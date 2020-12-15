|
20:00
|
|
|
Noah Gurley vs. Jordan Bruner (Mike Bothwell gains possession)
|
|
19:34
|
|
+2
|
Noah Gurley makes two point hook shot
|
2-0
|
19:01
|
|
|
Jahvon Quinerly misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:59
|
|
|
Jalen Slawson defensive rebound
|
|
18:54
|
|
|
Clay Mounce misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:52
|
|
|
John Petty Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
18:41
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Bruner makes two point layup (John Petty Jr. assists)
|
2-2
|
18:27
|
|
+3
|
Noah Gurley makes three point jump shot (Mike Bothwell assists)
|
5-2
|
18:06
|
|
|
Herbert Jones misses two point layup
|
|
18:04
|
|
|
Clay Mounce defensive rebound
|
|
17:57
|
|
+2
|
Clay Mounce makes two point layup
|
7-2
|
17:45
|
|
|
Jalen Slawson shooting foul (Herbert Jones draws the foul)
|
|
17:45
|
|
+1
|
Herbert Jones makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
7-3
|
17:45
|
|
+1
|
Herbert Jones makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
7-4
|
17:26
|
|
+2
|
Mike Bothwell makes two point layup
|
9-4
|
17:02
|
|
|
John Petty Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:00
|
|
|
Jordan Bruner offensive rebound
|
|
16:54
|
|
|
Jordan Bruner misses two point layup
|
|
16:52
|
|
|
Jordan Bruner offensive rebound
|
|
16:50
|
|
+2
|
John Petty Jr. makes two point layup
|
9-6
|
16:47
|
|
+2
|
Clay Mounce makes two point layup
|
11-6
|
16:42
|
|
|
Jaden Shackelford turnover (lost ball) (Alex Hunter steals)
|
|
16:39
|
|
+2
|
Clay Mounce makes two point dunk
|
13-6
|
16:39
|
|
|
Crimson Tide 30 second timeout
|
|
16:28
|
|
+3
|
Joshua Primo makes three point jump shot (Jahvon Quinerly assists)
|
13-9
|
16:10
|
|
+3
|
Noah Gurley makes three point jump shot (Jalen Slawson assists)
|
16-9
|
15:52
|
|
|
Mike Bothwell personal foul
|
|
15:52
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:47
|
|
|
John Petty Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Jaylon Pugh steals)
|
|
15:41
|
|
|
Clay Mounce misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:39
|
|
|
Garrett Hien offensive rebound
|
|
15:22
|
|
|
Alex Reese shooting foul (Noah Gurley draws the foul)
|
|
15:22
|
|
+1
|
Noah Gurley makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
17-9
|
15:22
|
|
|
Noah Gurley misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
15:22
|
|
|
Joshua Primo defensive rebound
|
|
15:06
|
|
|
Clay Mounce personal foul (Alex Reese draws the foul)
|
|
14:53
|
|
+3
|
Alex Reese makes three point jump shot (Jahvon Quinerly assists)
|
17-12
|
14:38
|
|
+3
|
Jaylon Pugh makes three point jump shot (Alex Hunter assists)
|
20-12
|
14:25
|
|
|
Alex Reese misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:23
|
|
|
Alex Hunter defensive rebound
|
|
14:07
|
|
|
Garrett Hien turnover (lost ball) (James Rojas steals)
|
|
13:59
|
|
|
John Petty Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:57
|
|
|
Noah Gurley defensive rebound
|
|
13:34
|
|
|
Alex Hunter misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:32
|
|
|
James Rojas defensive rebound
|
|
13:27
|
|
+2
|
Joshua Primo makes two point layup
|
20-14
|
13:27
|
|
|
Clay Mounce shooting foul (Joshua Primo draws the foul)
|
|
13:27
|
|
|
Joshua Primo misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
13:27
|
|
|
Joe Anderson defensive rebound
|
|
13:13
|
|
|
Mike Bothwell misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:11
|
|
|
Joshua Primo defensive rebound
|
|
12:56
|
|
|
Joshua Primo misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:54
|
|
|
Jalen Slawson defensive rebound
|
|
12:41
|
|
|
Mike Bothwell turnover (traveling)
|
|
12:21
|
|
|
Herbert Jones misses two point hook shot
|
|
12:19
|
|
|
Jalen Slawson defensive rebound
|
|
12:10
|
|
+2
|
Mike Bothwell makes two point driving layup
|
22-14
|
11:58
|
|
|
Herbert Jones turnover (lost ball) (Joe Anderson steals)
|
|
11:52
|
|
+2
|
Marcus Foster makes two point layup (Joe Anderson assists)
|
24-14
|
11:39
|
|
|
Joshua Primo misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:37
|
|
|
Jaden Shackelford offensive rebound
|
|
11:31
|
|
|
Keon Ellis misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:29
|
|
|
Mike Bothwell defensive rebound
|
|
11:17
|
|
+3
|
Mike Bothwell makes three point jump shot (Jalen Slawson assists)
|
27-14
|
11:02
|
|
|
Joshua Primo turnover (lost ball) (Joe Anderson steals)
|
|
10:57
|
|
+2
|
Joe Anderson makes two point layup
|
29-14
|
10:42
|
|
|
Joshua Primo misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:40
|
|
|
Paladins defensive rebound
|
|
10:40
|
|
|
Mike Bothwell personal foul
|
|
10:40
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
10:37
|
|
+2
|
Juwan Gary makes two point layup (Keon Ellis assists)
|
29-16
|
10:17
|
|
|
Alex Hunter misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:15
|
|
|
Juwan Gary defensive rebound
|
|
10:02
|
|
|
Juwan Gary misses two point layup
|
|
10:00
|
|
|
John Petty Jr. offensive rebound
|
|
9:57
|
|
|
Jordan Bruner offensive foul (Jalen Slawson draws the foul)
|
|
9:57
|
|
|
Jordan Bruner turnover
|
|
9:46
|
|
|
Noah Gurley misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:44
|
|
|
Paladins offensive rebound
|
|
9:44
|
|
|
Jahvon Quinerly personal foul
|
|
9:26
|
|
|
Joe Anderson misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:24
|
|
|
Jordan Bruner defensive rebound
|
|
9:13
|
|
|
John Petty Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:11
|
|
|
Jalen Slawson defensive rebound
|
|
8:59
|
|
|
Alex Hunter turnover (lost ball)
|
|
8:32
|
|
|
Keon Ellis misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:30
|
|
|
Jaylon Pugh defensive rebound
|
|
8:22
|
|
+3
|
Clay Mounce makes three point jump shot (Alex Hunter assists)
|
32-16
|
7:56
|
|
+3
|
Jaden Shackelford makes three point jump shot (Joshua Primo assists)
|
32-19
|
7:37
|
|
|
Alex Hunter turnover (bad pass)
|
|
7:37
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:14
|
|
|
Jaden Shackelford misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:12
|
|
|
Herbert Jones offensive rebound
|
|
7:10
|
|
+2
|
Herbert Jones makes two point layup
|
32-21
|
6:41
|
|
|
Alex Hunter misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:39
|
|
|
Crimson Tide defensive rebound
|
|
6:21
|
|
|
Alex Reese misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:19
|
|
|
Noah Gurley defensive rebound
|
|
5:51
|
|
+2
|
Noah Gurley makes two point layup
|
34-21
|
5:40
|
|
+3
|
Alex Reese makes three point jump shot (John Petty Jr. assists)
|
34-24
|
5:23
|
|
|
Jaden Shackelford shooting foul (Noah Gurley draws the foul)
|
|
5:23
|
|
+1
|
Noah Gurley makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
35-24
|
5:23
|
|
+1
|
Noah Gurley makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
36-24
|
5:09
|
|
|
Marcus Foster personal foul
|
|
5:04
|
|
|
Alex Reese misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:02
|
|
|
Crimson Tide offensive rebound
|
|
4:57
|
|
+2
|
Herbert Jones makes two point driving layup
|
36-26
|
4:32
|
|
+2
|
Marcus Foster makes two point floating jump shot
|
38-26
|
4:09
|
|
+3
|
Herbert Jones makes three point jump shot (Alex Reese assists)
|
38-29
|
3:44
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:35
|
|
+3
|
Mike Bothwell makes three point jump shot (Jalen Slawson assists)
|
41-29
|
3:19
|
|
+3
|
Jordan Bruner makes three point jump shot (John Petty Jr. assists)
|
41-32
|
2:59
|
|
+3
|
Mike Bothwell makes three point jump shot (Jalen Slawson assists)
|
44-32
|
1:56
|
|
|
Clay Mounce offensive foul
|
|
2:43
|
|
|
John Petty Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:41
|
|
|
Alex Hunter defensive rebound
|
|
2:16
|
|
+3
|
Clay Mounce makes three point jump shot (Mike Bothwell assists)
|
47-32
|
2:05
|
|
|
John Petty Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Mike Bothwell steals)
|
|
1:56
|
|
|
Clay Mounce offensive foul
|
|
1:56
|
|
|
Clay Mounce turnover
|
|
1:35
|
|
|
Herbert Jones misses two point layup
|
|
1:33
|
|
|
Herbert Jones offensive rebound
|
|
1:24
|
|
|
Herbert Jones misses two point layup
|
|
1:22
|
|
|
Herbert Jones offensive rebound
|
|
1:20
|
|
|
Herbert Jones misses two point layup
|
|
1:18
|
|
|
Juwan Gary offensive rebound
|
|
1:16
|
|
+2
|
Juwan Gary makes two point layup
|
47-34
|
1:06
|
|
|
Mike Bothwell misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
1:04
|
|
|
Juwan Gary defensive rebound
|
|
0:55
|
|
|
Jaylon Pugh shooting foul (Juwan Gary draws the foul)
|
|
0:55
|
|
+1
|
Juwan Gary makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
47-35
|
0:55
|
|
|
Juwan Gary misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
0:55
|
|
|
Mike Bothwell defensive rebound
|
|
0:40
|
|
|
Mike Bothwell misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:38
|
|
|
Herbert Jones defensive rebound
|
|
0:25
|
|
+2
|
Juwan Gary makes two point dunk (Jordan Bruner assists)
|
47-37
|
0:02
|
|
|
Noah Gurley misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
John Petty Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|