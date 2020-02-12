XAVIER
Xavier
Musketeers
16-9
away team logo
61
TF 9
FINAL
End
2nd
CBSSN
Wed Feb. 12
6:30pm
BONUS
66
TF 9
home team logo
BUTLER
19 Butler
Bulldogs
19-6
ML: +194
BUTLER -5.5, O/U 130
ML: -241
XAVIER
BUTLER

No Text

No. 19 Butler holds off Xavier, loses Thompson to injury

  • AP
  • Feb 12, 2020

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Sean McDermott scored 14 points to lead No. 19 Butler to a 66-61 victory over Xavier on Wednesday night.

Kamar Baldwin added 11 points and Jordan Tucker scored 10 for the Bulldogs (19-6, 7-5 Big East).

Naji Marshall scored 20 points to lead the Musketeers (16-9, 5-7). Tyrique Jones had 19 points and 10 rebounds for Xavier, his 17th double-double.

Butler shot 47% and Xavier went 44% from the field.

Bulldogs guard Aaron Thompson took an elbow to the head and went to the floor with Butler leading 42-25. He left the game and did not return.

Xavier followed with an 11-0 spurt, delighting a vocal contingent of Musketeers fans. Butler's Derrik Smits finally ended the drought with a basket.

Jordan Tucker's back-to-back 3s helped Bulldogs rebuild their lead to 14 points at 57-43. Xavier closed the gap to 59-53 with 3:11 left. That's as close as Xavier got until Marshall's 3-pointer just before the buzzer.

Butler's Henry Baddley, who was averaging 2.2 points entering the game, hit all three of his 3-point attempts in the first half to finish with nine points.

Butler led 32-23 at halftime.

Leading 27-16, the Bulldogs went more than five minutes without scoring as the Musketeers closed the deficit to 27-23. Butler then scored the final five points of the half.

BIG PICTURE

Xavier: Two games under .500 in Big East play, the Musketeers will need to finish strong to avoid missing the NCAA Tournament for the second consecutive year.

Butler: The Bulldogs' victory might be costly if they lose Thompson for any length of time. Butler did not play well when he missed three games earlier this season.

INJURY REPORT

Smits, son of former Indiana Pacers center Rik Smits, had to be helped off the floor with an apparent knee injury. Smits missed the first 10 games this season with a knee injury.

UP NEXT

Xavier plays at St. John's Monday night. Xavier won the teams' first meeting, 75-67.

Butler faces visiting Georgetown Saturday. The Bulldogs won at Georgetown 69-64 on Jan. 28.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
XAVIER Musketeers 23
BUTLER Bulldogs 32

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Xavier  
19:48 +2 Tyrique Jones made dunk, assist by Naji Marshall 2-0
19:26   Personal foul on Paul Scruggs  
19:05   Bryce Golden missed jump shot  
19:03   Shot clock violation turnover on Butler  
18:43   Naji Marshall missed jump shot  
18:41   Personal foul on Bryce Golden  
18:32 +2 Jason Carter made jump shot 4-0
18:03 +2 Bryce Golden made jump shot, assist by Kamar Baldwin 4-2
17:41   Lost ball turnover on Paul Scruggs, stolen by Kamar Baldwin  
17:31   Sean McDermott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:29   Offensive rebound by Bryce Golden  
17:27   Bryce Nze missed layup  
17:25   Defensive rebound by Jason Carter  
17:17 +3 Paul Scruggs made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Naji Marshall 7-2
16:49   Personal foul on Paul Scruggs  
16:30 +2 Bryce Nze made jump shot 7-4
16:06   Offensive foul on KyKy Tandy  
16:06   Turnover on KyKy Tandy  
15:51 +3 Sean McDermott made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kamar Baldwin 7-7
15:27   Jason Carter missed jump shot  
15:25   Defensive rebound by Bryce Golden  
15:17   Bryce Golden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:15   Defensive rebound by Naji Marshall  
15:03   Shooting foul on Bryce Nze  
15:03 +1 Tyrique Jones made 1st of 2 free throws 8-7
15:03 +1 Tyrique Jones made 1st of 2 free throws 8-7
15:03 +1 Tyrique Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 9-7
14:50   Jordan Tucker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:48   Defensive rebound by KyKy Tandy  
14:31   KyKy Tandy missed jump shot  
14:29   Defensive rebound by Sean McDermott  
14:07   Sean McDermott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:05   Offensive rebound by Butler  
13:50 +2 Derrik Smits made layup, assist by Bryce Nze 9-9
13:30   Jason Carter missed layup  
13:28   Defensive rebound by Derrik Smits  
13:19   Bryce Nze missed layup  
13:17   Offensive rebound by Bryce Nze  
13:17   Personal foul on KyKy Tandy  
13:09   Bryce Nze missed jump shot  
13:07   Defensive rebound by Zach Freemantle  
12:55   KyKy Tandy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:53   Offensive rebound by Zach Freemantle  
12:53   Zach Freemantle missed layup, blocked by Derrik Smits  
12:51   Offensive rebound by Zach Freemantle  
12:51   Personal foul on Jordan Tucker  
12:39 +2 Zach Freemantle made jump shot, assist by Quentin Goodin 11-9
12:18 +3 Kamar Baldwin made 3-pt. jump shot 11-12
11:56   Lost ball turnover on Naji Marshall  
11:52   Personal foul on Naji Marshall  
11:52   Commercial timeout called  
11:44 +3 Henry Baddley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kamar Baldwin 11-15
11:10   Naji Marshall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:08   Defensive rebound by Henry Baddley  
11:01   Kamar Baldwin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:59   Defensive rebound by Zach Freemantle  
10:47   Personal foul on Derrik Smits  
10:44   Shooting foul on Derrik Smits  
10:44   Tyrique Jones missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:20   Jordan Tucker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:44 +1 Tyrique Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 12-15
10:20   Jordan Tucker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:55 +2 Tyrique Jones made layup 14-15
9:33 +3 Henry Baddley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sean McDermott 14-18
9:17   Zach Freemantle missed jump shot  
9:15   Defensive rebound by Henry Baddley  
9:08 +2 Aaron Thompson made jump shot 14-20
8:10   Personal foul on Bryce Golden  
8:43   Lost ball turnover on Paul Scruggs  
8:38 +2 Sean McDermott made jump shot 14-22
8:10   Personal foul on Bryce Golden  
8:01   Paul Scruggs missed jump shot  
7:59   Defensive rebound by Aaron Thompson  
7:52 +3 Henry Baddley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aaron Thompson 14-25
7:31   Paul Scruggs missed layup  
7:29   Defensive rebound by Sean McDermott  
7:15   Aaron Thompson missed layup  
7:13   Defensive rebound by Tyrique Jones  
7:00 +2 Jason Carter made layup 16-25
6:38 +2 Bryce Nze made dunk, assist by Aaron Thompson 16-27
6:23   Paul Scruggs missed jump shot  
6:21   Offensive rebound by Tyrique Jones  
6:19 +2 Tyrique Jones made dunk 18-27
5:58   Jordan Tucker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:56   Defensive rebound by Bryce Moore  
5:43   Paul Scruggs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:41   Defensive rebound by Henry Baddley  
5:18   Sean McDermott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:16   Defensive rebound by Tyrique Jones  
5:06 +3 Bryce Moore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Quentin Goodin 21-27
4:33   Offensive foul on Bryce Nze  
4:33   Turnover on Bryce Nze  
4:33   Commercial timeout called  
4:23   Lost ball turnover on Jason Carter, stolen by Bryce Golden  
3:59   Shooting foul on Tyrique Jones  
3:59   Commercial timeout called  
3:59   Aaron Thompson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:59   Bryce Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:59   Aaron Thompson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:47   Lost ball turnover on Bryce Golden, stolen by Quentin Goodin  
3:41   Lost ball turnover on Quentin Goodin, stolen by Kamar Baldwin  
3:14   Lost ball turnover on Kamar Baldwin, stolen by Jason Carter  
2:59   Bryce Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:57   Defensive rebound by Kamar Baldwin  
2:32   Kamar Baldwin missed jump shot  
2:30   Defensive rebound by Jason Carter  
2:19   Bryce Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Bryce Nze  
2:17   Offensive rebound by Jason Carter  
2:11   Jason Carter missed layup  
2:09   Defensive rebound by Sean McDermott  
1:48   Sean McDermott missed layup, blocked by Naji Marshall  
1:46   Defensive rebound by Naji Marshall  
1:37 +2 Naji Marshall made jump shot 23-27
3.0 +1 Kamar Baldwin made 1st of 3 free throws 23-31
1:09 +3 Sean McDermott made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aaron Thompson 23-30
45.0   Tyrique Jones missed layup  
43.0   Offensive rebound by Naji Marshall  
33.0   Lost ball turnover on Jason Carter, stolen by Bryce Golden  
3.0   Shooting foul on Quentin Goodin  
3.0 +1 Kamar Baldwin made 1st of 3 free throws 23-31
3.0 +1 Kamar Baldwin made 2nd of 3 free throws 23-32
3.0   Kamar Baldwin missed 3rd of 3 free throws  
3.0   Defensive rebound by Quentin Goodin  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
XAVIER Musketeers 38
BUTLER Bulldogs 34

Time Team Play Score
19:36   Bryce Nze missed jump shot  
19:34   Defensive rebound by Zach Freemantle  
19:21   Naji Marshall missed jump shot  
19:19   Defensive rebound by Aaron Thompson  
19:18   Personal foul on Naji Marshall  
18:52 +2 Bryce Nze made reverse layup 23-34
18:22   Paul Scruggs missed layup, blocked by Sean McDermott  
18:20   Defensive rebound by Sean McDermott  
18:10 +2 Bryce Nze made layup, assist by Aaron Thompson 23-36
18:10   30-second timeout called  
17:55   Jason Carter missed jump shot, blocked by Kamar Baldwin  
17:53   Offensive rebound by Jason Carter  
17:41   Jason Carter missed layup  
17:39   Offensive rebound by Tyrique Jones  
17:40   Naji Marshall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:39   Personal foul on Bryce Nze  
17:34 +2 Tyrique Jones made dunk, assist by Naji Marshall 25-36
17:18 +2 Aaron Thompson made driving layup 25-38
16:57   Bad pass turnover on Naji Marshall  
16:53 +2 Aaron Thompson made floating jump shot 25-40
16:30   Naji Marshall missed jump shot  
16:28   Defensive rebound by Jordan Tucker  
16:22 +2 Jordan Tucker made floating jump shot 25-42
15:55   Zach Freemantle missed jump shot  
15:55   Zach Freemantle missed jump shot  
15:53   Defensive rebound by Jordan Tucker  
15:45   Sean McDermott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:43   Offensive rebound by Bryce Golden  
15:37   Bryce Golden missed hook shot  
15:35   Defensive rebound by Tyrique Jones  
15:28 +2 Zach Freemantle made layup, assist by Tyrique Jones 27-42
14:55   Jordan Tucker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:53   Personal foul on Bryce Golden  
14:40   Personal foul on Henry Baddley  
14:28 +2 Naji Marshall made jump shot 29-42
13:57   Kamar Baldwin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:55   Defensive rebound by Naji Marshall  
13:43 +2 Tyrique Jones made reverse layup, assist by Naji Marshall 31-42
13:18   Turnover on Derrik Smits  
13:18   Offensive foul on Derrik Smits  
13:18   Turnover on Derrik Smits  
13:03   KyKy Tandy missed layup  
13:01   Personal foul on Zach Freemantle  
12:45   Kamar Baldwin missed jump shot  
12:43   Defensive rebound by Naji Marshall  
12:38 +3 KyKy Tandy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Naji Marshall 34-42
12:11   Kamar Baldwin missed jump shot, blocked by Tyrique Jones  
12:09   Offensive rebound by Butler  
12:02   Bryce Nze missed jump shot  
12:00   Defensive rebound by Tyrique Jones  
11:48 +2 Zach Freemantle made jump shot, assist by Naji Marshall 36-42
11:21 +2 Derrik Smits made hook shot 36-44
10:58   Shooting foul on Derrik Smits  
10:58   Commercial timeout called  
10:58   Naji Marshall missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:42   Shooting foul on Quentin Goodin  
10:58   Naji Marshall missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:58   Defensive rebound by Kamar Baldwin  
10:42   Shooting foul on Quentin Goodin  
10:42 +1 Kamar Baldwin made 1st of 2 free throws 36-45
10:42   Kamar Baldwin missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:42   Offensive rebound by Bryce Golden  
10:41   Personal foul on Zach Freemantle  
10:21 +2 Jordan Tucker made jump shot 36-47
10:00 +2 Tyrique Jones made finger-roll layup 38-47
10:00   Shooting foul on Bryce Nze  
10:00 +1 Tyrique Jones made free throw 39-47
9:57   Personal foul on KyKy Tandy  
9:40   Kamar Baldwin missed jump shot  
9:38   Defensive rebound by Tyrique Jones  
9:23   Bad pass turnover on Quentin Goodin  
9:02   Personal foul on Quentin Goodin  
8:27 +2 Naji Marshall made fade-away jump shot 41-49
8:43   Bryce Golden missed jump shot  
8:41   Offensive rebound by Sean McDermott  
8:34 +2 Sean McDermott made tip-in 39-49
8:27 +2 Naji Marshall made fade-away jump shot 41-49
8:02 +2 Bryce Golden made layup, assist by Kamar Baldwin 41-51
7:43   Paul Scruggs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:41   Defensive rebound by Sean McDermott  
7:18 +3 Jordan Tucker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Henry Baddley 41-54
6:59 +2 Tyrique Jones made dunk, assist by Naji Marshall 43-54
6:25   Bad pass turnover on Jordan Tucker, stolen by Naji Marshall  
6:17   Paul Scruggs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:15   Defensive rebound by Kamar Baldwin  
5:48 +3 Jordan Tucker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kamar Baldwin 43-57
4:28   Kamar Baldwin missed jump shot  
5:47   Commercial timeout called  
5:37 +2 Naji Marshall made jump shot 45-57
5:16   Official timeout called  
5:07   Offensive foul on Jordan Tucker  
5:07   Turnover on Jordan Tucker  
4:55 +3 Zach Freemantle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by KyKy Tandy 48-57
4:28   Kamar Baldwin missed jump shot  
4:26   Offensive rebound by Bryce Golden  
4:17   Jordan Tucker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:15   Defensive rebound by Naji Marshall  
4:10   Naji Marshall missed layup  
4:08   Offensive rebound by Naji Marshall  
4:06 +2 Naji Marshall made tip-in 50-57
4:05   Personal foul on Paul Scruggs  
4:05 +1 Sean McDermott made 1st of 2 free throws 50-58
4:05 +1 Sean McDermott made 2nd of 2 free throws 50-59
3:52   KyKy Tandy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:50   Defensive rebound by Butler  
3:49   Commercial timeout called  
3:20   Lost ball turnover on Jordan Tucker, stolen by Paul Scruggs  
3:11 +3 Naji Marshall made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyrique Jones 53-59
2:31 +2 Kamar Baldwin made jump shot 53-61
2:09 +2 Naji Marshall made driving layup 55-61
1:54   Shooting foul on Zach Freemantle  
1:54 +1 Kamar Baldwin made 1st of 2 free throws 55-62
1:54   Kamar Baldwin missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:54   Defensive rebound by Tyrique Jones  
1:34   Zach Freemantle missed layup, blocked by Kamar Baldwin  
1:32   Defensive rebound by Kamar Baldwin  
1:14 +2 Kamar Baldwin made jump shot 55-64
23.0   Tyrique Jones missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:02   Personal foul on Henry Baddley  
1:02 +1 Naji Marshall made 1st of 2 free throws 56-64
1:02 +1 Naji Marshall made 2nd of 2 free throws 57-64
32.0   Kamar Baldwin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
31.0   Offensive rebound by Butler  
31.0   Shot clock violation turnover on Butler  
23.0   Shooting foul on Bryce Golden  
23.0 +1 Tyrique Jones made 1st of 2 free throws 58-64
23.0   Tyrique Jones missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
23.0   Defensive rebound by Jordan Tucker  
19.0   Personal foul on Naji Marshall  
19.0 +1 Sean McDermott made 1st of 2 free throws 58-65
19.0 +1 Sean McDermott made 2nd of 2 free throws 58-66
9.0   Naji Marshall missed layup  
7.0   Offensive rebound by Tyrique Jones  
1.0   Paul Scruggs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1.0   Offensive rebound by Tyrique Jones  
1.0 +3 Naji Marshall made 3-pt. jump shot 61-66
Key Players
N. Marshall
13 F
A. Thompson
2 G
32.1 Min. Per Game 32.1
6.6 Pts. Per Game 6.6
5.0 Ast. Per Game 5.0
3.3 Reb. Per Game 3.3
43.5 Field Goal % 49.1
30.7 Three Point % 8.3
69.6 Free Throw % 59.6