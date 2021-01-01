|
20:00
Morris Udeze vs. Romello White (Devontae Shuler gains possession)
19:38
KJ Buffen misses two point jump shot
19:36
Trey Wade defensive rebound
19:12
Tyson Etienne misses three point jump shot
19:10
Rebels defensive rebound
19:10
Dexter Dennis personal foul
18:57
Devontae Shuler misses two point layup
18:55
Trey Wade defensive rebound
18:47
+2
Dexter Dennis makes two point layup (Trey Wade assists)
2-0
|
18:30
Alterique Gilbert personal foul
18:16
Jarkel Joiner misses two point jump shot
18:14
KJ Buffen offensive rebound
18:06
+2
Romello White makes two point layup (KJ Buffen assists)
2-2
|
17:59
+3
Alterique Gilbert makes three point jump shot
5-2
|
17:44
+2
Romello White makes two point jump shot (Luis Rodriguez assists)
5-4
|
17:35
Dexter Dennis turnover (lost ball) (Devontae Shuler steals)
17:26
+2
Romello White makes two point layup (Devontae Shuler assists)
5-6
|
17:01
+2
Trey Wade makes two point jump shot
7-6
|
16:44
KJ Buffen misses two point jump shot
16:42
Trey Wade defensive rebound
16:27
+2
Dexter Dennis makes two point layup (Trey Wade assists)
9-6
|
16:26
Rebels 30 second timeout
16:26
TV timeout
16:11
Jarkel Joiner misses three point jump shot
16:09
Shockers defensive rebound
15:58
Tyson Etienne misses three point jump shot
15:56
Trey Wade offensive rebound
15:41
+2
Trey Wade makes two point dunk
11-6
|
15:35
+3
Luis Rodriguez makes three point jump shot (Austin Crowley assists)
11-9
|
15:13
+3
Dexter Dennis makes three point jump shot (Alterique Gilbert assists)
14-9
|
14:54
+2
KJ Buffen makes two point layup
14-11
|
14:26
Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler offensive foul
14:26
Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler turnover
14:11
Luis Rodriguez misses two point jump shot
14:09
Alterique Gilbert defensive rebound
14:01
Alterique Gilbert misses two point layup
13:59
Clarence Jackson offensive rebound
13:59
+2
Clarence Jackson makes two point layup
16-11
|
13:58
Rebels 30 second timeout
13:36
KJ Buffen misses two point jump shot
13:34
Romello White offensive rebound
13:28
+2
Romello White makes two point layup
16-13
|
13:05
Ricky Council IV misses two point jump shot
13:03
Rebels defensive rebound
12:55
Morris Udeze personal foul
12:52
Austin Crowley turnover (bad pass) (Craig Porter Jr. steals)
12:39
Austin Crowley personal foul
12:22
+2
Morris Udeze makes two point dunk (Tyson Etienne assists)
18-13
|
12:03
Devontae Shuler misses three point jump shot
12:01
Robert Allen offensive rebound
11:53
Jarkel Joiner misses two point jump shot
11:51
Devontae Shuler offensive rebound
11:40
Matthew Murrell turnover (bad pass)
11:40
TV timeout
11:28
Tyson Etienne misses two point jump shot
11:24
Rebels defensive rebound
11:24
Clarence Jackson personal foul
11:13
Josaphat Bilau blocks Jarkel Joiner's two point layup
11:11
Ricky Council IV defensive rebound
11:07
Khadim Sy personal foul
10:52
Craig Porter Jr. offensive foul
10:52
Craig Porter Jr. turnover
10:37
+3
Devontae Shuler makes three point jump shot (Robert Allen assists)
18-16
|
10:24
Dexter Dennis offensive foul
10:24
Dexter Dennis turnover
10:15
+3
Matthew Murrell makes three point jump shot (Romello White assists)
18-19
|
10:04
Ricky Council IV misses two point jump shot
10:02
Romello White defensive rebound
9:41
Matthew Murrell misses two point jump shot
9:39
Alterique Gilbert defensive rebound
9:32
+3
Tyson Etienne makes three point jump shot (Alterique Gilbert assists)
21-19
|
9:13
Matthew Murrell misses three point jump shot
9:11
Ricky Council IV defensive rebound
8:45
Romello White shooting foul (Morris Udeze draws the foul)
8:45
+1
Morris Udeze makes regular free throw 1 of 2
22-19
|
8:45
+1
Morris Udeze makes regular free throw 2 of 2
23-19
|
8:24
+3
Devontae Shuler makes three point jump shot (Luis Rodriguez assists)
23-22
|
7:56
Morris Udeze turnover (bad pass) (KJ Buffen steals)
7:46
+3
KJ Buffen makes three point jump shot (Devontae Shuler assists)
23-25
|
7:18
Trey Wade misses three point jump shot
7:16
Devontae Shuler defensive rebound
7:08
Romello White misses two point jump shot
7:06
Ricky Council IV defensive rebound
7:03
Luis Rodriguez personal foul
7:03
TV timeout
6:40
+2
Morris Udeze makes two point layup (Trey Wade assists)
25-25
|
6:22
+2
KJ Buffen makes two point layup (Austin Crowley assists)
25-27
|
6:04
+2
Tyson Etienne makes two point jump shot (Trey Wade assists)
27-27
|
5:43
Jarkel Joiner misses three point jump shot
5:41
Ricky Council IV defensive rebound
5:29
KJ Buffen personal foul (Trey Wade draws the foul)
5:28
Morris Udeze offensive foul
5:28
Morris Udeze turnover
5:13
+2
Jarkel Joiner makes two point jump shot (Romello White assists)
27-29
|
5:03
Jarkel Joiner personal foul
4:53
Tyson Etienne misses three point jump shot
4:51
Romello White defensive rebound
4:36
Jump ball. KJ Buffen vs. Trey Wade (Rebels gains possession)
4:29
Devontae Shuler turnover (bad pass)
4:25
Alterique Gilbert turnover (bad pass) (Luis Rodriguez steals)
4:18
+2
Luis Rodriguez makes two point dunk
27-31
|
4:02
Clarence Jackson turnover (bad pass) (Devontae Shuler steals)
3:56
KJ Buffen misses three point jump shot
3:54
Rebels offensive rebound
3:54
Alterique Gilbert personal foul
3:54
TV timeout
3:54
+1
Jarkel Joiner makes regular free throw 1 of 2
27-32
|
3:54
+1
Jarkel Joiner makes regular free throw 2 of 2
27-33
|
3:43
Tyson Etienne misses two point layup
3:41
Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler offensive rebound
3:41
Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler misses two point layup
3:41
Shockers offensive rebound
3:41
Luis Rodriguez personal foul (Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler draws the foul)
3:41
+1
Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler makes regular free throw 1 of 2
28-33
|
3:41
+1
Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler makes regular free throw 2 of 2
29-33
|
3:19
+2
Jarkel Joiner makes two point jump shot
29-35
|
3:01
Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler turnover (bad pass) (Devontae Shuler steals)
2:55
Devontae Shuler misses two point layup
2:53
Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler defensive rebound
2:48
Dimencio Vaughn shooting foul (Tyson Etienne draws the foul)
2:48
+1
Tyson Etienne makes regular free throw 1 of 2
30-35
|
2:48
+1
Tyson Etienne makes regular free throw 2 of 2
31-35
|
2:23
Jarkel Joiner misses two point jump shot
2:21
Craig Porter Jr. defensive rebound
2:05
+2
Craig Porter Jr. makes two point jump shot (Tyson Etienne assists)
33-35
|
1:45
+3
Devontae Shuler makes three point jump shot (Robert Allen assists)
33-38
|
1:29
Romello White blocks Ricky Council IV's two point layup
1:27
Shockers offensive rebound
1:27
Shockers 30 second timeout
1:22
+3
Tyson Etienne makes three point jump shot (Craig Porter Jr. assists)
36-38
|
1:01
+3
Devontae Shuler makes three point jump shot
36-41
|
0:49
+3
Craig Porter Jr. makes three point jump shot
39-41
|
0:20
Devontae Shuler misses three point jump shot
0:18
Ricky Council IV defensive rebound
0:16
Ricky Council IV turnover (bad pass)
0:03
KJ Buffen misses two point jump shot
0:01
Tyson Etienne defensive rebound
0:00
End of period
