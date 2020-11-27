UCIRV
SDGST
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|
|Brad Greene vs. Aguek Arop (Aztecs gains possession)
|19:37
|
|Matt Mitchell misses three point jump shot
|19:35
|
|Brad Greene defensive rebound
|19:26
|
|+2
|JC Butler makes two point jump shot (Brad Greene assists)
|2-0
|19:06
|
|Jordan Schakel misses two point jump shot
|19:04
|
|Jeron Artest defensive rebound
|18:44
|
|Collin Welp misses two point jump shot
|18:42
|
|Matt Mitchell defensive rebound
|18:25
|
|JC Butler personal foul
|18:05
|
|+2
|Trey Pulliam makes two point jump shot
|2-2
|17:48
|
|+2
|Brad Greene makes two point layup (JC Butler assists)
|4-2
|17:24
|
|+2
|Matt Mitchell makes two point jump shot
|4-4
|16:45
|
|Jeron Artest misses three point jump shot
|16:43
|
|Collin Welp offensive rebound
|16:35
|
|+2
|Collin Welp makes two point layup
|6-4
|16:21
|
|+3
|Jordan Schakel makes three point jump shot (Aguek Arop assists)
|6-7
|16:14
|
|Isaiah Lee turnover (bad pass) (Nathan Mensah steals)
|16:10
|
|Jordan Schakel misses three point jump shot
|16:08
|
|Nathan Mensah offensive rebound
|16:05
|
|Jeron Artest personal foul
|15:59
|
|Brad Greene blocks Keshad Johnson's two point layup
|15:57
|
|Isaiah Lee defensive rebound
|15:46
|
|JC Butler turnover (lost ball) (Matt Mitchell steals)
|15:46
|
|TV timeout
|15:41
|
|Adam Seiko offensive foul
|15:41
|
|Adam Seiko turnover
|15:12
|
|Anteaters turnover (shot clock violation)
|15:04
|
|Jordan Schakel misses three point jump shot
|15:02
|
|Isaiah Lee defensive rebound
|14:45
|
|Isaiah Lee turnover (traveling)
|14:35
|
|Terrell Gomez turnover (out of bounds)
|14:14
|
|Adam Seiko personal foul
|14:13
|
|+2
|Dawson Baker makes two point jump shot (Andre Henry assists)
|8-7
|14:01
|
|Trey Pulliam misses two point layup
|13:59
|
|Emmanuel Tshimanga defensive rebound
|13:45
|
|Emmanuel Tshimanga turnover (lost ball) (Terrell Gomez steals)
|13:37
|
|Joshua Tomaic misses three point jump shot
|13:35
|
|Austin Johnson defensive rebound
|13:22
|
|+2
|Dawson Baker makes two point jump shot
|10-7
|13:00
|
|Keshad Johnson misses three point jump shot
|12:58
|
|Andre Henry defensive rebound
|12:38
|
|Matt Mitchell personal foul (Emmanuel Tshimanga draws the foul)
|12:33
|
|Dawson Baker misses three point jump shot
|12:31
|
|Aguek Arop defensive rebound
|12:21
|
|+3
|Terrell Gomez makes three point jump shot (Trey Pulliam assists)
|10-10
|12:05
|
|DJ Davis misses three point jump shot
|12:03
|
|Aguek Arop defensive rebound
|11:51
|
|Austin Johnson blocks Aguek Arop's two point layup
|11:49
|
|Emmanuel Tshimanga defensive rebound
|11:49
|
|TV timeout
|11:39
|
|+3
|Collin Welp makes three point jump shot (Brad Greene assists)
|13-10
|11:08
|
|Brad Greene blocks Aguek Arop's two point layup
|11:06
|
|Nathan Mensah offensive rebound
|10:55
|
|+2
|Nathan Mensah makes two point layup
|13-12
|10:29
|
|Dawson Baker misses three point jump shot
|10:27
|
|Trey Pulliam defensive rebound
|10:22
|
|Collin Welp shooting foul (Aguek Arop draws the foul)
|10:22
|
|+1
|Aguek Arop makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|13-13
|10:22
|
|Aguek Arop misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|10:22
|
|Brad Greene defensive rebound
|10:13
|
|Brad Greene misses two point jump shot
|10:11
|
|9:38
|
|9:19
|
|9:15
|
|Brad Greene offensive rebound
|9:08
|
|JC Butler turnover (bad pass) (Aguek Arop steals)
|8:57
|
|Jordan Schakel turnover (bad pass)
|8:40
|
|Ofure Ujadughele turnover (bad pass) (Joshua Tomaic steals)
|8:27
|
|+3
|Lamont Butler makes three point jump shot (Joshua Tomaic assists)
|16-16
|7:58
|
|+2
|Brad Greene makes two point hook shot
|18-16
|7:58
|
|Joshua Tomaic shooting foul (Brad Greene draws the foul)
|7:58
|
|+1
|Brad Greene makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|19-16
|7:41
|
|+2
|Joshua Tomaic makes two point layup (Aguek Arop assists)
|19-18
|7:20
|
|+2
|Collin Welp makes two point jump shot
|21-18
|7:01
|
|+3
|Joshua Tomaic makes three point jump shot (Jordan Schakel assists)
|6:49
|
|Brad Greene turnover
|6:36
|
|6:22
|
|Jeron Artest misses two point jump shot
|6:20
|
|Joshua Tomaic defensive rebound
|6:10
|
|Keshad Johnson misses two point layup
|6:08
|
|Collin Welp defensive rebound
|6:01
|
|Collin Welp turnover (traveling)
|5:53
|
|Austin Johnson blocks Lamont Butler's two point layup
|5:51
|
|Aztecs offensive rebound
|5:47
|
|Matt Mitchell misses two point jump shot
|5:45
|
|Aztecs offensive rebound
|5:34
|
|Matt Mitchell misses three point jump shot
|5:32
|
|Andre Henry defensive rebound
|5:24
|
|+2
|Andre Henry makes two point layup
|23-21
|5:11
|
|Andre Henry shooting foul (Keshad Johnson draws the foul)
|5:11
|
|Keshad Johnson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|5:11
|
|+1
|Keshad Johnson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|23-22
|5:03
|
|Austin Johnson offensive foul
|5:03
|
|Austin Johnson turnover
|4:49
|
|Jordan Schakel misses three point jump shot
|4:47
|
|Anteaters defensive rebound
|4:30
|
|Austin Johnson misses two point jump shot
|4:28
|
|Jordan Schakel defensive rebound
|4:23
|
|Isaiah Lee shooting foul (Nathan Mensah draws the foul)
|4:23
|
|Nathan Mensah misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|4:23
|
|+1
|Nathan Mensah makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|23-23
|4:23
|
|4:00
|
|+2
|JC Butler makes two point layup (Collin Welp assists)
|25-23
|3:37
|
|+3
|Trey Pulliam makes three point jump shot
|25-26
|3:14
|
|Jump ball. JC Butler vs. Jordan Schakel (Aztecs gains possession)
|3:14
|
|JC Butler turnover (lost ball) (Jordan Schakel steals)
|3:14
|
|TV timeout
|2:55
|
|+2
|Trey Pulliam makes two point layup
|25-28
|2:31
|
|Isaiah Lee misses three point jump shot
|2:29
|
|Jeron Artest offensive rebound
|2:23
|
|JC Butler turnover (bad pass)
|2:03
|
|+3
|Matt Mitchell makes three point jump shot (Nathan Mensah assists)
|25-31
|1:40
|
|Dawson Baker turnover (lost ball)
|1:24
|
|Austin Johnson shooting foul (Aguek Arop draws the foul)
|1:24
|
|+1
|Aguek Arop makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|25-32
|1:24
|
|Aguek Arop misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|1:24
|
|DJ Davis defensive rebound
|1:07
|
|Dawson Baker misses three point jump shot
|1:04
|
|Anteaters offensive rebound
|1:04
|
|Nathan Mensah personal foul (Brad Greene draws the foul)
|1:04
|
|Brad Greene misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|1:04
|
|Matt Mitchell defensive rebound
|0:57
|
|Terrell Gomez misses three point jump shot
|0:55
|
|DJ Davis defensive rebound
|0:43
|
|Brad Greene turnover (lost ball) (Matt Mitchell steals)
|0:39
|
|DJ Davis personal foul (Trey Pulliam draws the foul)
|0:39
|
|Trey Pulliam misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|0:39
|
|Matt Mitchell offensive rebound
|0:38
|
|Jeron Artest personal foul (Matt Mitchell draws the foul)
|0:38
|
|+1
|Matt Mitchell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|25-33
|0:38
|
|+1
|Matt Mitchell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|25-34
|0:20
|
|DJ Davis misses three point jump shot
|0:18
|
|DJ Davis offensive rebound
|0:03
|
|Dawson Baker misses three point jump shot
|0:01
|
|0:00
|
|End of period
|19:45
|
|Brad Greene misses two point jump shot
|19:43
|
|Nathan Mensah defensive rebound
|19:27
|
|Nathan Mensah misses two point jump shot
|19:25
|
|Brad Greene defensive rebound
|19:05
|
|Isaiah Lee misses three point jump shot
|19:03
|
|Aguek Arop defensive rebound
|18:47
|
|Trey Pulliam misses three point jump shot
|18:45
|
|Jeron Artest defensive rebound
|18:30
|
|Aguek Arop personal foul (Collin Welp draws the foul)
|18:30
|
|+1
|Collin Welp makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|26-34
|18:30
|
|Collin Welp misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|18:30
|
|Jordan Schakel defensive rebound
|18:13
|
|+2
|Nathan Mensah makes two point jump shot
|26-36
|17:57
|
|Aguek Arop personal foul
|17:41
|
|Isaiah Lee turnover (bad pass)
|17:29
|
|+2
|Nathan Mensah makes two point layup (Matt Mitchell assists)
|26-38
|17:29
|
|Collin Welp shooting foul (Nathan Mensah draws the foul)
|17:29
|
|Nathan Mensah misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|17:29
|
|Aguek Arop offensive rebound
|17:18
|
|Aguek Arop misses two point layup
|17:16
|
|Collin Welp defensive rebound
|17:16
|
|Isaiah Lee offensive foul
|17:16
|
|Isaiah Lee turnover
|17:05
|
|Aguek Arop offensive foul
|17:05
|
|Aguek Arop turnover
|16:55
|
|+2
|Brad Greene makes two point jump shot (JC Butler assists)
|28-38
|16:40
|
|Matt Mitchell misses three point jump shot
|16:38
|
|Brad Greene defensive rebound
|16:22
|
|Jeron Artest misses two point jump shot
|16:20
|
|Keshad Johnson defensive rebound
|16:03
|
|+3
|Keshad Johnson makes three point jump shot (Matt Mitchell assists)
|28-41
|15:38
|
|Jeron Artest turnover (bad pass)
|15:38
|
|TV timeout
|15:27
|
|Terrell Gomez misses three point jump shot
|15:25
|
|Keshad Johnson offensive rebound
|15:21
|
|+3
|Keshad Johnson makes three point jump shot (Joshua Tomaic assists)
|28-44
|15:05
|
|Lamont Butler personal foul
|15:00
|
|Adam Seiko shooting foul
|15:00
|
|DJ Davis misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|15:00
|
|+1
|DJ Davis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|29-44
|14:45
|
|+2
|Keshad Johnson makes two point alley-oop dunk (Terrell Gomez assists)
|29-46
|14:29
|
|DJ Davis turnover (bad pass) (Adam Seiko steals)
|14:26
|
|Austin Johnson shooting foul
|14:26
|
|Russell Turner technical foul
|14:26
|
|+1
|Terrell Gomez makes technical free throw 1 of 2
|29-47
|14:26
|
|+1
|Terrell Gomez makes technical free throw 2 of 2
|29-48
|14:26
|
|+1
|Keshad Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|29-49
|14:26
|
|+1
|Keshad Johnson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|29-50
|14:22
|
|Joshua Tomaic personal foul
|14:19
|
|Austin Johnson offensive foul
|14:19
|
|Austin Johnson turnover
|14:19
|
|Anteaters 30 second timeout
|14:19
|
|TV timeout
|14:08
|
|+3
|Keshad Johnson makes three point jump shot (Lamont Butler assists)
|29-53
|13:41
|
|+2
|Austin Johnson makes two point layup (Andre Henry assists)
|31-53
|13:29
|
|+3
|Adam Seiko makes three point jump shot (Joshua Tomaic assists)
|31-56
|13:22
|
|DJ Davis offensive foul
|13:22
|
|DJ Davis turnover
|13:17
|
|Adam Seiko misses three point jump shot
|13:15
|
|Collin Welp defensive rebound
|13:06
|
|+3
|DJ Davis makes three point jump shot (Dawson Baker assists)
|34-56
|12:52
|
|+2
|Lamont Butler makes two point layup
|34-58
|12:41
|
|DJ Davis turnover (lost ball) (Keshad Johnson steals)
|12:35
|
|Lamont Butler misses three point jump shot
|12:33
|
|Keshad Johnson offensive rebound
|12:25
|
|Terrell Gomez misses three point jump shot
|12:23
|
|Andre Henry defensive rebound
|12:12
|
|DJ Davis misses three point jump shot
|12:10
|
|Keshad Johnson defensive rebound
|12:05
|
|Joshua Tomaic turnover (traveling)
|11:53