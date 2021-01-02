|
20:00
|
|
|
Brandon Rachal vs. David DeJulius (David DeJulius gains possession)
|
|
19:54
|
|
|
Emmanuel Ugboh personal foul
|
|
19:41
|
|
|
Mika Adams-Woods misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:39
|
|
|
Elijah Joiner defensive rebound
|
|
19:19
|
|
+3
|
Brandon Rachal makes three point jump shot (Elijah Joiner assists)
|
3-0
|
18:44
|
|
|
Tari Eason misses two point layup
|
|
18:42
|
|
|
Brandon Rachal defensive rebound
|
|
18:33
|
|
|
Bearcats defensive rebound
|
|
18:12
|
|
|
Mika Adams-Woods misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:10
|
|
|
Brandon Rachal defensive rebound
|
|
18:03
|
|
+3
|
Brandon Rachal makes three point jump shot (Keyshawn Embery-Simpson assists)
|
6-0
|
17:46
|
|
|
Tari Eason misses two point layup
|
|
17:44
|
|
|
Tari Eason offensive rebound
|
|
17:40
|
|
|
Tari Eason misses two point layup
|
|
17:38
|
|
|
Brandon Rachal defensive rebound
|
|
17:33
|
|
|
Brandon Rachal turnover (lost ball) (Tari Eason steals)
|
|
17:24
|
|
|
David DeJulius misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:22
|
|
|
Emmanuel Ugboh defensive rebound
|
|
16:58
|
|
|
Curtis Haywood II misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:56
|
|
|
Jeremiah Davenport defensive rebound
|
|
16:47
|
|
|
Keith Williams misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:47
|
|
|
Brandon Rachal defensive rebound
|
|
16:47
|
|
|
Rey Idowu turnover (traveling)
|
|
16:22
|
|
+2
|
Chris Vogt makes two point layup
|
6-2
|
15:54
|
|
+2
|
Rey Idowu makes two point dunk (Darien Jackson assists)
|
8-2
|
15:43
|
|
+3
|
Jeremiah Davenport makes three point jump shot (Mike Saunders Jr. assists)
|
8-5
|
15:22
|
|
+2
|
Brandon Rachal makes two point jump shot
|
10-5
|
15:15
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:04
|
|
|
Jeremiah Davenport turnover (lost ball) (Darien Jackson steals)
|
|
14:57
|
|
|
Jeremiah Davenport shooting foul
|
|
14:57
|
|
+1
|
Keyshawn Embery-Simpson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
11-5
|
14:57
|
|
+1
|
Keyshawn Embery-Simpson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
12-5
|
14:38
|
|
|
Zach Harvey misses two point layup
|
|
14:36
|
|
|
Mamoudou Diarra offensive rebound
|
|
14:29
|
|
|
Rey Idowu shooting foul
|
|
14:29
|
|
|
Keith Williams misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
14:29
|
|
+1
|
Keith Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
12-6
|
14:29
|
|
+1
|
Keith Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
12-6
|
14:05
|
|
+3
|
Keyshawn Embery-Simpson makes three point jump shot (Curtis Haywood II assists)
|
15-6
|
13:52
|
|
|
Mike Saunders Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Curtis Haywood II steals)
|
|
13:44
|
|
|
Mamoudou Diarra blocks Rey Idowu's two point layup
|
|
13:42
|
|
|
Rey Idowu offensive rebound
|
|
13:36
|
|
|
Mamoudou Diarra personal foul
|
|
13:32
|
|
|
Rey Idowu turnover (bad pass) (Zach Harvey steals)
|
|
13:27
|
|
|
Darien Jackson shooting foul
|
|
13:27
|
|
+1
|
Zach Harvey makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
15-7
|
13:27
|
|
|
Zach Harvey misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
13:27
|
|
|
Brandon Rachal defensive rebound
|
|
13:05
|
|
+2
|
Darien Jackson makes two point layup (Keshawn Williams assists)
|
17-7
|
12:31
|
|
|
Bearcats turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
12:09
|
|
|
Keyshawn Embery-Simpson turnover (lost ball)
|
|
11:49
|
|
|
Tari Eason misses two point layup
|
|
11:47
|
|
|
Curtis Haywood II defensive rebound
|
|
11:37
|
|
|
Curtis Haywood II misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:35
|
|
|
Zach Harvey defensive rebound
|
|
11:24
|
|
|
Keith Williams misses two point layup
|
|
11:22
|
|
|
Tari Eason offensive rebound
|
|
11:15
|
|
|
David DeJulius misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:13
|
|
|
Brandon Rachal personal foul
|
|
11:08
|
|
|
Elijah Joiner blocks Keith Williams's two point layup
|
|
11:08
|
|
|
Elijah Joiner blocks Keith Williams's two point layup
|
|
11:06
|
|
|
Tari Eason offensive rebound
|
|
10:51
|
|
+2
|
Tari Eason makes two point layup
|
17-9
|
10:45
|
|
|
Elijah Joiner misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:43
|
|
|
Mika Adams-Woods defensive rebound
|
|
10:35
|
|
|
Mika Adams-Woods turnover (lost ball) (Brandon Rachal steals)
|
|
10:27
|
|
|
Chris Vogt personal foul
|
|
10:21
|
|
|
Keith Williams blocks Brandon Rachal's two point layup
|
|
10:19
|
|
|
Golden Hurricane offensive rebound
|
|
10:19
|
|
+2
|
Rey Idowu makes two point layup
|
19-9
|
9:58
|
|
|
Brandon Rachal blocks Tari Eason's two point layup
|
|
9:58
|
|
|
Brandon Rachal defensive rebound
|
|
9:58
|
|
|
Jump ball. Tari Eason vs. Brandon Rachal (Brandon Rachal gains possession)
|
|
9:52
|
|
|
Elijah Joiner turnover (bad pass)
|
|
9:31
|
|
+2
|
Keith Williams makes two point layup
|
19-11
|
9:17
|
|
|
Austin Richie misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:15
|
|
|
Chris Vogt defensive rebound
|
|
9:04
|
|
|
Keith Williams misses two point layup
|
|
9:02
|
|
|
Keith Williams offensive rebound
|
|
8:53
|
|
|
Keith Williams misses two point layup
|
|
8:51
|
|
|
Brandon Rachal defensive rebound
|
|
8:44
|
|
+2
|
Austin Richie makes two point dunk (Brandon Rachal assists)
|
21-11
|
8:24
|
|
|
Mika Adams-Woods misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:22
|
|
|
Curtis Haywood II defensive rebound
|
|
8:14
|
|
+2
|
Elijah Joiner makes two point layup (Curtis Haywood II assists)
|
23-11
|
7:55
|
|
|
Keith Williams offensive rebound
|
|
8:10
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:57
|
|
|
David DeJulius misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:55
|
|
|
Keith Williams offensive rebound
|
|
7:44
|
|
|
Curtis Haywood II shooting foul
|
|
7:44
|
|
+1
|
Keith Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
23-12
|
7:44
|
|
+1
|
Keith Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
23-13
|
7:22
|
|
|
Mamoudou Diarra shooting foul
|
|
7:22
|
|
+1
|
Rey Idowu makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
24-13
|
7:22
|
|
|
Rey Idowu misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
7:22
|
|
|
Jeremiah Davenport defensive rebound
|
|
7:12
|
|
|
Mamoudou Diarra misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:10
|
|
|
Jeremiah Davenport offensive rebound
|
|
6:59
|
|
+3
|
David DeJulius makes three point jump shot (Mamoudou Diarra assists)
|
24-16
|
6:35
|
|
|
Mamoudou Diarra personal foul
|
|
6:34
|
|
+2
|
Elijah Joiner makes two point layup
|
26-16
|
6:34
|
|
|
David DeJulius shooting foul
|
|
6:34
|
|
+1
|
Elijah Joiner makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
27-16
|
6:25
|
|
|
Rey Idowu shooting foul
|
|
6:25
|
|
+1
|
Chris Vogt makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
27-17
|
6:25
|
|
+1
|
Chris Vogt makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
27-18
|
6:00
|
|
|
Tari Eason shooting foul
|
|
6:00
|
|
+1
|
Curtis Haywood II makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
28-18
|
6:00
|
|
+1
|
Curtis Haywood II makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
29-18
|
5:44
|
|
+2
|
Jeremiah Davenport makes two point jump shot (David DeJulius assists)
|
29-20
|
5:44
|
|
|
Emmanuel Ugboh shooting foul
|
|
5:44
|
|
+1
|
Jeremiah Davenport makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
29-21
|
5:44
|
|
|
Golden Hurricane turnover (5-second violation)
|
|
5:33
|
|
|
Jeremiah Davenport misses two point layup
|
|
5:31
|
|
|
Golden Hurricane defensive rebound
|
|
5:19
|
|
|
Keith Williams personal foul
|
|
5:19
|
|
+1
|
Brandon Rachal makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
30-21
|
5:19
|
|
|
Brandon Rachal misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
5:19
|
|
|
Tari Eason defensive rebound
|
|
5:04
|
|
+3
|
Jeremiah Davenport makes three point jump shot (Tari Eason assists)
|
30-24
|
4:39
|
|
+2
|
Darien Jackson makes two point layup (Brandon Rachal assists)
|
32-24
|
4:25
|
|
|
Keith Williams misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:23
|
|
|
Brandon Rachal defensive rebound
|
|
4:06
|
|
|
Brandon Rachal turnover (bad pass)
|
|
3:42
|
|
|
Tari Eason turnover (traveling)
|
|
3:42
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:31
|
|
|
Zach Harvey personal foul
|
|
3:31
|
|
+1
|
Brandon Rachal makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
33-24
|
3:31
|
|
+1
|
Brandon Rachal makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
34-24
|
3:06
|
|
+2
|
Jeremiah Davenport makes two point layup
|
34-26
|
2:47
|
|
+2
|
Brandon Rachal makes two point jump shot
|
36-26
|
2:38
|
|
|
Brandon Rachal blocks Keith Williams's two point layup
|
|
2:36
|
|
|
Bearcats offensive rebound
|
|
2:24
|
|
|
Keyshawn Embery-Simpson shooting foul
|
|
2:24
|
|
+1
|
Tari Eason makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
36-27
|
2:24
|
|
+1
|
Tari Eason makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
36-28
|
2:02
|
|
|
Keyshawn Embery-Simpson misses two point layup
|
|
2:00
|
|
|
Jeremiah Davenport defensive rebound
|
|
1:41
|
|
|
Tari Eason misses two point layup
|
|
1:39
|
|
|
Golden Hurricane defensive rebound
|
|
1:28
|
|
+3
|
Brandon Rachal makes three point jump shot
|
39-28
|
0:58
|
|
|
David DeJulius misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:56
|
|
|
Brandon Rachal defensive rebound
|
|
0:36
|
|
|
Brandon Rachal misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:34
|
|
|
David DeJulius defensive rebound
|
|
0:32
|
|
+2
|
Mika Adams-Woods makes two point layup (David DeJulius assists)
|
39-30
|
0:32
|
|
|
Elijah Joiner shooting foul
|
|
0:32
|
|
+1
|
Mika Adams-Woods makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
39-31
|
0:25
|
|
|
Keith Williams personal foul
|
|
0:25
|
|
+1
|
Elijah Joiner makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
40-31
|
0:25
|
|
+1
|
Elijah Joiner makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
41-31
|
0:03
|
|
+2
|
David DeJulius makes two point jump shot
|
41-33
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|