off the rim or spinning out of the basket. For several minutes at a time, the Terrapins went up and down the court without scoring a point.

Fortunately, No. 9 Maryland found a way to compensate for that shortcoming in a 56-51 victory over Rutgers on Tuesday night.

''We were terrific on defense,'' coach Mark Turgeon said. ''We weren't at our best, but when we had to be we were good.''

Jalen Smith had 14 points and 15 rebounds for Maryland (18-4, 8-3 Big Ten) and Anthony Cowan Jr. scored 17, but Turgeon was more inclined to talk about Smith's career-high six blocked shots.

''Our defense was great and Stix had a lot to do with it,'' the coach said. ''We really worked hard on defense the last two days because that's who we need to be.''

Smith said: ''I was just trying to block everything that went up. That's my normal stand, just playing defense and helping my team.''

The Terrapins trailed 25-20 at halftime after shooting 24%. With Smith leading the way, Maryland emerged from the break with a 14-4 run and held off a late surge by the Scarlet Knights to improve to 13-0 at home.

''We had to have a good start in the second half and we did,'' Turgeon said. ''We really guarded well in that stretch.''

Three free throws by Cowan put the Terrapins up 52-49 with 2:12 to go. Myles Johnson answered with a dunk, but the Scarlet Knights did not score again.

''It's on me at the end of the game to make sure we get some better looks,'' coach Steve Pikiell said. ''I've got to give (the Terps) a lot of credit. They make it hard. They've got a big-time shot blocker in the paint.''

Smith, a 6-foot-10 sophomore, notched his fifth straight double-double. He had a 3-pointer and a three-point play in succession to put the Terps ahead 34-29, and the margin swelled to eight points before Rutgers (16-7, 7-5) rallied.

In the end, Maryland's defense was just too good.

''Defense is what fuels us,'' Smith said.

Akwasi Yeboah scored 13 for the Scarlet Knights, who shot 34% and went 3 for 17 from beyond the arc. Rutgers is 0-8 against Maryland since both teams joined the Big Ten in 2014.

Still, these aren't the same Scarlet Knights who won only nine conference games during their first four years in the Big Ten.

''We're picked 12th in the league. We're playing teams that are picked first, second, third, fourth coming up,'' Pikiell said. ''So we'll be fine. Keep working, keep staying the course.''

Maryland went 7 for 29 from the floor in the first half, made only two baskets over the final 12 minutes and fell behind at the break despite holding Rutgers without a point over the final 5 minutes.

Smith had eight points and five rebounds in the opening seven minutes to stake the Terrapins to a 14-6 lead. But Maryland missed 14 of its next 16 shots and went scoreless for more than 7 1/2 minutes while Rutgers went on a 19-4 run that included a trio of 3-pointers by Yeboah.

Cowan finally ended the drought with two free throws.

SUSPENDED

Rutgers played without guard Jacob Young, who was suspended by Pikiell following a driving while intoxicated arrest on Saturday.

Young is averaging 8.5 points per game. Pikiell said he would decide later if the suspension would extend beyond this game.

BIG PICTURE

Rutgers: Even in defeat, Rutgers showed it's worthy of being mentioned in the same sentence as Maryland, Michigan State and all the other contenders. Finally, the rebuild is beginning to yield results.

Maryland: It's never easy for the Terrapins, even at home. This narrow victory shouldn't harm their place in the Top 10, as long as they back it up with a strong performance at Illinois on Friday night in a game between the Big Ten co-leaders.

UP NEXT

Rutgers hosts Northwestern on Sunday night. The Wildcats lead the series 10-3 but Rutgers has won two of the last three.

Maryland's game at Illinois on Friday night is a rematch of a Dec. 7 contest won by the Terps 59-58.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

1st Half
RUT Scarlet Knights 25
MD Terrapins 20

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Rutgers  
19:40   Bad pass turnover on Akwasi Yeboah, stolen by Jalen Smith  
19:15 +3 Jalen Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Cowan Jr. 0-3
18:55   Caleb McConnell missed jump shot  
18:53   Defensive rebound by Darryl Morsell  
18:48   Eric Ayala missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:46   Defensive rebound by Montez Mathis  
18:25 +2 Caleb McConnell made fade-away jump shot 2-3
18:05   Personal foul on Montez Mathis  
17:56 +3 Jalen Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Ayala 2-6
17:25   Montez Mathis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:23   Defensive rebound by Donta Scott  
17:04   Eric Ayala missed layup  
17:02   Defensive rebound by Myles Johnson  
16:47   Akwasi Yeboah missed jump shot  
16:45   Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
16:38   Darryl Morsell missed layup, blocked by Ron Harper Jr.  
16:36   Defensive rebound by Akwasi Yeboah  
16:10 +2 Akwasi Yeboah made jump shot, assist by Myles Johnson 4-6
15:53   Jalen Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:51   Defensive rebound by Caleb McConnell  
15:47   Personal foul on Eric Ayala  
15:47   Commercial timeout called  
15:44   Geo Baker missed jump shot  
15:42   Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
15:31   Darryl Morsell missed layup  
15:29   Offensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
15:26 +2 Jalen Smith made dunk 4-8
15:07   Myles Johnson missed hook shot  
15:05   Offensive rebound by Myles Johnson  
15:01 +2 Myles Johnson made dunk 6-8
14:38   Jalen Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:36   Defensive rebound by Ron Harper Jr.  
14:13   Ron Harper Jr. missed layup, blocked by Jalen Smith  
14:11   Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
13:59 +3 Anthony Cowan Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aaron Wiggins 6-11
13:32   Caleb McConnell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:30   Defensive rebound by Aaron Wiggins  
13:22   Anthony Cowan Jr. missed jump shot  
13:20   Defensive rebound by Ron Harper Jr.  
13:15   Montez Mathis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:13   Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
12:51 +3 Darryl Morsell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Donta Scott 6-14
12:49   30-second timeout called  
12:35   Offensive foul on Geo Baker  
12:35   Turnover on Geo Baker  
12:18   Anthony Cowan Jr. missed layup, blocked by Akwasi Yeboah  
12:16   Offensive rebound by Chol Marial  
12:10   Chol Marial missed layup  
12:08   Defensive rebound by Akwasi Yeboah  
12:02 +2 Shaq Carter made layup 8-14
11:43   Serrel Smith Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:41   Defensive rebound by Caleb McConnell  
11:36   Personal foul on Aaron Wiggins  
11:36   Commercial timeout called  
11:16 +3 Akwasi Yeboah made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Caleb McConnell 11-14
10:58   Serrel Smith Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:56   Defensive rebound by Akwasi Yeboah  
10:36 +2 Shaq Carter made layup, assist by Paul Mulcahy 13-14
10:12   Personal foul on Shaq Carter  
9:59 +2 Aaron Wiggins made jump shot 13-16
9:43 +3 Akwasi Yeboah made 3-pt. jump shot 16-16
9:21 +2 Ricky Lindo Jr. made layup 16-18
9:03 +3 Akwasi Yeboah made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Geo Baker 19-18
8:45   Aaron Wiggins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:43   Defensive rebound by Shaq Carter  
8:43   Offensive foul on Paul Mulcahy  
8:43   Turnover on Paul Mulcahy  
8:28   Bad pass turnover on Aaron Wiggins  
8:22   Paul Mulcahy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:20   Defensive rebound by Eric Ayala  
8:14   Aaron Wiggins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:12   Defensive rebound by Montez Mathis  
8:01   Ron Harper Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:59   Defensive rebound by Aaron Wiggins  
7:44   Darryl Morsell missed layup  
7:42   Defensive rebound by Akwasi Yeboah  
7:35 +2 Montez Mathis made jump shot 21-18
7:09   Jalen Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:07   Defensive rebound by Ron Harper Jr.  
6:47   Myles Johnson missed layup  
6:45   Defensive rebound by Aaron Wiggins  
6:40   Lost ball turnover on Eric Ayala, stolen by Akwasi Yeboah  
6:14 +2 Montez Mathis made jump shot 23-18
6:13   30-second timeout called  
6:13   Commercial timeout called  
5:47   Lost ball turnover on Darryl Morsell, stolen by Caleb McConnell  
5:25 +2 Ron Harper Jr. made fade-away jump shot 25-18
5:05   Donta Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:03   Defensive rebound by Caleb McConnell  
4:47   Myles Johnson missed hook shot  
4:45   Defensive rebound by Anthony Cowan Jr.  
4:38   Lost ball turnover on Jalen Smith, stolen by Paul Mulcahy  
4:33   Double dribble turnover on Caleb McConnell  
4:11   Personal foul on Geo Baker  
3:57   Jumpball received by Maryland  
3:57   Commercial timeout called  
3:52   Lost ball turnover on Darryl Morsell, stolen by Akwasi Yeboah  
3:36   Geo Baker missed jump shot  
3:34   Defensive rebound by Aaron Wiggins  
3:10   Eric Ayala missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:08   Defensive rebound by Myles Johnson  
2:55   Akwasi Yeboah missed jump shot  
2:53   Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
2:53   Personal foul on Myles Johnson  
2:41   Eric Ayala missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:39   Defensive rebound by Montez Mathis  
2:25   Personal foul on Aaron Wiggins  
2:04   Shaq Carter missed hook shot  
2:02   Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
1:52   Darryl Morsell missed layup, blocked by Ron Harper Jr.  
1:50   Offensive rebound by Aaron Wiggins  
1:50   Aaron Wiggins missed layup  
1:48   Offensive rebound by Aaron Wiggins  
1:43   Shooting foul on Akwasi Yeboah  
1:43 +1 Anthony Cowan Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 25-19
1:43 +1 Anthony Cowan Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-20
1:25   Bad pass turnover on Montez Mathis  
1:13   Jalen Smith missed jump shot  
1:11   Defensive rebound by Paul Mulcahy  
44.0   Caleb McConnell missed jump shot  
42.0   Defensive rebound by Eric Ayala  
37.0   Eric Ayala missed layup, blocked by Ron Harper Jr.  
35.0   Defensive rebound by Montez Mathis  
30.0   Offensive foul on Ron Harper Jr.  
30.0   Turnover on Ron Harper Jr.  
8.0   Personal foul on Ron Harper Jr.  
8.0   Aaron Wiggins missed free throw  
8.0   Defensive rebound by Myles Johnson  
1.0   Akwasi Yeboah missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Eric Ayala  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
RUT Scarlet Knights 26
MD Terrapins 36

Time Team Play Score
19:55   Bad pass turnover on Caleb McConnell, stolen by Anthony Cowan Jr.  
19:50   Lost ball turnover on Anthony Cowan Jr.  
19:22   Personal foul on Anthony Cowan Jr.  
19:12   Caleb McConnell missed layup  
19:10   Defensive rebound by Donta Scott  
18:59   Lost ball turnover on Donta Scott, stolen by Montez Mathis  
18:37   Myles Johnson missed jump shot, blocked by Jalen Smith  
18:35   Defensive rebound by Anthony Cowan Jr.  
18:31   Personal foul on Ron Harper Jr.  
18:24   Jalen Smith missed jump shot, blocked by Akwasi Yeboah  
18:22   Defensive rebound by Akwasi Yeboah  
18:14   Caleb McConnell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:12   Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
18:01   Personal foul on Caleb McConnell  
17:56   Eric Ayala missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:54   Defensive rebound by Montez Mathis  
17:46   Montez Mathis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:44   Defensive rebound by Eric Ayala  
17:40 +2 Donta Scott made layup, assist by Eric Ayala 25-22
17:16 +2 Caleb McConnell made jump shot 27-22
17:02 +2 Darryl Morsell made driving dunk, assist by Anthony Cowan Jr. 27-24
16:46   Personal foul on Anthony Cowan Jr.  
16:43   Myles Johnson missed layup, blocked by Jalen Smith  
16:41   Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
16:37 +2 Darryl Morsell made layup, assist by Eric Ayala 27-26
16:37   30-second timeout called  
16:37   Commercial timeout called  
16:11   Shaq Carter missed hook shot  
16:09   Defensive rebound by Donta Scott  
16:00   Commercial timeout called  
15:52   Darryl Morsell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:50   Defensive rebound by Geo Baker  
15:33 +2 Paul Mulcahy made jump shot, assist by Geo Baker 29-26
15:18   Anthony Cowan Jr. missed layup  
15:16   Offensive rebound by Darryl Morsell  
15:11 +2 Darryl Morsell made dunk 30-28
14:56   Akwasi Yeboah missed jump shot, blocked by Jalen Smith  
14:54   Defensive rebound by Anthony Cowan Jr.  
14:48 +3 Jalen Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Cowan Jr. 29-31
14:30   Montez Mathis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:28   Defensive rebound by Eric Ayala  
14:24 +2 Jalen Smith made dunk, assist by Eric Ayala 29-33
14:24   Shooting foul on Paul Mulcahy  
14:24 +1 Jalen Smith made free throw 29-34
14:07   Geo Baker missed jump shot  
14:05   Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
13:50   Anthony Cowan Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:48   Defensive rebound by Shaq Carter  
13:32 +2 Shaq Carter made dunk, assist by Ron Harper Jr. 31-34
13:10   Personal foul on Paul Mulcahy  
13:00   Aaron Wiggins missed jump shot  
12:58   Defensive rebound by Caleb McConnell  
12:37   Paul Mulcahy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:35   Defensive rebound by Darryl Morsell  
12:22   Lost ball turnover on Anthony Cowan Jr., stolen by Caleb McConnell  
12:12   Personal foul on Donta Scott  
12:08   Caleb McConnell missed jump shot  
12:06   Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
11:43   Serrel Smith Jr. missed jump shot  
11:41   Defensive rebound by Paul Mulcahy  
11:33   Geo Baker missed reverse layup  
11:31   Defensive rebound by Anthony Cowan Jr.  
11:25   Jalen Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:23   Defensive rebound by Paul Mulcahy  
10:57   Ron Harper Jr. missed jump shot  
10:55   Offensive rebound by Shaq Carter  
10:55   Shooting foul on Jalen Smith  
10:55   Commercial timeout called  
10:55   Shaq Carter missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:55 +1 Shaq Carter made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-34
10:39 +2 Serrel Smith Jr. made layup 32-36
10:12 +2 Caleb McConnell made jump shot 34-36
9:55   Personal foul on Geo Baker  
9:38   Serrel Smith Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:36   Offensive rebound by Darryl Morsell  
9:30 +2 Darryl Morsell made jump shot 34-38
9:03   Ron Harper Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:01   Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
8:51 +3 Aaron Wiggins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Darryl Morsell 34-41
8:36 +2 Paul Mulcahy made driving layup 36-41
8:00 +3 Anthony Cowan Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot 36-44
7:42   Paul Mulcahy missed jump shot  
7:40   Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
7:26   Aaron Wiggins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:24   Defensive rebound by Myles Johnson  
7:11   Caleb McConnell missed jump shot  
7:09   Offensive rebound by Myles Johnson  
7:02   Caleb McConnell missed layup  
7:00   Offensive rebound by Akwasi Yeboah  
6:46   Montez Mathis missed layup, blocked by Jalen Smith  
6:44   Offensive rebound by Montez Mathis  
6:44   Shooting foul on Darryl Morsell  
6:44   Commercial timeout called  
6:43