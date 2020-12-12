|
20:00
|
|
|
(Golden Bears gains possession)
|
|
19:39
|
|
|
Ryan Betley misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:37
|
|
|
Khalil Shabazz defensive rebound
|
|
19:24
|
|
+3
|
Khalil Shabazz makes three point jump shot (Taavi Jurkatamm assists)
|
3-0
|
19:03
|
|
|
Grant Anticevich turnover (bad pass)
|
|
18:45
|
|
+2
|
Jamaree Bouyea makes two point layup
|
5-0
|
18:21
|
|
+3
|
Matt Bradley makes three point jump shot (Grant Anticevich assists)
|
5-3
|
18:05
|
|
|
Josh Kunen turnover (bad pass)
|
|
17:50
|
|
|
Taavi Jurkatamm personal foul
|
|
17:45
|
|
|
Ryan Betley misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:43
|
|
|
Taavi Jurkatamm defensive rebound
|
|
17:32
|
|
+2
|
Taavi Jurkatamm makes two point layup (Jamaree Bouyea assists)
|
7-3
|
17:10
|
|
|
Jamaree Bouyea shooting foul (Grant Anticevich draws the foul)
|
|
17:10
|
|
+1
|
Grant Anticevich makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
7-4
|
17:10
|
|
+1
|
Grant Anticevich makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
7-5
|
16:45
|
|
+3
|
Jamaree Bouyea makes three point jump shot (Taavi Jurkatamm assists)
|
10-5
|
16:26
|
|
|
Taavi Jurkatamm personal foul (Matt Bradley draws the foul)
|
|
16:07
|
|
|
Golden Bears turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
16:07
|
|
|
Golden Bears turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
16:02
|
|
+2
|
Jamaree Bouyea makes two point layup (Josh Kunen assists)
|
12-5
|
15:43
|
|
|
Matt Bradley misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:41
|
|
|
Josh Kunen defensive rebound
|
|
15:26
|
|
|
Julian Rishwain misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:24
|
|
|
Grant Anticevich defensive rebound
|
|
15:12
|
|
|
Dzmitry Ryuny personal foul
|
|
15:00
|
|
|
Makale Foreman misses two point layup
|
|
14:58
|
|
|
Josh Kunen defensive rebound
|
|
14:50
|
|
|
Makale Foreman shooting foul (Julian Rishwain draws the foul)
|
|
14:46
|
|
+1
|
Julian Rishwain makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
13-5
|
14:46
|
|
+1
|
Julian Rishwain makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
14-5
|
14:28
|
|
|
Makale Foreman misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:26
|
|
|
Dzmitry Ryuny defensive rebound
|
|
14:13
|
|
|
Damari Milstead misses two point layup
|
|
14:11
|
|
|
Joel Brown defensive rebound
|
|
14:05
|
|
|
Matt Bradley misses two point layup
|
|
14:03
|
|
|
Khalil Shabazz defensive rebound
|
|
13:39
|
|
|
Jonas Visser turnover (bad pass) (Ryan Betley steals)
|
|
13:24
|
|
|
Makale Foreman misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:22
|
|
|
Damari Milstead defensive rebound
|
|
13:11
|
|
+3
|
Khalil Shabazz makes three point jump shot
|
17-5
|
12:51
|
|
|
Andre Kelly misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:49
|
|
|
Julian Rishwain defensive rebound
|
|
12:44
|
|
|
Makale Foreman personal foul
|
|
12:44
|
|
|
Golden Bears 30 second timeout
|
|
12:41
|
|
|
Julian Rishwain misses two point layup
|
|
12:39
|
|
|
Matt Bradley defensive rebound
|
|
12:27
|
|
+2
|
Grant Anticevich makes two point jump shot (Matt Bradley assists)
|
17-7
|
12:04
|
|
|
Julian Rishwain misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:02
|
|
|
Joel Brown defensive rebound
|
|
11:53
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:40
|
|
|
Matt Bradley misses two point layup
|
|
11:38
|
|
|
Jamaree Bouyea defensive rebound
|
|
11:30
|
|
|
Damari Milstead misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:28
|
|
|
Golden Bears defensive rebound
|
|
11:26
|
|
|
Julian Rishwain personal foul
|
|
11:14
|
|
+2
|
Andre Kelly makes two point layup (Matt Bradley assists)
|
17-9
|
10:52
|
|
+2
|
Jamaree Bouyea makes two point layup (Taavi Jurkatamm assists)
|
19-9
|
10:30
|
|
|
Grant Anticevich misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:28
|
|
|
Samba Kane defensive rebound
|
|
10:21
|
|
|
Joel Brown personal foul
|
|
9:59
|
|
+2
|
Jamaree Bouyea makes two point layup
|
21-9
|
9:35
|
|
+2
|
Grant Anticevich makes two point jump shot (Matt Bradley assists)
|
21-11
|
9:20
|
|
|
Jamaree Bouyea misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:18
|
|
|
Grant Anticevich defensive rebound
|
|
9:04
|
|
|
Samba Kane blocks Matt Bradley's two point layup
|
|
9:02
|
|
|
Dons defensive rebound
|
|
8:46
|
|
|
Samba Kane turnover (lost ball) (Andre Kelly steals)
|
|
8:33
|
|
|
Taavi Jurkatamm personal foul (Andre Kelly draws the foul)
|
|
8:28
|
|
+2
|
Andre Kelly makes two point layup (Ryan Betley assists)
|
21-13
|
8:12
|
|
|
Khalil Shabazz misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:10
|
|
|
Grant Anticevich defensive rebound
|
|
8:05
|
|
|
Makale Foreman misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:03
|
|
|
Dzmitry Ryuny defensive rebound
|
|
7:47
|
|
|
Khalil Shabazz offensive foul
|
|
7:47
|
|
|
Khalil Shabazz turnover
|
|
7:47
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:34
|
|
|
Andre Kelly misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:32
|
|
|
Khalil Shabazz defensive rebound
|
|
7:13
|
|
+2
|
Dzmitry Ryuny makes two point jump shot
|
23-13
|
6:42
|
|
+2
|
Grant Anticevich makes two point jump shot (Monty Bowser assists)
|
23-15
|
6:17
|
|
|
Matt Bradley shooting foul (Khalil Shabazz draws the foul)
|
|
6:17
|
|
+1
|
Khalil Shabazz makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|
24-15
|
6:17
|
|
+1
|
Khalil Shabazz makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|
25-15
|
6:17
|
|
+1
|
Khalil Shabazz makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|
26-15
|
5:58
|
|
+2
|
Andre Kelly makes two point layup (Matt Bradley assists)
|
26-17
|
5:58
|
|
|
Jonas Visser shooting foul (Andre Kelly draws the foul)
|
|
5:58
|
|
|
Andre Kelly misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
5:58
|
|
|
Dzmitry Ryuny defensive rebound
|
|
5:32
|
|
|
Joel Brown defensive rebound
|
|
5:12
|
|
+2
|
Andre Kelly makes two point jump shot (Ryan Betley assists)
|
26-19
|
4:52
|
|
|
Dzmitry Ryuny misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:50
|
|
|
Andre Kelly defensive rebound
|
|
4:43
|
|
|
Joel Brown misses two point layup
|
|
4:41
|
|
|
Jamaree Bouyea defensive rebound
|
|
4:31
|
|
|
Khalil Shabazz misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:29
|
|
|
Jamaree Bouyea offensive rebound
|
|
4:18
|
|
|
Andre Kelly shooting foul (Khalil Shabazz draws the foul)
|
|
4:18
|
|
+1
|
Khalil Shabazz makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
27-19
|
4:18
|
|
+1
|
Khalil Shabazz makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
28-19
|
4:01
|
|
+3
|
Grant Anticevich makes three point jump shot (Ryan Betley assists)
|
28-22
|
3:28
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:26
|
|
|
Jamaree Bouyea misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:24
|
|
|
Andre Kelly defensive rebound
|
|
3:12
|
|
|
Grant Anticevich misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:10
|
|
|
Andre Kelly offensive rebound
|
|
3:02
|
|
+2
|
Andre Kelly makes two point layup
|
28-24
|
2:46
|
|
+2
|
Khalil Shabazz makes two point jump shot (Damari Milstead assists)
|
30-24
|
2:14
|
|
|
Matt Bradley misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:12
|
|
|
Julian Rishwain defensive rebound
|
|
2:00
|
|
|
Khalil Shabazz misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:58
|
|
|
Grant Anticevich defensive rebound
|
|
1:50
|
|
|
Matt Bradley misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:48
|
|
|
Julian Rishwain defensive rebound
|
|
1:39
|
|
|
Matt Bradley shooting foul (Jamaree Bouyea draws the foul)
|
|
1:39
|
|
|
Jamaree Bouyea misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
1:39
|
|
+1
|
Jamaree Bouyea makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
31-24
|
1:20
|
|
+2
|
Grant Anticevich makes two point layup
|
31-26
|
1:20
|
|
|
Josh Kunen shooting foul (Grant Anticevich draws the foul)
|
|
1:20
|
|
+1
|
Grant Anticevich makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
31-27
|
1:09
|
|
+3
|
Khalil Shabazz makes three point jump shot (Jamaree Bouyea assists)
|
34-27
|
0:43
|
|
|
Josh Kunen shooting foul (Andre Kelly draws the foul)
|
|
0:43
|
|
+1
|
Andre Kelly makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
34-28
|
0:43
|
|
+1
|
Andre Kelly makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
34-29
|
0:36
|
|
|
Khalil Shabazz misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:34
|
|
|
Kuany Kuany defensive rebound
|
|
0:03
|
|
|
Ryan Betley misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Jonas Visser defensive rebound
|
|
0:01
|
|
+3
|
Jamaree Bouyea makes three point jump shot
|
37-29
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|