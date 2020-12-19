|
20:00
|
|
|
Festus Ndumanya vs. Lars Thiemann (Lance Coleman II gains possession)
|
|
19:40
|
|
|
Lance Coleman II misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:38
|
|
|
Golden Bears defensive rebound
|
|
19:26
|
|
|
Makale Foreman misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:24
|
|
|
Alex Merkviladze defensive rebound
|
|
19:14
|
|
|
Alex Merkviladze misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:12
|
|
|
Golden Bears defensive rebound
|
|
18:51
|
|
+2
|
Andre Kelly makes two point jump shot
|
0-2
|
18:19
|
|
|
Festus Ndumanya misses two point hook shot
|
|
18:19
|
|
|
Matadors offensive rebound
|
|
18:19
|
|
|
Matadors turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
18:04
|
|
|
Makale Foreman misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:02
|
|
|
Darius Brown II defensive rebound
|
|
17:43
|
|
+2
|
Festus Ndumanya makes two point jump shot (Alex Merkviladze assists)
|
2-2
|
17:20
|
|
+2
|
Ryan Betley makes two point layup
|
2-4
|
17:20
|
|
|
Festus Ndumanya shooting foul (Ryan Betley draws the foul)
|
|
17:20
|
|
|
Ryan Betley misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
17:20
|
|
|
Festus Ndumanya defensive rebound
|
|
17:00
|
|
|
Festus Ndumanya turnover (traveling)
|
|
16:33
|
|
+2
|
Makale Foreman makes two point jump shot (Andre Kelly assists)
|
2-6
|
16:06
|
|
|
TJ Starks turnover (bad pass) (Lars Thiemann steals)
|
|
15:40
|
|
|
Alex Merkviladze shooting foul (Ryan Betley draws the foul)
|
|
15:40
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:40
|
|
+1
|
Ryan Betley makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
2-7
|
15:40
|
|
+1
|
Ryan Betley makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
2-8
|
15:28
|
|
|
Kuany Kuany shooting foul (Miles Brookins draws the foul)
|
|
15:28
|
|
+1
|
Miles Brookins makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
3-8
|
15:28
|
|
+1
|
Miles Brookins makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
4-8
|
15:07
|
|
+3
|
Ryan Betley makes three point jump shot (Kuany Kuany assists)
|
4-11
|
14:47
|
|
+2
|
Alex Merkviladze makes two point layup (Miles Brookins assists)
|
6-11
|
14:16
|
|
+2
|
Joel Brown makes two point layup
|
6-13
|
13:46
|
|
|
TJ Starks turnover (lost ball) (Jarred Hyder steals)
|
|
13:42
|
|
+2
|
Jarred Hyder makes two point layup (Joel Brown assists)
|
6-15
|
13:33
|
|
|
Kuany Kuany personal foul (Lance Coleman II draws the foul)
|
|
13:13
|
|
|
Jarred Hyder misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:28
|
|
+3
|
Lance Coleman II makes three point jump shot (Alex Merkviladze assists)
|
9-15
|
13:13
|
|
|
Jarred Hyder misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:11
|
|
|
Lars Thiemann offensive rebound
|
|
12:51
|
|
|
D.J. Thorpe offensive foul (Amound Anderson draws the foul)
|
|
12:51
|
|
|
D.J. Thorpe turnover
|
|
12:44
|
|
|
Alex Merkviladze turnover (traveling)
|
|
12:15
|
|
|
Andre Kelly misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:13
|
|
|
Lance Coleman II defensive rebound
|
|
11:47
|
|
+2
|
Lance Coleman II makes two point jump shot (Amound Anderson assists)
|
11-15
|
11:26
|
|
+3
|
Makale Foreman makes three point jump shot (Lars Thiemann assists)
|
11-18
|
11:07
|
|
+3
|
Alex Merkviladze makes three point jump shot (Darius Brown II assists)
|
14-18
|
10:53
|
|
|
Amound Anderson shooting foul (Makale Foreman draws the foul)
|
|
10:53
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
10:53
|
|
|
Makale Foreman misses regular free throw 1 of 3
|
|
10:53
|
|
+1
|
Makale Foreman makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|
14-20
|
10:53
|
|
+1
|
Makale Foreman makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|
14-19
|
10:53
|
|
+1
|
Makale Foreman makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|
14-20
|
10:41
|
|
|
Lance Coleman II misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:39
|
|
|
Golden Bears defensive rebound
|
|
10:37
|
|
|
Amound Anderson personal foul (Lars Thiemann draws the foul)
|
|
10:18
|
|
+3
|
Makale Foreman makes three point jump shot
|
14-23
|
10:02
|
|
|
Fidelis Okereke misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:00
|
|
|
Makale Foreman defensive rebound
|
|
9:53
|
|
+2
|
Makale Foreman makes two point layup
|
14-25
|
9:52
|
|
|
Miles Brookins shooting foul (Makale Foreman draws the foul)
|
|
9:52
|
|
+1
|
Makale Foreman makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
14-26
|
9:37
|
|
|
Atin Wright misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:35
|
|
|
Ryan Betley defensive rebound
|
|
9:15
|
|
|
Fidelis Okereke shooting foul (Andre Kelly draws the foul)
|
|
9:15
|
|
|
Andre Kelly misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
9:05
|
|
|
TJ Starks misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:15
|
|
+1
|
Andre Kelly makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
14-27
|
9:05
|
|
|
TJ Starks misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:03
|
|
|
Joel Brown defensive rebound
|
|
8:37
|
|
|
Makale Foreman misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:35
|
|
|
Fidelis Okereke defensive rebound
|
|
8:27
|
|
+2
|
TJ Starks makes two point layup
|
16-27
|
7:58
|
|
+3
|
Ryan Betley makes three point jump shot (Joel Brown assists)
|
16-30
|
7:42
|
|
|
Lance Coleman II misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:40
|
|
|
Joel Brown defensive rebound
|
|
7:16
|
|
|
Andre Kelly misses two point hook shot
|
|
7:14
|
|
|
Lance Coleman II defensive rebound
|
|
7:08
|
|
|
Lance Coleman II misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:06
|
|
|
Andre Kelly defensive rebound
|
|
6:50
|
|
|
Makale Foreman misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:48
|
|
|
Lance Coleman II defensive rebound
|
|
6:48
|
|
|
Andre Kelly personal foul (Lance Coleman II draws the foul)
|
|
6:48
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
6:36
|
|
|
Fidelis Okereke misses two point hook shot
|
|
6:34
|
|
|
Lars Thiemann defensive rebound
|
|
6:13
|
|
+2
|
Lars Thiemann makes two point layup (Kuany Kuany assists)
|
16-32
|
6:05
|
|
|
TJ Starks misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:03
|
|
|
TJ Starks offensive rebound
|
|
5:47
|
|
|
TJ Starks misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:45
|
|
|
Joel Brown defensive rebound
|
|
5:14
|
|
|
Golden Bears turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
4:57
|
|
+2
|
TJ Starks makes two point jump shot
|
18-32
|
4:41
|
|
+2
|
Joel Brown makes two point layup
|
18-34
|
4:24
|
|
|
Festus Ndumanya misses two point layup
|
|
4:22
|
|
|
Festus Ndumanya offensive rebound
|
|
4:21
|
|
|
Lars Thiemann shooting foul (Festus Ndumanya draws the foul)
|
|
4:22
|
|
|
Festus Ndumanya misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
4:20
|
|
|
Joel Brown defensive rebound
|
|
4:21
|
|
|
Festus Ndumanya misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
4:20
|
|
|
Joel Brown defensive rebound
|
|
4:09
|
|
|
Makale Foreman turnover (bad pass) (TJ Starks steals)
|
|
4:00
|
|
+2
|
Alex Merkviladze makes two point layup (TJ Starks assists)
|
20-34
|
3:41
|
|
|
Brendan Harrick shooting foul (Lars Thiemann draws the foul)
|
|
3:41
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:41
|
|
+1
|
Lars Thiemann makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
20-35
|
3:41
|
|
+1
|
Lars Thiemann makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
20-36
|
3:19
|
|
|
Miles Brookins misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:17
|
|
|
Andre Kelly defensive rebound
|
|
2:46
|
|
+2
|
Makale Foreman makes two point jump shot
|
20-38
|
2:31
|
|
|
Alex Merkviladze misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:29
|
|
|
Lars Thiemann defensive rebound
|
|
2:29
|
|
|
Jump ball. Lars Thiemann vs. Fidelis Okereke (Lars Thiemann gains possession)
|
|
2:22
|
|
+2
|
Andre Kelly makes two point layup (Joel Brown assists)
|
20-40
|
1:34
|
|
+3
|
Ryan Betley makes three point jump shot (Joel Brown assists)
|
23-43
|
2:06
|
|
+3
|
Darius Brown II makes three point jump shot (TJ Starks assists)
|
23-40
|
1:34
|
|
+3
|
Ryan Betley makes three point jump shot (Joel Brown assists)
|
23-43
|
1:21
|
|
|
Miles Brookins turnover (traveling)
|
|
0:56
|
|
|
Makale Foreman misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:54
|
|
|
Matadors defensive rebound
|
|
0:44
|
|
|
Miles Brookins misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:42
|
|
|
Andre Kelly defensive rebound
|
|
0:16
|
|
|
Lars Thiemann misses two point hook shot
|
|
0:14
|
|
|
Lance Coleman II defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
+2
|
Miles Brookins makes two point jump shot (TJ Starks assists)
|
25-43