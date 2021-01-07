NEVADA
SDGST
Preview not available
Preview not available
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|
|Warren Washington vs. Nathan Mensah (Zane Meeks gains possession)
|19:32
|
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Nathan Mensah steals)
|19:31
|
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. personal foul (Nathan Mensah draws the foul)
|19:14
|
|Adam Seiko turnover (traveling)
|18:46
|
|Zane Meeks offensive foul (Adam Seiko draws the foul)
|18:46
|
|Zane Meeks turnover
|18:30
|
|+2
|Nathan Mensah makes two point hook shot (Jordan Schakel assists)
|0-2
|18:09
|
|Nathan Mensah shooting foul (Grant Sherfield draws the foul)
|18:08
|
|Grant Sherfield offensive foul (Nathan Mensah draws the foul)
|18:08
|
|Grant Sherfield turnover
|18:08
|
|+1
|Grant Sherfield makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|1-2
|18:08
|
|+1
|Grant Sherfield makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|2-2
|18:08
|
|+1
|Nathan Mensah makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|2-3
|18:08
|
|+1
|Nathan Mensah makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|2-4
|17:27
|
|+2
|Matt Mitchell makes two point jump shot
|2-6
|17:25
|
|Tre Coleman misses three point jump shot
|17:23
|
|Adam Seiko defensive rebound
|17:16
|
|Adam Seiko turnover (lost ball) (Desmond Cambridge Jr. steals)
|17:10
|
|+3
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. makes three point jump shot (Grant Sherfield assists)
|5-6
|16:54
|
|+2
|Trey Pulliam makes two point jump shot
|5-8
|16:33
|
|+2
|Warren Washington makes two point dunk (Desmond Cambridge Jr. assists)
|7-8
|16:17
|
|+2
|Trey Pulliam makes two point jump shot
|7-10
|16:02
|
|+3
|Zane Meeks makes three point jump shot (Desmond Cambridge Jr. assists)
|10-10
|15:34
|
|Nathan Mensah turnover (bad pass)
|15:34
|
|TV timeout
|15:22
|
|Warren Washington offensive foul (Nathan Mensah draws the foul)
|15:22
|
|Warren Washington turnover
|15:09
|
|+2
|Nathan Mensah makes two point layup (Aguek Arop assists)
|10-12
|14:51
|
|Jordan Schakel personal foul (Tre Coleman draws the foul)
|14:47
|
|+2
|Grant Sherfield makes two point jump shot
|12-12
|14:33
|
|+3
|Jordan Schakel makes three point jump shot
|12-15
|14:13
|
|+2
|Grant Sherfield makes two point jump shot
|14-15
|13:56
|
|+2
|Nathan Mensah makes two point jump shot (Jordan Schakel assists)
|14-17
|13:41
|
|Grant Sherfield misses three point jump shot
|13:39
|
|Jordan Schakel defensive rebound
|13:22
|
|+3
|Aguek Arop makes three point jump shot (Terrell Gomez assists)
|14-20
|12:52
|
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses three point jump shot
|12:50
|
|Nathan Mensah defensive rebound
|12:40
|
|Terrell Gomez misses three point jump shot
|12:38
|
|K.J. Hymes defensive rebound
|12:20
|
|Terrell Gomez personal foul (Desmond Cambridge Jr. draws the foul)
|12:10
|
|+2
|Grant Sherfield makes two point jump shot
|16-20
|11:56
|
|Jump ball. Lamont Butler vs. K.J. Hymes (Lamont Butler gains possession)
|11:56
|
|TV timeout
|11:48
|
|Terrell Gomez misses two point jump shot
|11:46
|
|Joshua Tomaic offensive rebound
|11:38
|
|Robby Robinson blocks Matt Mitchell's two point layup
|11:36
|
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. defensive rebound
|11:26
|
|Kane Milling misses two point jump shot
|11:24
|
|Matt Mitchell defensive rebound
|11:15
|
|Aguek Arop misses three point jump shot
|11:13
|
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. defensive rebound
|10:56
|
|K.J. Hymes misses two point jump shot
|10:54
|
|K.J. Hymes offensive rebound
|10:54
|
|Matt Mitchell blocks K.J. Hymes's two point layup
|10:52
|
|Lamont Butler defensive rebound
|10:50
|
|Lamont Butler turnover (traveling)
|10:33
|
|Joshua Tomaic shooting foul (Desmond Cambridge Jr. draws the foul)
|10:33
|
|+1
|Warren Washington makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|17-20
|10:33
|
|+1
|Warren Washington makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|18-20
|10:17
|
|Matt Mitchell misses two point jump shot
|10:15
|
|Grant Sherfield defensive rebound
|10:02
|
|Tre Coleman misses two point layup
|10:00
|
|Wolf Pack offensive rebound
|9:51
|
|Grant Sherfield misses three point jump shot
|9:49
|
|Trey Pulliam defensive rebound
|9:29
|
|Trey Pulliam misses three point jump shot
|9:27
|
|Grant Sherfield defensive rebound
|9:13
|
|Warren Washington misses two point jump shot
|9:11
|
|Trey Pulliam defensive rebound
|8:59
|
|Joshua Tomaic misses two point jump shot
|8:57
|
|Robby Robinson defensive rebound
|8:47
|
|Grant Sherfield misses two point jump shot
|8:45
|
|Matt Mitchell defensive rebound
|8:20
|
|Joshua Tomaic misses two point jump shot
|8:18
|
|Robby Robinson defensive rebound
|8:04
|
|Trey Pulliam personal foul (Tre Coleman draws the foul)
|8:00
|
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses two point jump shot
|7:58
|
|Warren Washington offensive rebound
|7:58
|
|Warren Washington misses two point layup
|7:56
|
|Nathan Mensah defensive rebound
|7:39
|
|Nathan Mensah misses two point jump shot
|7:37
|
|Zane Meeks defensive rebound
|7:21
|
|TV timeout
|7:12
|
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Matt Mitchell steals)
|7:06
|
|+2
|Trey Pulliam makes two point layup
|18-22
|6:50
|
|+2
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. makes two point jump shot (Kane Milling assists)
|20-22
|6:30
|
|+3
|Adam Seiko makes three point jump shot (Jordan Schakel assists)
|20-25
|6:10
|
|Kane Milling misses three point jump shot
|6:08
|
|Jordan Schakel defensive rebound
|5:50
|
|+2
|Jordan Schakel makes two point jump shot
|20-27
|5:27
|
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses two point jump shot
|5:25
|
|Nathan Mensah defensive rebound
|5:09
|
|Matt Mitchell misses three point jump shot
|5:07
|
|Warren Washington defensive rebound
|5:00
|
|Jump ball. Zane Meeks vs. Trey Pulliam (Zane Meeks gains possession)
|4:55
|
|+2
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. makes two point jump shot (Tre Coleman assists)
|22-27
|4:30
|
|K.J. Hymes blocks Nathan Mensah's two point layup
|4:28
|
|Wolf Pack defensive rebound
|4:12
|
|Nathan Mensah blocks Grant Sherfield's two point layup
|4:10
|
|Nathan Mensah defensive rebound
|4:02
|
|Terrell Gomez turnover (out of bounds)
|3:45
|
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. offensive foul (Lamont Butler draws the foul)
|3:45
|
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. turnover
|3:45
|
|TV timeout
|3:34
|
|Matt Mitchell misses two point layup
|3:32
|
|Robby Robinson defensive rebound
|3:07
|
|Grant Sherfield misses two point jump shot
|3:05
|
|Jordan Schakel defensive rebound
|2:54
|
|Kane Milling shooting foul (Nathan Mensah draws the foul)
|2:54
|
|Nathan Mensah misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|2:54
|
|+1
|Nathan Mensah makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|22-28
|2:35
|
|Kane Milling misses three point jump shot
|2:33
|
|Matt Mitchell defensive rebound
|2:20
|
|Nathan Mensah misses two point hook shot
|2:18
|
|K.J. Hymes defensive rebound
|2:02
|
|K.J. Hymes misses two point jump shot
|2:00
|
|Matt Mitchell defensive rebound
|1:53
|
|Jordan Schakel misses three point jump shot
|1:51
|
|Grant Sherfield defensive rebound
|1:38
|
|+3
|Grant Sherfield makes three point jump shot
|25-28
|1:20
|
|+2
|Nathan Mensah makes two point dunk (Terrell Gomez assists)
|25-30
|1:08
|
|Wolf Pack 30 second timeout
|0:58
|
|Jordan Schakel personal foul (Kane Milling draws the foul)
|0:55
|
|+3
|Grant Sherfield makes three point jump shot (Kane Milling assists)
|28-30
|0:31
|
|Grant Sherfield personal foul (Trey Pulliam draws the foul)
|0:31
|
|+1
|Trey Pulliam makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|28-31
|0:31
|
|+1
|Trey Pulliam makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|28-32
|0:04
|
|Kane Milling misses two point layup
|0:02
|
|Warren Washington offensive rebound
|0:00
|
|Joshua Tomaic shooting foul (Warren Washington draws the foul)
|0:00
|
|Warren Washington misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:00
|
|Warren Washington misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:00
|
|Matt Mitchell defensive rebound
|0:00
|
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:42
|
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. blocks Jordan Schakel's two point layup
|19:40
|
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. defensive rebound
|19:34
|
|+2
|Zane Meeks makes two point jump shot (Grant Sherfield assists)
|30-32
|19:00
|
|Trey Pulliam misses two point jump shot
|18:58
|
|Grant Sherfield defensive rebound
|18:50
|
|+3
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. makes three point jump shot (Grant Sherfield assists)
|33-32
|18:24
|
|+2
|Matt Mitchell makes two point jump shot
|33-34
|18:02
|
|Grant Sherfield misses two point jump shot
|18:00
|
|Matt Mitchell defensive rebound
|17:35
|
|Zane Meeks shooting foul (Matt Mitchell draws the foul)
|17:35
|
|+1
|Matt Mitchell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|33-35
|17:35
|
|+1
|Matt Mitchell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|33-36
|17:19
|
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses two point jump shot
|17:17
|
|Tre Coleman offensive rebound
|17:05
|
|+2
|Warren Washington makes two point layup
|35-36
|17:06
|
|Nathan Mensah shooting foul (Warren Washington draws the foul)
|17:06
|
|+1
|Warren Washington makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|36-36
|16:53
|
|Warren Washington shooting foul (Nathan Mensah draws the foul)
|16:53
|
|+1
|Nathan Mensah makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|36-37
|16:53
|
|+1
|Nathan Mensah makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|36-38
|16:41
|
|Tre Coleman misses two point jump shot
|16:39
|
|Tre Coleman offensive rebound
|16:37
|
|Nathan Mensah shooting foul (Tre Coleman draws the foul)
|16:37
|
|+1
|Tre Coleman makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|37-38
|16:37
|
|+1
|Tre Coleman makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|38-38
|16:24
|
|Warren Washington blocks Joshua Tomaic's two point layup
|16:22
|
|Warren Washington defensive rebound
|16:15
|
|Zane Meeks misses three point jump shot
|16:13
|
|Trey Pulliam defensive rebound
|16:04
|
|Tre Coleman personal foul (Jordan Schakel draws the foul)
|15:53
|
|+2
|Matt Mitchell makes two point layup
|38-40
|15:25
|
|+2
|Grant Sherfield makes two point layup
|40-40
|15:08
|
|Matt Mitchell misses three point jump shot
|15:06
|
|Joshua Tomaic offensive rebound
|15:03
|
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. personal foul (Joshua Tomaic draws the foul)
|15:03
|
|TV timeout
|14:50
|
|Matt Mitchell turnover (lost ball) (Zane Meeks steals)
|14:33
|
|+2
|Zane Meeks makes two point dunk (Kane Milling assists)
|42-40
|14:14
|
|+3
|Matt Mitchell makes three point jump shot
|42-43
|13:50
|
|Grant Sherfield misses two point jump shot
|13:48
|
|Jordan Schakel defensive rebound
|13:40
|
|Matt Mitchell misses two point jump shot
|13:38
|
|Matt Mitchell offensive rebound
|13:35
|
|+2
|Matt Mitchell makes two point layup
|42-45
|13:17
|
|Tre Coleman misses three point jump shot
|13:15
|
|Matt Mitchell defensive rebound
|13:09
|
|Terrell Gomez misses three point jump shot
|13:07
|
|Zane Meeks defensive rebound
|12:45
|
|+2
|Grant Sherfield makes two point jump shot
|44-45
|12:14
|
|Matt Mitchell turnover (lost ball) (Grant Sherfield steals)
|12:08
|
|Matt Mitchell personal foul (Zane Meeks draws the foul)
|11:50
|
|Kane Milling misses three point jump shot
|11:48
|
|Jordan Schakel defensive rebound
|11:41
|
|+3
|Lamont Butler makes three point jump shot (Terrell Gomez assists)
|44-48
|11:24
|
|Lamont Butler personal foul (Grant Sherfield draws the foul)
|11:24
|
|TV timeout
|11:11
|
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses two point jump shot
|11:09
|
|Aztecs defensive rebound
|11:09
|
|K.J. Hymes personal foul (Nathan Mensah draws the foul)
|10:44
|
|K.J. Hymes blocks Lamont Butler's two point layup
|10:42
|
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. defensive rebound
|10:35
|
|Robby Robinson misses two point layup
|10:33
|
|Nathan Mensah defensive rebound
|10:11
|
|Terrell Gomez misses two point jump shot
|10:09
|
|Nathan Mensah offensive rebound
|10:07
|
|+2
|Aguek Arop makes two point dunk (Nathan Mensah assists)
|44-50
|9:53
|
|Grant Sherfield misses two point jump shot
|9:51
|
|Aguek Arop defensive rebound
|9:51
|
|Terrell Gomez misses two point jump shot
|9:49
|
|Robby Robinson defensive rebound
|9:15
|
|Grant Sherfield misses three point jump shot
|9:13
|
|Aztecs defensive rebound
|8:54
|
|Warren Washington shooting foul (Nathan Mensah draws the foul)
|8:53
|
|Nathan Mensah misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|8:53
|
|+1
|Nathan Mensah makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|44-51
|8:38
|
|+2
|Kane Milling makes two point jump shot
|46-51
|8:14
|
|Warren Washington shooting foul (Matt Mitchell draws the foul)
|8:14
|
|+1
|Matt Mitchell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|46-52
|8:14
|
|+1
|Matt Mitchell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|46-53
|7:47
|
|+3
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. makes three point jump shot (K.J. Hymes assists)
|49-53
|7:26
|
|Matt Mitchell misses two point jump shot
|7:24
|
|K.J. Hymes defensive rebound
|7:18
|
|Tre Coleman misses three point jump shot
|7:16
|
|Joshua Tomaic defensive rebound
|7:09
|
|Tre Coleman shooting foul (Matt Mitchell draws the foul)