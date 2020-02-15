VANDY
Florida honors Billy Donovan, hammers Vanderbilt 84-66

  • Feb 15, 2020

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) Florida opened and closed the first half with 3-pointers, a fitting tribute on a night the program honored former coach Billy Donovan.

Noah Locke scored 19 points thanks mostly to a season-high six treys, Kerry Blackshear Jr. added 15 and the Gators hammered Vanderbilt 84-66 on Saturday after they celebrated naming the court after Donovan.

Donovan's parents, his wife, their four children, nearly 30 of his former players and a few of his former assistants were on hand for the ceremony. The Gators treated them to a blowout.

The 54-year-old Donovan thanked all of them, along with his former boss and the Gainesville community, for helping him reach this career pinnacle.

''When you look down on the court, see your name down there as well because you're just as much as part of it as everybody else,'' Donovan said.

Florida (16-9, 8-4 Southeastern Conference) used a 17-2 run midway through the first half to turn a six-point lead into a laugher. Vanderbilt coach Jerry Stackhouse had seen enough.

Stackhouse was ejected in the waning seconds of the half after getting consecutive technical fouls. He felt like Scottie Lewis' foul on Matthew Moyer should have been called flagrant. Stackhouse ran onto the court to protest and was hit with a second technical.

Stackhouse was wearing an all-green, ''gator killer'' suit, but he changed into Vandy warm-ups after the game.

''My gator suit's gone,'' he said. ''That was supposed to be the gator killer. It just didn't work out that way.''

Florida coach Mike White had a different description for Stackhouse's suit.

''It was the color of a lot of money he made for a long time,'' White quipped.

Vanderbilt trailed 48-19 at the break, and Stackhouse acknowledged having to play Florida in front of a sold-out crowd on Donovan's night created a daunting environment. Current NBA players like Bradley Beal and Al Horford were watching courtside, and Chris Chiozza even slipped into Florida's huddle late in the game during a timeout.

''We didn't pick the schedule,'' Stackhouse said. ''You could use it as bulletin-board material later on down the road. But it's just one of those things, snowball, a lot of excitement and a lot energy for what was going on with him and rightfully so.''

Andrew Nembhard started the onslaught with a 3 on the opening possession, and Tre Mann hit one just before the buzzer to cap Florida's romping opening 20 minutes. The long-range shots were a nice touch considering Donovan called the arc college basketball's ''great equalizer'' after he took over the program in 1996.

The Gators finished 10 of 20 from 3-point range against the Commodores (9-16, 1-11), who have dropped four straight in the series.

Saben Lee led Vandy with 23 points, seven rebounds and four assists. He also had four turnovers. Scotty Pippen Jr. added 12 points and six assists.

Florida led by as many as 32 midway through the second half, allowing much of the crowd to head home early. Fans were there mostly to recognize Donovan.

Donovan put Florida on the college basketball map. He left Gainesville in 2015 after two national championships, four trips to the Final Four and 14 NCAA Tournament appearances. In short, he made hoops matter at the football-first school.

His signature was placed at both ends, between the 3-point line and the key.

''It's just really emotional for me, and I'm really humbled,'' Donovan said. ''I'm just thankful that I was around such great people. I think that's what it speaks to is the quality of people that I was fortunate enough to be around here at Florida.''

BIG PICTURE

Vanderbilt: The Commodores lost for the 31st time in their last 32 conference games. They never had a chance in this one. Florida jumped out early and never let up.

Florida: The Gators have won four of their last five to possibly salvage their NCAA Tournament hopes. But they will need to win a few more down the stretch to make the tournament for the fourth consecutive year under Donovan's replacement, Mike White.

UP NEXT

Vanderbilt: Plays at Tennessee on Tuesday. The Volunteers won the first meeting 66-45 in Nashville last month, their fifth consecutive victory in the series.

Florida: Hosts Arkansas on Tuesday. It's the final game before the Gators begin a daunting stretch that includes Kentucky (twice), LSU, Tennessee and Georgia.

1st Half
VANDY Commodores 19
FLA Gators 48

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Florida  
19:34 +3 Andrew Nembhard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kerry Blackshear Jr. 0-3
19:32   Ejike Obinna missed layup  
19:30   Offensive rebound by Vanderbilt  
19:11 +2 Ejike Obinna made layup, assist by Maxwell Evans 2-3
18:48   Kerry Blackshear Jr. missed jump shot  
18:46   Defensive rebound by Dylan Disu  
18:30   Saben Lee missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Scottie Lewis  
18:28   Offensive rebound by Saben Lee  
18:11   Lost ball turnover on Saben Lee  
18:05   Personal foul on Ejike Obinna  
17:56 +2 Kerry Blackshear Jr. made layup, assist by Andrew Nembhard 2-5
17:43   Personal foul on Kerry Blackshear Jr.  
17:28   Bad pass turnover on Ejike Obinna, stolen by Andrew Nembhard  
17:19   Offensive foul on Andrew Nembhard  
17:19   Turnover on Andrew Nembhard  
17:16   Personal foul on Keyontae Johnson  
17:02   Saben Lee missed layup  
17:00   Defensive rebound by Kerry Blackshear Jr.  
16:53   Personal foul on Ejike Obinna  
16:50   Keyontae Johnson missed layup  
16:48   Defensive rebound by Matthew Moyer  
16:38   Scotty Pippen Jr. missed layup  
16:36   Defensive rebound by Keyontae Johnson  
15:54   Shooting foul on Scotty Pippen Jr.  
15:54   Commercial timeout called  
15:54   Omar Payne missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:54 +1 Omar Payne made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-6
15:36   Shooting foul on Omar Payne  
15:36 +1 Saben Lee made 1st of 2 free throws 3-6
15:36 +1 Saben Lee made 2nd of 2 free throws 4-6
15:20   Scottie Lewis missed jump shot  
15:18   Offensive rebound by Keyontae Johnson  
15:09 +2 Keyontae Johnson made layup 4-8
14:50   Dylan Disu missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:48   Defensive rebound by Noah Locke  
14:37 +3 Noah Locke made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Scottie Lewis 4-11
14:20   Jordan Wright missed jump shot  
14:18   Defensive rebound by Andrew Nembhard  
14:10   Offensive foul on Andrew Nembhard  
14:10   Turnover on Andrew Nembhard  
14:00   Offensive foul on Maxwell Evans  
14:00   Turnover on Maxwell Evans  
13:46   Keyontae Johnson missed layup  
13:44   Offensive rebound by Omar Payne  
13:37   Shooting foul on Jordan Wright  
13:37   Omar Payne missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:44   Omar Payne missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
13:44   Defensive rebound by Maxwell Evans  
13:18   Saben Lee missed jump shot  
13:16   Defensive rebound by Florida  
13:00   Shooting foul on Matthew Moyer  
13:00 +1 Ques Glover made 1st of 2 free throws 4-12
13:00 +1 Ques Glover made 2nd of 2 free throws 4-13
12:29   Traveling violation turnover on Braelee Albert  
12:12   Scottie Lewis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:10   Defensive rebound by Maxwell Evans  
12:04   Shooting foul on Tre Mann  
12:04 +1 Maxwell Evans made 1st of 2 free throws 5-13
12:04   Maxwell Evans missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
12:04   Defensive rebound by Scottie Lewis  
11:50   Shooting foul on Braelee Albert  
11:50   Commercial timeout called  
11:50 +1 Kerry Blackshear Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 5-14
11:50 +1 Kerry Blackshear Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 5-15
11:34   Personal foul on Keyontae Johnson  
11:34 +1 Jordan Wright made 1st of 2 free throws 6-15
11:34 +1 Jordan Wright made 2nd of 2 free throws 7-15
11:12   Ques Glover missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:10   Defensive rebound by Dylan Disu  
10:48 +2 Jordan Wright made layup 9-15
10:29 +2 Kerry Blackshear Jr. made jump shot 9-17
10:15   Dylan Disu missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:13   Offensive rebound by Jordan Wright  
10:11 +2 Jordan Wright made layup 11-17
9:53   Ques Glover missed layup  
9:51   Offensive rebound by Omar Payne  
9:51   Personal foul on Dylan Disu  
9:51   Omar Payne missed free throw  
9:51   Defensive rebound by Vanderbilt  
9:38   Offensive foul on Dylan Disu  
9:38   Turnover on Dylan Disu  
9:20   Kerry Blackshear Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:18   Offensive rebound by Omar Payne  
9:12 +2 Omar Payne made layup 11-19
8:54   Scotty Pippen Jr. missed layup  
8:52   Defensive rebound by Florida  
8:38 +2 Ques Glover made layup 11-21
8:23   Oton Jankovic missed layup  
8:21   Defensive rebound by Noah Locke  
7:59   Personal foul on Oton Jankovic  
7:59   Commercial timeout called  
7:59   Kerry Blackshear Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:59 +1 Kerry Blackshear Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 11-22
7:42   Lost ball turnover on Saben Lee, stolen by Ques Glover  
7:34   Ques Glover missed layup, blocked by Saben Lee  
7:32   Offensive rebound by Omar Payne  
7:19 +3 Noah Locke made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Omar Payne 11-25
7:06 +2 Saben Lee made layup 13-25
6:37 +3 Scottie Lewis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kerry Blackshear Jr. 13-28
6:23   Saben Lee missed layup, blocked by Omar Payne  
6:21   Offensive rebound by Jordan Wright  
6:18   Dylan Disu missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:16   Defensive rebound by Florida  
5:58   Shooting foul on Saben Lee  
5:58   Noah Locke missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:58 +1 Noah Locke made 2nd of 2 free throws 13-29
5:42   Traveling violation turnover on Jordan Wright  
5:28 +2 Omar Payne made dunk, assist by Kerry Blackshear Jr. 13-31
5:09   Jordan Wright missed layup, blocked by Kerry Blackshear Jr.  
5:07   Offensive rebound by Jordan Wright  
5:09   Jordan Wright missed layup, blocked by Omar Payne  
5:07   Defensive rebound by Ques Glover  
4:59 +3 Noah Locke made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ques Glover 13-34
4:35   Defensive rebound by Ques Glover  
4:37   Scotty Pippen Jr. missed jump shot  
4:35   Defensive rebound by Ques Glover  
4:23   Scottie Lewis missed jump shot  
4:21   Defensive rebound by Braelee Albert  
4:15   Scotty Pippen Jr. missed layup  
4:13   Defensive rebound by Omar Payne  
3:49   Traveling violation turnover on Kerry Blackshear Jr.  
3:49   Commercial timeout called  
3:37   Personal foul on Omar Payne  
3:37 +1 Scotty Pippen Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 14-34
3:37 +1 Scotty Pippen Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-34
3:23   Shooting foul on Matthew Moyer  
3:23 +1 Kerry Blackshear Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 15-35
3:23 +1 Kerry Blackshear Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-36
3:07   Bad pass turnover on Braelee Albert, stolen by Ques Glover  
2:59   Jumpball received by Vanderbilt  
2:59   Lost ball turnover on Ques Glover, stolen by Braelee Albert  
2:40   Traveling violation turnover on Matthew Moyer  
2:22   Noah Locke missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:20   Defensive rebound by Matthew Moyer  
2:12   Personal foul on Jason Jitoboh  
2:12 +1 Saben Lee made 1st of 2 free throws 16-36
2:12   Saben Lee missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:12   Defensive rebound by Noah Locke  
1:55   Ques Glover missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:53   Offensive rebound by Jason Jitoboh  
1:53   Shooting foul on Jon Jossell  
1:53 +1 Jason Jitoboh made 1st of 2 free throws 16-37
1:53 +1 Jason Jitoboh made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-38
1:31   Maxwell Evans missed layup  
1:29   Defensive rebound by Tre Mann  
1:22 +3 Noah Locke made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ques Glover 16-41
59.0 +2 Saben Lee made jump shot 18-41
59.0   Shooting foul on Ques Glover  
59.0 +1 Saben Lee made free throw 19-41
41.0   Offensive foul on Scottie Lewis  
41.0   Turnover on Scottie Lewis  
27.0   Matthew Moyer missed layup, blocked by Scottie Lewis  
25.0   Defensive rebound by Kerry Blackshear Jr.  
22.0   Official timeout called  
22.0   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Vanderbilt  
22.0   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Vanderbilt  
22.0 +1 Scottie Lewis made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-43
22.0 +1 Scottie Lewis made 1st of 2 free throws 19-42
22.0 +1 Scottie Lewis made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-43
22.0 +1 Scottie Lewis made 1st of 2 free throws 19-44
22.0 +1 Scottie Lewis made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-45
3.0 +3 Tre Mann made 3-pt. jump shot 19-48

2nd Half
VANDY Commodores 47
FLA Gators 36

Time Team Play Score
19:52   Bad pass turnover on Keyontae Johnson, stolen by Maxwell Evans  
19:47   Shooting foul on Andrew Nembhard  
19:47 +1 Saben Lee made 1st of 2 free throws 20-48
19:47 +1 Saben Lee made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-48
19:27   Lost ball turnover on Scottie Lewis  
19:11   Maxwell Evans missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:09   Defensive rebound by Keyontae Johnson  
19:03 +3 Kerry Blackshear Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andrew Nembhard 21-51
18:40   Scotty Pippen Jr. missed jump shot  
18:38   Defensive rebound by Kerry Blackshear Jr.  
18:29   Scottie Lewis missed jump shot  
18:27   Defensive rebound by Maxwell Evans  
18:12 +2 Ejike Obinna made dunk, assist by Saben Lee 23-51
18:03   30-second timeout called  
18:03   Commercial timeout called  
17:47   Keyontae Johnson missed jump shot  
17:45   Defensive rebound by Saben Lee  
17:25   Bad pass turnover on Ejike Obinna, stolen by Noah Locke  
17:12 +3 Noah Locke made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Keyontae Johnson 23-54
16:52 +3 Saben Lee made 3-pt. jump shot 26-54
16:31 +2 Keyontae Johnson made dunk, assist by Kerry Blackshear Jr. 26-56
16:22 +3 Saben Lee made 3-pt. jump shot 29-56
15:59   Tre Mann missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:57   Defensive rebound by Saben Lee  
15:51   Offensive foul on Saben Lee  
15:51   Turnover on Saben Lee  
15:51   Commercial timeout called  
15:41 +2 Keyontae Johnson made layup 29-58
15:21 +2 Ejike Obinna made dunk, assist by Scotty Pippen Jr. 31-58
15:10   Lost ball turnover on Tre Mann, stolen by Ejike Obinna  
15:05 +3 Maxwell Evans made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Saben Lee 34-58
14:55   Personal foul on Saben Lee  
14:46   Noah Locke missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:44   Offensive rebound by Omar Payne  
14:29 +2 Keyontae Johnson made dunk 34-60
14:18   Personal foul on Omar Payne  
14:14   Personal foul on Andrew Nembhard  
14:07   Bad pass turnover on Dylan Disu, stolen by Keyontae Johnson  
13:53 +2 Jason Jitoboh made layup, assist by Keyontae Johnson 34-62
13:41   Jordan Wright missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:39   Offensive rebound by Ejike Obinna  
13:39   Personal foul on Keyontae Johnson  
13:30   Scotty Pippen Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:28   Defensive rebound by Keyontae Johnson  
13:28   Personal foul on Ejike Obinna  
13:06 +2 Tre Mann made jump shot 34-64
12:56   Personal foul on Jason Jitoboh  
12:36   Ejike Obinna missed layup, blocked by Jason Jitoboh  
12:34   Defensive rebound by Ques Glover  
12:21   Jason Jitoboh missed hook shot  
12:19   Defensive rebound by Jordan Wright  
12:03   Saben Lee missed jump shot  
12:01   Offensive rebound by Braelee Albert  
12:00   Bad pass turnover on Braelee Albert  
12:00   Commercial timeout called  
11:34   Bad pass turnover on Tre Mann  
11:21   Maxwell Evans missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:19   Defensive rebound by Scottie Lewis  
10:53   Tre Mann missed jump shot  
10:51   Defensive rebound by Saben Lee  
10:47   Bad pass turnover on Saben Lee  
10:32 +2 Ques Glover made jump shot 34-66
10:21   Personal foul on Ques Glover  
10:02 +3 Scotty Pippen Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Saben Lee 37-66
9:38 +3 Noah Locke made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ques Glover 37-69
9:25 +3 Scotty Pippen Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Saben Lee 40-69
9:06 +2 Ques Glover made layup, assist by Kerry Blackshear Jr. 40-71
9:06   Shooting foul on Scotty Pippen Jr.  
9:06   Ques Glover missed free throw  
9:06   Defensive rebound by Dylan Disu  
8:46   Personal foul on Scottie Lewis  
8:46 +1 Scotty Pippen Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 41-71
8:46 +1 Scotty Pippen Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-71
8:22   Keyontae Johnson missed layup  
8:20   Defensive rebound by Dylan Disu  
8:14   Jordan Wright missed layup, blocked by Kerry Blackshear Jr.  
8:12   Offensive rebound by Jordan Wright  
8:11 +2 Jordan Wright made layup 44-71
7:54   Bad pass turnover on Andrew Nembhard  
7:54   Commercial timeout called  
7:48 +2 Dylan Disu made dunk, assist by Scotty Pippen Jr. 46-71
7:26   Tre Mann missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:24   Defensive rebound by Saben Lee  
7:17 +2 Dylan Disu made dunk, assist by Scotty Pippen Jr. 48-71
6:57 +2 Kerry Blackshear Jr. made layup 48-73
6:57   Shooting foul on Dylan Disu  
6:57 +1 Kerry Blackshear Jr. made free throw 48-74
6:45  