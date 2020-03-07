ARK
Mitchell lifts Texas A&M over Arkansas 77-69

  • AP
  • Mar 07, 2020

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) Wendell Mitchell had a season-high 25 points, tying his career high, as Texas A&M got past Arkansas 77-69 on Saturday. Josh Nebo added 20 points for the Aggies. Nebo also had seven rebounds.

Quenton Jackson had 14 points for Texas A&M (16-14, 10-8 Southeastern Conference). Emanuel Miller added 10 rebounds.

Mason Jones had 30 points for the Razorbacks (19-12, 7-11). Isaiah Joe added 22 points. Jimmy Whitt Jr. had 10 points.

The Aggies evened the season series against the Razorbacks with the win. Arkansas defeated Texas A&M 69-59 on Jan. 4.

---

1st Half
ARK Razorbacks 30
TEXAM Aggies 33

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Arkansas  
19:44   Isaiah Joe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:42   Defensive rebound by Savion Flagg  
19:28   Bad pass turnover on Savion Flagg, stolen by Ethan Henderson  
19:12   Jimmy Whitt Jr. missed jump shot  
19:10   Defensive rebound by Savion Flagg  
18:54 +3 Wendell Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Savion Flagg 0-3
18:30   Bad pass turnover on Adrio Bailey, stolen by Emanuel Miller  
18:15   Emanuel Miller missed layup  
18:13   Defensive rebound by Adrio Bailey  
17:49 +2 Jimmy Whitt Jr. made jump shot 2-3
17:17   Lost ball turnover on Wendell Mitchell, stolen by Isaiah Joe  
17:09   Shooting foul on Wendell Mitchell  
17:09 +1 Ethan Henderson made 1st of 2 free throws 3-3
17:09   Ethan Henderson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
17:09   Defensive rebound by Josh Nebo  
16:44   Andre Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:42   Defensive rebound by Ethan Henderson  
16:34   Mason Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:32   Defensive rebound by Josh Nebo  
16:19   Lost ball turnover on Josh Nebo, stolen by Mason Jones  
16:09 +2 Jimmy Whitt Jr. made jump shot 5-3
15:54   Emanuel Miller missed layup, blocked by Adrio Bailey  
15:52   Offensive rebound by Texas A&M  
15:52   Commercial timeout called  
15:44   Bad pass turnover on Emanuel Miller, stolen by Mason Jones  
15:36   Offensive foul on Jimmy Whitt Jr.  
15:36   Turnover on Jimmy Whitt Jr.  
15:23 +2 Josh Nebo made layup, assist by Jay Jay Chandler 5-5
14:58   Isaiah Joe missed jump shot  
14:56   Defensive rebound by Texas A&M  
14:39 +2 Josh Nebo made layup 5-7
14:24   Mason Jones missed jump shot  
14:22   Offensive rebound by Adrio Bailey  
14:15   Adrio Bailey missed dunk  
14:13   Defensive rebound by Wendell Mitchell  
14:06   Josh Nebo missed layup, blocked by Ethan Henderson  
14:04   Offensive rebound by Texas A&M  
14:00   Wendell Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:58   Offensive rebound by Texas A&M  
13:58   Personal foul on Mason Jones  
13:55 +2 Savion Flagg made jump shot, assist by Josh Nebo 5-9
13:34 +3 Mason Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Desi Sills 8-9
13:12   Bad pass turnover on Quenton Jackson, stolen by Adrio Bailey  
13:03   Lost ball turnover on Jimmy Whitt Jr., stolen by Josh Nebo  
13:01   Out of bounds turnover on Josh Nebo  
12:54   Personal foul on Josh Nebo  
12:44   Traveling violation turnover on Isaiah Joe  
12:33   Bad pass turnover on Andre Gordon  
12:03   Jalen Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:01   Defensive rebound by Savion Flagg  
11:45 +3 Jay Jay Chandler made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Quenton Jackson 8-12
11:27 +3 Isaiah Joe made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Desi Sills 11-12
11:05   Bad pass turnover on Jonathan Aku  
10:57 +3 Mason Jones made 3-pt. jump shot 14-12
10:40   Traveling violation turnover on Quenton Jackson  
10:40   Commercial timeout called  
10:14   Desi Sills missed layup  
10:12   Defensive rebound by Jonathan Aku  
10:05   Quenton Jackson missed layup, blocked by Ethan Henderson  
10:03   Offensive rebound by Jonathan Aku  
9:54   Jonathan Aku missed layup  
9:52   Offensive rebound by Quenton Jackson  
9:48 +2 Quenton Jackson made layup 14-14
9:50   Isaiah Joe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:48   Offensive rebound by Arkansas  
9:48   Personal foul on Jonathan Aku  
9:27   Desi Sills missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:25   Defensive rebound by Jonathan Aku  
9:03   Emanuel Miller missed layup  
9:01   Defensive rebound by Arkansas  
8:56   Personal foul on Jay Jay Chandler  
8:52   Personal foul on Jay Jay Chandler  
8:42 +3 Mason Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Harris 17-14
8:23   Personal foul on Jalen Harris  
8:17   Bad pass turnover on Savion Flagg  
8:03   Isaiah Joe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:01   Defensive rebound by Andre Gordon  
7:46   Savion Flagg missed jump shot  
7:44   Offensive rebound by Emanuel Miller  
7:40 +2 Emanuel Miller made dunk 17-16
7:17 +2 Jimmy Whitt Jr. made jump shot, assist by Mason Jones 19-16
6:53   Andre Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:51   Offensive rebound by Texas A&M  
6:51   Personal foul on Mason Jones  
6:51   Commercial timeout called  
6:48   3-second violation turnover on Emanuel Miller  
6:36 +3 Isaiah Joe made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Harris 22-16
6:19 +3 Wendell Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Savion Flagg 22-19
5:46   Shooting foul on Savion Flagg  
5:46 +1 Desi Sills made 1st of 2 free throws 23-19
5:46 +1 Desi Sills made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-19
5:32   Emanuel Miller missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:30   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Joe  
5:18   Shooting foul on Savion Flagg  
5:18 +1 Isaiah Joe made 1st of 2 free throws 25-19
5:18 +1 Isaiah Joe made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-19
5:06   Personal foul on Isaiah Joe  
4:55   Wendell Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:53   Defensive rebound by Adrio Bailey  
4:49   Bad pass turnover on Desi Sills, stolen by Emanuel Miller  
4:48   Shooting foul on Desi Sills  
4:48   Emanuel Miller missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:48 +1 Emanuel Miller made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-20
4:20   Isaiah Joe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:18   Defensive rebound by Emanuel Miller  
4:02   Personal foul on Jalen Harris  
4:02 +1 Quenton Jackson made 1st of 2 free throws 26-21
4:02   Quenton Jackson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:02   Defensive rebound by Adrio Bailey  
3:37 +2 Isaiah Joe made jump shot, assist by Desi Sills 28-21
3:15   Zach Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:13   Offensive rebound by Emanuel Miller  
3:13   Personal foul on Isaiah Joe  
3:13   Commercial timeout called  
3:13 +1 Emanuel Miller made 1st of 2 free throws 28-22
3:13 +1 Emanuel Miller made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-23
2:47   Traveling violation turnover on Isaiah Joe  
2:35 +2 Wendell Mitchell made layup 28-25
2:12   Desi Sills missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:10   Defensive rebound by Emanuel Miller  
1:56   Josh Nebo missed layup  
1:54   Offensive rebound by Emanuel Miller  
1:54   Shooting foul on Adrio Bailey  
1:54 +1 Emanuel Miller made 1st of 2 free throws 28-26
1:54 +1 Emanuel Miller made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-27
1:39 +2 Jalen Harris made layup 30-27
1:23   Wendell Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:21   Defensive rebound by Desi Sills  
1:13   Bad pass turnover on Isaiah Joe, stolen by Quenton Jackson  
1:06 +2 Quenton Jackson made layup 30-29
54.0   Isaiah Joe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
52.0   Defensive rebound by Emanuel Miller  
47.0   30-second timeout called  
38.0 +2 Wendell Mitchell made layup 30-31
16.0   Lost ball turnover on Jalen Harris, stolen by Josh Nebo  
8.0   Quenton Jackson missed layup  
6.0   Offensive rebound by Josh Nebo  
6.0   Josh Nebo missed dunk  
6.0   Offensive rebound by Emanuel Miller  
6.0   Emanuel Miller missed layup  
6.0   Offensive rebound by Wendell Mitchell  
6.0   Wendell Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4.0   Offensive rebound by Josh Nebo  
2.0 +2 Josh Nebo made dunk 30-33

2nd Half
ARK Razorbacks 39
TEXAM Aggies 44

Time Team Play Score
19:42   Josh Nebo missed layup, blocked by Ethan Henderson  
19:40   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Joe  
19:33   Personal foul on Wendell Mitchell  
19:26   Shooting foul on Emanuel Miller  
19:26   Mason Jones missed 1st of 2 free throws  
19:26 +1 Mason Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-33
19:06 +2 Josh Nebo made layup, assist by Wendell Mitchell 31-35
18:48   Offensive foul on Mason Jones  
18:48   Turnover on Mason Jones  
18:38   Shooting foul on Reggie Chaney  
18:38   Emanuel Miller missed 1st of 2 free throws  
18:38   Emanuel Miller missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
18:38   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Whitt Jr.  
18:24   Isaiah Joe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:22   Defensive rebound by Josh Nebo  
18:13   Personal foul on Desi Sills  
18:03   Out of bounds turnover on Josh Nebo  
17:52 +3 Mason Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jimmy Whitt Jr. 34-35
17:35 +3 Wendell Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot 34-38
17:15   Mason Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:13   Offensive rebound by Desi Sills  
17:10   Personal foul on Wendell Mitchell  
17:10 +1 Desi Sills made 1st of 2 free throws 35-38
17:10 +1 Desi Sills made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-38
16:55 +2 Josh Nebo made layup 36-40
16:22   Shot clock violation turnover on Arkansas  
16:21   Commercial timeout called  
16:05   Personal foul on Reggie Chaney  
16:01   Savion Flagg missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:59   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Whitt Jr.  
15:45 +2 Jimmy Whitt Jr. made jump shot 38-40
15:29 +2 Josh Nebo made dunk, assist by Andre Gordon 38-42
15:12   Isaiah Joe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:10   Defensive rebound by Jay Jay Chandler  
15:01   Emanuel Miller missed layup, blocked by Adrio Bailey  
14:59   Offensive rebound by Josh Nebo  
14:54   Shooting foul on Adrio Bailey  
14:54 +1 Josh Nebo made 1st of 2 free throws 38-43
14:54   Josh Nebo missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
14:54   Defensive rebound by Adrio Bailey  
14:31   Personal foul on Jay Jay Chandler  
14:15 +3 Mason Jones made 3-pt. jump shot 41-43
13:57 +3 Jay Jay Chandler made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Emanuel Miller 41-46
13:42   30-second timeout called  
13:42   Commercial timeout called  
13:27 +2 Mason Jones made layup 43-46
13:02   Offensive foul on Jay Jay Chandler  
13:02   Turnover on Jay Jay Chandler  
12:45   Jimmy Whitt Jr. missed jump shot  
12:43   Defensive rebound by Emanuel Miller  
12:27 +2 Wendell Mitchell made layup 43-48
12:09   Shooting foul on Emanuel Miller  
12:09 +1 Mason Jones made 1st of 2 free throws 44-48
12:09 +1 Mason Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-48
11:53 +3 Wendell Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Emanuel Miller 45-51
11:39   Jimmy Whitt Jr. missed layup  
11:37   Defensive rebound by Quenton Jackson  
11:29   Quenton Jackson missed layup, blocked by Adrio Bailey  
11:27   Offensive rebound by Texas A&M  
11:29   Commercial timeout called  
11:15 +2 Josh Nebo made hook shot, assist by Wendell Mitchell 45-53
10:53   Jimmy Whitt Jr. missed layup, blocked by Josh Nebo  
10:51   Offensive rebound by Jimmy Whitt Jr.  
10:42   Adrio Bailey missed layup, blocked by Josh Nebo  
10:40   Offensive rebound by Jimmy Whitt Jr.  
10:38 +2 Jimmy Whitt Jr. made layup 47-53
10:35   Personal foul on Jalen Harris  
10:24   Lost ball turnover on Josh Nebo, stolen by Jimmy Whitt Jr.  
10:13 +3 Mason Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Harris 50-53
9:56   Personal foul on Desi Sills  
9:56   Josh Nebo missed free throw  
9:56   Defensive rebound by Mason Jones  
9:55   Personal foul on Emanuel Miller  
9:55   Mason Jones missed free throw  
9:55   Defensive rebound by Savion Flagg  
9:37 +3 Wendell Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Savion Flagg 50-56
9:22   Offensive foul on Desi Sills  
9:22   Turnover on Desi Sills  
9:11   Shooting foul on Jimmy Whitt Jr.  
9:11   Quenton Jackson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:11 +1 Quenton Jackson made 2nd of 2 free throws 50-57
9:00   Lost ball turnover on Mason Jones  
8:54 +3 Savion Flagg made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Quenton Jackson 50-60
8:54   30-second timeout called  
8:35   Mason Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:33   Defensive rebound by Wendell Mitchell  
8:20   Josh Nebo missed dunk, blocked by Ethan Henderson  
8:20   Defensive rebound by Ethan Henderson  
8:20   Jumpball received by Arkansas  
8:01 +3 Isaiah Joe made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ethan Henderson 53-60
7:38   Quenton Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:36   Defensive rebound by Ethan Henderson  
7:27   Personal foul on Andre Gordon  
7:27   Commercial timeout called  
7:27   Mason Jones missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:27 +1 Mason Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 54-60
7:09   Personal foul on Ethan Henderson  
7:09 +1 Josh Nebo made 1st of 2 free throws 54-61
7:09   Josh Nebo missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:09   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Joe  
6:48   Jalen Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:46   Defensive rebound by Texas A&M  
6:28   Shooting foul on Ethan Henderson  
6:28 +1 Quenton Jackson made 1st of 2 free throws 54-62
6:28 +1 Quenton Jackson made 2nd of 2 free throws 54-63
6:06   Offensive foul on Mason Jones  
6:06   Turnover on Mason Jones  
5:47   Shooting foul on Ethan Henderson  
5:47   Josh Nebo missed 1st of 2 free throws  
