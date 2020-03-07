|
20:00
Jumpball received by Arkansas
19:44
Isaiah Joe missed 3-pt. jump shot
19:42
Defensive rebound by Savion Flagg
19:28
Bad pass turnover on Savion Flagg, stolen by Ethan Henderson
19:12
Jimmy Whitt Jr. missed jump shot
19:10
Defensive rebound by Savion Flagg
18:54
+3
|
Wendell Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Savion Flagg
|
0-3
|
18:30
Bad pass turnover on Adrio Bailey, stolen by Emanuel Miller
|
|
18:15
Emanuel Miller missed layup
|
|
18:13
Defensive rebound by Adrio Bailey
|
|
17:49
+2
|
Jimmy Whitt Jr. made jump shot
|
2-3
|
17:17
Lost ball turnover on Wendell Mitchell, stolen by Isaiah Joe
|
|
17:09
Shooting foul on Wendell Mitchell
|
|
17:09
+1
|
Ethan Henderson made 1st of 2 free throws
|
3-3
|
17:09
Ethan Henderson missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
17:09
Defensive rebound by Josh Nebo
|
|
16:44
Andre Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:42
Defensive rebound by Ethan Henderson
|
|
16:34
Mason Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:32
Defensive rebound by Josh Nebo
|
|
16:19
Lost ball turnover on Josh Nebo, stolen by Mason Jones
|
|
16:09
+2
|
Jimmy Whitt Jr. made jump shot
|
5-3
|
15:54
Emanuel Miller missed layup, blocked by Adrio Bailey
|
|
15:52
Offensive rebound by Texas A&M
|
|
15:52
Commercial timeout called
|
|
15:44
Bad pass turnover on Emanuel Miller, stolen by Mason Jones
|
|
15:36
Offensive foul on Jimmy Whitt Jr.
|
|
15:36
Turnover on Jimmy Whitt Jr.
|
|
15:23
+2
|
Josh Nebo made layup, assist by Jay Jay Chandler
|
5-5
|
14:58
Isaiah Joe missed jump shot
|
|
14:56
Defensive rebound by Texas A&M
|
|
14:39
+2
|
Josh Nebo made layup
|
5-7
|
Mason Jones missed jump shot
|
|
14:22
Offensive rebound by Adrio Bailey
|
|
14:15
Adrio Bailey missed dunk
|
|
14:13
Defensive rebound by Wendell Mitchell
|
|
14:06
Josh Nebo missed layup, blocked by Ethan Henderson
|
|
14:04
Offensive rebound by Texas A&M
|
|
14:00
Wendell Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:58
Offensive rebound by Texas A&M
|
|
13:58
Personal foul on Mason Jones
|
|
13:55
+2
|
Savion Flagg made jump shot, assist by Josh Nebo
|
5-9
|
13:34
+3
|
Mason Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Desi Sills
|
8-9
|
Bad pass turnover on Quenton Jackson, stolen by Adrio Bailey
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Jimmy Whitt Jr., stolen by Josh Nebo
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Josh Nebo
|
|
Personal foul on Josh Nebo
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Isaiah Joe
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Andre Gordon
|
|
Jalen Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
Defensive rebound by Savion Flagg
|
|
+3
|
Jay Jay Chandler made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Quenton Jackson
|
8-12
|
+3
|
Isaiah Joe made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Desi Sills
|
11-12
|
Bad pass turnover on Jonathan Aku
|
|
+3
|
Mason Jones made 3-pt. jump shot
|
14-12
|
Traveling violation turnover on Quenton Jackson
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
Desi Sills missed layup
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jonathan Aku
|
|
Quenton Jackson missed layup, blocked by Ethan Henderson
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jonathan Aku
|
|
Jonathan Aku missed layup
|
|
Offensive rebound by Quenton Jackson
|
|
+2
|
Quenton Jackson made layup
|
14-14
|
Isaiah Joe missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
Offensive rebound by Arkansas
|
|
Personal foul on Jonathan Aku
|
|
Desi Sills missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jonathan Aku
|
|
Emanuel Miller missed layup
|
|
Defensive rebound by Arkansas
|
|
Personal foul on Jay Jay Chandler
|
|
Personal foul on Jay Jay Chandler
|
|
+3
|
Mason Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Harris
|
17-14
|
Personal foul on Jalen Harris
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Savion Flagg
|
|
Isaiah Joe missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
Defensive rebound by Andre Gordon
|
|
Savion Flagg missed jump shot
|
|
Offensive rebound by Emanuel Miller
|
|
+2
|
Emanuel Miller made dunk
|
17-16
|
+2
|
Jimmy Whitt Jr. made jump shot, assist by Mason Jones
|
19-16
|
Andre Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
Offensive rebound by Texas A&M
|
|
Personal foul on Mason Jones
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
3-second violation turnover on Emanuel Miller
|
|
+3
|
Isaiah Joe made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Harris
|
22-16
|
+3
|
Wendell Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Savion Flagg
|
22-19
|
Shooting foul on Savion Flagg
|
|
+1
|
Desi Sills made 1st of 2 free throws
|
23-19
|
+1
|
Desi Sills made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
24-19
|
Emanuel Miller missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
Defensive rebound by Isaiah Joe
|
|
Shooting foul on Savion Flagg
|
|
+1
|
Isaiah Joe made 1st of 2 free throws
|
25-19
|
+1
|
Isaiah Joe made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
26-19
|
Personal foul on Isaiah Joe
|
|
Wendell Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
Defensive rebound by Adrio Bailey
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Desi Sills, stolen by Emanuel Miller
|
|
Shooting foul on Desi Sills
|
|
Emanuel Miller missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
+1
|
Emanuel Miller made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
26-20
|
Isaiah Joe missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
Defensive rebound by Emanuel Miller
|
|
Personal foul on Jalen Harris
|
|
+1
|
Quenton Jackson made 1st of 2 free throws
|
26-21
|
Quenton Jackson missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
Defensive rebound by Adrio Bailey
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Joe made jump shot, assist by Desi Sills
|
28-21
|
Zach Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
Offensive rebound by Emanuel Miller
|
|
Personal foul on Isaiah Joe
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
+1
|
Emanuel Miller made 1st of 2 free throws
|
28-22
|
+1
|
Emanuel Miller made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
28-23
|
Traveling violation turnover on Isaiah Joe
|
|
+2
|
Wendell Mitchell made layup
|
28-25
|
Desi Sills missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
Defensive rebound by Emanuel Miller
|
|
Josh Nebo missed layup
|
|
Offensive rebound by Emanuel Miller
|
|
Shooting foul on Adrio Bailey
|
|
+1
|
Emanuel Miller made 1st of 2 free throws
|
28-26
|
+1
|
Emanuel Miller made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
28-27
|
+2
|
Jalen Harris made layup
|
30-27
|
Wendell Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
Defensive rebound by Desi Sills
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Isaiah Joe, stolen by Quenton Jackson
|
|
+2
|
Quenton Jackson made layup
|
30-29
|
Isaiah Joe missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
Defensive rebound by Emanuel Miller
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
+2
|
Wendell Mitchell made layup
|
30-31
|
Lost ball turnover on Jalen Harris, stolen by Josh Nebo
|
|
Quenton Jackson missed layup
|
|
Offensive rebound by Josh Nebo
|
|
Josh Nebo missed dunk
|
|
Offensive rebound by Emanuel Miller
|
|
Emanuel Miller missed layup
|
|
Offensive rebound by Wendell Mitchell
|
|
Wendell Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
Offensive rebound by Josh Nebo
|
|
+2
|
Josh Nebo made dunk
|
30-33