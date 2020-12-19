CSN
CAL

1st Half
CSN
Matadors
25
CAL
Golden Bears
43

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Festus Ndumanya vs. Lars Thiemann (Lance Coleman II gains possession)  
19:40   Lance Coleman II misses two point jump shot  
19:38   Golden Bears defensive rebound  
19:26   Makale Foreman misses three point jump shot  
19:24   Alex Merkviladze defensive rebound  
19:14   Alex Merkviladze misses three point jump shot  
19:12   Golden Bears defensive rebound  
18:51 +2 Andre Kelly makes two point jump shot 0-2
18:19   Festus Ndumanya misses two point hook shot  
18:19   Matadors offensive rebound  
18:19   Matadors turnover (shot clock violation)  
18:04   Makale Foreman misses three point jump shot  
18:02   Darius Brown II defensive rebound  
17:43 +2 Festus Ndumanya makes two point jump shot (Alex Merkviladze assists) 2-2
17:20 +2 Ryan Betley makes two point layup 2-4
17:20   Festus Ndumanya shooting foul (Ryan Betley draws the foul)  
17:20   Ryan Betley misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
17:20   Festus Ndumanya defensive rebound  
17:00   Festus Ndumanya turnover (traveling)  
16:33 +2 Makale Foreman makes two point jump shot (Andre Kelly assists) 2-6
16:06   TJ Starks turnover (bad pass) (Lars Thiemann steals)  
15:40   Alex Merkviladze shooting foul (Ryan Betley draws the foul)  
15:40   TV timeout  
15:40 +1 Ryan Betley makes regular free throw 1 of 2 2-7
15:40 +1 Ryan Betley makes regular free throw 2 of 2 2-8
15:28   Kuany Kuany shooting foul (Miles Brookins draws the foul)  
15:28 +1 Miles Brookins makes regular free throw 1 of 2 3-8
15:28 +1 Miles Brookins makes regular free throw 2 of 2 4-8
15:07 +3 Ryan Betley makes three point jump shot (Kuany Kuany assists) 4-11
14:47 +2 Alex Merkviladze makes two point layup (Miles Brookins assists) 6-11
14:16 +2 Joel Brown makes two point layup 6-13
13:46   TJ Starks turnover (lost ball) (Jarred Hyder steals)  
13:42 +2 Jarred Hyder makes two point layup (Joel Brown assists) 6-15
13:33   Kuany Kuany personal foul (Lance Coleman II draws the foul)  
13:13   Jarred Hyder misses three point jump shot  
13:28 +3 Lance Coleman II makes three point jump shot (Alex Merkviladze assists) 9-15
13:11   Lars Thiemann offensive rebound  
12:51   D.J. Thorpe offensive foul (Amound Anderson draws the foul)  
12:51   D.J. Thorpe turnover  
12:44   Alex Merkviladze turnover (traveling)  
12:15   Andre Kelly misses three point jump shot  
12:13   Lance Coleman II defensive rebound  
11:47 +2 Lance Coleman II makes two point jump shot (Amound Anderson assists) 11-15
11:26 +3 Makale Foreman makes three point jump shot (Lars Thiemann assists) 11-18
11:07 +3 Alex Merkviladze makes three point jump shot (Darius Brown II assists) 14-18
10:53   Amound Anderson shooting foul (Makale Foreman draws the foul)  
10:53   TV timeout  
10:53   Makale Foreman misses regular free throw 1 of 3  
10:53 +1 Makale Foreman makes regular free throw 3 of 3 14-20
10:41   Lance Coleman II misses two point jump shot  
10:39   Golden Bears defensive rebound  
10:37   Amound Anderson personal foul (Lars Thiemann draws the foul)  
10:18 +3 Makale Foreman makes three point jump shot 14-23
10:02   Fidelis Okereke misses two point jump shot  
10:00   Makale Foreman defensive rebound  
9:53 +2 Makale Foreman makes two point layup 14-25
9:52   Miles Brookins shooting foul (Makale Foreman draws the foul)  
9:52 +1 Makale Foreman makes regular free throw 1 of 1 14-26
9:37   Atin Wright misses three point jump shot  
9:35   Ryan Betley defensive rebound  
9:15   Fidelis Okereke shooting foul (Andre Kelly draws the foul)  
9:15   Andre Kelly misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
9:05   TJ Starks misses three point jump shot  
9:15 +1 Andre Kelly makes regular free throw 2 of 2 14-27
9:03   Joel Brown defensive rebound  
8:37   Makale Foreman misses two point jump shot  
8:35   Fidelis Okereke defensive rebound  
8:27 +2 TJ Starks makes two point layup 16-27
7:58 +3 Ryan Betley makes three point jump shot (Joel Brown assists) 16-30
7:42   Lance Coleman II misses three point jump shot  
7:40   Joel Brown defensive rebound  
7:16   Andre Kelly misses two point hook shot  
7:14   Lance Coleman II defensive rebound  
7:08   Lance Coleman II misses two point jump shot  
7:06   Andre Kelly defensive rebound  
6:50   Makale Foreman misses two point jump shot  
6:48   Lance Coleman II defensive rebound  
6:48   Andre Kelly personal foul (Lance Coleman II draws the foul)  
6:48   TV timeout  
6:36   Fidelis Okereke misses two point hook shot  
6:34   Lars Thiemann defensive rebound  
6:13 +2 Lars Thiemann makes two point layup (Kuany Kuany assists) 16-32
6:05   TJ Starks misses two point jump shot  
6:03   TJ Starks offensive rebound  
5:47   TJ Starks misses two point jump shot  
5:45   Joel Brown defensive rebound  
5:14   Golden Bears turnover (shot clock violation)  
4:57 +2 TJ Starks makes two point jump shot 18-32
4:41 +2 Joel Brown makes two point layup 18-34
4:24   Festus Ndumanya misses two point layup  
4:22   Festus Ndumanya offensive rebound  
4:21   Lars Thiemann shooting foul (Festus Ndumanya draws the foul)  
4:22   Festus Ndumanya misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
4:20   Joel Brown defensive rebound  
4:09   Makale Foreman turnover (bad pass) (TJ Starks steals)  
4:00 +2 Alex Merkviladze makes two point layup (TJ Starks assists) 20-34
3:41   Brendan Harrick shooting foul (Lars Thiemann draws the foul)  
3:41   TV timeout  
3:41 +1 Lars Thiemann makes regular free throw 1 of 2 20-35
3:41 +1 Lars Thiemann makes regular free throw 2 of 2 20-36
3:19   Miles Brookins misses two point jump shot  
3:17   Andre Kelly defensive rebound  
2:46 +2 Makale Foreman makes two point jump shot 20-38
2:31   Alex Merkviladze misses three point jump shot  
2:29   Lars Thiemann defensive rebound  
2:29   Jump ball. Lars Thiemann vs. Fidelis Okereke (Lars Thiemann gains possession)  
2:22 +2 Andre Kelly makes two point layup (Joel Brown assists) 20-40
1:34 +3 Ryan Betley makes three point jump shot (Joel Brown assists) 23-43
2:06 +3 Darius Brown II makes three point jump shot (TJ Starks assists) 23-40
1:21   Miles Brookins turnover (traveling)  
0:56   Makale Foreman misses three point jump shot  
0:54   Matadors defensive rebound  
0:44   Miles Brookins misses two point jump shot  
0:42   Andre Kelly defensive rebound  
0:16   Lars Thiemann misses two point hook shot  
0:14   Lance Coleman II defensive rebound  
0:00 +2 Miles Brookins makes two point jump shot (TJ Starks assists) 25-43

2nd Half
CSN
Matadors
31
CAL
Golden Bears
44

Time Team Play Score
19:36   Alex Merkviladze misses two point hook shot  
19:34   Andre Kelly defensive rebound  
19:17 +3 Makale Foreman makes three point jump shot (Joel Brown assists) 25-46
19:06   Darius Brown II misses two point jump shot  
19:04   Joel Brown defensive rebound  
18:56   Makale Foreman misses three point jump shot  
18:54   Andre Kelly offensive rebound  
18:42   Andre Kelly turnover (bad pass)  
18:19 +3 TJ Starks makes three point jump shot 28-46
18:13 +2 Joel Brown makes two point layup (Lars Thiemann assists) 28-48
17:55   TJ Starks turnover (bad pass)  
17:43   Ryan Betley misses three point jump shot  
17:41   Lars Thiemann offensive rebound  
17:36 +2 Lars Thiemann makes two point dunk 28-50
17:33   Joel Brown personal foul (Lance Coleman II draws the foul)  
17:28   Jump ball. Alex Merkviladze vs. Andre Kelly (Andre Kelly gains possession)  
17:28   Alex Merkviladze turnover (lost ball) (Andre Kelly steals)  
17:23   Alex Merkviladze shooting foul (Makale Foreman draws the foul)  
17:23 +1 Makale Foreman makes regular free throw 1 of 2 28-51
17:23 +1 Makale Foreman makes regular free throw 2 of 2 28-52
17:07   TJ Starks misses two point layup  
17:05   Lars Thiemann defensive rebound  
16:56   Joel Brown turnover (bad pass)  
16:42   TJ Starks turnover (lost ball) (Joel Brown steals)  
16:34 +2 Joel Brown makes two point layup (Makale Foreman assists) 28-54
16:32   Lance Coleman II turnover (bad pass)  
16:11   Ryan Betley misses two point jump shot  
16:09   Fidelis Okereke defensive rebound  
16:09   Lars Thiemann personal foul (Fidelis Okereke draws the foul)  
16:03   Lars Thiemann shooting foul (Fidelis Okereke draws the foul)  
16:03   Fidelis Okereke misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
16:03 +1 Fidelis Okereke makes regular free throw 2 of 2 29-54
15:43 +2 Joel Brown makes two point layup 29-56
15:36 +3 Lance Coleman II makes three point jump shot 32-56
15:19   Darius Brown II personal foul (Joel Brown draws the foul)  
15:19   TV timeout  
15:11   Kuany Kuany turnover (traveling)  
15:00   Lance Coleman II misses two point jump shot  
14:58   Lars Thiemann defensive rebound  
14:46   Jarred Hyder misses two point layup  
14:44   Matadors defensive rebound  
14:27   Makale Foreman shooting foul (TJ Starks draws the foul)  
14:27 +1 TJ Starks makes regular free throw 1 of 2 33-56
14:27 +1 TJ Starks makes regular free throw 2 of 2 34-56
14:11   Makale Foreman misses two point jump shot  
14:09   Lance Coleman II defensive rebound  
13:59   Lance Coleman II misses three point jump shot  
13:57   Makale Foreman defensive rebound  
13:47 +3 Ryan Betley makes three point jump shot (Jarred Hyder assists) 34-59
13:46   TV timeout  
13:23   Lance Coleman II misses two point jump shot  
13:21   Andre Kelly defensive rebound  
12:59   Makale Foreman turnover (bad pass) (TJ Starks steals)  
12:59   Jarred Hyder shooting foul (TJ Starks draws the foul)  
12:55 +1 TJ Starks makes regular free throw 1 of 2 35-59
12:55 +1 TJ Starks makes regular free throw 2 of 2 36-59
12:55   Matadors 30 second timeout  
12:24 +2 Jarred Hyder makes two point layup (Joel Brown assists) 36-61
11:53   Kuany Kuany blocks Brendan Harrick's two point layup  
11:51   Brendan Harrick offensive rebound  
11:52   Matadors turnover (shot clock violation)  
11:51   TV timeout  
11:32 +2 Andre Kelly makes two point layup 36-63
11:32   Fidelis Okereke shooting foul (Andre Kelly draws the foul)  
11:32   Andre Kelly misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
11:32   Festus Ndumanya defensive rebound  
11:17   Joel Brown personal foul (TJ Starks draws the foul)  
11:09   Kuany Kuany blocks Amound Anderson's two point layup  
11:07   Andre Kelly defensive rebound  
10:52 +3 Ryan Betley makes three point jump shot (Kuany Kuany assists) 36-66
10:49   Darius Brown II misses three point jump shot  
10:47   Joel Brown defensive rebound  
10:22 +3 Makale Foreman makes three point jump shot (Kuany Kuany assists) 36-69
10:01   Andre Kelly shooting foul (TJ Starks draws the foul)  
10:01 +1 TJ Starks makes regular free throw 1 of 2 37-69
10:01 +1 TJ Starks makes regular free throw 2 of 2 38-69
9:52   Atin Wright personal foul (Makale Foreman draws the foul)  
9:49   Makale Foreman turnover (traveling)  
9:42   Atin Wright turnover (bad pass) (Lars Thiemann steals)  
9:33 +2 Lars Thiemann makes two point layup (Joel Brown assists) 38-71
9:18   Lance Coleman II turnover (bad pass) (Joel Brown steals)  
9:01 +2 Kuany Kuany makes two point layup 38-73
9:01   Alex Merkviladze shooting foul (Kuany Kuany draws the foul)  
9:01 +1 Kuany Kuany makes regular free throw 1 of 1 38-74
8:40   Atin Wright turnover (out of bounds)  
8:16 +2 D.J. Thorpe makes two point dunk (Joel Brown assists) 38-76
8:08   Alex Merkviladze misses three point jump shot  
8:06   D.J. Thorpe defensive rebound  
7:44   Jarred Hyder misses two point jump shot  
7:42   Alex Merkviladze defensive rebound  
7:31 +2 Amound Anderson makes two point jump shot