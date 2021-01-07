NEVADA
SDGST

Preview not available

Preview not available

1st Half
NEVADA
Wolf Pack
28
SDGST
Aztecs
32

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Warren Washington vs. Nathan Mensah (Zane Meeks gains possession)  
19:32   Desmond Cambridge Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Nathan Mensah steals)  
19:31   Desmond Cambridge Jr. personal foul (Nathan Mensah draws the foul)  
19:14   Adam Seiko turnover (traveling)  
18:46   Zane Meeks offensive foul (Adam Seiko draws the foul)  
18:46   Zane Meeks turnover  
18:30 +2 Nathan Mensah makes two point hook shot (Jordan Schakel assists) 0-2
18:09   Nathan Mensah shooting foul (Grant Sherfield draws the foul)  
18:08   Grant Sherfield offensive foul (Nathan Mensah draws the foul)  
18:08   Grant Sherfield turnover  
18:08 +1 Grant Sherfield makes regular free throw 1 of 2 1-2
18:08 +1 Grant Sherfield makes regular free throw 2 of 2 2-2
18:08 +1 Nathan Mensah makes regular free throw 1 of 2 2-3
18:08 +1 Nathan Mensah makes regular free throw 2 of 2 2-4
17:27 +2 Matt Mitchell makes two point jump shot 2-6
17:25   Tre Coleman misses three point jump shot  
17:23   Adam Seiko defensive rebound  
17:16   Adam Seiko turnover (lost ball) (Desmond Cambridge Jr. steals)  
17:10 +3 Desmond Cambridge Jr. makes three point jump shot (Grant Sherfield assists) 5-6
16:54 +2 Trey Pulliam makes two point jump shot 5-8
16:33 +2 Warren Washington makes two point dunk (Desmond Cambridge Jr. assists) 7-8
16:17 +2 Trey Pulliam makes two point jump shot 7-10
16:02 +3 Zane Meeks makes three point jump shot (Desmond Cambridge Jr. assists) 10-10
15:34   Nathan Mensah turnover (bad pass)  
15:34   TV timeout  
15:22   Warren Washington offensive foul (Nathan Mensah draws the foul)  
15:22   Warren Washington turnover  
15:09 +2 Nathan Mensah makes two point layup (Aguek Arop assists) 10-12
14:51   Jordan Schakel personal foul (Tre Coleman draws the foul)  
14:47 +2 Grant Sherfield makes two point jump shot 12-12
14:33 +3 Jordan Schakel makes three point jump shot 12-15
14:13 +2 Grant Sherfield makes two point jump shot 14-15
13:56 +2 Nathan Mensah makes two point jump shot (Jordan Schakel assists) 14-17
13:41   Grant Sherfield misses three point jump shot  
13:39   Jordan Schakel defensive rebound  
13:22 +3 Aguek Arop makes three point jump shot (Terrell Gomez assists) 14-20
12:52   Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses three point jump shot  
12:50   Nathan Mensah defensive rebound  
12:40   Terrell Gomez misses three point jump shot  
12:38   K.J. Hymes defensive rebound  
12:20   Terrell Gomez personal foul (Desmond Cambridge Jr. draws the foul)  
12:10 +2 Grant Sherfield makes two point jump shot 16-20
11:56   Jump ball. Lamont Butler vs. K.J. Hymes (Lamont Butler gains possession)  
11:56   TV timeout  
11:48   Terrell Gomez misses two point jump shot  
11:46   Joshua Tomaic offensive rebound  
11:38   Robby Robinson blocks Matt Mitchell's two point layup  
11:36   Desmond Cambridge Jr. defensive rebound  
11:26   Kane Milling misses two point jump shot  
11:24   Matt Mitchell defensive rebound  
11:15   Aguek Arop misses three point jump shot  
11:13   Desmond Cambridge Jr. defensive rebound  
10:56   K.J. Hymes misses two point jump shot  
10:54   K.J. Hymes offensive rebound  
10:54   Matt Mitchell blocks K.J. Hymes's two point layup  
10:52   Lamont Butler defensive rebound  
10:50   Lamont Butler turnover (traveling)  
10:33   Joshua Tomaic shooting foul (Desmond Cambridge Jr. draws the foul)  
10:33 +1 Warren Washington makes regular free throw 1 of 2 17-20
10:33 +1 Warren Washington makes regular free throw 2 of 2 18-20
10:17   Matt Mitchell misses two point jump shot  
10:15   Grant Sherfield defensive rebound  
10:02   Tre Coleman misses two point layup  
10:00   Wolf Pack offensive rebound  
9:51   Grant Sherfield misses three point jump shot  
9:49   Trey Pulliam defensive rebound  
9:29   Trey Pulliam misses three point jump shot  
9:27   Grant Sherfield defensive rebound  
9:13   Warren Washington misses two point jump shot  
9:11   Trey Pulliam defensive rebound  
8:59   Joshua Tomaic misses two point jump shot  
8:57   Robby Robinson defensive rebound  
8:47   Grant Sherfield misses two point jump shot  
8:45   Matt Mitchell defensive rebound  
8:20   Joshua Tomaic misses two point jump shot  
8:18   Robby Robinson defensive rebound  
8:04   Trey Pulliam personal foul (Tre Coleman draws the foul)  
8:00   Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses two point jump shot  
7:58   Warren Washington offensive rebound  
7:58   Warren Washington misses two point layup  
7:56   Nathan Mensah defensive rebound  
7:39   Nathan Mensah misses two point jump shot  
7:37   Zane Meeks defensive rebound  
7:21   TV timeout  
7:12   Desmond Cambridge Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Matt Mitchell steals)  
7:06 +2 Trey Pulliam makes two point layup 18-22
6:50 +2 Desmond Cambridge Jr. makes two point jump shot (Kane Milling assists) 20-22
6:30 +3 Adam Seiko makes three point jump shot (Jordan Schakel assists) 20-25
6:10   Kane Milling misses three point jump shot  
6:08   Jordan Schakel defensive rebound  
5:50 +2 Jordan Schakel makes two point jump shot 20-27
5:27   Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses two point jump shot  
5:25   Nathan Mensah defensive rebound  
5:09   Matt Mitchell misses three point jump shot  
5:07   Warren Washington defensive rebound  
5:00   Jump ball. Zane Meeks vs. Trey Pulliam (Zane Meeks gains possession)  
4:55 +2 Desmond Cambridge Jr. makes two point jump shot (Tre Coleman assists) 22-27
4:30   K.J. Hymes blocks Nathan Mensah's two point layup  
4:28   Wolf Pack defensive rebound  
4:12   Nathan Mensah blocks Grant Sherfield's two point layup  
4:10   Nathan Mensah defensive rebound  
4:02   Terrell Gomez turnover (out of bounds)  
3:45   Desmond Cambridge Jr. offensive foul (Lamont Butler draws the foul)  
3:45   Desmond Cambridge Jr. turnover  
3:45   TV timeout  
3:34   Matt Mitchell misses two point layup  
3:32   Robby Robinson defensive rebound  
3:07   Grant Sherfield misses two point jump shot  
3:05   Jordan Schakel defensive rebound  
2:54   Kane Milling shooting foul (Nathan Mensah draws the foul)  
2:54   Nathan Mensah misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
2:54 +1 Nathan Mensah makes regular free throw 2 of 2 22-28
2:35   Kane Milling misses three point jump shot  
2:33   Matt Mitchell defensive rebound  
2:20   Nathan Mensah misses two point hook shot  
2:18   K.J. Hymes defensive rebound  
2:02   K.J. Hymes misses two point jump shot  
2:00   Matt Mitchell defensive rebound  
1:53   Jordan Schakel misses three point jump shot  
1:51   Grant Sherfield defensive rebound  
1:38 +3 Grant Sherfield makes three point jump shot 25-28
1:20 +2 Nathan Mensah makes two point dunk (Terrell Gomez assists) 25-30
1:08   Wolf Pack 30 second timeout  
0:58   Jordan Schakel personal foul (Kane Milling draws the foul)  
0:55 +3 Grant Sherfield makes three point jump shot (Kane Milling assists) 28-30
0:31   Grant Sherfield personal foul (Trey Pulliam draws the foul)  
0:31 +1 Trey Pulliam makes regular free throw 1 of 2 28-31
0:31 +1 Trey Pulliam makes regular free throw 2 of 2 28-32
0:04   Kane Milling misses two point layup  
0:02   Warren Washington offensive rebound  
0:00   Joshua Tomaic shooting foul (Warren Washington draws the foul)  
0:00   Warren Washington misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
0:00   Warren Washington misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
0:00   Matt Mitchell defensive rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Half
NEVADA
Wolf Pack
32
SDGST
Aztecs
33

Time Team Play Score
19:42   Desmond Cambridge Jr. blocks Jordan Schakel's two point layup  
19:40   Desmond Cambridge Jr. defensive rebound  
19:34 +2 Zane Meeks makes two point jump shot (Grant Sherfield assists) 30-32
19:00   Trey Pulliam misses two point jump shot  
18:58   Grant Sherfield defensive rebound  
18:50 +3 Desmond Cambridge Jr. makes three point jump shot (Grant Sherfield assists) 33-32
18:24 +2 Matt Mitchell makes two point jump shot 33-34
18:02   Grant Sherfield misses two point jump shot  
18:00   Matt Mitchell defensive rebound  
17:35   Zane Meeks shooting foul (Matt Mitchell draws the foul)  
17:35 +1 Matt Mitchell makes regular free throw 1 of 2 33-35
17:35 +1 Matt Mitchell makes regular free throw 2 of 2 33-36
17:19   Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses two point jump shot  
17:17   Tre Coleman offensive rebound  
17:05 +2 Warren Washington makes two point layup 35-36
17:06   Nathan Mensah shooting foul (Warren Washington draws the foul)  
17:06 +1 Warren Washington makes regular free throw 1 of 1 36-36
16:53   Warren Washington shooting foul (Nathan Mensah draws the foul)  
16:53 +1 Nathan Mensah makes regular free throw 1 of 2 36-37
16:53 +1 Nathan Mensah makes regular free throw 2 of 2 36-38
16:41   Tre Coleman misses two point jump shot  
16:39   Tre Coleman offensive rebound  
16:37   Nathan Mensah shooting foul (Tre Coleman draws the foul)  
16:37 +1 Tre Coleman makes regular free throw 1 of 2 37-38
16:37 +1 Tre Coleman makes regular free throw 2 of 2 38-38
16:24   Warren Washington blocks Joshua Tomaic's two point layup  
16:22   Warren Washington defensive rebound  
16:15   Zane Meeks misses three point jump shot  
16:13   Trey Pulliam defensive rebound  
16:04   Tre Coleman personal foul (Jordan Schakel draws the foul)  
15:53 +2 Matt Mitchell makes two point layup 38-40
15:25 +2 Grant Sherfield makes two point layup 40-40
15:08   Matt Mitchell misses three point jump shot  
15:06   Joshua Tomaic offensive rebound  
15:03   Desmond Cambridge Jr. personal foul (Joshua Tomaic draws the foul)  
15:03   TV timeout  
14:50   Matt Mitchell turnover (lost ball) (Zane Meeks steals)  
14:33 +2 Zane Meeks makes two point dunk (Kane Milling assists) 42-40
14:14 +3 Matt Mitchell makes three point jump shot 42-43
13:50   Grant Sherfield misses two point jump shot  
13:48   Jordan Schakel defensive rebound  
13:40   Matt Mitchell misses two point jump shot  
13:38   Matt Mitchell offensive rebound  
13:35 +2 Matt Mitchell makes two point layup 42-45
13:17   Tre Coleman misses three point jump shot  
13:15   Matt Mitchell defensive rebound  
13:09   Terrell Gomez misses three point jump shot  
13:07   Zane Meeks defensive rebound  
12:45 +2 Grant Sherfield makes two point jump shot 44-45
12:14   Matt Mitchell turnover (lost ball) (Grant Sherfield steals)  
12:08   Matt Mitchell personal foul (Zane Meeks draws the foul)  
11:50   Kane Milling misses three point jump shot  
11:48   Jordan Schakel defensive rebound  
11:41 +3 Lamont Butler makes three point jump shot (Terrell Gomez assists) 44-48
11:24   Lamont Butler personal foul (Grant Sherfield draws the foul)  
11:24   TV timeout  
11:11   Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses two point jump shot  
11:09   Aztecs defensive rebound  
11:09   K.J. Hymes personal foul (Nathan Mensah draws the foul)  
10:44   K.J. Hymes blocks Lamont Butler's two point layup  
10:42   Desmond Cambridge Jr. defensive rebound  
10:35   Robby Robinson misses two point layup  
10:33   Nathan Mensah defensive rebound  
10:11   Terrell Gomez misses two point jump shot  
10:09   Nathan Mensah offensive rebound  
10:07 +2 Aguek Arop makes two point dunk (Nathan Mensah assists) 44-50
9:53   Grant Sherfield misses two point jump shot  
9:51   Aguek Arop defensive rebound  
9:51   Terrell Gomez misses two point jump shot  
9:49   Robby Robinson defensive rebound  
9:15   Grant Sherfield misses three point jump shot  
9:13   Aztecs defensive rebound  
8:54   Warren Washington shooting foul (Nathan Mensah draws the foul)  
8:53   Nathan Mensah misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
8:53 +1 Nathan Mensah makes regular free throw 2 of 2 44-51
8:38 +2 Kane Milling makes two point jump shot 46-51
8:14   Warren Washington shooting foul (Matt Mitchell draws the foul)  
8:14 +1 Matt Mitchell makes regular free throw 1 of 2 46-52
8:14 +1 Matt Mitchell makes regular free throw 2 of 2 46-53
7:47 +3 Desmond Cambridge Jr. makes three point jump shot (K.J. Hymes assists) 49-53
7:26   Matt Mitchell misses two point jump shot  
7:24   K.J. Hymes defensive rebound  
7:18   Tre Coleman misses three point jump shot  
7:16   Joshua Tomaic defensive rebound  
7:09   Tre Coleman shooting foul (Matt Mitchell draws the foul)