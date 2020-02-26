TXTECH
OKLA

No Text

Doolittle's 19 points lead Oklahoma past No. 22 Texas Tech

  • AP
  • Feb 26, 2020

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) Oklahoma provided a much-needed boost to its NCAA Tournament resume with a 65-51 win over No. 22 Texas Tech on Tuesday night at Chesapeake Energy Arena.

Kristian Doolittle scored 19 points and Brady Manek added 15 as the Sooners (17-11, 7-8 Big 12) snapped a three-game losing streak.

''Guys understand where we stand,'' Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger said. ''There are 30 or 40 teams that are in the same position as we are right now.''

Doolittle wore a mask after suffering a broken nose Saturday against Oklahoma State. It did little to slow him down as he made 9 of 15 shots and added seven rebounds.

Texas Tech guard Jahmi'us Ramsey, who entered the game averaging a team-leading 16.3 points, was scoreless and missed all eight shots.

''They stayed with him possession after possession and didn't want to give him anything easy that could get him started,'' Kruger said.

Kevin McCullar led the Red Raiders (18-10, 9-6) with 13 points.

Texas Tech was coming off a 30-point win at Iowa State and had won five of six, but the Sooners held the Red Raiders to a season-low 51.

''We played like a frustrated basketball team tonight,'' Tech coach Chris Beard said. ''When our shots were not going in early, I felt like we began to press. There are lot of ways to win basketball games when you don't shoot well, but we didn't do well creating other opportunities.''

The Sooners opened a 14-4 lead in the opening five minutes. Jalen Hill scored five straight points, and Oklahoma's advantage grew to 21-6 just past the midway point of the opening 20 minutes. The Sooners led 32-22 at the break.

''I thought we came out attacking,'' Kruger said. ''The guys moved the ball, shared the ball - especially through the first half.''

Oklahoma built its cushion to 18 in the second half. Tech scrambled and cut the lead to 10, at 54-44, on McCullar's driving layup with 3:39 to play. But the Red Raiders got no closer.

HOME AWAY FROM HOME

The Texas Tech-Oklahoma game was the first Big 12 regular-season contest played in a NBA arena since the conference began play in 1996. It also was the Sooners' first Big 12 home game played away from the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, about 22 miles from downtown Oklahoma City. The Sooners are 16-6 all-time at Chesapeake Energy Arena.

Tuesday's game was the second between Oklahoma and Texas Tech to be played in Oklahoma City. The teams met in 1944 in the All-College Tournament - once one of the nation's top holiday hoop events - with Oklahoma winning 61-31.

The Sooners are 2-0 at Chesapeake this season and improved to 7-1 there under Kruger.

BIG PICTURE

Texas Tech: The loss isn't too bad. It's a road loss against an NCAA Tournament-caliber team. But the way the Red Raiders lost could be a concern.

Oklahoma: The Sooners bounced back from a disappointing loss at Oklahoma State in dramatic fashion. Two of the three losses during the skid were to then-No. 3 Kansas and then-No. 1 Baylor.

STAT LINE

Oklahoma junior Kur Kuath rejected a career-high five shots, and Oklahoma totaled a season-best 10 blocks.

UP NEXT

Texas Tech: Hosts Texas on Saturday.

Oklahoma: Visits No. 20 West Virginia on Saturday.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
TXTECH Red Raiders 22
OKLA Sooners 32

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Texas Tech  
19:49   Offensive foul on Jahmi'us Ramsey  
19:49   Turnover on Jahmi'us Ramsey  
19:31 +3 Austin Reaves made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamal Bieniemy 0-3
19:17   Bad pass turnover on Kyler Edwards  
19:12   Austin Reaves missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:10   Defensive rebound by Kevin McCullar  
18:51 +2 Kevin McCullar made jump shot 2-3
18:22 +2 Kristian Doolittle made jump shot 2-5
18:08   Bad pass turnover on Davide Moretti, stolen by Jamal Bieniemy  
17:58   Bad pass turnover on Jamal Bieniemy, stolen by Kyler Edwards  
17:52   Davide Moretti missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:50   Defensive rebound by Brady Manek  
17:46   Kristian Doolittle missed jump shot  
17:46   Offensive rebound by Kristian Doolittle  
17:46   De'Vion Harmon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:44   Defensive rebound by Kevin McCullar  
17:27   Kyler Edwards missed layup  
17:25   Offensive rebound by Kyler Edwards  
17:20   Kevin McCullar missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:18   Defensive rebound by Jamal Bieniemy  
17:08   Kristian Doolittle missed jump shot  
17:06   Offensive rebound by Oklahoma  
17:06   Personal foul on TJ Holyfield  
17:02   Brady Manek missed jump shot  
17:00   Defensive rebound by Terrence Shannon Jr.  
16:38   Traveling violation turnover on Chris Clarke  
16:19 +2 Brady Manek made jump shot 2-7
15:45   Terrence Shannon Jr. missed jump shot, blocked by Austin Reaves  
15:43   Defensive rebound by Austin Reaves  
15:27 +2 Brady Manek made layup 2-9
15:28   30-second timeout called  
15:28   Commercial timeout called  
15:18   Davide Moretti missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:16   Defensive rebound by Austin Reaves  
15:05 +2 Kristian Doolittle made dunk, assist by Austin Reaves 2-11
14:35 +2 Kyler Edwards made layup 4-11
14:15   Traveling violation turnover on Jamal Bieniemy  
14:04   Kevin McCullar missed layup, blocked by Brady Manek  
14:02   Defensive rebound by Jamal Bieniemy  
13:48 +2 Brady Manek made jump shot 4-13
13:48   Shooting foul on Jahmi'us Ramsey  
13:48 +1 Brady Manek made free throw 4-14
13:41   Personal foul on De'Vion Harmon  
13:35   Personal foul on Austin Reaves  
13:23   Kyler Edwards missed jump shot  
13:21   Offensive rebound by Avery Benson  
13:13   TJ Holyfield missed jump shot  
13:11   Defensive rebound by Alondes Williams  
13:00   Bad pass turnover on Alondes Williams, stolen by Avery Benson  
12:34   Personal foul on Jamal Bieniemy  
12:20 +2 TJ Holyfield made layup 6-14
11:53 +2 Kur Kuath made layup, assist by Austin Reaves 6-16
11:39   TJ Holyfield missed jump shot  
11:37   Defensive rebound by Kur Kuath  
11:29   Austin Reaves missed jump shot  
11:27   Defensive rebound by Terrence Shannon Jr.  
11:08   TJ Holyfield missed layup, blocked by Kur Kuath  
11:06   Offensive rebound by Texas Tech  
11:06   Commercial timeout called  
11:04   Davide Moretti missed jump shot  
11:02   Defensive rebound by Kristian Doolittle  
10:53 +3 Jalen Hill made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Austin Reaves 6-19
10:39   Kyler Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:37   Offensive rebound by Terrence Shannon Jr.  
10:31   Kevin McCullar missed jump shot  
10:24   Defensive rebound by Kristian Doolittle  
10:18   Jamal Bieniemy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:16   Defensive rebound by Davide Moretti  
9:45   Jahmi'us Ramsey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:45   Offensive rebound by Texas Tech  
9:45   Shot clock violation turnover on Texas Tech  
9:26 +2 Jalen Hill made layup 6-21
9:01   Kevin McCullar missed jump shot, blocked by Kur Kuath  
8:59   Offensive rebound by Texas Tech  
8:55   Kyler Edwards missed layup  
8:53   Offensive rebound by Chris Clarke  
8:48 +2 Chris Clarke made dunk 8-21
8:44   Brady Manek missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:42   Defensive rebound by Jahmi'us Ramsey  
8:33   Shooting foul on Brady Manek  
8:33 +1 Chris Clarke made 1st of 2 free throws 9-21
8:33 +1 Chris Clarke made 2nd of 2 free throws 10-21
8:20   Brady Manek missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:18   Defensive rebound by Davide Moretti  
8:06   Bad pass turnover on Chris Clarke, stolen by Kristian Doolittle  
8:00   Lost ball turnover on Kristian Doolittle, stolen by Kevin McCullar  
7:50   Kevin McCullar missed layup  
7:48   Offensive rebound by Avery Benson  
7:48   Avery Benson missed layup  
7:48   Defensive rebound by Austin Reaves  
7:47   De'Vion Harmon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:45   Defensive rebound by Chris Clarke  
7:24   Kevin McCullar missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:22   Defensive rebound by Jalen Hill  
7:02 +2 Austin Reaves made jump shot 10-23
6:41 +2 Terrence Shannon Jr. made layup 12-23
6:22 +3 Austin Reaves made 3-pt. jump shot 12-26
6:01   Chris Clarke missed jump shot  
5:59   Offensive rebound by Chris Clarke  
5:48 +2 Terrence Shannon Jr. made jump shot 14-26
5:28   Austin Reaves missed jump shot  
5:27   Offensive rebound by Oklahoma  
5:27   Personal foul on Avery Benson  
5:27   Commercial timeout called  
5:12   De'Vion Harmon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:10   Defensive rebound by Chris Clarke  
4:51 +3 Davide Moretti made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Clarke 17-26
4:20 +3 Austin Reaves made 3-pt. jump shot 17-29
3:59 +2 Chris Clarke made jump shot 19-29
3:28   Brady Manek missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:26   Offensive rebound by Oklahoma  
3:26   Personal foul on Chris Clarke  
3:26   Commercial timeout called  
3:15 +3 Jamal Bieniemy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by De'Vion Harmon 19-32
2:44   Terrence Shannon Jr. missed layup, blocked by Kur Kuath  
2:42   Defensive rebound by Austin Reaves  
2:27   Personal foul on Terrence Shannon Jr.  
2:17   Kristian Doolittle missed jump shot  
2:15   Defensive rebound by Chris Clarke  
2:06   Chris Clarke missed layup  
2:04   Offensive rebound by Chris Clarke  
2:00   Personal foul on Kristian Doolittle  
1:52   Kyler Edwards missed jump shot  
1:50   Defensive rebound by Kur Kuath  
1:36   Bad pass turnover on Austin Reaves, stolen by Kevin McCullar  
1:20 +3 Kyler Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Davide Moretti 22-32
56.0   Kur Kuath missed jump shot  
54.0   Offensive rebound by Jamal Bieniemy  
45.0   Kristian Doolittle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
45.0   Offensive rebound by Oklahoma  
35.0   Defensive rebound by TJ Holyfield  
37.0   Jamal Bieniemy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
35.0   Defensive rebound by TJ Holyfield  
4.0   Kevin McCullar missed jump shot  
2.0   Offensive rebound by Texas Tech  
2.0   Shot clock violation turnover on Texas Tech  
2.0   Austin Reaves missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   Offensive rebound by Oklahoma  

2nd Half
TXTECH Red Raiders 29
OKLA Sooners 33

Time Team Play Score
19:53   Brady Manek missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:51   Defensive rebound by Jahmi'us Ramsey  
19:36   Jahmi'us Ramsey missed jump shot  
19:34   Defensive rebound by Kristian Doolittle  
19:25   Lost ball turnover on Austin Reaves, stolen by Jahmi'us Ramsey  
19:15 +2 Kevin McCullar made layup, assist by Jahmi'us Ramsey 24-32
18:57 +2 Brady Manek made dunk, assist by Kristian Doolittle 24-34
18:32   Personal foul on Brady Manek  
18:26   Jahmi'us Ramsey missed layup, blocked by Jamal Bieniemy  
18:24   Defensive rebound by Austin Reaves  
18:04   Lost ball turnover on Kristian Doolittle, stolen by Kevin McCullar  
17:58 +2 Chris Clarke made layup, assist by Kyler Edwards 26-34
17:41   Personal foul on Kevin McCullar  
17:28 +2 Kristian Doolittle made jump shot 26-36
17:09   Jahmi'us Ramsey missed layup  
17:07   Defensive rebound by Austin Reaves  
17:02 +2 Brady Manek made layup 26-38
16:40   Davide Moretti missed jump shot  
16:38   Defensive rebound by Brady Manek  
16:31 +2 Kristian Doolittle made jump shot 26-40
16:29   30-second timeout called  
16:18   Jahmi'us Ramsey missed layup  
16:16   Defensive rebound by Kristian Doolittle  
15:49   Brady Manek missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:47   Defensive rebound by Jahmi'us Ramsey  
15:21   Bad pass turnover on Davide Moretti, stolen by Jamal Bieniemy  
15:13   Brady Manek missed jump shot  
15:11   Offensive rebound by Brady Manek  
15:08 +2 Brady Manek made dunk 26-42
14:57   Personal foul on Austin Reaves  
14:57   Commercial timeout called  
14:48 +3 TJ Holyfield made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kevin McCullar 29-42
14:20   De'Vion Harmon missed layup, blocked by TJ Holyfield  
14:18   Defensive rebound by Terrence Shannon Jr.  
14:10   Terrence Shannon Jr. missed layup  
14:08   Defensive rebound by Jamal Bieniemy  
13:53   Personal foul on Clarence Nadolny  
13:42   Offensive foul on De'Vion Harmon  
13:42   Turnover on De'Vion Harmon  
13:29   Kevin McCullar missed layup  
13:27   Defensive rebound by Oklahoma  
13:27   Personal foul on Kevin McCullar  
12:57   Kristian Doolittle missed jump shot  
12:55   Offensive rebound by Oklahoma  
12:55   Shot clock violation turnover on Oklahoma  
12:30   TJ Holyfield missed layup, blocked by Kur Kuath  
12:28   Defensive rebound by Jamal Bieniemy  
12:23   Offensive foul on Jalen Hill  
12:23   Turnover on Jalen Hill  
12:08 +2 Kevin McCullar made layup 31-42
11:54   Offensive foul on Jamal Bieniemy  
11:54   Turnover on Jamal Bieniemy  
11:54   Commercial timeout called  
11:45   Kevin McCullar missed layup, blocked by Kur Kuath  
11:43   Offensive rebound by Kevin McCullar  
11:22   Lost ball turnover on Kevin McCullar, stolen by Jamal Bieniemy  
11:22   Lost ball turnover on Jamal Bieniemy, stolen by Kevin McCullar  
11:22   Andrei Savrasov missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:20   Defensive rebound by Jamal Bieniemy  
10:45 +2 Jamal Bieniemy made jump shot 31-44
10:33   Jahmi'us Ramsey missed layup  
10:32   Defensive rebound by Oklahoma  
10:32   Personal foul on Andrei Savrasov  
10:18   Offensive foul on Jalen Hill  
10:18   Turnover on Jalen Hill  
9:57   Jahmi'us Ramsey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:55   Defensive rebound by Brady Manek  
9:27   Austin Reaves missed jump shot  
9:26   Offensive rebound by Oklahoma  
9:26   Personal foul on TJ Holyfield  
9:22 +2 Kristian Doolittle made jump shot 31-46
9:09   Kevin McCullar missed layup, blocked by Kristian Doolittle  
9:07   Defensive rebound by Kristian Doolittle  
8:52   Brady Manek missed jump shot  
8:50   Defensive rebound by Jahmi'us Ramsey  
8:43   TJ Holyfield missed jump shot  
8:41   Defensive rebound by Brady Manek  
8:37 +2 Jamal Bieniemy made layup 31-48
8:24   Terrence Shannon Jr. missed jump shot  
8:22   Defensive rebound by Kur Kuath  
7:51   Commercial timeout called  
7:51   Jalen Hill missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:49   Offensive rebound by Oklahoma  
7:49   Shot clock violation turnover on Oklahoma  
7:47 +2 Chris Clarke made layup 33-48
7:47   Shooting foul on Kur Kuath  
7:47 +1 Chris Clarke made free throw 34-48
7:25   Jamal Bieniemy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:23   Offensive rebound by Brady Manek  
7:22   Personal foul on Clarence Nadolny  
7:19 +2 Kristian Doolittle made jump shot 34-50
7:05   Lost ball turnover on Chris Clarke, stolen by De'Vion Harmon  
6:57   Austin Reaves missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:56   Defensive rebound by Texas Tech  
6:49   Offensive foul on Kevin McCullar  
6:49   Turnover on Kevin McCullar  
6:35   Personal foul on Avery Benson  
6:35 +1 Jamal Bieniemy made 1st of 2 free throws 34-51
6:35 +1 Jamal Bieniemy made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-52
6:28 +2 Kyler Edwards made layup 36-52
6:28   Shooting foul on Jamal Bieniemy  
6:28 +1 Kyler Edwards made free throw 37-52
6:21   Lost ball turnover on Jamal Bieniemy, stolen by Avery Benson  
6:13 +2 Avery Benson made layup 39-52
5:50   Jumpball received by Texas Tech  
5:50   Lost ball turnover on Austin Reaves, stolen by Clarence Nadolny  
5:43 +2 Kevin McCullar made jump shot 41-52
5:31   Personal foul on Avery Benson  
5:31   Kristian Doolittle missed free throw  
5:31   Defensive rebound by Jahmi'us Ramsey  
4:55   Kyler Edwards missed layup, blocked by Austin Reaves  
4:55   Defensive rebound by Austin Reaves  
4:55   De'Vion Harmon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:53   Offensive rebound by Brady Manek  
4:47 +2 Brady Manek made layup 41-54
4:38 +3 Kevin McCullar made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Clarence Nadolny 44-54
4:24 +2 Kristian Doolittle made jump shot, assist by Austin Reaves 44-56
4:12   Jahmi'us Ramsey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:10   Defensive rebound by Jamal Bieniemy  
3:48   Personal foul on Kevin McCullar  
3:49   Commercial timeout called  
3:49   Brady Manek missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:49   Brady Manek missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:49   Defensive rebound by Kevin McCullar  
3:39