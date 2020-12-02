DUQ
NCGRN
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|
|(Dukes gains possession)
|19:47
|
|+2
|Sincere Carry makes two point jump shot
|2-0
|19:23
|
|Hayden Koval misses three point jump shot
|19:21
|
|Mohammed Abdulsalam offensive rebound
|19:16
|
|Isaiah Miller misses two point jump shot
|19:14
|
|Sincere Carry defensive rebound
|19:02
|
|Marcus Weathers misses three point jump shot
|19:00
|
|Mohammed Abdulsalam defensive rebound
|18:47
|
|Austin Rotroff personal foul (Mohammed Abdulsalam draws the foul)
|18:37
|
|Mohammed Abdulsalam misses two point layup
|18:35
|
|Austin Rotroff defensive rebound
|18:29
|
|Austin Rotroff turnover (traveling)
|18:17
|
|Mohammed Abdulsalam misses two point jump shot
|18:15
|
|Tavian Dunn-Martin defensive rebound
|18:03
|
|+3
|Tavian Dunn-Martin makes three point jump shot
|5-0
|17:54
|
|Mohammed Abdulsalam misses two point jump shot
|17:52
|
|Tavian Dunn-Martin defensive rebound
|17:38
|
|Isaiah Miller shooting foul (Austin Rotroff draws the foul)
|17:38
|
|+1
|Austin Rotroff makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|6-0
|17:38
|
|+1
|Austin Rotroff makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|7-0
|17:22
|
|+2
|Isaiah Miller makes two point jump shot
|7-2
|16:55
|
|Hayden Koval blocks Marcus Weathers's two point layup
|16:53
|
|Marcus Weathers offensive rebound
|16:45
|
|+2
|Austin Rotroff makes two point layup (Marcus Weathers assists)
|9-2
|16:29
|
|+2
|Isaiah Miller makes two point jump shot
|9-4
|16:16
|
|Hayden Koval shooting foul (Austin Rotroff draws the foul)
|16:16
|
|Austin Rotroff misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|16:16
|
|Austin Rotroff misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|16:16
|
|Hayden Koval defensive rebound
|16:06
|
|Hayden Koval misses three point jump shot
|16:04
|
|Mike Bekelja defensive rebound
|15:38
|
|+3
|Lamar Norman Jr. makes three point jump shot (Sincere Carry assists)
|12-4
|15:10
|
|Kaleb Hunter misses two point jump shot
|15:08
|
|Kaleb Hunter offensive rebound
|15:05
|
|+2
|Kaleb Hunter makes two point layup
|12-6
|14:52
|
|Mike Bekelja turnover (bad pass)
|14:52
|
|TV timeout
|14:41
|
|Khyre Thompson misses three point jump shot
|14:39
|
|Marcus Weathers defensive rebound
|14:32
|
|Sincere Carry misses three point jump shot
|14:30
|
|Angelo Allegri defensive rebound
|14:01
|
|Kobe Langley misses three point jump shot
|13:59
|
|Michael Hughes defensive rebound
|13:49
|
|Sincere Carry misses two point layup
|13:47
|
|Kobe Langley defensive rebound
|13:40
|
|+2
|Khyre Thompson makes two point layup (Keyshaun Langley assists)
|12-8
|13:30
|
|Dericko Williams shooting foul (Sincere Carry draws the foul)
|13:30
|
|+1
|Sincere Carry makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|13-8
|13:30
|
|+1
|Sincere Carry makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|14-8
|13:22
|
|Kobe Langley offensive foul (Tavian Dunn-Martin draws the foul)
|13:22
|
|Kobe Langley turnover
|13:10
|
|Lamar Norman Jr. misses three point jump shot
|13:08
|
|Khyre Thompson defensive rebound
|13:04
|
|Michael Hughes personal foul (Keyshaun Langley draws the foul)
|12:54
|
|Dericko Williams misses two point hook shot
|12:52
|
|Michael Hughes defensive rebound
|12:45
|
|Khyre Thompson shooting foul (Tavian Dunn-Martin draws the foul)
|12:45
|
|+1
|Tavian Dunn-Martin makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|15-8
|12:45
|
|+1
|Tavian Dunn-Martin makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|16-8
|12:35
|
|Kaleb Hunter turnover (bad pass) (Michael Hughes steals)
|12:17
|
|Dericko Williams shooting foul (Michael Hughes draws the foul)
|12:17
|
|+1
|Michael Hughes makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|17-8
|12:17
|
|+1
|Michael Hughes makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|18-8
|11:59
|
|+2
|Isaiah Miller makes two point jump shot
|18-10
|11:36
|
|Michael Hughes misses two point layup
|11:34
|
|Mohammed Abdulsalam defensive rebound
|11:09
|
|Mohammed Abdulsalam turnover (bad pass) (Tavian Dunn-Martin steals)
|11:09
|
|Dukes 30 second timeout
|11:09
|
|TV timeout
|11:02
|
|Sincere Carry turnover (bad pass) (Isaiah Miller steals)
|10:44
|
|+2
|Isaiah Miller makes two point layup (Mohammed Abdulsalam assists)
|18-12
|10:26
|
|Jarrett Hensley blocks Andre Harris's two point layup
|10:24
|
|Spartans defensive rebound
|10:16
|
|Isaiah Miller turnover (bad pass) (Tavian Dunn-Martin steals)
|10:10
|
|+3
|Tavian Dunn-Martin makes three point jump shot
|21-12
|9:46
|
|Kaleb Hunter misses three point jump shot
|9:44
|
|Kaleb Hunter offensive rebound
|9:41
|
|Kaleb Hunter offensive foul (Michael Hughes draws the foul)
|9:41
|
|Kaleb Hunter turnover
|9:21
|
|Mohammed Abdulsalam shooting foul (Marcus Weathers draws the foul)
|9:21
|
|Marcus Weathers misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|9:21
|
|+1
|Marcus Weathers makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|22-12
|9:00
|
|+3
|A.J. McGinnis makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Miller assists)
|22-15
|8:38
|
|+2
|Michael Hughes makes two point layup
|24-15
|8:28
|
|Isaiah Miller misses two point layup
|8:26
|
|Marcus Weathers defensive rebound
|8:18
|
|Hayden Koval blocks Marcus Weathers's two point layup
|8:16
|
|Isaiah Miller defensive rebound
|7:58
|
|Isaiah Miller misses three point jump shot
|7:56
|
|Michael Hughes defensive rebound
|7:31
|
|+2
|Marcus Weathers makes two point jump shot
|26-15
|7:08
|
|+3
|Angelo Allegri makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Miller assists)
|26-18
|7:01
|
|Spartans 30 second timeout
|7:01
|
|TV timeout
|6:51
|
|Dukes turnover (10-second violation)
|6:34
|
|+3
|A.J. McGinnis makes three point jump shot (Angelo Allegri assists)
|26-21
|6:20
|
|Lamar Norman Jr. misses three point jump shot
|6:18
|
|Khyre Thompson defensive rebound
|6:02
|
|Jump ball. Kobe Langley (Spartans gains possession)
|5:48
|
|Marcus Weathers shooting foul (A.J. McGinnis draws the foul)
|5:48
|
|+1
|A.J. McGinnis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|26-22
|5:48
|
|A.J. McGinnis misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|5:48
|
|Spartans offensive rebound
|5:45
|
|Dericko Williams turnover (traveling)
|5:34
|
|Khyre Thompson blocks Michael Hughes's two point jump shot
|5:32
|
|Dericko Williams defensive rebound
|5:22
|
|Khyre Thompson misses two point layup
|5:20
|
|Dericko Williams offensive rebound
|5:15
|
|+2
|Dericko Williams makes two point dunk
|26-24
|5:10
|
|Sincere Carry turnover (bad pass) (Isaiah Miller steals)
|5:05
|
|+2
|Isaiah Miller makes two point dunk (Angelo Allegri assists)
|26-26
|4:56
|
|+2
|Michael Hughes makes two point layup (Sincere Carry assists)
|28-26
|4:43
|
|Dericko Williams turnover (bad pass)
|4:33
|
|+2
|Marcus Weathers makes two point dunk
|30-26
|4:35
|
|Khyre Thompson misses three point jump shot
|4:33
|
|Marcus Weathers defensive rebound
|4:27
|
|Mohammed Abdulsalam shooting foul (Marcus Weathers draws the foul)
|4:27
|
|+1
|Marcus Weathers makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|31-26
|4:27
|
|+1
|Marcus Weathers makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|32-26
|4:10
|
|Sincere Carry personal foul (Isaiah Miller draws the foul)
|3:58
|
|Michael Hughes shooting foul (Kaleb Hunter draws the foul)
|3:58
|
|TV timeout
|3:58
|
|+1
|Kaleb Hunter makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|32-27
|3:58
|
|Kaleb Hunter misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|3:58
|
|Andre Harris defensive rebound
|3:39
|
|+3
|Sincere Carry makes three point jump shot (Andre Harris assists)
|35-27
|3:20
|
|Isaiah Miller misses two point jump shot
|3:18
|
|Austin Rotroff defensive rebound
|3:07
|
|Sincere Carry misses two point layup
|3:05
|
|Khyre Thompson defensive rebound
|3:03
|
|Jump ball. Jarrett Hensley vs. Andre Harris (Dukes gains possession)
|3:03
|
|Jarrett Hensley turnover (lost ball) (Andre Harris steals)
|2:56
|
|Bas Leyte blocks Andre Harris's two point layup
|2:54
|
|Andre Harris offensive rebound
|2:44
|
|Andre Harris turnover (lost ball)
|2:26
|
|Jarrett Hensley misses three point jump shot
|2:24
|
|Andre Harris defensive rebound
|2:12
|
|Tavian Dunn-Martin misses three point jump shot
|2:09
|
|Dukes offensive rebound
|1:57
|
|+3
|Tavian Dunn-Martin makes three point jump shot (Sincere Carry assists)
|38-27
|1:31
|
|+2
|Isaiah Miller makes two point jump shot
|38-29
|1:11
|
|Sincere Carry turnover (bad pass) (Isaiah Miller steals)
|1:06
|
|+2
|Isaiah Miller makes two point dunk
|38-31
|1:00
|
|Dukes 30 second timeout
|0:43
|
|Marcus Weathers misses two point layup
|0:41
|
|Marcus Weathers offensive rebound
|0:41
|
|+2
|Marcus Weathers makes two point layup
|40-31
|0:41
|
|Angelo Allegri shooting foul (Marcus Weathers draws the foul)
|0:41
|
|+1
|Marcus Weathers makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|41-31
|0:29
|
|+2
|Bas Leyte makes two point hook shot
|41-33
|0:21
|
|Angelo Allegri personal foul (Sincere Carry draws the foul)
|0:21
|
|Sincere Carry misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:21
|
|+1
|Sincere Carry makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|42-33
|0:01
|
|Isaiah Miller misses two point jump shot
|0:00
|
|Marcus Weathers defensive rebound
|0:00
|
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:46
|
|Keyshaun Langley misses three point jump shot
|19:44
|
|Tavian Dunn-Martin defensive rebound
|19:38
|
|Keyshaun Langley shooting foul (Tavian Dunn-Martin draws the foul)
|19:38
|
|Tavian Dunn-Martin misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|19:38
|
|+1
|Tavian Dunn-Martin makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|43-33
|19:19
|
|+2
|Keyshaun Langley makes two point layup
|43-35
|18:54
|
|Lamar Norman Jr. misses three point jump shot
|18:52
|
|Isaiah Miller defensive rebound
|18:22
|
|Isaiah Miller misses three point jump shot
|18:20
|
|Kaleb Hunter offensive rebound
|18:07
|
|Kaleb Hunter misses three point jump shot
|18:05
|
|Marcus Weathers defensive rebound
|17:49
|
|Keyshaun Langley personal foul (Marcus Weathers draws the foul)
|17:35
|
|+3
|Tavian Dunn-Martin makes three point jump shot
|46-35
|17:10
|
|Mohammed Abdulsalam turnover (traveling)
|16:53
|
|Hayden Koval blocks Lamar Norman Jr.'s two point layup
|16:51
|
|Hayden Koval defensive rebound
|16:45
|
|Isaiah Miller offensive foul (Sincere Carry draws the foul)
|16:45
|
|Isaiah Miller turnover
|16:33
|
|Sincere Carry misses two point hook shot
|16:31
|
|Hayden Koval defensive rebound
|16:25
|
|Isaiah Miller misses two point jump shot
|16:23
|
|Sincere Carry defensive rebound
|16:17
|
|+2
|Marcus Weathers makes two point dunk (Sincere Carry assists)
|48-35
|16:10
|
|Isaiah Miller turnover (lost ball) (Tavian Dunn-Martin steals)
|16:03
|
|Tavian Dunn-Martin misses three point jump shot
|16:01
|
|Khyre Thompson defensive rebound
|15:33
|
|Hayden Koval misses two point layup
|15:31
|
|Sincere Carry defensive rebound
|15:18
|
|Khyre Thompson personal foul
|15:18
|
|TV timeout
|15:11
|
|Michael Hughes misses two point hook shot
|15:09
|
|Spartans defensive rebound
|15:01
|
|Isaiah Miller turnover (lost ball) (Michael Hughes steals)
|14:54
|
|+2
|Sincere Carry makes two point layup (Michael Hughes assists)
|50-35
|14:47
|
|+3
|Angelo Allegri makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Miller assists)
|50-38
|14:31
|
|Toby Okani misses three point jump shot
|14:29
|
|Michael Hughes offensive rebound
|14:26
|
|+2
|Michael Hughes makes two point layup
|52-38
|14:10
|
|+2
|Angelo Allegri makes two point layup (A.J. McGinnis assists)
|52-40
|13:51
|
|+2
|Michael Hughes makes two point jump shot (Andre Harris assists)
|54-40
|13:31
|
|Toby Okani shooting foul (A.J. McGinnis draws the foul)
|13:31
|
|A.J. McGinnis misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|13:31
|
|A.J. McGinnis misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|13:31
|
|Sincere Carry defensive rebound
|13:22
|
|Sincere Carry misses three point jump shot
|13:20
|
|Toby Okani offensive rebound
|13:15
|
|Dericko Williams blocks Toby Okani's two point layup
|13:13
|
|Mike Bekelja offensive rebound
|13:01
|
|Michael Hughes turnover (lost ball) (Khyre Thompson steals)
|12:41
|
|Angelo Allegri misses two point layup
|12:39
|
|Angelo Allegri offensive rebound
|12:39
