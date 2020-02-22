LSU
SC

No Text

LSU ends 2-game losing streak with 86-80 win over Gamecocks

  AP
  Feb 22, 2020

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) After a struggling stretch, LSU needed someone to step up. Darius Days was ready for the call.

Days had 18 points and set the tone for the desperate Tigers with four 3-pointers in the first half of an 86-80 victory over South Carolina on Saturday night.

LSU (19-8, 10-4 Southeastern Conference) was ranked most of the season, but came in having lost four of its past five.

Days, the 6-foot-6 sophomore, “played awesome," Tigers coach Will Wade said. “When the chips are down, you need someone to step up."

Days helped LSU open a 19-point second-half lead on the way to ending a two-game losing streak.

“It was good that I came out and hit those threes early," said Days, who came in shooting less than 28% from behind the arc.

Days was even happier with the result since perhaps there will be a better, happier environment at practices. “Practices have really been fun. I'm just going to say that," Days said.

Javonte Smart also had 18 points for the Tigers, who reached double-figure league victories for the second straight season.

South Carolina (16-11, 8-6) cut a 19-point second-half deficit to 84-80 with 17.9 seconds left, but Smart followed with two foul shots to close out the win.

South Carolina coach Frank Martin was disappointed at his team's defensive attention to detail. He said his team's late rally might give the impression the Gamecocks played hard. “No we didn't,” he said. “We got our tails kicked."

Early on, LSU used accurate shooting and a defensive fierceness to keep South Carolina on its heels most of the game.

The Gamecocks drew within 39-37 with a minute left before halftime when Days hit his fourth 3-pointer, then stole the ball from Wildens Leveque in the open court for an uncontested layup that sent LSU into the locker room up 44-37.

Trendon Watford, Aundre Hyatt and Charles Manning Jr. all had 3-pointers early in the second half and Days put back Manning's long miss to put the Tigers ahead 57-46.

Keyshawn Bryant and Jermaine Couisnard had 15 points each to lead South Carolina. Bryant also had 10 boards for his first career double-double.

Days left the game and went to the locker room with about 13 minutes to go after getting poked in the eye during one exchange under South Carolina's basket. He finished two points shy of his career best, set twice this year.

Days said he was fine.

Watford had 15 points and 10 rebounds for his fifth double-double this season.

LSU's quickness and skill kept it ahead early whenever South Carolina tightened things up.

The Tigers had a 16-5 burst to lead 24-17 with 11:15 left in the opening half. When the Gamecocks scored seven straight to tie it up, LSU answered with seven in a row to pull back in front.

Again, South Carolina rallied to cut the lead to 31-29 and LSU broke off an 8-0 run the next two minutes for a 10-point lead.

THE BIG PICTURE

LSU: The Tigers look like they've taken a step back in the right direction for a return to the NCAA Tournament. They were ranked much of the season until losing four of their previous five before coming to South Carolina. In this one, LSU showed off the explosiveness that will help in the postseason.

South Carolina: The Gamecocks, too, were making a late push for the NCAA bubble with a stretch of eight wins in 10 SEC games. But back-to-back defeats to Mississippi State and LSU have them sliding backwards at the wrong time.

MAKING A CHANGE

LSU's Wade gave freshman guard Aundre Hyatt his first career college start over sophomore Emmitt Williams against South Carolina. Williams has started 24 games this season. Wade said Hyatt “does a lot of things that really helped us win."

Hyatt finished with three points and a steal in 13 minutes.

DIFFICULT STRETCH

South Carolina's Martin said the tight turnaround - his team got home at 3 a.m. Thursday from its loss at Mississippi State - made it hard to adequately prepare the team for LSU's aggressive, relentless nature. “First time all year, I'm disappointed," he said.

UP NEXT

LSU is at Florida on Wednesday night.

South Carolina is home against Georgia on Wednesday night.

1st Half
LSU Tigers 44
SC Gamecocks 37

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by South Carolina  
19:37   AJ Lawson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:35   Defensive rebound by Trendon Watford  
19:21 +2 Javonte Smart made driving layup 2-0
19:03 +2 Maik Kotsar made jump shot 2-2
18:44 +3 Darius Days made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Skylar Mays 5-2
18:32 +3 AJ Lawson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jermaine Couisnard 5-5
18:06   Aundre Hyatt missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:04   Offensive rebound by Trendon Watford  
18:03   Shooting foul on AJ Lawson  
18:03 +1 Trendon Watford made 1st of 2 free throws 6-5
18:03   Trendon Watford missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
18:03   Defensive rebound by Keyshawn Bryant  
17:50   Jermaine Couisnard missed floating jump shot  
17:48   Defensive rebound by Skylar Mays  
17:43   Bad pass turnover on Skylar Mays, stolen by Keyshawn Bryant  
17:35   Keyshawn Bryant missed floating jump shot  
17:33   Defensive rebound by Trendon Watford  
17:27 +2 Skylar Mays made layup 8-5
16:59 +2 Maik Kotsar made jump shot 8-7
16:41   Skylar Mays missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:39   Defensive rebound by Keyshawn Bryant  
16:29 +2 Maik Kotsar made jump shot, assist by Keyshawn Bryant 8-9
16:04   Trendon Watford missed floating jump shot  
16:02   Defensive rebound by Keyshawn Bryant  
15:57 +2 Keyshawn Bryant made layup 8-11
15:57   Shooting foul on Javonte Smart  
15:57   Commercial timeout called  
15:57 +1 Keyshawn Bryant made free throw 8-12
15:44 +2 Skylar Mays made driving layup 10-12
15:21   Keyshawn Bryant missed driving layup  
15:19   Defensive rebound by Darius Days  
15:11 +3 Darius Days made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Skylar Mays 13-12
14:53 +3 AJ Lawson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Keyshawn Bryant 13-15
14:32   Marlon Taylor missed driving layup, blocked by Alanzo Frink  
14:32   Offensive rebound by LSU  
14:28   Emmitt Williams missed hook shot  
14:26   Defensive rebound by Jalyn McCreary  
14:19   Jalyn McCreary missed layup  
14:17   Defensive rebound by Darius Days  
14:13   Skylar Mays missed layup, blocked by Maik Kotsar  
14:11   Offensive rebound by Skylar Mays  
14:05 +2 Skylar Mays made dunk 15-15
13:48   Personal foul on Darius Days  
13:43 +2 Keyshawn Bryant made dunk, assist by Maik Kotsar 15-17
13:26   Shooting foul on Maik Kotsar  
13:26 +1 Charles Manning Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 16-17
13:26 +1 Charles Manning Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 17-17
13:11   Jermaine Couisnard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:09   Defensive rebound by Trendon Watford  
13:02 +2 Emmitt Williams made layup, assist by Skylar Mays 19-17
12:54   Jermaine Couisnard missed floating jump shot  
12:52   Defensive rebound by Charles Manning Jr.  
12:46   Skylar Mays missed dunk, blocked by Maik Kotsar  
12:44   Defensive rebound by Jalyn McCreary  
12:36   Jair Bolden missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Charles Manning Jr.  
12:34   Defensive rebound by Skylar Mays  
12:30   Shooting foul on Maik Kotsar  
12:30 +1 Skylar Mays made 1st of 2 free throws 20-17
12:30 +1 Skylar Mays made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-17
12:07   Jalyn McCreary missed jump shot  
12:05   Defensive rebound by Marlon Taylor  
11:51 +3 Darius Days made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Javonte Smart 24-17
11:31   Trae Hannibal missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:28   Offensive rebound by South Carolina  
11:28   Commercial timeout called  
11:23 +3 Jair Bolden made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jermaine Couisnard 24-20
11:08   Charles Manning Jr. missed jump shot  
11:06   Defensive rebound by Keyshawn Bryant  
10:51 +2 Jair Bolden made jump shot 24-22
10:37   Personal foul on Jermaine Couisnard  
10:33   Personal foul on Jair Bolden  
10:18   Offensive foul on Marlon Taylor  
10:18   Turnover on Marlon Taylor  
10:05 +2 Keyshawn Bryant made jump shot, assist by Trae Hannibal 24-24
9:51 +2 Javonte Smart made floating jump shot 26-24
9:34   Personal foul on Emmitt Williams  
9:25   Bad pass turnover on Trae Hannibal, stolen by Darius Days  
9:04 +2 Javonte Smart made floating jump shot 28-24
8:48   Keyshawn Bryant missed driving layup, blocked by Trendon Watford  
8:46   Offensive rebound by South Carolina  
8:37   Jermaine Couisnard missed floating jump shot  
8:35   Defensive rebound by Darius Days  
8:18   Shooting foul on Alanzo Frink  
8:18 +1 Skylar Mays made 1st of 2 free throws 29-24
8:18   Skylar Mays missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:18   Defensive rebound by Maik Kotsar  
7:59   AJ Lawson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:57   Personal foul on Alanzo Frink  
7:57 +1 Darius Days made 1st of 2 free throws 30-24
7:57 +1 Darius Days made 1st of 2 free throws 30-24
7:57 +1 Darius Days made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-24
7:33   Maik Kotsar missed floating jump shot  
7:33   Personal foul on Charles Manning Jr.  
7:25   Personal foul on Marlon Taylor  
7:15   Maik Kotsar missed hook shot  
7:13   Defensive rebound by Trendon Watford  
7:06   Trendon Watford missed layup  
7:04   Defensive rebound by Wildens Leveque  
7:04   Personal foul on Trendon Watford  
7:04   Wildens Leveque missed free throw  
7:04   Offensive rebound by AJ Lawson  
6:56 +2 Jair Bolden made jump shot 31-26
6:41   Bad pass turnover on Javonte Smart  
6:24 +3 Jair Bolden made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jermaine Couisnard 31-29
6:02 +2 Emmitt Williams made dunk, assist by Trendon Watford 33-29
5:49   Bad pass turnover on Jair Bolden  
5:33   Personal foul on Keyshawn Bryant  
5:33 +1 Trendon Watford made 1st of 2 free throws 34-29
5:33 +1 Trendon Watford made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-29
5:18   Traveling violation turnover on AJ Lawson  
4:53 +2 Javonte Smart made driving layup 37-29
4:45   TJ Moss missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:43   Defensive rebound by Skylar Mays  
4:43   Personal foul on Jair Bolden  
4:43 +1 Skylar Mays made 1st of 2 free throws 38-29
4:43 +1 Skylar Mays made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-29
4:26   AJ Lawson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:24   Defensive rebound by Darius Days  
4:17   Offensive foul on Trendon Watford  
4:17   Turnover on Trendon Watford  
4:00   Lost ball turnover on Jermaine Couisnard, stolen by Skylar Mays  
3:45   Emmitt Williams missed driving layup  
3:45   Personal foul on Aundre Hyatt  
3:45   Commercial timeout called  
3:45   TJ Moss missed free throw  
3:45   Defensive rebound by Darius Days  
3:21   Darius Days missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:19   Defensive rebound by Jermaine Couisnard  
3:18   Personal foul on Emmitt Williams  
3:18 +1 Jermaine Couisnard made 1st of 2 free throws 39-30
3:18   Jermaine Couisnard missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:18   Offensive rebound by Wildens Leveque  
3:13   Keyshawn Bryant missed driving layup, blocked by Javonte Smart  
3:11   Offensive rebound by South Carolina  
3:04   Keyshawn Bryant missed jump shot  
3:02   Offensive rebound by AJ Lawson  
2:57   Jermaine Couisnard missed layup  
2:55   Offensive rebound by Wildens Leveque  
2:54   Wildens Leveque missed tip-in  
2:52   Offensive rebound by Wildens Leveque  
2:51 +2 Wildens Leveque made dunk 39-32
2:36   Bad pass turnover on Aundre Hyatt, stolen by Trae Hannibal  
2:33 +2 Trae Hannibal made dunk 39-34
2:13   Trendon Watford missed dunk  
2:17   Skylar Mays missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:15   Offensive rebound by Trendon Watford  
2:13   Trendon Watford missed dunk  
2:11   Personal foul on Aundre Hyatt  
2:11   Keyshawn Bryant missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:42   Offensive rebound by Charles Manning Jr.  
2:11 +1 Keyshawn Bryant made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-35
1:44   Javonte Smart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:42   Offensive rebound by Charles Manning Jr.  
1:35   Charles Manning Jr. missed dunk  
1:34   Defensive rebound by AJ Lawson  
1:33   Trae Hannibal missed layup, blocked by Trendon Watford  
1:31   Defensive rebound by LSU  
1:17   Charles Manning Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:15   Defensive rebound by AJ Lawson  
1:08   Trae Hannibal missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:06   Offensive rebound by Wildens Leveque  
1:00 +2 AJ Lawson made floating jump shot 39-37
36.0 +3 Darius Days made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Javonte Smart 42-37
23.0   Lost ball turnover on Wildens Leveque, stolen by Darius Days  
18.0 +2 Darius Days made dunk 44-37
5.0   Jermaine Couisnard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3.0   Defensive rebound by Charles Manning Jr.  
1.0   Charles Manning Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  

2nd Half
LSU Tigers 42
SC Gamecocks 43

Time Team Play Score
19:37 +3 Trendon Watford made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Darius Days 47-37
19:20   Keyshawn Bryant missed jump shot  
19:18   Offensive rebound by Jermaine Couisnard  
19:11 +2 Jermaine Couisnard made layup 47-39
18:57   Bad pass turnover on Skylar Mays, stolen by Maik Kotsar  
18:37   Keyshawn Bryant missed layup  
18:35   Offensive rebound by Alanzo Frink  
18:34   Jumpball received by South Carolina  
18:25   Personal foul on Javonte Smart  
18:23   Shooting foul on Marlon Taylor  
18:23 +1 Jermaine Couisnard made 1st of 2 free throws 47-40
18:23 +1 Jermaine Couisnard made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-41
18:06 +2 Trendon Watford made layup 49-41
17:54   Bad pass turnover on Alanzo Frink, stolen by Darius Days  
17:46   Lost ball turnover on Darius Days  
17:25   Maik Kotsar missed jump shot, blocked by Emmitt Williams  
17:23   Offensive rebound by Keyshawn Bryant  
17:17   Jermaine Couisnard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:15   Offensive rebound by Alanzo Frink  
17:11 +2 Keyshawn Bryant made jump shot 49-43
16:52   Trendon Watford missed jump shot, blocked by Alanzo Frink  
16:50   Defensive rebound by Alanzo Frink  
16:43 +2 Keyshawn Bryant made dunk 49-45
16:18   Trendon Watford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:16   Defensive rebound by Keyshawn Bryant  
16:06   Alanzo Frink missed jump shot  
16:04   Defensive rebound by Trendon Watford  
15:53 +3 Aundre Hyatt made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trendon Watford 52-45
15:39   Shooting foul on Marlon Taylor  
15:39   Commercial timeout called  
15:39   Alanzo Frink missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:39 +1 Alanzo Frink made 2nd of 2 free throws 52-46
15:24 +3 Charles Manning Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Skylar Mays 55-46
15:13   Jermaine Couisnard missed jump shot  
15:11   Defensive rebound by Skylar Mays  
15:08   Charles Manning Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:06   Offensive rebound by Charles Manning Jr.  
15:02 +2 Darius Days made layup, assist by Charles Manning Jr. 57-46
15:02   30-second timeout called  
15:02   Commercial timeout called  
14:40   AJ Lawson missed layup  
14:38   Offensive rebound by Maik Kotsar  
14:35   Lost ball turnover on Maik Kotsar, stolen by Darius Days  
14:35   Skylar Mays missed layup, blocked by Jermaine Couisnard  
14:33   Offensive rebound by LSU  
14:33 +3 Javonte Smart made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Skylar Mays 60-46
14:18 +3 Jermaine Couisnard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Wildens Leveque 60-49
13:48   Javonte Smart missed layup  
13:46   Defensive rebound by Keyshawn Bryant  
13:36   Jermaine Couisnard missed layup  
13:36   Offensive rebound by Jermaine Couisnard  
13:36   Lost ball turnover on Jermaine Couisnard, stolen by Darius Days  
13:27   Official timeout called  
13:18   Emmitt Williams missed layup  
13:16   Defensive rebound by Wildens Leveque  
13:02   Bad pass turnover on AJ Lawson, stolen by Charles Manning Jr.  
12:48 +2 Javonte Smart made layup, assist by Charles Manning Jr. 62-49
12:39   AJ Lawson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:37   Defensive rebound by Skylar Mays  
12:22 +3 Javonte Smart made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Skylar Mays 65-49
11:58   Keyshawn Bryant missed layup  
11:56   Offensive rebound by Wildens Leveque  
11:52 +2 Wildens Leveque made dunk 65-51
11:41   Offensive foul on Skylar Mays  
11:41   Turnover on Skylar Mays  
11:41   Commercial timeout called  
11:15