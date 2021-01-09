NEVADA
SDGST

1st Half
NEVADA
Wolf Pack
31
SDGST
Aztecs
34

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Warren Washington vs. Nathan Mensah (Trey Pulliam gains possession)  
19:42 +3 Trey Pulliam makes three point jump shot (Matt Mitchell assists) 0-3
19:22   Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses two point jump shot  
19:20   Trey Pulliam defensive rebound  
19:13   Jordan Schakel misses three point jump shot  
19:11   Aztecs offensive rebound  
19:07 +2 Nathan Mensah makes two point driving dunk (Trey Pulliam assists) 0-5
18:44   Tre Coleman turnover (bad pass)  
18:28   Adam Seiko misses three point jump shot  
18:26   Jordan Schakel offensive rebound  
18:26   Warren Washington personal foul (Jordan Schakel draws the foul)  
18:23   Trey Pulliam turnover (bad pass) (Grant Sherfield steals)  
18:11   Zane Meeks misses two point hook shot  
18:09   Warren Washington offensive rebound  
18:00   Warren Washington misses two point layup  
17:58   Matt Mitchell defensive rebound  
17:37   Jordan Schakel misses two point jump shot  
17:35   Zane Meeks defensive rebound  
17:17   Matt Mitchell shooting foul (Grant Sherfield draws the foul)  
17:17 +1 Grant Sherfield makes regular free throw 1 of 2 1-5
17:17 +1 Grant Sherfield makes regular free throw 2 of 2 2-5
17:00   Zane Meeks personal foul (Matt Mitchell draws the foul)  
16:56   Jordan Schakel misses three point jump shot  
16:54   Nathan Mensah offensive rebound  
16:51   Warren Washington shooting foul (Nathan Mensah draws the foul)  
16:51   Nathan Mensah misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
16:51   Nathan Mensah misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
16:51   K.J. Hymes defensive rebound  
16:34   Grant Sherfield misses two point layup  
16:32   K.J. Hymes offensive rebound  
16:26 +2 K.J. Hymes makes two point putback dunk 4-5
16:05   Matt Mitchell turnover (lost ball) (Robby Robinson steals)  
15:45   K.J. Hymes misses two point hook shot  
15:43   Matt Mitchell defensive rebound  
15:31 +2 Nathan Mensah makes two point jump shot (Matt Mitchell assists) 4-7
15:18   K.J. Hymes offensive foul (Trey Pulliam draws the foul)  
15:18   K.J. Hymes turnover  
15:18   TV timeout  
15:09   Terrell Gomez misses two point pullup jump shot  
15:07   Nathan Mensah offensive rebound  
14:52 +2 Nathan Mensah makes two point tip shot 4-9
14:47   Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses three point jump shot  
14:45   Terrell Gomez defensive rebound  
14:40 +3 Adam Seiko makes three point jump shot (Terrell Gomez assists) 4-12
14:23   Jordan Schakel personal foul (Desmond Cambridge Jr. draws the foul)  
14:07   Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses two point jump shot  
14:06   Wolf Pack offensive rebound  
14:04   Robby Robinson misses two point jump shot  
14:02   Terrell Gomez defensive rebound  
13:40   Jordan Schakel misses three point jump shot  
13:38   Grant Sherfield defensive rebound  
13:23   Grant Sherfield turnover (bad pass) (Nathan Mensah steals)  
13:16 +2 Jordan Schakel makes two point driving layup (Terrell Gomez assists) 4-14
13:02 +2 Grant Sherfield makes two point fadeaway jump shot 6-14
12:49 +2 Nathan Mensah makes two point jump shot (Terrell Gomez assists) 6-16
12:23   K.J. Hymes misses two point hook shot  
12:21   Nathan Mensah defensive rebound  
12:14   Terrell Gomez misses three point pullup jump shot  
12:12   Robby Robinson defensive rebound  
12:06   Aguek Arop personal foul (Grant Sherfield draws the foul)  
11:58   Trey Pulliam personal foul (Desmond Cambridge Jr. draws the foul)  
11:58   TV timeout  
11:51   Kane Milling misses two point jump shot  
11:49   Kane Milling offensive rebound  
11:42   Aguek Arop blocks K.J. Hymes's two point layup  
11:40   K.J. Hymes offensive rebound  
11:36 +2 K.J. Hymes makes two point putback layup 8-16
11:21   Joshua Tomaic offensive foul (K.J. Hymes draws the foul)  
11:21   Joshua Tomaic turnover  
11:09 +2 Grant Sherfield makes two point floating jump shot 10-16
10:48   Lamont Butler turnover (traveling)  
10:26 +3 Grant Sherfield makes three point jump shot (Tre Coleman assists) 13-16
10:26   Lamont Butler shooting foul (Grant Sherfield draws the foul)  
10:26 +1 Grant Sherfield makes regular free throw 1 of 1 14-16
10:06 +3 Terrell Gomez makes three point jump shot (Joshua Tomaic assists) 14-19
9:47   Tre Coleman offensive foul (Terrell Gomez draws the foul)  
9:47   Tre Coleman turnover  
9:26   Matt Mitchell misses three point jump shot  
9:24   Grant Sherfield defensive rebound  
9:04   Kane Milling misses three point jump shot  
9:02   Matt Mitchell defensive rebound  
8:54   Adam Seiko misses three point jump shot  
8:52   Zane Meeks defensive rebound  
8:47   Grant Sherfield misses three point jump shot  
8:46   Aztecs defensive rebound  
8:18   Nathan Mensah misses two point jump shot  
8:16   Matt Mitchell offensive rebound  
8:06 +2 Matt Mitchell makes two point putback layup 14-21
7:46 +2 Zane Meeks makes two point layup (K.J. Hymes assists) 16-21
7:23 +2 Nathan Mensah makes two point layup (Jordan Schakel assists) 16-23
7:13 +3 Tre Coleman makes three point jump shot (Kane Milling assists) 19-23
6:41   Trey Pulliam misses two point pullup jump shot  
6:39   Kane Milling defensive rebound  
6:29   TV timeout  
6:27   Zane Meeks misses three point jump shot  
6:26   Aztecs defensive rebound  
6:10   Nathan Mensah misses two point layup  
6:10   Aztecs offensive rebound  
6:10   K.J. Hymes shooting foul (Matt Mitchell draws the foul)  
6:10 +1 Matt Mitchell makes regular free throw 1 of 2 19-24
6:10 +1 Matt Mitchell makes regular free throw 2 of 2 19-25
5:49   Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses two point layup  
5:47   Matt Mitchell defensive rebound  
5:40   Trey Pulliam misses three point jump shot  
5:38   Robby Robinson defensive rebound  
5:33   Trey Pulliam shooting foul (Grant Sherfield draws the foul)  
5:33   Grant Sherfield misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
5:33 +1 Grant Sherfield makes regular free throw 2 of 2 20-25
5:10 +2 Matt Mitchell makes two point layup 20-27
4:45 +2 Robby Robinson makes two point layup (Tre Coleman assists) 22-27
4:34   Desmond Cambridge Jr. personal foul (Jordan Schakel draws the foul)  
4:34   Jordan Schakel misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
4:34   Nathan Mensah offensive rebound  
4:34 +2 Nathan Mensah makes two point putback layup 22-29
4:15   Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses three point jump shot  
4:13   Zane Meeks offensive rebound  
4:09 +3 Desmond Cambridge Jr. makes three point jump shot (Grant Sherfield assists) 25-29
3:50   Zane Meeks personal foul (Matt Mitchell draws the foul)  
3:50   TV timeout  
3:50 +1 Matt Mitchell makes regular free throw 1 of 2 25-30
3:50 +1 Matt Mitchell makes regular free throw 2 of 2 25-31
3:50   Desmond Cambridge Jr. turnover (bad pass)  
3:48   Terrell Gomez turnover (bad pass) (Desmond Cambridge Jr. steals)  
3:41 +2 Robby Robinson makes two point driving layup (Desmond Cambridge Jr. assists) 27-31
3:29   Jordan Schakel misses three point jump shot  
3:27   Grant Sherfield defensive rebound  
3:07   Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses three point jump shot  
3:05   Matt Mitchell defensive rebound  
2:50   Terrell Gomez misses three point jump shot  
2:48   Robby Robinson defensive rebound  
2:31 +2 Tre Coleman makes two point pullup jump shot (Grant Sherfield assists) 29-31
2:04   Aztecs 30 second timeout  
1:59   Terrell Gomez misses three point jump shot  
1:57   Robby Robinson defensive rebound  
1:33   DeAndre Henry turnover (traveling)  
1:15   Nathan Mensah misses two point layup  
1:13   Robby Robinson defensive rebound  
0:59   Grant Sherfield misses three point jump shot  
0:57   Terrell Gomez defensive rebound  
0:51   Jordan Schakel misses three point jump shot  
0:49   DeAndre Henry defensive rebound  
0:46   Wolf Pack 30 second timeout  
0:34 +2 Kane Milling makes two point driving layup 31-31
0:04 +3 Matt Mitchell makes three point step back jump shot 31-34
0:00   End of period  

2nd Half
NEVADA
Wolf Pack
36
SDGST
Aztecs
35

Time Team Play Score
19:48 +2 Desmond Cambridge Jr. makes two point fadeaway jump shot (Tre Coleman assists) 33-34
19:27   Warren Washington shooting foul (Nathan Mensah draws the foul)  
19:27   Nathan Mensah misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
19:27   Nathan Mensah misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
19:27 +1 Nathan Mensah makes regular free throw 2 of 2 33-35
19:09   Zane Meeks turnover (bad pass)  
18:50   Trey Pulliam misses three point jump shot  
18:48   Desmond Cambridge Jr. defensive rebound  
18:37   K.J. Hymes misses three point jump shot  
18:35   Trey Pulliam defensive rebound  
18:33   Trey Pulliam offensive foul (Grant Sherfield draws the foul)  
18:33   Trey Pulliam turnover  
18:04   Adam Seiko personal foul (Grant Sherfield draws the foul)  
18:01   Nathan Mensah personal foul (K.J. Hymes draws the foul)  
17:51   Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses three point jump shot  
17:50   Terrell Gomez defensive rebound  
17:49   Robby Robinson personal foul (Terrell Gomez draws the foul)  
17:27   K.J. Hymes shooting foul (Jordan Schakel draws the foul)  
17:27 +1 Jordan Schakel makes regular free throw 1 of 2 33-36
17:27 +1 Jordan Schakel makes regular free throw 2 of 2 33-37
17:12   Nathan Mensah blocks Grant Sherfield's two point layup  
17:10   Jordan Schakel defensive rebound  
16:55   Terrell Gomez misses three point jump shot  
16:53   Wolf Pack defensive rebound  
16:39 +2 Desmond Cambridge Jr. makes two point pullup jump shot (Grant Sherfield assists) 35-37
16:24   Zane Meeks shooting foul (Matt Mitchell draws the foul)  
16:24 +1 Matt Mitchell makes regular free throw 1 of 2 35-38
16:24 +1 Matt Mitchell makes regular free throw 2 of 2 35-39
16:10 +3 Desmond Cambridge Jr. makes three point pullup jump shot 38-39
15:44   Nathan Mensah turnover (bad pass)  
15:44   TV timeout  
15:32   Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses two point jump shot  
15:30   Terrell Gomez defensive rebound  
15:15   Jordan Schakel misses two point pullup jump shot  
15:13   Zane Meeks defensive rebound  
15:07 +3 Zane Meeks makes three point jump shot (Grant Sherfield assists) 41-39
14:47 +2 Matt Mitchell makes two point turnaround jump shot 41-41
14:47   Zane Meeks shooting foul (Matt Mitchell draws the foul)  
14:47 +1 Matt Mitchell makes regular free throw 1 of 1 41-42
14:29   Desmond Cambridge Jr. turnover (out of bounds)  
14:19   Robby Robinson personal foul (Nathan Mensah draws the foul)  
14:07   Matt Mitchell misses two point jump shot  
14:05   Robby Robinson defensive rebound  
14:02   Jump ball. Robby Robinson vs. Aguek Arop (Aztecs gains possession)  
14:02   Robby Robinson turnover (lost ball) (Aguek Arop steals)  
13:49   Tre Coleman personal foul (Matt Mitchell draws the foul)  
13:49 +1 Matt Mitchell makes regular free throw 1 of 2 41-43
13:49 +1 Matt Mitchell makes regular free throw 2 of 2 41-44
13:27   Aguek Arop personal foul (Robby Robinson draws the foul)  
13:18   Tre Coleman misses two point layup  
13:16   Joshua Tomaic defensive rebound  
13:10 +3 Adam Seiko makes three point jump shot (Trey Pulliam assists) 41-47
13:02 +2 K.J. Hymes makes two point driving dunk (Grant Sherfield assists) 43-47
12:35   Matt Mitchell turnover (bad pass)  
12:26   Grant Sherfield misses three point jump shot  
12:24   Matt Mitchell defensive rebound  
12:18   Matt Mitchell misses two point pullup jump shot  
12:16   Desmond Cambridge Jr. defensive rebound  
12:02   Joshua Tomaic shooting foul (Grant Sherfield draws the foul)  
12:02 +1 Grant Sherfield makes regular free throw 1 of 2 44-47
12:02 +1 Grant Sherfield makes regular free throw 2 of 2 45-47
11:44 +2 Joshua Tomaic makes two point turnaround jump shot 45-49
11:16   Kane Milling offensive foul (Lamont Butler draws the foul)  
11:16   Kane Milling turnover  
11:16   TV timeout  
10:53 +2 Aguek Arop makes two point driving layup (Matt Mitchell assists) 45-51
10:27   Grant Sherfield turnover (bad pass) (Trey Pulliam steals)  
10:16 +2 Trey Pulliam makes two point driving layup 45-53
10:16   Wolf Pack 60 second timeout  
10:16   TV timeout  
10:11   Lamont Butler personal foul (Grant Sherfield draws the foul)  
10:07 +2 Desmond Cambridge Jr. makes two point driving jump shot (Grant Sherfield assists) 47-53
9:38   Joshua Tomaic misses two point hook shot