20:00
(Lancers gains possession)
20:00
+2
Leslie Nkereuwem makes two point layup
2-0
19:21
Justin Hill personal foul
|
19:01
+2
Isaiah Mucius makes two point layup (Ian DuBose assists)
2-2
18:53
Jesper Granlund misses two point layup
|
Ismael Massoud defensive rebound
|
Jesper Granlund shooting foul (Ian DuBose draws the foul)
|
18:33
+1
Ian DuBose makes regular free throw 1 of 2
2-3
18:33
+1
Ian DuBose makes regular free throw 2 of 2
2-4
18:18
Justin Hill turnover (out of bounds)
|
17:59
Leslie Nkereuwem shooting foul (Ismael Massoud draws the foul)
|
17:59
+1
Ismael Massoud makes regular free throw 1 of 3
2-5
17:59
+1
Ismael Massoud makes regular free throw 2 of 3
2-6
17:59
+1
Ismael Massoud makes regular free throw 3 of 3
2-7
17:43
Juan Munoz misses three point jump shot
|
17:41
Daivien Williamson defensive rebound
|
17:22
Daivien Williamson misses two point jump shot
|
17:20
Juan Munoz defensive rebound
|
17:14
Jalen Johnson blocks Juan Munoz's two point layup
|
17:12
Daivien Williamson defensive rebound
|
17:06
Jalen Johnson misses three point jump shot
|
17:04
Juan Munoz defensive rebound
|
16:56
Justin Hill misses two point layup
|
16:54
Daivien Williamson defensive rebound
|
16:33
Isaiah Mucius turnover (lost ball) (Justin Hill steals)
|
16:18
+3
Christian Wilson makes three point jump shot (Justin Hill assists)
5-7
16:18
Jalen Johnson shooting foul (Christian Wilson draws the foul)
|
16:18
Christian Wilson misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
16:18
Isaiah Mucius defensive rebound
|
15:58
Isaiah Mucius turnover (traveling)
|
15:58
TV timeout
|
15:44
Zac Watson turnover (bad pass) (Daivien Williamson steals)
|
15:25
Isaiah Mucius misses three point jump shot
|
15:23
Nate Lliteras defensive rebound
|
15:12
Juan Munoz misses two point pullup jump shot
|
15:10
Jalen Johnson defensive rebound
|
15:10
Zac Watson personal foul (Jalen Johnson draws the foul)
|
14:46
+2
Jahcobi Neath makes two point driving layup
5-9
14:27
|
Jalen Johnson shooting foul (Juan Munoz draws the foul)
|
14:27
+1
Juan Munoz makes regular free throw 1 of 2
6-9
14:27
+1
Juan Munoz makes regular free throw 2 of 2
7-9
14:10
+2
Tariq Ingraham makes two point layup (Ian DuBose assists)
7-11
14:10
Zac Watson shooting foul (Tariq Ingraham draws the foul)
|
14:10
+1
Tariq Ingraham makes regular free throw 1 of 1
7-12
13:51
Justin Hill misses three point jump shot
|
13:46
Demon Deacons defensive rebound
|
13:32
Tariq Ingraham misses two point hook shot
|
13:30
Justin Hill defensive rebound
|
13:27
Jermaine Drewey turnover (traveling)
|
13:16
+2
Jahcobi Neath makes two point layup (Jonah Antonio assists)
7-14
12:57
Leslie Nkereuwem misses two point jump shot
|
12:55
Jahcobi Neath defensive rebound
|
12:37
Ian DuBose misses three point step back jump shot
|
12:35
Leslie Nkereuwem defensive rebound
|
12:34
Tariq Ingraham personal foul (Leslie Nkereuwem draws the foul)
|
12:04
Nate Lliteras misses three point jump shot
|
11:54
Daivien Williamson turnover (bad pass) (Leslie Nkereuwem steals)
|
11:32
+3
Juan Munoz makes three point jump shot (Justin Hill assists)
10-14
11:09
Nate Lliteras shooting foul (Daivien Williamson draws the foul)
|
11:09
Daivien Williamson misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
11:09
Daivien Williamson misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
11:09
Leslie Nkereuwem defensive rebound
|
10:48
+2
Justin Hill makes two point layup
12-16
10:26
+2
Isaiah Mucius makes two point turnaround jump shot
12-18
10:13
Juan Munoz turnover (traveling)
|
9:44
Jahcobi Neath misses two point driving layup
|
9:42
Nate Lliteras defensive rebound
|
9:35
Ismael Massoud personal foul (Leslie Nkereuwem draws the foul)
|
9:35
Ian DuBose personal foul (Leslie Nkereuwem draws the foul)
|
9:34
Jesper Granlund turnover (bad pass) (Ismael Massoud steals)
|
9:30
+2
Jahcobi Neath makes two point dunk
12-20
9:10
Jesper Granlund turnover (bad pass) (Daivien Williamson steals)
|
9:01
Ismael Massoud misses three point jump shot
|
8:59
Juan Munoz defensive rebound
|
8:48
+3
Bennett Mohn makes three point jump shot (Christian Wilson assists)
15-20
8:14
+2
Ismael Massoud makes two point driving layup
15-22
7:54
+2
Leslie Nkereuwem makes two point driving layup
17-22
7:35
+3
Ismael Massoud makes three point jump shot (Ian DuBose assists)
17-25
7:13
+2
Leslie Nkereuwem makes two point driving layup
19-25
6:57
Ismael Massoud misses three point jump shot
|
6:55
Bennett Mohn defensive rebound
|
6:41
Ismael Massoud personal foul (Christian Wilson draws the foul)
|
6:41
TV timeout
|
6:41
Lancers turnover (5-second violation)
|
6:22
+2
Isaiah Wilkins makes two point fadeaway jump shot
19-27
6:02
Tariq Ingraham shooting foul (Jermaine Drewey draws the foul)
|
6:02
+1
Jermaine Drewey makes regular free throw 1 of 2
20-27
6:02
Jermaine Drewey misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
6:02
Isaiah Mucius defensive rebound
|
6:01
Ilija Stefanovic personal foul (Isaiah Mucius draws the foul)
|
6:01
Isaiah Mucius misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
6:01
Christian Wilson defensive rebound
|
5:39
+2
Christian Wilson makes two point layup
22-27
5:23
Jonah Antonio misses three point jump shot
|
5:21
Juan Munoz defensive rebound
|
5:10
Jermaine Drewey offensive foul (Isaiah Mucius draws the foul)
|
5:10
Jermaine Drewey turnover
|
4:50
Isaiah Mucius turnover (bad pass)
|
4:36
Isaiah Mucius personal foul (Ilija Stefanovic draws the foul)
|
4:36
+1
Ilija Stefanovic makes regular free throw 1 of 2
23-27
4:36
+1
Ilija Stefanovic makes regular free throw 2 of 2
24-27
4:12
Daivien Williamson turnover (lost ball) (Justin Hill steals)
|
4:12
Daivien Williamson personal foul (Justin Hill draws the foul)
|
4:12
+1
Justin Hill makes regular free throw 1 of 2
25-27
4:12
Justin Hill misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
4:12
Isaiah Wilkins defensive rebound
|
3:47
Jahcobi Neath turnover (bad pass) (Justin Hill steals)
|
3:40
+2
Justin Hill makes two point layup
27-27
3:29
+2
Jahcobi Neath makes two point driving layup
27-29
3:01
Jermaine Drewey offensive foul (Isaiah Mucius draws the foul)
|
3:01
Jermaine Drewey turnover
|
3:01
TV timeout
|
2:37
+3
Jonah Antonio makes three point jump shot (Ian DuBose assists)
27-32
2:22
Juan Munoz misses three point jump shot
|
2:20
Ian DuBose defensive rebound
|
2:05
Daivien Williamson misses three point jump shot
|
2:03
Nate Lliteras defensive rebound
|
1:56
Nate Lliteras misses three point jump shot
|
1:54
Leslie Nkereuwem offensive rebound
|
1:43
+2
Juan Munoz makes two point floating jump shot
29-32
1:31
Justin Hill personal foul (Jahcobi Neath draws the foul)
|
1:31
+1
Jahcobi Neath makes regular free throw 1 of 2
29-33
1:31
+1
Jahcobi Neath makes regular free throw 2 of 2
29-34
1:17
Daivien Williamson personal foul (Jermaine Drewey draws the foul)
|
1:17
+1
Jermaine Drewey makes regular free throw 1 of 2
30-34
1:17
+1
Jermaine Drewey makes regular free throw 2 of 2
31-34
0:58
Isaiah Mucius misses three point jump shot
|
0:56
Juan Munoz defensive rebound
|
0:36
Juan Munoz turnover (traveling)
|
0:23
Isaiah Mucius misses two point layup
|
0:21
Jermaine Drewey defensive rebound
|
0:03
+3
Bennett Mohn makes three point jump shot (Juan Munoz assists)
34-34
0:00
End of period
