UCIRV
SDGST

1st Half
UCIRV
Anteaters
25
SDGST
Aztecs
34

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Brad Greene vs. Aguek Arop (Aztecs gains possession)  
19:37   Matt Mitchell misses three point jump shot  
19:35   Brad Greene defensive rebound  
19:26 +2 JC Butler makes two point jump shot (Brad Greene assists) 2-0
19:06   Jordan Schakel misses two point jump shot  
19:04   Jeron Artest defensive rebound  
18:44   Collin Welp misses two point jump shot  
18:42   Matt Mitchell defensive rebound  
18:25   JC Butler personal foul  
18:05 +2 Trey Pulliam makes two point jump shot 2-2
17:48 +2 Brad Greene makes two point layup (JC Butler assists) 4-2
17:24 +2 Matt Mitchell makes two point jump shot 4-4
16:45   Jeron Artest misses three point jump shot  
16:43   Collin Welp offensive rebound  
16:35 +2 Collin Welp makes two point layup 6-4
16:21 +3 Jordan Schakel makes three point jump shot (Aguek Arop assists) 6-7
16:14   Isaiah Lee turnover (bad pass) (Nathan Mensah steals)  
16:10   Jordan Schakel misses three point jump shot  
16:08   Nathan Mensah offensive rebound  
16:05   Jeron Artest personal foul  
15:59   Brad Greene blocks Keshad Johnson's two point layup  
15:57   Isaiah Lee defensive rebound  
15:46   JC Butler turnover (lost ball) (Matt Mitchell steals)  
15:46   TV timeout  
15:41   Adam Seiko offensive foul  
15:41   Adam Seiko turnover  
15:12   Anteaters turnover (shot clock violation)  
15:04   Jordan Schakel misses three point jump shot  
15:02   Isaiah Lee defensive rebound  
14:45   Isaiah Lee turnover (traveling)  
14:35   Terrell Gomez turnover (out of bounds)  
14:14   Adam Seiko personal foul  
14:13 +2 Dawson Baker makes two point jump shot (Andre Henry assists) 8-7
14:01   Trey Pulliam misses two point layup  
13:59   Emmanuel Tshimanga defensive rebound  
13:45   Emmanuel Tshimanga turnover (lost ball) (Terrell Gomez steals)  
13:37   Joshua Tomaic misses three point jump shot  
13:35   Austin Johnson defensive rebound  
13:22 +2 Dawson Baker makes two point jump shot 10-7
13:00   Keshad Johnson misses three point jump shot  
12:58   Andre Henry defensive rebound  
12:38   Matt Mitchell personal foul (Emmanuel Tshimanga draws the foul)  
12:33   Dawson Baker misses three point jump shot  
12:31   Aguek Arop defensive rebound  
12:21 +3 Terrell Gomez makes three point jump shot (Trey Pulliam assists) 10-10
12:05   DJ Davis misses three point jump shot  
12:03   Aguek Arop defensive rebound  
11:51   Austin Johnson blocks Aguek Arop's two point layup  
11:49   Emmanuel Tshimanga defensive rebound  
11:49   TV timeout  
11:39 +3 Collin Welp makes three point jump shot (Brad Greene assists) 13-10
11:08   Brad Greene blocks Aguek Arop's two point layup  
11:06   Nathan Mensah offensive rebound  
10:55 +2 Nathan Mensah makes two point layup 13-12
10:29   Dawson Baker misses three point jump shot  
10:27   Trey Pulliam defensive rebound  
10:22   Collin Welp shooting foul (Aguek Arop draws the foul)  
10:22 +1 Aguek Arop makes regular free throw 1 of 2 13-13
10:22   Aguek Arop misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
10:22   Brad Greene defensive rebound  
10:13   Brad Greene misses two point jump shot  
10:11   Nathan Mensah personal foul  
9:38   Nathan Mensah misses two point jump shot  
9:19   Jordan Schakel personal foul  
9:15   Brad Greene offensive rebound  
9:08   JC Butler turnover (bad pass) (Aguek Arop steals)  
8:57   Jordan Schakel turnover (bad pass)  
8:40   Ofure Ujadughele turnover (bad pass) (Joshua Tomaic steals)  
8:27 +3 Lamont Butler makes three point jump shot (Joshua Tomaic assists) 16-16
7:58 +2 Brad Greene makes two point hook shot 18-16
7:58   Joshua Tomaic shooting foul (Brad Greene draws the foul)  
7:58 +1 Brad Greene makes regular free throw 1 of 1 19-16
7:41 +2 Joshua Tomaic makes two point layup (Aguek Arop assists) 19-18
7:20 +2 Collin Welp makes two point jump shot 21-18
7:01 +3 Joshua Tomaic makes three point jump shot (Jordan Schakel assists) 21-21
6:49   Brad Greene turnover  
6:36   Joshua Tomaic turnover (traveling)  
6:22   Jeron Artest misses two point jump shot  
6:20   Joshua Tomaic defensive rebound  
6:10   Keshad Johnson misses two point layup  
6:08   Collin Welp defensive rebound  
6:01   Collin Welp turnover (traveling)  
5:53   Austin Johnson blocks Lamont Butler's two point layup  
5:51   Aztecs offensive rebound  
5:47   Matt Mitchell misses two point jump shot  
5:45   Aztecs offensive rebound  
5:34   Matt Mitchell misses three point jump shot  
5:32   Andre Henry defensive rebound  
5:24 +2 Andre Henry makes two point layup 23-21
5:11   Andre Henry shooting foul (Keshad Johnson draws the foul)  
5:11   Keshad Johnson misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
5:11 +1 Keshad Johnson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 23-22
5:03   Austin Johnson offensive foul  
5:03   Austin Johnson turnover  
4:49   Jordan Schakel misses three point jump shot  
4:47   Anteaters defensive rebound  
4:30   Austin Johnson misses two point jump shot  
4:28   Jordan Schakel defensive rebound  
4:23   Isaiah Lee shooting foul (Nathan Mensah draws the foul)  
4:23   Nathan Mensah misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
4:23 +1 Nathan Mensah makes regular free throw 2 of 2 23-23
4:00 +2 JC Butler makes two point layup (Collin Welp assists) 25-23
3:37 +3 Trey Pulliam makes three point jump shot 25-26
3:14   Jump ball. JC Butler vs. Jordan Schakel (Aztecs gains possession)  
3:14   JC Butler turnover (lost ball) (Jordan Schakel steals)  
3:14   TV timeout  
2:55 +2 Trey Pulliam makes two point layup 25-28
2:31   Isaiah Lee misses three point jump shot  
2:29   Jeron Artest offensive rebound  
2:23   JC Butler turnover (bad pass)  
2:03 +3 Matt Mitchell makes three point jump shot (Nathan Mensah assists) 25-31
1:40   Dawson Baker turnover (lost ball)  
1:24   Austin Johnson shooting foul (Aguek Arop draws the foul)  
1:24 +1 Aguek Arop makes regular free throw 1 of 2 25-32
1:24   Aguek Arop misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
1:24   DJ Davis defensive rebound  
1:07   Dawson Baker misses three point jump shot  
1:04   Anteaters offensive rebound  
1:04   Nathan Mensah personal foul (Brad Greene draws the foul)  
1:04   Brad Greene misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
1:04   Matt Mitchell defensive rebound  
0:57   Terrell Gomez misses three point jump shot  
0:55   DJ Davis defensive rebound  
0:43   Brad Greene turnover (lost ball) (Matt Mitchell steals)  
0:39   DJ Davis personal foul (Trey Pulliam draws the foul)  
0:39   Trey Pulliam misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
0:39   Matt Mitchell offensive rebound  
0:38   Jeron Artest personal foul (Matt Mitchell draws the foul)  
0:38 +1 Matt Mitchell makes regular free throw 1 of 2 25-33
0:38 +1 Matt Mitchell makes regular free throw 2 of 2 25-34
0:20   DJ Davis misses three point jump shot  
0:18   DJ Davis offensive rebound  
0:03   Dawson Baker misses three point jump shot  
0:01   Aztecs defensive rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Half
UCIRV
Anteaters
33
SDGST
Aztecs
43

Time Team Play Score
19:45   Brad Greene misses two point jump shot  
19:43   Nathan Mensah defensive rebound  
19:27   Nathan Mensah misses two point jump shot  
19:25   Brad Greene defensive rebound  
19:05   Isaiah Lee misses three point jump shot  
19:03   Aguek Arop defensive rebound  
18:47   Trey Pulliam misses three point jump shot  
18:45   Jeron Artest defensive rebound  
18:30   Aguek Arop personal foul (Collin Welp draws the foul)  
18:30 +1 Collin Welp makes regular free throw 1 of 2 26-34
18:30   Collin Welp misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
18:30   Jordan Schakel defensive rebound  
18:13 +2 Nathan Mensah makes two point jump shot 26-36
17:57   Aguek Arop personal foul  
17:41   Isaiah Lee turnover (bad pass)  
17:29 +2 Nathan Mensah makes two point layup (Matt Mitchell assists) 26-38
17:29   Collin Welp shooting foul (Nathan Mensah draws the foul)  
17:29   Nathan Mensah misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
17:29   Aguek Arop offensive rebound  
17:18   Aguek Arop misses two point layup  
17:16   Collin Welp defensive rebound  
17:16   Isaiah Lee offensive foul  
17:16   Isaiah Lee turnover  
17:05   Aguek Arop offensive foul  
17:05   Aguek Arop turnover  
16:55 +2 Brad Greene makes two point jump shot (JC Butler assists) 28-38
16:40   Matt Mitchell misses three point jump shot  
16:38   Brad Greene defensive rebound  
16:22   Jeron Artest misses two point jump shot  
16:20   Keshad Johnson defensive rebound  
16:03 +3 Keshad Johnson makes three point jump shot (Matt Mitchell assists) 28-41
15:38   Jeron Artest turnover (bad pass)  
15:38   TV timeout  
15:27   Terrell Gomez misses three point jump shot  
15:25   Keshad Johnson offensive rebound  
15:21 +3 Keshad Johnson makes three point jump shot (Joshua Tomaic assists) 28-44
15:05   Lamont Butler personal foul  
15:00   Adam Seiko shooting foul  
15:00   DJ Davis misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
15:00 +1 DJ Davis makes regular free throw 2 of 2 29-44
14:45 +2 Keshad Johnson makes two point alley-oop dunk (Terrell Gomez assists) 29-46
14:29   DJ Davis turnover (bad pass) (Adam Seiko steals)  
14:26   Austin Johnson shooting foul  
14:26   Russell Turner technical foul  
14:26 +1 Terrell Gomez makes technical free throw 1 of 2 29-47
14:26 +1 Terrell Gomez makes technical free throw 2 of 2 29-48
14:26 +1 Keshad Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 29-49
14:26 +1 Keshad Johnson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 29-50
14:22   Joshua Tomaic personal foul  
14:19   Austin Johnson offensive foul  
14:19   Austin Johnson turnover  
14:19   Anteaters 30 second timeout  
14:19   TV timeout  
14:08 +3 Keshad Johnson makes three point jump shot (Lamont Butler assists) 29-53
13:41 +2 Austin Johnson makes two point layup (Andre Henry assists) 31-53
13:29 +3 Adam Seiko makes three point jump shot (Joshua Tomaic assists) 31-56
13:22   DJ Davis offensive foul  
13:22   DJ Davis turnover  
13:17   Adam Seiko misses three point jump shot  
13:15   Collin Welp defensive rebound  
13:06 +3 DJ Davis makes three point jump shot (Dawson Baker assists) 34-56
12:52 +2 Lamont Butler makes two point layup 34-58
12:41   DJ Davis turnover (lost ball) (Keshad Johnson steals)  
12:35   Lamont Butler misses three point jump shot  
12:33   Keshad Johnson offensive rebound  
12:25   Terrell Gomez misses three point jump shot  
12:23   Andre Henry defensive rebound  
12:12   DJ Davis misses three point jump shot  
12:10   Keshad Johnson defensive rebound  
12:05   Joshua Tomaic turnover (traveling)  
11:53