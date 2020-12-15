FURMAN
BAMA

1st Half
FURMAN
Paladins
47
BAMA
Crimson Tide
37

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Noah Gurley vs. Jordan Bruner (Mike Bothwell gains possession)  
19:34 +2 Noah Gurley makes two point hook shot 2-0
19:01   Jahvon Quinerly misses two point jump shot  
18:59   Jalen Slawson defensive rebound  
18:54   Clay Mounce misses three point jump shot  
18:52   John Petty Jr. defensive rebound  
18:41 +2 Jordan Bruner makes two point layup (John Petty Jr. assists) 2-2
18:27 +3 Noah Gurley makes three point jump shot (Mike Bothwell assists) 5-2
18:06   Herbert Jones misses two point layup  
18:04   Clay Mounce defensive rebound  
17:57 +2 Clay Mounce makes two point layup 7-2
17:45   Jalen Slawson shooting foul (Herbert Jones draws the foul)  
17:45 +1 Herbert Jones makes regular free throw 1 of 2 7-3
17:45 +1 Herbert Jones makes regular free throw 2 of 2 7-4
17:26 +2 Mike Bothwell makes two point layup 9-4
17:02   John Petty Jr. misses two point jump shot  
17:00   Jordan Bruner offensive rebound  
16:54   Jordan Bruner misses two point layup  
16:52   Jordan Bruner offensive rebound  
16:50 +2 John Petty Jr. makes two point layup 9-6
16:47 +2 Clay Mounce makes two point layup 11-6
16:42   Jaden Shackelford turnover (lost ball) (Alex Hunter steals)  
16:39 +2 Clay Mounce makes two point dunk 13-6
16:39   Crimson Tide 30 second timeout  
16:28 +3 Joshua Primo makes three point jump shot (Jahvon Quinerly assists) 13-9
16:10 +3 Noah Gurley makes three point jump shot (Jalen Slawson assists) 16-9
15:52   Mike Bothwell personal foul  
15:52   TV timeout  
15:47   John Petty Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Jaylon Pugh steals)  
15:41   Clay Mounce misses three point jump shot  
15:39   Garrett Hien offensive rebound  
15:22   Alex Reese shooting foul (Noah Gurley draws the foul)  
15:22 +1 Noah Gurley makes regular free throw 1 of 2 17-9
15:22   Noah Gurley misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
15:22   Joshua Primo defensive rebound  
15:06   Clay Mounce personal foul (Alex Reese draws the foul)  
14:53 +3 Alex Reese makes three point jump shot (Jahvon Quinerly assists) 17-12
14:38 +3 Jaylon Pugh makes three point jump shot (Alex Hunter assists) 20-12
14:25   Alex Reese misses three point jump shot  
14:23   Alex Hunter defensive rebound  
14:07   Garrett Hien turnover (lost ball) (James Rojas steals)  
13:59   John Petty Jr. misses three point jump shot  
13:57   Noah Gurley defensive rebound  
13:34   Alex Hunter misses three point jump shot  
13:32   James Rojas defensive rebound  
13:27 +2 Joshua Primo makes two point layup 20-14
13:27   Clay Mounce shooting foul (Joshua Primo draws the foul)  
13:27   Joshua Primo misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
13:27   Joe Anderson defensive rebound  
13:13   Mike Bothwell misses three point jump shot  
13:11   Joshua Primo defensive rebound  
12:56   Joshua Primo misses three point jump shot  
12:54   Jalen Slawson defensive rebound  
12:41   Mike Bothwell turnover (traveling)  
12:21   Herbert Jones misses two point hook shot  
12:19   Jalen Slawson defensive rebound  
12:10 +2 Mike Bothwell makes two point driving layup 22-14
11:58   Herbert Jones turnover (lost ball) (Joe Anderson steals)  
11:52 +2 Marcus Foster makes two point layup (Joe Anderson assists) 24-14
11:39   Joshua Primo misses three point jump shot  
11:37   Jaden Shackelford offensive rebound  
11:31   Keon Ellis misses three point jump shot  
11:29   Mike Bothwell defensive rebound  
11:17 +3 Mike Bothwell makes three point jump shot (Jalen Slawson assists) 27-14
11:02   Joshua Primo turnover (lost ball) (Joe Anderson steals)  
10:57 +2 Joe Anderson makes two point layup 29-14
10:42   Joshua Primo misses three point jump shot  
10:40   Paladins defensive rebound  
10:40   Mike Bothwell personal foul  
10:40   TV timeout  
10:37 +2 Juwan Gary makes two point layup (Keon Ellis assists) 29-16
10:17   Alex Hunter misses three point jump shot  
10:15   Juwan Gary defensive rebound  
10:02   Juwan Gary misses two point layup  
10:00   John Petty Jr. offensive rebound  
9:57   Jordan Bruner offensive foul (Jalen Slawson draws the foul)  
9:57   Jordan Bruner turnover  
9:46   Noah Gurley misses three point jump shot  
9:44   Paladins offensive rebound  
9:44   Jahvon Quinerly personal foul  
9:26   Joe Anderson misses three point jump shot  
9:24   Jordan Bruner defensive rebound  
9:13   John Petty Jr. misses three point jump shot  
9:11   Jalen Slawson defensive rebound  
8:59   Alex Hunter turnover (lost ball)  
8:32   Keon Ellis misses three point jump shot  
8:30   Jaylon Pugh defensive rebound  
8:22 +3 Clay Mounce makes three point jump shot (Alex Hunter assists) 32-16
7:56 +3 Jaden Shackelford makes three point jump shot (Joshua Primo assists) 32-19
7:37   Alex Hunter turnover (bad pass)  
7:37   TV timeout  
7:14   Jaden Shackelford misses three point jump shot  
7:12   Herbert Jones offensive rebound  
7:10 +2 Herbert Jones makes two point layup 32-21
6:41   Alex Hunter misses three point jump shot  
6:39   Crimson Tide defensive rebound  
6:21   Alex Reese misses three point jump shot  
6:19   Noah Gurley defensive rebound  
5:51 +2 Noah Gurley makes two point layup 34-21
5:40 +3 Alex Reese makes three point jump shot (John Petty Jr. assists) 34-24
5:23   Jaden Shackelford shooting foul (Noah Gurley draws the foul)  
5:23 +1 Noah Gurley makes regular free throw 1 of 2 35-24
5:23 +1 Noah Gurley makes regular free throw 2 of 2 36-24
5:09   Marcus Foster personal foul  
5:04   Alex Reese misses three point jump shot  
5:02   Crimson Tide offensive rebound  
4:57 +2 Herbert Jones makes two point driving layup 36-26
4:32 +2 Marcus Foster makes two point floating jump shot 38-26
4:09 +3 Herbert Jones makes three point jump shot (Alex Reese assists) 38-29
3:44   TV timeout  
3:35 +3 Mike Bothwell makes three point jump shot (Jalen Slawson assists) 41-29
3:19 +3 Jordan Bruner makes three point jump shot (John Petty Jr. assists) 41-32
2:59 +3 Mike Bothwell makes three point jump shot (Jalen Slawson assists) 44-32
1:56   Clay Mounce offensive foul  
2:43   John Petty Jr. misses three point jump shot  
2:41   Alex Hunter defensive rebound  
2:16 +3 Clay Mounce makes three point jump shot (Mike Bothwell assists) 47-32
2:05   John Petty Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Mike Bothwell steals)  
1:56   Clay Mounce offensive foul  
1:56   Clay Mounce turnover  
1:35   Herbert Jones misses two point layup  
1:33   Herbert Jones offensive rebound  
1:24   Herbert Jones misses two point layup  
1:22   Herbert Jones offensive rebound  
1:20   Herbert Jones misses two point layup  
1:18   Juwan Gary offensive rebound  
1:16 +2 Juwan Gary makes two point layup 47-34
1:06   Mike Bothwell misses two point floating jump shot  
1:04   Juwan Gary defensive rebound  
0:55   Jaylon Pugh shooting foul (Juwan Gary draws the foul)  
0:55 +1 Juwan Gary makes regular free throw 1 of 2 47-35
0:55   Juwan Gary misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
0:55   Mike Bothwell defensive rebound  
0:40   Mike Bothwell misses two point jump shot  
0:38   Herbert Jones defensive rebound  
0:25 +2 Juwan Gary makes two point dunk (Jordan Bruner assists) 47-37
0:02   Noah Gurley misses three point jump shot  
0:01   John Petty Jr. defensive rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Half
FURMAN
Paladins
33
BAMA
Crimson Tide
46

Time Team Play Score
19:40 +2 Jordan Bruner makes two point layup (Herbert Jones assists) 47-39
19:26   John Petty Jr. personal foul (Clay Mounce draws the foul)  
19:13 +2 Jalen Slawson makes two point layup (Clay Mounce assists) 49-39
18:58   Jaden Shackelford misses three point jump shot  
18:56   Mike Bothwell defensive rebound  
18:44   Alex Hunter misses three point jump shot  
18:42   Herbert Jones defensive rebound  
18:33   Jaden Shackelford misses three point jump shot  
18:31   Herbert Jones offensive rebound  
18:26 +3 Jahvon Quinerly makes three point jump shot (Herbert Jones assists) 49-42
18:10 +3 Mike Bothwell makes three point jump shot (Clay Mounce assists) 52-42
17:58 +3 Herbert Jones makes three point jump shot (John Petty Jr. assists) 52-45
17:35 +2 Clay Mounce makes two point layup (Jalen Slawson assists) 54-45
17:22   Clay Mounce personal foul (Jaden Shackelford draws the foul)  
17:13   John Petty Jr. misses three point jump shot  
17:11   James Rojas offensive rebound  
17:03 +2 Keon Ellis makes two point layup 54-47
16:49   Noah Gurley turnover (lost ball) (James Rojas steals)  
16:45   James Rojas turnover (bad pass)  
16:14   Jaylon Pugh misses three point jump shot  
16:12   James Rojas defensive rebound  
16:03   John Petty Jr. misses three point jump shot  
16:01   Herbert Jones offensive rebound  
15:58   Herbert Jones turnover (bad pass) (Alex Hunter steals)  
15:52   James Rojas shooting foul (Noah Gurley draws the foul)  
15:52   TV timeout  
15:52 +1 Noah Gurley makes regular free throw 1 of 2 55-47
15:52 +1 Noah Gurley makes regular free throw 2 of 2 56-47
15:36   Herbert Jones misses two point layup  
15:34   Garrett Hien defensive rebound  
15:24   Mike Bothwell misses three point jump shot  
15:22   James Rojas defensive rebound  
15:15   James Rojas misses three point jump shot  
15:13   Paladins defensive rebound  
14:56 +2 Garrett Hien makes two point alley-oop layup (Jaylon Pugh assists) 58-47
14:50   Jaylon Pugh shooting foul (Herbert Jones draws the foul)  
14:50   Herbert Jones misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
14:50   Herbert Jones misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
14:50   Jalen Slawson defensive rebound  
14:19   Paladins turnover (shot clock violation)  
14:05   Garrett Hien personal foul (James Rojas draws the foul)  
14:03   Noah Gurley blocks James Rojas's two point layup  
14:01   Crimson Tide offensive rebound  
13:55   Mike Bothwell shooting foul (Juwan Gary draws the foul)  
13:55   Juwan Gary misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
13:55 +1 Juwan Gary makes regular free throw 2 of 2 58-48
13:25   Noah Gurley misses two point jump shot  
13:23   Jalen Slawson offensive rebound  
13:23   Jalen Slawson misses two point layup  
13:21   John Petty Jr. defensive rebound  
13:21   Jaylon Pugh personal foul  
13:17 +2 Juwan Gary makes two point dunk (Jahvon Quinerly assists) 58-50
13:05   Jaden Shackelford personal foul  
12:51   Jalen Slawson turnover (bad pass) (Jaden Shackelford steals)  
12:46   Alex Hunter shooting foul (Jaden Shackelford draws the foul)  
12:46 +1 Jaden Shackelford makes regular free throw 1 of 2 58-51
12:46 +1 Jaden Shackelford makes regular free throw 2 of 2 58-52
12:31   Jahvon Quinerly personal foul (Alex Hunter draws the foul)  
12:14 +2 Mike Bothwell makes two point layup 60-52
12:07   James Rojas misses two point layup  
12:05   Crimson Tide offensive rebound  
12:07   Jalen Slawson personal foul (James Rojas draws the foul)  
12:07 +1 James Rojas makes regular free throw 1 of 2 60-53
12:07 +1 James Rojas makes regular free throw 2 of 2 60-54
11:53   Alex Hunter misses three point jump shot  
11:51   Herbert Jones defensive rebound  
11:41   Jaden Shackelford turnover (traveling)  
11:41   TV timeout  
11:31 +3 Clay Mounce makes three point jump shot (Garrett Hien assists) 63-54
11:19   Herbert Jones misses two point layup  
11:17   Clay Mounce defensive rebound  
