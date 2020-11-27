|
20:00
Cameron Thomas vs. Trendon Watford (Tigers gains possession)
20:00
+3
Trendon Watford makes three point jump shot (Javonte Smart assists)
3-0
19:16
Javonte Perkins misses three point jump shot
19:14
Tigers defensive rebound
18:53
Javonte Perkins shooting foul (Darius Days draws the foul)
18:53
Darius Days misses regular free throw 1 of 2
18:53
+1
Darius Days makes regular free throw 2 of 2
4-0
18:40
Cameron Thomas personal foul
18:26
Jordan Goodwin misses two point jump shot
18:24
Darius Days defensive rebound
18:18
Cameron Thomas misses three point jump shot
18:16
Jordan Goodwin defensive rebound
18:08
Javonte Perkins misses three point jump shot
18:06
Marten Linssen offensive rebound
18:03
Jordan Goodwin turnover (double dribble)
17:52
+2
Javonte Smart makes two point layup
6-0
17:29
Aundre Hyatt personal foul
17:17
Javonte Perkins misses two point layup
17:15
Jimmy Bell Jr. offensive rebound
17:15
+2
Jimmy Bell Jr. makes two point layup
6-2
16:58
Trendon Watford misses two point jump shot
16:56
Jordan Goodwin defensive rebound
16:50
+2
Jordan Goodwin makes two point driving layup
6-4
16:33
Aundre Hyatt misses two point jump shot
16:31
Jordan Goodwin defensive rebound
16:27
Yuri Collins turnover (bad pass) (Trendon Watford steals)
16:20
Aundre Hyatt misses three point jump shot
16:18
Jimmy Bell Jr. defensive rebound
16:14
Gibson Jimerson misses three point jump shot
16:12
Javonte Perkins offensive rebound
16:11
Cameron Thomas personal foul (Javonte Perkins draws the foul)
16:09
Shareef O'Neal blocks Jordan Goodwin's two point jump shot
16:07
Yuri Collins offensive rebound
16:04
Jordan Goodwin misses three point jump shot
16:02
Darius Days defensive rebound
15:54
Javonte Smart misses two point jump shot
15:52
Jordan Goodwin defensive rebound
15:47
Gibson Jimerson misses three point jump shot
15:45
Darius Days defensive rebound
15:38
Javonte Smart misses three point jump shot
15:36
Jordan Goodwin defensive rebound
15:08
Gibson Jimerson misses three point jump shot
15:06
Shareef O'Neal defensive rebound
14:56
+3
Javonte Smart makes three point jump shot (Trendon Watford assists)
9-4
14:33
+2
Javonte Perkins makes two point pullup jump shot
9-6
14:02
+2
Trendon Watford makes two point jump shot
11-6
14:01
Trendon Watford technical foul
14:01
TV timeout
14:01
+1
Javonte Perkins makes technical free throw 1 of 2
11-7
14:01
+1
Javonte Perkins makes technical free throw 2 of 2
11-8
13:43
+2
Javonte Perkins makes two point jump shot (Yuri Collins assists)
11-10
13:17
Eric Gaines turnover (traveling)
12:54
Jordan Goodwin turnover (traveling)
12:26
Cameron Thomas misses three point jump shot
12:24
Jordan Goodwin defensive rebound
12:15
Yuri Collins misses three point jump shot
12:13
Cameron Thomas defensive rebound
12:03
Yuri Collins personal foul (Trendon Watford draws the foul)
11:47
Cameron Thomas misses three point jump shot
11:45
Demarius Jacobs defensive rebound
11:38
Darius Days shooting foul (Marten Linssen draws the foul)
11:38
TV timeout
11:38
+1
Marten Linssen makes regular free throw 1 of 2
11-11
11:38
+1
Marten Linssen makes regular free throw 2 of 2
11-12
11:10
Javonte Smart turnover (lost ball) (Marten Linssen steals)
11:02
Javonte Perkins misses three point jump shot
11:00
Demarius Jacobs offensive rebound
10:47
+2
Demarius Jacobs makes two point layup
11-14
10:29
+3
Javonte Smart makes three point jump shot
14-14
10:01
Marten Linssen misses two point layup
9:59
Eric Gaines defensive rebound
9:54
+2
Javonte Smart makes two point layup (Eric Gaines assists)
16-14
9:40
+2
Demarius Jacobs makes two point layup (Jordan Goodwin assists)
16-16
9:19
Terrence Hargrove Jr. blocks Eric Gaines's two point jump shot
9:17
Terrence Hargrove Jr. defensive rebound
9:16
Jalen Cook personal foul (Terrence Hargrove Jr. draws the foul)
9:04
Jordan Goodwin misses three point jump shot
9:02
Darius Days defensive rebound
8:46
+3
Javonte Smart makes three point jump shot (Trendon Watford assists)
19-16
8:30
Javonte Perkins misses two point jump shot
8:28
Mwani Wilkinson defensive rebound
8:04
Terrence Hargrove Jr. shooting foul (Trendon Watford draws the foul)
8:04
+1
Trendon Watford makes regular free throw 1 of 2
20-16
8:04
+1
Trendon Watford makes regular free throw 2 of 2
21-16
7:38
+2
Gibson Jimerson makes two point jump shot (Yuri Collins assists)
21-18
7:22
Demarius Jacobs blocks Trendon Watford's two point jump shot
7:20
Gibson Jimerson defensive rebound
7:13
+2
Demarius Jacobs makes two point layup (Gibson Jimerson assists)
21-20
7:10
Bryan Penn-Johnson offensive foul
7:10
Bryan Penn-Johnson turnover
7:10
TV timeout
6:57
+2
Gibson Jimerson makes two point jump shot (Javonte Perkins assists)
21-22
6:33
Gibson Jimerson personal foul (Aundre Hyatt draws the foul)
6:22
+2
Cameron Thomas makes two point jump shot
23-22
5:55
+3
Demarius Jacobs makes three point jump shot (Jordan Goodwin assists)
23-25
5:29
Trendon Watford turnover (traveling)
5:05
+2
Jordan Goodwin makes two point jump shot
23-27
4:35
Darius Days turnover (lost ball) (Jordan Goodwin steals)
4:29
Jordan Goodwin misses two point jump shot
4:27
Darius Days defensive rebound
4:29
Jimmy Bell Jr. personal foul (Darius Days draws the foul)
4:04
Aundre Hyatt misses three point jump shot
4:04
Demarius Jacobs defensive rebound
4:04
Gibson Jimerson turnover (lost ball)
3:43
Jalen Cook turnover (bad pass) (Jimmy Bell Jr. steals)
3:35
+2
Yuri Collins makes two point jump shot (Jimmy Bell Jr. assists)
23-29
3:25
Javonte Smart offensive foul (Yuri Collins draws the foul)
3:28
TV timeout
3:25
Javonte Smart offensive foul (Yuri Collins draws the foul)
3:25
Javonte Smart turnover
3:15
+3
Gibson Jimerson makes three point jump shot (Jordan Goodwin assists)
23-32
3:09
Yuri Collins personal foul (Javonte Smart draws the foul)
2:59
Demarius Jacobs personal foul (Javonte Smart draws the foul)
2:59
+1
Javonte Smart makes regular free throw 1 of 1
24-32
2:59
+1
Javonte Smart makes regular free throw 2 of 2
25-32
2:55
Jordan Goodwin turnover (bad pass)
2:46
Jordan Goodwin personal foul (Trendon Watford draws the foul)
2:46
+1
Trendon Watford makes regular free throw 1 of 1
26-32
2:46
Trendon Watford misses regular free throw 2 of 2
2:46
Eric Gaines personal foul (Demarius Jacobs draws the foul)
2:46
+1
Demarius Jacobs makes regular free throw 2 of 2
26-34
2:23
Darius Days misses regular free throw 1 of 1
2:23
Javonte Perkins defensive rebound
1:57
+2
Jimmy Bell Jr. makes two point layup (Javonte Perkins assists)
26-36
1:28
Shareef O'Neal offensive foul (Terrence Hargrove Jr. draws the foul)
1:28
Shareef O'Neal turnover
1:14
Gibson Jimerson turnover (out of bounds)
0:53
+2
Cameron Thomas makes two point jump shot
28-36
0:20
Jump ball. (Billikens gains possession)
0:16
+2
Terrence Hargrove Jr. makes two point jump shot (Javonte Perkins assists)
28-38
0:03
Markhi Strickland blocks Cameron Thomas's two point jump shot
0:01
Markhi Strickland defensive rebound
0:00
End of period
