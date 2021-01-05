|
20:00
|
|
|
Jamorko Pickett vs. Bryce Golden (Hoyas gains possession)
|
|
19:50
|
|
|
Jamorko Pickett misses two point layup
|
|
19:48
|
|
|
Aaron Thompson defensive rebound
|
|
19:28
|
|
+3
|
Jair Bolden makes three point jump shot (Chuck Harris assists)
|
0-3
|
18:59
|
|
|
Jamorko Pickett misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:57
|
|
|
Qudus Wahab offensive rebound
|
|
18:50
|
|
|
Qudus Wahab misses two point hook shot
|
|
18:48
|
|
|
Qudus Wahab offensive rebound
|
|
18:43
|
|
+2
|
Qudus Wahab makes two point layup
|
2-3
|
18:15
|
|
|
Jair Bolden misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:13
|
|
|
Dante Harris defensive rebound
|
|
18:06
|
|
+3
|
Jahvon Blair makes three point jump shot (Dante Harris assists)
|
5-3
|
17:42
|
|
|
Aaron Thompson turnover (lost ball) (Jahvon Blair steals)
|
|
17:33
|
|
+2
|
Jahvon Blair makes two point layup (Jamorko Pickett assists)
|
7-3
|
17:19
|
|
|
Chuck Harris misses two point layup
|
|
17:17
|
|
|
Hoyas defensive rebound
|
|
17:16
|
|
|
Chuck Harris personal foul
|
|
17:03
|
|
+3
|
Dante Harris makes three point jump shot (Jamorko Pickett assists)
|
10-3
|
16:42
|
|
|
Dante Harris personal foul
|
|
16:42
|
|
|
Bryce Golden turnover (bad pass)
|
|
16:35
|
|
|
Donald Carey misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
16:42
|
|
+1
|
Donald Carey makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
11-3
|
16:17
|
|
+3
|
Chuck Harris makes three point jump shot (Bryce Golden assists)
|
11-6
|
15:58
|
|
+3
|
Donald Carey makes three point jump shot (Dante Harris assists)
|
14-6
|
15:37
|
|
|
Qudus Wahab blocks Bryce Nze's two point layup
|
|
15:35
|
|
|
Bulldogs offensive rebound
|
|
15:35
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:31
|
|
|
Bryce Nze misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:29
|
|
|
Jamorko Pickett defensive rebound
|
|
15:17
|
|
|
Jamorko Pickett misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:15
|
|
|
Aaron Thompson defensive rebound
|
|
15:07
|
|
|
Myles Tate misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:05
|
|
|
Markeese Hastings offensive rebound
|
|
14:55
|
|
|
Bryce Nze turnover (lost ball) (Qudus Wahab steals)
|
|
14:55
|
|
|
Bryce Nze personal foul
|
|
14:31
|
|
|
Jahvon Blair misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:29
|
|
|
Markeese Hastings defensive rebound
|
|
14:16
|
|
|
Aaron Thompson misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:14
|
|
|
Donald Carey defensive rebound
|
|
13:57
|
|
+3
|
Dante Harris makes three point jump shot (Jamorko Pickett assists)
|
17-6
|
13:30
|
|
+2
|
Markeese Hastings makes two point layup (Jair Bolden assists)
|
17-8
|
13:16
|
|
|
Donald Carey misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:14
|
|
|
Jamorko Pickett offensive rebound
|
|
13:08
|
|
|
Donald Carey misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:06
|
|
|
Bulldogs defensive rebound
|
|
13:08
|
|
|
Qudus Wahab personal foul
|
|
12:55
|
|
|
Chuck Harris misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:53
|
|
|
Hoyas defensive rebound
|
|
12:39
|
|
|
Jahvon Blair misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:37
|
|
|
Myles Tate defensive rebound
|
|
12:30
|
|
|
Markeese Hastings misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:28
|
|
|
Jahvon Blair defensive rebound
|
|
12:22
|
|
|
Chudier Bile turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
12:08
|
|
|
Bryce Golden misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:06
|
|
|
Jahvon Blair defensive rebound
|
|
11:53
|
|
+2
|
Qudus Wahab makes two point hook shot
|
19-8
|
11:50
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:22
|
|
+3
|
Chuck Harris makes three point jump shot (Bryce Golden assists)
|
19-11
|
10:48
|
|
|
Jahvon Blair misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:46
|
|
|
Hoyas offensive rebound
|
|
10:42
|
|
|
Bryce Nze personal foul
|
|
10:25
|
|
+2
|
Timothy Ighoefe makes two point dunk (Kobe Clark assists)
|
21-11
|
9:51
|
|
|
Chudier Bile shooting foul (Aaron Thompson draws the foul)
|
|
9:51
|
|
|
Aaron Thompson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
9:51
|
|
|
Aaron Thompson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
9:51
|
|
|
Jamorko Pickett defensive rebound
|
|
9:41
|
|
|
Jamorko Pickett misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:39
|
|
|
Markeese Hastings defensive rebound
|
|
9:32
|
|
+3
|
Chuck Harris makes three point jump shot (Aaron Thompson assists)
|
21-14
|
9:31
|
|
|
Hoyas 30 second timeout
|
|
9:19
|
|
|
Jamorko Pickett misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:17
|
|
|
Timothy Ighoefe offensive rebound
|
|
9:17
|
|
|
Timothy Ighoefe turnover (lost ball)
|
|
8:45
|
|
|
Jair Bolden misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:43
|
|
|
Markeese Hastings offensive rebound
|
|
8:43
|
|
|
Jamorko Pickett shooting foul (Markeese Hastings draws the foul)
|
|
8:43
|
|
+1
|
Markeese Hastings makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
21-15
|
8:43
|
|
+1
|
Markeese Hastings makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
21-16
|
8:22
|
|
|
Qudus Wahab misses two point hook shot
|
|
8:20
|
|
|
Markeese Hastings defensive rebound
|
|
8:08
|
|
+2
|
Aaron Thompson makes two point layup
|
21-18
|
7:59
|
|
|
Chudier Bile offensive foul (Aaron Thompson draws the foul)
|
|
7:59
|
|
|
Chudier Bile turnover
|
|
7:59
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:48
|
|
|
Aaron Thompson turnover (bad pass)
|
|
7:33
|
|
+2
|
Qudus Wahab makes two point layup
|
23-18
|
7:33
|
|
|
Bryce Golden shooting foul (Qudus Wahab draws the foul)
|
|
7:33
|
|
+1
|
Qudus Wahab makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
24-18
|
7:12
|
|
|
Chuck Harris misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:10
|
|
|
Jamorko Pickett defensive rebound
|
|
7:02
|
|
+3
|
Jamorko Pickett makes three point jump shot (Donald Carey assists)
|
27-18
|
6:38
|
|
+2
|
Aaron Thompson makes two point layup (Chuck Harris assists)
|
27-20
|
6:13
|
|
+2
|
Donald Carey makes two point jump shot
|
29-20
|
5:51
|
|
|
Chuck Harris misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:49
|
|
|
Jahvon Blair defensive rebound
|
|
5:44
|
|
|
Jamorko Pickett misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:42
|
|
|
Jair Bolden defensive rebound
|
|
5:31
|
|
|
Bulldogs 30 second timeout
|
|
5:24
|
|
+2
|
Jair Bolden makes two point jump shot
|
29-22
|
5:03
|
|
|
Dante Harris misses two point layup
|
|
5:01
|
|
|
Chuck Harris defensive rebound
|
|
4:55
|
|
+2
|
Chuck Harris makes two point layup
|
29-24
|
4:36
|
|
|
Jahvon Blair misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:34
|
|
|
Bulldogs defensive rebound
|
|
4:19
|
|
+3
|
Bryce Nze makes three point jump shot (Chuck Harris assists)
|
29-27
|
4:00
|
|
|
Qudus Wahab misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:58
|
|
|
Markeese Hastings defensive rebound
|
|
3:48
|
|
|
Bryce Nze misses two point layup
|
|
3:46
|
|
|
Qudus Wahab defensive rebound
|
|
3:34
|
|
|
Donald Carey misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:32
|
|
|
Jamorko Pickett offensive rebound
|
|
3:30
|
|
|
Jamorko Pickett turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
3:30
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:05
|
|
|
Jair Bolden misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:03
|
|
|
Bryce Nze offensive rebound
|
|
2:42
|
|
|
Bryce Nze misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:40
|
|
|
Jahvon Blair defensive rebound
|
|
2:23
|
|
+2
|
Jamorko Pickett makes two point jump shot
|
31-27
|
1:42
|
|
|
Markeese Hastings misses two point layup
|
|
1:40
|
|
|
Jamorko Pickett defensive rebound
|
|
1:35
|
|
|
Aaron Thompson personal foul
|
|
1:31
|
|
|
Donald Carey turnover (bad pass) (Chuck Harris steals)
|
|
1:10
|
|
|
Chuck Harris misses two point layup
|
|
1:08
|
|
|
Jamorko Pickett defensive rebound
|
|
1:00
|
|
+3
|
Jahvon Blair makes three point jump shot (Jamorko Pickett assists)
|
34-27
|
0:33
|
|
|
Jair Bolden misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:31
|
|
|
Donald Carey defensive rebound
|
|
0:05
|
|
|
Jahvon Blair turnover (bad pass)
|
|
0:02
|
|
|
Myles Wilmoth technical foul
|
|
0:05
|
|
|
Jamorko Pickett technical foul
|
|
0:02
|
|
|
Aaron Thompson misses two point layup
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Jamorko Pickett defensive rebound
|