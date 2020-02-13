|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by UCF
|
|
19:45
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Ceasar DeJesus, stolen by Dexter Dennis
|
|
19:18
|
|
|
Noah Fernandes missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Brandon Mahan
|
|
18:57
|
|
|
Collin Smith missed jump shot
|
|
18:55
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dexter Dennis
|
|
18:47
|
|
+2
|
Jamarius Burton made jump shot
|
2-0
|
18:23
|
|
+2
|
Matt Milon made jump shot
|
2-2
|
18:14
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Jamarius Burton
|
|
17:59
|
|
|
Dazon Ingram missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:57
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jaime Echenique
|
|
17:38
|
|
|
Noah Fernandes missed layup
|
|
17:36
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Brandon Mahan
|
|
17:29
|
|
|
Brandon Mahan missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:27
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jamarius Burton
|
|
17:18
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Jamarius Burton, stolen by Matt Milon
|
|
17:11
|
|
|
Ceasar DeJesus missed layup
|
|
17:09
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Wichita State
|
|
17:09
|
|
|
Personal foul on Collin Smith
|
|
17:00
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Dazon Ingram
|
|
17:00
|
|
+1
|
Jaime Echenique made 1st of 2 free throws
|
3-2
|
17:00
|
|
+1
|
Jaime Echenique made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
4-2
|
16:44
|
|
+3
|
Matt Milon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dazon Ingram
|
4-5
|
16:31
|
|
|
Grant Sherfield missed jump shot
|
|
16:29
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dazon Ingram
|
|
16:23
|
|
+2
|
Ceasar DeJesus made layup, assist by Dazon Ingram
|
4-7
|
16:06
|
|
|
Erik Stevenson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:04
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dazon Ingram
|
|
15:57
|
|
|
Brandon Mahan missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:55
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Erik Stevenson
|
|
15:48
|
|
+3
|
Erik Stevenson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Grant Sherfield
|
7-7
|
15:24
|
|
|
Collin Smith missed hook shot
|
|
15:22
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jaime Echenique
|
|
15:14
|
|
+3
|
Erik Stevenson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Grant Sherfield
|
10-7
|
14:54
|
|
|
Personal foul on Grant Sherfield
|
|
14:41
|
|
|
Matt Milon missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:41
|
|
|
Matt Milon missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:39
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tyson Etienne
|
|
14:09
|
|
+2
|
Erik Stevenson made jump shot
|
12-7
|
13:54
|
|
|
Ibrahim Famouke Doumbia missed jump shot
|
|
13:52
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jamarius Burton
|
|
13:34
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Tyson Etienne
|
|
13:17
|
|
|
Dre Fuller Jr. missed driving layup
|
|
13:15
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Erik Stevenson
|
|
13:03
|
|
|
Jamarius Burton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:01
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Asbjorn Midtgaard
|
|
12:54
|
|
+2
|
Jamarius Burton made floating jump shot, assist by Erik Stevenson
|
14-7
|
12:40
|
|
+2
|
Ceasar DeJesus made jump shot
|
14-9
|
12:23
|
|
+3
|
Erik Stevenson made 3-pt. jump shot
|
17-9
|
12:01
|
|
|
Personal foul on Asbjorn Midtgaard
|
|
11:58
|
|
|
Darin Green Jr. missed jump shot
|
|
11:56
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Asbjorn Midtgaard
|
|
11:40
|
|
+2
|
Tyson Etienne made jump shot, assist by Erik Stevenson
|
19-9
|
11:13
|
|
|
Tony Johnson Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:11
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tyson Etienne
|
|
10:38
|
|
|
Jamarius Burton missed jump shot
|
|
10:36
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tony Johnson Jr.
|
|
10:32
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Tony Johnson Jr.
|
|
10:28
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Erik Stevenson
|
|
10:28
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
10:14
|
|
+2
|
Collin Smith made layup
|
19-11
|
9:54
|
|
|
Jaime Echenique missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:52
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dazon Ingram
|
|
9:44
|
|
+2
|
Dazon Ingram made jump shot
|
19-13
|
9:30
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Jaime Echenique
|
|
9:30
|
|
|
Turnover on Jaime Echenique
|
|
9:17
|
|
|
Darin Green Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:15
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Frank Bertz
|
|
9:10
|
|
|
Frank Bertz missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:08
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Noah Fernandes
|
|
8:57
|
|
+3
|
Noah Fernandes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dexter Dennis
|
22-13
|
8:47
|
|
|
Frank Bertz missed layup
|
|
8:45
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Wichita State
|
|
8:24
|
|
|
Erik Stevenson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:22
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Dexter Dennis
|
|
8:19
|
|
|
Grant Sherfield missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:17
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Wichita State
|
|
8:03
|
|
+2
|
Erik Stevenson made jump shot, assist by Dexter Dennis
|
24-13
|
7:46
|
|
|
Ceasar DeJesus missed jump shot
|
|
7:44
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jaime Echenique
|
|
7:40
|
|
|
Dexter Dennis missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:38
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ceasar DeJesus
|
|
7:31
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Ceasar DeJesus
|
|
7:31
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
7:06
|
|
|
Erik Stevenson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:04
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Darin Green Jr.
|
|
6:36
|
|
|
Avery Diggs missed jump shot
|
|
6:34
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Grant Sherfield
|
|
6:02
|
|
+2
|
Erik Stevenson made fade-away jump shot
|
26-13
|
5:33
|
|
|
Dazon Ingram missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:31
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Erik Stevenson
|
|
5:09
|
|
+2
|
Morris Udeze made layup
|
28-13
|
5:09
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Dazon Ingram
|
|
5:09
|
|
+1
|
Morris Udeze made free throw
|
29-13
|
4:50
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Ceasar DeJesus, stolen by Dexter Dennis
|
|
4:45
|
|
+2
|
Erik Stevenson made reverse layup, assist by Dexter Dennis
|
31-13
|
4:43
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
4:30
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Collin Smith
|
|
4:12
|
|
|
Erik Stevenson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:10
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dazon Ingram
|
|
3:58
|
|
|
Matt Milon missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:56
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dexter Dennis
|
|
3:49
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
3:39
|
|
+2
|
Trey Wade made alley-oop shot, assist by Erik Stevenson
|
33-13
|
3:13
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jaime Echenique
|
|
3:07
|
|
+2
|
Matt Milon made layup, assist by Collin Smith
|
33-15
|
2:35
|
|
|
Erik Stevenson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:33
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Matt Milon
|
|
2:26
|
|
|
Ceasar DeJesus missed jump shot
|
|
2:24
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Matt Milon
|
|
2:24
|
|
|
Personal foul on Tyson Etienne
|
|
2:22
|
|
+2
|
Matt Milon made jump shot, assist by Tony Johnson Jr.
|
33-17
|
2:08
|
|
|
Dexter Dennis missed layup
|
|
2:06
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tony Johnson Jr.
|
|
1:57
|
|
|
Tony Johnson Jr. missed layup
|
|
1:55
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Darin Green Jr.
|
|
1:47
|
|
|
Tony Johnson Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:45
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Dre Fuller Jr.
|
|
1:43
|
|
|
Tony Johnson Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:32
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Asbjorn Midtgaard
|
|
1:28
|
|
|
Jamarius Burton missed jump shot
|
|
1:26
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tony Johnson Jr.
|
|
1:17
|
|
|
Personal foul on Asbjorn Midtgaard
|
|
1:11
|
|
+2
|
Collin Smith made jump shot, assist by Matt Milon
|
33-19
|
49.0
|
|
|
Noah Fernandes missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
47.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Darin Green Jr.
|
|
41.0
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Dexter Dennis
|
|
41.0
|
|
|
Dre Fuller Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
41.0
|
|
+1
|
Dre Fuller Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
33-20
|
8.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Tony Johnson Jr.
|
|
5.0
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Noah Fernandes
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
Darin Green Jr. missed driving dunk
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dexter Dennis
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|