20:00
Trayce Jackson-Davis vs. Pete Nance (Race Thompson gains possession)
19:34
+2
Trayce Jackson-Davis makes two point layup
0-2
19:11
Jump ball. Ryan Greer vs. Rob Phinisee (Wildcats gains possession)
19:11
Boo Buie misses two point layup
19:09
Race Thompson defensive rebound
19:08
Armaan Franklin turnover (traveling)
18:57
+3
Miller Kopp makes three point jump shot
3-2
18:35
Chase Audige shooting foul (Aljami Durham draws the foul)
18:35
Aljami Durham misses regular free throw 1 of 2
18:35
+1
Aljami Durham makes regular free throw 2 of 2
3-3
18:20
Boo Buie turnover (lost ball) (Aljami Durham steals)
18:12
Armaan Franklin misses three point jump shot
18:10
Chase Audige defensive rebound
18:00
Pete Nance misses three point jump shot
17:58
Trayce Jackson-Davis defensive rebound
17:36
Rob Phinisee misses three point jump shot
17:34
Pete Nance defensive rebound
17:17
Chase Audige turnover (bad pass) (Armaan Franklin steals)
17:11
+2
Rob Phinisee makes two point dunk (Trayce Jackson-Davis assists)
3-5
16:56
Chase Audige misses three point jump shot
16:54
Armaan Franklin defensive rebound
16:40
Chase Audige personal foul (Armaan Franklin draws the foul)
16:33
Robbie Beran shooting foul (Race Thompson draws the foul)
16:33
Race Thompson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
16:33
Race Thompson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
16:33
Robbie Beran defensive rebound
16:16
Boo Buie misses three point jump shot
16:14
Wildcats offensive rebound
15:59
+3
Miller Kopp makes three point jump shot (Ty Berry assists)
6-5
15:31
+2
Race Thompson makes two point jump shot
6-7
15:18
+2
Pete Nance makes two point jump shot (Boo Buie assists)
8-7
15:08
Pete Nance personal foul (Race Thompson draws the foul)
15:08
TV timeout
15:03
Trayce Jackson-Davis misses two point jump shot
15:01
Ty Berry defensive rebound
14:50
+2
Miller Kopp makes two point layup
10-7
14:31
+2
Armaan Franklin makes two point jump shot
10-9
14:19
Ryan Young turnover (traveling)
14:04
Trayce Jackson-Davis turnover (lost ball)
13:52
Aljami Durham personal foul (Ryan Greer draws the foul)
13:41
Trey Galloway shooting foul (Ryan Young draws the foul)
13:41
+1
Ryan Young makes regular free throw 1 of 2
11-9
13:41
+1
Ryan Young makes regular free throw 2 of 2
12-9
13:12
+3
Jerome Hunter makes three point jump shot (Aljami Durham assists)
12-12
12:44
+2
Ryan Greer makes two point layup
14-12
12:24
Armaan Franklin misses two point layup
12:22
Ryan Young defensive rebound
12:13
+2
Ty Berry makes two point jump shot
16-12
11:55
Armaan Franklin misses two point jump shot
11:53
Ryan Greer defensive rebound
11:43
Anthony Gaines misses two point jump shot
11:41
Ryan Young offensive rebound
11:31
Trayce Jackson-Davis blocks Ty Berry's three point jump shot
11:29
Ryan Young offensive rebound
11:31
+2
Ryan Young makes two point layup
18-12
11:28
Khristian Lander shooting foul (Ryan Young draws the foul)
11:28
TV timeout
11:28
+1
Ryan Young makes regular free throw 1 of 1
19-12
11:18
Trey Galloway turnover (bad pass) (Ryan Greer steals)
11:11
Robbie Beran misses two point layup
11:09
Khristian Lander defensive rebound
11:06
Ryan Young personal foul (Rob Phinisee draws the foul)
11:06
Official timeout
10:58
+3
Khristian Lander makes three point jump shot (Trey Galloway assists)
19-15
10:28
+3
Boo Buie makes three point jump shot (Miller Kopp assists)
22-15
10:13
Jerome Hunter misses three point jump shot
10:11
Ryan Young defensive rebound
10:05
Jerome Hunter personal foul (Pete Nance draws the foul)
10:04
Rob Phinisee shooting foul (Ryan Young draws the foul)
10:04
+1
Ryan Young makes regular free throw 1 of 2
23-15
10:04
Ryan Young misses regular free throw 2 of 2
10:04
Jerome Hunter defensive rebound
9:33
Rob Phinisee misses two point jump shot
9:31
Hoosiers offensive rebound
9:31
Boo Buie personal foul (Race Thompson draws the foul)
9:19
Armaan Franklin turnover (bad pass) (Miller Kopp steals)
8:58
+2
Anthony Gaines makes two point layup
25-15
8:39
Armaan Franklin misses three point jump shot
8:37
Pete Nance defensive rebound
8:31
+2
Pete Nance makes two point layup (Boo Buie assists)
27-15
8:31
Hoosiers 30 second timeout
8:08
Trayce Jackson-Davis turnover (lost ball) (Anthony Gaines steals)
7:59
Ryan Greer turnover (double dribble)
7:59
TV timeout
7:43
Rob Phinisee misses three point jump shot
7:41
Trayce Jackson-Davis offensive rebound
7:41
Miller Kopp personal foul (Trayce Jackson-Davis draws the foul)
7:41
Trayce Jackson-Davis misses regular free throw 1 of 1
7:41
Miller Kopp defensive rebound
7:23
+2
Pete Nance makes two point jump shot (Miller Kopp assists)
29-15
7:00
+2
Armaan Franklin makes two point floating jump shot
29-17
6:43
+2
Anthony Gaines makes two point jump shot
31-17
6:22
Rob Phinisee turnover (lost ball)
6:15
Boo Buie misses three point jump shot
6:13
Armaan Franklin defensive rebound
5:57
Pete Nance shooting foul (Aljami Durham draws the foul)
5:57
Aljami Durham misses regular free throw 1 of 2
5:57
+1
Aljami Durham makes regular free throw 2 of 2
31-18
5:46
Ryan Young turnover (bad pass) (Trey Galloway steals)
5:36
Trey Galloway turnover (bad pass) (Anthony Gaines steals)
5:27
+2
Boo Buie makes two point layup (Anthony Gaines assists)
33-18
5:16
+2
Trayce Jackson-Davis makes two point dunk (Trey Galloway assists)
33-20
5:15
Ryan Young shooting foul (Trayce Jackson-Davis draws the foul)
5:15
+1
Trayce Jackson-Davis makes regular free throw 1 of 1
33-21
4:59
Ty Berry misses two point jump shot
4:57
Trayce Jackson-Davis defensive rebound
4:35
Trayce Jackson-Davis misses two point jump shot
4:33
Ryan Young defensive rebound
4:24
Anthony Gaines misses three point jump shot
4:22
Armaan Franklin defensive rebound
4:11
Armaan Franklin misses three point jump shot
4:09
Ryan Young defensive rebound
3:40
Anthony Gaines turnover (traveling)
3:40
TV timeout
3:10
Aljami Durham misses three point jump shot
3:08
Trayce Jackson-Davis offensive rebound
3:04
+2
Trayce Jackson-Davis makes two point tip shot
33-23
2:47
+2
Ryan Young makes two point layup (Boo Buie assists)
35-23
2:24
+3
Trey Galloway makes three point jump shot (Aljami Durham assists)
35-26
2:04
Ty Berry misses three point jump shot
2:02
Jerome Hunter defensive rebound
1:55
+2
Armaan Franklin makes two point jump shot
35-28
1:54
Wildcats 30 second timeout
1:29
Anthony Gaines misses three point jump shot
1:27
Trayce Jackson-Davis defensive rebound
1:00
Armaan Franklin misses two point jump shot
0:58
Ty Berry defensive rebound
0:53
+2
|
Anthony Gaines makes two point layup (Boo Buie assists)
|
37-28
|
0:24
|
|
|
Jerome Hunter misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:22
|
|
|
Ryan Young defensive rebound
|
|
0:03
|
|
|
Armaan Franklin personal foul (Boo Buie draws the foul)
|
|
0:02
|
|
|
Pete Nance turnover (bad pass) (Trey Galloway steals)
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|