|
20:00
|
|
|
Morris Udeze vs. Brison Gresham (Justin Gorham gains possession)
|
|
19:56
|
|
|
DeJon Jarreau turnover (back court violation)
|
|
19:45
|
|
+3
|
Tyson Etienne makes three point jump shot (Alterique Gilbert assists)
|
3-0
|
19:25
|
|
|
Brison Gresham misses two point hook shot
|
|
19:23
|
|
|
Alterique Gilbert defensive rebound
|
|
19:16
|
|
|
Dexter Dennis misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:14
|
|
|
Trey Wade offensive rebound
|
|
19:12
|
|
+2
|
Trey Wade makes two point putback dunk
|
5-0
|
18:53
|
|
|
Quentin Grimes misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:51
|
|
|
Alterique Gilbert defensive rebound
|
|
18:45
|
|
|
Justin Gorham personal foul (Trey Wade draws the foul)
|
|
18:39
|
|
|
Trey Wade misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:37
|
|
|
DeJon Jarreau defensive rebound
|
|
18:31
|
|
+3
|
Marcus Sasser makes three point jump shot (DeJon Jarreau assists)
|
5-3
|
18:14
|
|
+2
|
Alterique Gilbert makes two point step back jump shot
|
7-3
|
17:51
|
|
|
DeJon Jarreau misses two point layup
|
|
17:49
|
|
|
Morris Udeze defensive rebound
|
|
17:49
|
|
|
Brison Gresham personal foul (Morris Udeze draws the foul)
|
|
17:35
|
|
|
Trey Wade misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:33
|
|
|
Brison Gresham defensive rebound
|
|
17:23
|
|
|
Marcus Sasser misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:21
|
|
|
Trey Wade defensive rebound
|
|
17:00
|
|
|
Tyson Etienne misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:58
|
|
|
Justin Gorham defensive rebound
|
|
16:58
|
|
|
Trey Wade personal foul (Justin Gorham draws the foul)
|
|
16:38
|
|
+2
|
Brison Gresham makes two point jump shot (DeJon Jarreau assists)
|
7-5
|
16:25
|
|
|
Brison Gresham blocks Morris Udeze's two point layup
|
|
16:23
|
|
|
Justin Gorham defensive rebound
|
|
16:09
|
|
|
Justin Gorham misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:07
|
|
|
Trey Wade defensive rebound
|
|
15:58
|
|
|
Tyson Etienne misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:56
|
|
|
Quentin Grimes defensive rebound
|
|
15:53
|
|
|
Quentin Grimes misses two point layup
|
|
15:51
|
|
|
Brison Gresham offensive rebound
|
|
15:44
|
|
+2
|
Brison Gresham makes two point putback layup
|
7-7
|
15:33
|
|
|
Alterique Gilbert misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:31
|
|
|
Quentin Grimes defensive rebound
|
|
15:16
|
|
|
DeJon Jarreau misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:14
|
|
|
Justin Gorham offensive rebound
|
|
14:53
|
|
|
DeJon Jarreau misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:51
|
|
|
Brison Gresham offensive rebound
|
|
14:38
|
|
+2
|
Justin Gorham makes two point turnaround hook shot
|
7-9
|
14:21
|
|
|
Marcus Sasser shooting foul (Trey Wade draws the foul)
|
|
14:21
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
14:21
|
|
|
Trey Wade misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
14:21
|
|
|
Trey Wade misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
14:21
|
|
|
DeJon Jarreau defensive rebound
|
|
14:07
|
|
+2
|
Reggie Chaney makes two point layup (DeJon Jarreau assists)
|
7-11
|
13:48
|
|
|
Dexter Dennis misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:46
|
|
|
Justin Gorham defensive rebound
|
|
13:36
|
|
+3
|
Justin Gorham makes three point jump shot (Marcus Sasser assists)
|
7-14
|
13:05
|
|
|
Tramon Mark personal foul (Ricky Council IV draws the foul)
|
|
12:50
|
|
+3
|
Tyson Etienne makes three point pullup jump shot
|
10-14
|
12:28
|
|
|
DeJon Jarreau misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:26
|
|
|
Ricky Council IV defensive rebound
|
|
12:13
|
|
|
Reggie Chaney shooting foul (Clarence Jackson draws the foul)
|
|
12:13
|
|
|
Clarence Jackson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
12:13
|
|
+1
|
Clarence Jackson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
11-14
|
12:00
|
|
|
Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler blocks Reggie Chaney's two point layup
|
|
11:58
|
|
|
Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler defensive rebound
|
|
11:47
|
|
|
Craig Porter Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Tramon Mark steals)
|
|
11:26
|
|
|
Marcus Sasser misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:24
|
|
|
Quentin Grimes offensive rebound
|
|
11:16
|
|
|
Clarence Jackson personal foul (Quentin Grimes draws the foul)
|
|
11:16
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
10:57
|
|
|
Marcus Sasser misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:55
|
|
|
Clarence Jackson defensive rebound
|
|
10:35
|
|
+2
|
Ricky Council IV makes two point turnaround jump shot
|
13-14
|
10:17
|
|
|
Quentin Grimes offensive foul (Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler draws the foul)
|
|
10:17
|
|
|
Quentin Grimes turnover
|
|
10:04
|
|
|
Reggie Chaney personal foul (Tyson Etienne draws the foul)
|
|
10:04
|
|
+1
|
Tyson Etienne makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
14-14
|
10:04
|
|
+1
|
Tyson Etienne makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
15-14
|
9:44
|
|
|
Tramon Mark misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:42
|
|
|
Tyson Etienne defensive rebound
|
|
9:32
|
|
|
Tyson Etienne misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:30
|
|
|
Marcus Sasser defensive rebound
|
|
9:19
|
|
|
Morris Udeze shooting foul (Brison Gresham draws the foul)
|
|
9:19
|
|
|
Brison Gresham misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
9:19
|
|
|
Brison Gresham misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
9:19
|
|
|
Justin Gorham offensive rebound
|
|
9:18
|
|
+2
|
Justin Gorham makes two point putback layup
|
15-16
|
8:58
|
|
|
Clarence Jackson misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:56
|
|
|
DeJon Jarreau defensive rebound
|
|
8:52
|
|
|
DeJon Jarreau misses two point layup
|
|
8:50
|
|
|
Justin Gorham offensive rebound
|
|
8:46
|
|
|
Morris Udeze personal foul (Justin Gorham draws the foul)
|
|
8:35
|
|
|
Brison Gresham misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:33
|
|
|
Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler defensive rebound
|
|
8:06
|
|
|
Craig Porter Jr. misses two point layup
|
|
8:04
|
|
|
Brison Gresham defensive rebound
|
|
7:48
|
|
|
Tramon Mark misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:46
|
|
|
Alterique Gilbert defensive rebound
|
|
7:36
|
|
|
Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:34
|
|
|
Trey Wade offensive rebound
|
|
7:28
|
|
|
Alterique Gilbert misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:26
|
|
|
Marcus Sasser defensive rebound
|
|
7:07
|
|
|
Marcus Sasser turnover (lost ball) (Alterique Gilbert steals)
|
|
6:59
|
|
+3
|
Ricky Council IV makes three point jump shot (Alterique Gilbert assists)
|
18-16
|
6:27
|
|
|
DeJon Jarreau misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:25
|
|
|
Brison Gresham offensive rebound
|
|
6:23
|
|
+2
|
Brison Gresham makes two point putback layup
|
18-18
|
6:08
|
|
|
Marcus Sasser personal foul (Alterique Gilbert draws the foul)
|
|
6:08
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
6:08
|
|
|
Alterique Gilbert misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
6:08
|
|
|
J'wan Roberts defensive rebound
|
|
5:47
|
|
|
Quentin Grimes misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:44
|
|
|
Shockers defensive rebound
|
|
5:22
|
|
|
J'wan Roberts blocks Alterique Gilbert's two point jump shot
|
|
5:20
|
|
|
Shockers offensive rebound
|
|
5:17
|
|
|
Tyson Etienne misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:15
|
|
|
Josaphat Bilau offensive rebound
|
|
5:08
|
|
|
Alterique Gilbert misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:06
|
|
|
J'wan Roberts defensive rebound
|
|
5:03
|
|
|
Jamal Shead turnover (bad pass) (Dexter Dennis steals)
|
|
4:54
|
|
+2
|
Dexter Dennis makes two point driving dunk
|
20-18
|
4:33
|
|
+2
|
Quentin Grimes makes two point pullup jump shot
|
20-20
|
4:18
|
|
+3
|
Trey Wade makes three point jump shot (Josaphat Bilau assists)
|
23-20
|
3:57
|
|
|
Cougars 30 second timeout
|
|
3:57
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:47
|
|
|
Brison Gresham turnover (lost ball) (Dexter Dennis steals)
|
|
3:46
|
|
|
Brison Gresham personal foul (Dexter Dennis draws the foul)
|
|
3:46
|
|
+1
|
Dexter Dennis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
24-20
|
3:46
|
|
+1
|
Dexter Dennis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
25-20
|
3:36
|
|
|
Quentin Grimes misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:34
|
|
|
DeJon Jarreau offensive rebound
|
|
3:28
|
|
|
DeJon Jarreau misses two point layup
|
|
3:26
|
|
|
DeJon Jarreau offensive rebound
|
|
3:20
|
|
+2
|
DeJon Jarreau makes two point putback layup
|
25-22
|
3:05
|
|
|
Dexter Dennis misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:03
|
|
|
Tyson Etienne offensive rebound
|
|
2:58
|
|
|
Tyson Etienne misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:56
|
|
|
Dexter Dennis offensive rebound
|
|
2:52
|
|
+2
|
Dexter Dennis makes two point putback dunk
|
27-22
|
2:38
|
|
+2
|
DeJon Jarreau makes two point driving layup
|
27-24
|
2:31
|
|
|
Alterique Gilbert turnover (carrying)
|
|
2:18
|
|
|
DeJon Jarreau misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:16
|
|
|
J'wan Roberts offensive rebound
|
|
2:11
|
|
|
Quentin Grimes misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:09
|
|
|
Tyson Etienne defensive rebound
|
|
2:03
|
|
|
Tyson Etienne misses two point layup
|
|
2:01
|
|
|
Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler offensive rebound
|
|
2:01
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler makes two point tip shot
|
29-24
|
1:32
|
|
|
Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler shooting foul (DeJon Jarreau draws the foul)
|
|
1:32
|
|
+1
|
DeJon Jarreau makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
29-25
|
1:32
|
|
|
DeJon Jarreau misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
1:32
|
|
|
Dexter Dennis defensive rebound
|
|
1:15
|
|
|
Alterique Gilbert misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:13
|
|
|
Clarence Jackson offensive rebound
|
|
1:09
|
|
|
Clarence Jackson misses two point layup
|
|
1:07
|
|
|
Quentin Grimes defensive rebound
|
|
1:01
|
|
|
Justin Gorham misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:59
|
|
|
Tyson Etienne defensive rebound
|
|
0:53
|
|
|
Tyson Etienne turnover (lost ball)
|
|
0:31
|
|
|
DeJon Jarreau offensive foul (Alterique Gilbert draws the foul)
|
|
0:31
|
|
|
DeJon Jarreau turnover
|
|
0:02
|
|
|
Tyson Etienne misses two point layup
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler offensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler makes two point tip shot
|
31-25