Stevenson scores 27 to lift Wichita St. over UCF 75-58

  • Feb 13, 2020

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) Erik Stevenson had 27 points as Wichita State defeated Central Florida 75-58 on Thursday night.

Dexter Dennis had nine rebounds for Wichita State (18-6, 6-5 American Athletic Conference). Grant Sherfield added six assists. Jaime Echenique had nine rebounds and three blocks.

Central Florida totaled 20 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Darin Green Jr. had 13 points for the Knights (13-11, 4-8). Matt Milon added 13 points. Collin Smith had 12 points.

The Shockers improve to 2-0 against the Knights this season. Wichita State defeated Central Florida 87-79 on Jan. 25. Wichita State faces Tulane at home on Sunday. Central Florida plays Cincinnati on the road on Wednesday.

1st Half
WICHST Shockers 33
UCF Knights 20

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by UCF  
19:45   Bad pass turnover on Ceasar DeJesus, stolen by Dexter Dennis  
19:18   Noah Fernandes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:16   Defensive rebound by Brandon Mahan  
18:57   Collin Smith missed jump shot  
18:55   Defensive rebound by Dexter Dennis  
18:47 +2 Jamarius Burton made jump shot 2-0
18:23 +2 Matt Milon made jump shot 2-2
18:14   Bad pass turnover on Jamarius Burton  
17:59   Dazon Ingram missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:57   Defensive rebound by Jaime Echenique  
17:38   Noah Fernandes missed layup  
17:36   Defensive rebound by Brandon Mahan  
17:29   Brandon Mahan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:27   Defensive rebound by Jamarius Burton  
17:18   Lost ball turnover on Jamarius Burton, stolen by Matt Milon  
17:11   Ceasar DeJesus missed layup  
17:09   Defensive rebound by Wichita State  
17:09   Personal foul on Collin Smith  
17:00   Shooting foul on Dazon Ingram  
17:00 +1 Jaime Echenique made 1st of 2 free throws 3-2
17:00 +1 Jaime Echenique made 2nd of 2 free throws 4-2
16:44 +3 Matt Milon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dazon Ingram 4-5
16:31   Grant Sherfield missed jump shot  
16:29   Defensive rebound by Dazon Ingram  
16:23 +2 Ceasar DeJesus made layup, assist by Dazon Ingram 4-7
16:06   Erik Stevenson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:04   Defensive rebound by Dazon Ingram  
15:57   Brandon Mahan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:55   Defensive rebound by Erik Stevenson  
15:48 +3 Erik Stevenson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Grant Sherfield 7-7
15:24   Collin Smith missed hook shot  
15:22   Defensive rebound by Jaime Echenique  
15:14 +3 Erik Stevenson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Grant Sherfield 10-7
14:54   Personal foul on Grant Sherfield  
14:41   Matt Milon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:41   Matt Milon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:39   Defensive rebound by Tyson Etienne  
14:09 +2 Erik Stevenson made jump shot 12-7
13:54   Ibrahim Famouke Doumbia missed jump shot  
13:52   Defensive rebound by Jamarius Burton  
13:34   Lost ball turnover on Tyson Etienne  
13:17   Dre Fuller Jr. missed driving layup  
13:15   Defensive rebound by Erik Stevenson  
13:03   Jamarius Burton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:01   Offensive rebound by Asbjorn Midtgaard  
12:54 +2 Jamarius Burton made floating jump shot, assist by Erik Stevenson 14-7
12:40 +2 Ceasar DeJesus made jump shot 14-9
12:23 +3 Erik Stevenson made 3-pt. jump shot 17-9
12:01   Personal foul on Asbjorn Midtgaard  
11:58   Darin Green Jr. missed jump shot  
11:56   Defensive rebound by Asbjorn Midtgaard  
11:40 +2 Tyson Etienne made jump shot, assist by Erik Stevenson 19-9
11:13   Tony Johnson Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:11   Defensive rebound by Tyson Etienne  
10:38   Jamarius Burton missed jump shot  
10:36   Defensive rebound by Tony Johnson Jr.  
10:32   Bad pass turnover on Tony Johnson Jr.  
10:28   Traveling violation turnover on Erik Stevenson  
10:28   Commercial timeout called  
10:14 +2 Collin Smith made layup 19-11
9:54   Jaime Echenique missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:52   Defensive rebound by Dazon Ingram  
9:44 +2 Dazon Ingram made jump shot 19-13
9:30   Offensive foul on Jaime Echenique  
9:30   Turnover on Jaime Echenique  
9:17   Darin Green Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:15   Offensive rebound by Frank Bertz  
9:10   Frank Bertz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:08   Defensive rebound by Noah Fernandes  
8:57 +3 Noah Fernandes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dexter Dennis 22-13
8:47   Frank Bertz missed layup  
8:45   Defensive rebound by Wichita State  
8:24   Erik Stevenson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:22   Offensive rebound by Dexter Dennis  
8:19   Grant Sherfield missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:17   Offensive rebound by Wichita State  
8:03 +2 Erik Stevenson made jump shot, assist by Dexter Dennis 24-13
7:46   Ceasar DeJesus missed jump shot  
7:44   Defensive rebound by Jaime Echenique  
7:40   Dexter Dennis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:38   Defensive rebound by Ceasar DeJesus  
7:31   Traveling violation turnover on Ceasar DeJesus  
7:31   Commercial timeout called  
7:06   Erik Stevenson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:04   Defensive rebound by Darin Green Jr.  
6:36   Avery Diggs missed jump shot  
6:34   Defensive rebound by Grant Sherfield  
6:02 +2 Erik Stevenson made fade-away jump shot 26-13
5:33   Dazon Ingram missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:31   Defensive rebound by Erik Stevenson  
5:09 +2 Morris Udeze made layup 28-13
5:09   Shooting foul on Dazon Ingram  
5:09 +1 Morris Udeze made free throw 29-13
4:50   Bad pass turnover on Ceasar DeJesus, stolen by Dexter Dennis  
4:45 +2 Erik Stevenson made reverse layup, assist by Dexter Dennis 31-13
4:43   30-second timeout called  
4:30   Traveling violation turnover on Collin Smith  
4:12   Erik Stevenson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:10   Defensive rebound by Dazon Ingram  
3:58   Matt Milon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:56   Defensive rebound by Dexter Dennis  
3:49   Commercial timeout called  
3:39 +2 Trey Wade made alley-oop shot, assist by Erik Stevenson 33-13
3:13   Personal foul on Jaime Echenique  
3:07 +2 Matt Milon made layup, assist by Collin Smith 33-15
2:35   Erik Stevenson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:33   Defensive rebound by Matt Milon  
2:26   Ceasar DeJesus missed jump shot  
2:24   Offensive rebound by Matt Milon  
2:24   Personal foul on Tyson Etienne  
2:22 +2 Matt Milon made jump shot, assist by Tony Johnson Jr. 33-17
2:08   Dexter Dennis missed layup  
2:06   Defensive rebound by Tony Johnson Jr.  
1:57   Tony Johnson Jr. missed layup  
1:55   Offensive rebound by Darin Green Jr.  
1:47   Tony Johnson Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:45   Offensive rebound by Dre Fuller Jr.  
1:43   Tony Johnson Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:32   Defensive rebound by Asbjorn Midtgaard  
1:28   Jamarius Burton missed jump shot  
1:26   Defensive rebound by Tony Johnson Jr.  
1:17   Personal foul on Asbjorn Midtgaard  
1:11 +2 Collin Smith made jump shot, assist by Matt Milon 33-19
49.0   Noah Fernandes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
47.0   Defensive rebound by Darin Green Jr.  
41.0   Shooting foul on Dexter Dennis  
41.0   Dre Fuller Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws  
41.0 +1 Dre Fuller Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-20
8.0   Personal foul on Tony Johnson Jr.  
5.0   Traveling violation turnover on Noah Fernandes  
1.0   Darin Green Jr. missed driving dunk  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Dexter Dennis  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
WICHST Shockers 42
UCF Knights 38

Time Team Play Score
19:54   Erik Stevenson missed hook shot  
19:52   Offensive rebound by Dexter Dennis  
19:44   Personal foul on Tony Johnson Jr.  
19:41 +3 Erik Stevenson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Noah Fernandes 36-20
19:25   Bad pass turnover on Tony Johnson Jr., stolen by Erik Stevenson  
19:21   Lost ball turnover on Morris Udeze, stolen by Tony Johnson Jr.  
18:55 +3 Darin Green Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tony Johnson Jr. 36-23
18:39 +2 Morris Udeze made layup, assist by Erik Stevenson 38-23
18:30   Tony Johnson Jr. missed layup  
18:28   Offensive rebound by Collin Smith  
18:22 +2 Collin Smith made tip-in 38-25
18:12 +2 Erik Stevenson made jump shot, assist by Grant Sherfield 40-25
17:46 +3 Collin Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Darin Green Jr. 40-28
17:25 +3 Erik Stevenson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dexter Dennis 43-28
17:03   Tony Johnson Jr. missed jump shot  
17:01   Defensive rebound by Erik Stevenson  
16:58   Bad pass turnover on Erik Stevenson, stolen by Dre Fuller Jr.  
16:53   Darin Green Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:51   Defensive rebound by Dexter Dennis  
16:37   Erik Stevenson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:35   Defensive rebound by Collin Smith  
16:22   Shooting foul on Morris Udeze  
16:22 +1 Dre Fuller Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 43-29
16:22   Dre Fuller Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
16:22   Defensive rebound by Jaime Echenique  
16:01   Grant Sherfield missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:59   Offensive rebound by Erik Stevenson  
15:57   Erik Stevenson missed dunk  
15:55   Offensive rebound by Jamarius Burton  
15:50   Jamarius Burton missed dunk  
15:48   Defensive rebound by Matt Milon  
15:37   Lost ball turnover on Matt Milon, stolen by Erik Stevenson  
15:37   Commercial timeout called  
15:07 +3 Dexter Dennis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Erik Stevenson 46-29
14:52   Personal foul on Jamarius Burton  
14:46   Darin Green Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:44   Defensive rebound by Grant Sherfield  
14:20   Dexter Dennis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:18   Defensive rebound by Matt Milon  
14:07 +2 Avery Diggs made layup 46-31
14:00 +3 Grant Sherfield made 3-pt. jump shot 49-31
13:36 +3 Matt Milon made 3-pt. jump shot 49-34
13:09   Jaime Echenique missed layup  
13:07   Defensive rebound by Dazon Ingram  
12:58 +3 Darin Green Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Matt Milon 49-37
12:42   Lost ball turnover on Grant Sherfield, stolen by Darin Green Jr.  
12:39   Shooting foul on Jamarius Burton  
12:39 +1 Dazon Ingram made 1st of 2 free throws 49-38
12:39 +1 Dazon Ingram made 2nd of 2 free throws 49-39
12:23   Bad pass turnover on Jaime Echenique  
12:06   Avery Diggs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:04   Defensive rebound by Jaime Echenique  
11:48 +2 Noah Fernandes made floating jump shot 51-39
11:36 +2 Dazon Ingram made driving layup 51-41
11:09   Shooting foul on Matt Milon  
11:09   Commercial timeout called  
11:09 +1 Tyson Etienne made 1st of 2 free throws 52-41
11:09 +1 Tyson Etienne made 2nd of 2 free throws 53-41
10:52   Avery Diggs missed hook shot  
10:50   Defensive rebound by Tyson Etienne  
10:31 +2 Trey Wade made dunk, assist by Noah Fernandes 55-41
10:16   Frank Bertz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:14   Defensive rebound by Jaime Echenique  
10:06 +2 Trey Wade made dunk, assist by Jamarius Burton 57-41
9:57   30-second timeout called  
9:57   Commercial timeout called  
9:45   Dre Fuller Jr. missed fade-away jump shot  
9:43   Defensive rebound by Trey Wade  
9:40   Personal foul on Matt Milon  
9:35   Offensive foul on Tyson Etienne  
9:35   Turnover on Tyson Etienne  
9:22   Dre Fuller Jr. missed jump shot  
9:20   Defensive rebound by Trey Wade  
9:15 +2 Noah Fernandes made jump shot 59-41
8:58   Frank Bertz missed layup, blocked by Jaime Echenique  
8:56   Offensive rebound by Frank Bertz  
8:50   Dre Fuller Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:48   Defensive rebound by Jaime Echenique  
8:40 +2 Tyson Etienne made jump shot, assist by Grant Sherfield 61-41
8:22   Shooting foul on Erik Stevenson  
8:22   Matt Milon missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:22 +1 Matt Milon made 2nd of 2 free throws 61-42
8:11   Personal foul on Collin Smith  
8:10   Tyson Etienne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:08   Offensive rebound by Dexter Dennis  
8:05   Erik Stevenson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:03   Defensive rebound by Collin Smith  
7:54   Collin Smith missed jump shot  
7:52   Offensive rebound by UCF  
7:52   Personal foul on Erik Stevenson  
7:52   Commercial timeout called  
7:50   Matt Milon missed jump shot  
7:48   Offensive rebound by Darin Green Jr.  
7:41   Shooting foul on Dexter Dennis  
7:41 +1 Darin Green Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 61-43
7:41 +1 Darin Green Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 61-44
7:11   Shooting foul on Dazon Ingram  
7:11   Tyson Etienne missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:11 +1 Tyson Etienne made 2nd of 2 free throws 62-44
7:00 +3 Dazon Ingram made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Matt Milon 62-47
6:45   Jaime Echenique missed hook shot  
6:43   Defensive rebound by Dazon Ingram  
6:39   Dazon Ingram missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:37   Defensive rebound by Jaime Echenique  
6:18 +2 Jaime Echenique made dunk, assist by Dexter Dennis 64-47
6:07 +2 Darin Green Jr. made jump shot 64-49
5:58   Grant Sherfield missed jump shot  
5:56   Defensive rebound by Frank Bertz  
5:39   Dazon Ingram missed layup  
5:37   Defensive rebound by Grant Sherfield  
5:30 +2 Dexter Dennis made layup, assist by Grant Sherfield 66-49
5:11   Darin Green Jr. missed driving layup, blocked by Jaime Echenique  
5:09   Defensive rebound by Erik Stevenson  
5:07   Tyson Etienne missed layup, blocked by Collin Smith  
5:05   Offensive rebound by Wichita State  
4:45   Noah Fernandes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:43   Offensive rebound by Morris Udeze  
4:39   Personal foul on Tony Johnson Jr.  
4:31 +2 Jamarius Burton made jump shot 68-49
4:22 +3 Darin Green Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tony Johnson Jr. 68-52
4:20   30-second timeout called  
4:20   Commercial timeout called  
3:49   Erik Stevenson missed jump shot, blocked by Brandon Mahan  
3:47   Offensive rebound by Dexter Dennis  
3:48   Shot clock violation turnover on Wichita State  
3:36   Collin Smith missed layup  
3:34   Defensive rebound by Wichita State