NEVADA
SDGST
Preview not available
Preview not available
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|
|Warren Washington vs. Nathan Mensah (Trey Pulliam gains possession)
|19:42
|
|+3
|Trey Pulliam makes three point jump shot (Matt Mitchell assists)
|0-3
|19:22
|
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses two point jump shot
|19:20
|
|Trey Pulliam defensive rebound
|19:13
|
|Jordan Schakel misses three point jump shot
|19:11
|
|Aztecs offensive rebound
|19:07
|
|+2
|Nathan Mensah makes two point driving dunk (Trey Pulliam assists)
|0-5
|18:44
|
|Tre Coleman turnover (bad pass)
|18:28
|
|Adam Seiko misses three point jump shot
|18:26
|
|Jordan Schakel offensive rebound
|18:26
|
|Warren Washington personal foul (Jordan Schakel draws the foul)
|18:23
|
|Trey Pulliam turnover (bad pass) (Grant Sherfield steals)
|18:11
|
|Zane Meeks misses two point hook shot
|18:09
|
|Warren Washington offensive rebound
|18:00
|
|Warren Washington misses two point layup
|17:58
|
|Matt Mitchell defensive rebound
|17:37
|
|Jordan Schakel misses two point jump shot
|17:35
|
|Zane Meeks defensive rebound
|17:17
|
|Matt Mitchell shooting foul (Grant Sherfield draws the foul)
|17:17
|
|+1
|Grant Sherfield makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|1-5
|17:17
|
|+1
|Grant Sherfield makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|2-5
|17:00
|
|Zane Meeks personal foul (Matt Mitchell draws the foul)
|16:56
|
|Jordan Schakel misses three point jump shot
|16:54
|
|Nathan Mensah offensive rebound
|16:51
|
|Warren Washington shooting foul (Nathan Mensah draws the foul)
|16:51
|
|Nathan Mensah misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|16:51
|
|Nathan Mensah misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|16:51
|
|K.J. Hymes defensive rebound
|16:34
|
|Grant Sherfield misses two point layup
|16:32
|
|K.J. Hymes offensive rebound
|16:26
|
|+2
|K.J. Hymes makes two point putback dunk
|4-5
|16:05
|
|Matt Mitchell turnover (lost ball) (Robby Robinson steals)
|15:45
|
|K.J. Hymes misses two point hook shot
|15:43
|
|Matt Mitchell defensive rebound
|15:31
|
|+2
|Nathan Mensah makes two point jump shot (Matt Mitchell assists)
|4-7
|15:18
|
|K.J. Hymes offensive foul (Trey Pulliam draws the foul)
|15:18
|
|K.J. Hymes turnover
|15:18
|
|TV timeout
|15:09
|
|Terrell Gomez misses two point pullup jump shot
|15:07
|
|Nathan Mensah offensive rebound
|14:52
|
|+2
|Nathan Mensah makes two point tip shot
|4-9
|14:47
|
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses three point jump shot
|14:45
|
|Terrell Gomez defensive rebound
|14:40
|
|+3
|Adam Seiko makes three point jump shot (Terrell Gomez assists)
|4-12
|14:23
|
|Jordan Schakel personal foul (Desmond Cambridge Jr. draws the foul)
|14:07
|
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses two point jump shot
|14:06
|
|Wolf Pack offensive rebound
|14:04
|
|Robby Robinson misses two point jump shot
|14:02
|
|Terrell Gomez defensive rebound
|13:40
|
|Jordan Schakel misses three point jump shot
|13:38
|
|Grant Sherfield defensive rebound
|13:23
|
|Grant Sherfield turnover (bad pass) (Nathan Mensah steals)
|13:16
|
|+2
|Jordan Schakel makes two point driving layup (Terrell Gomez assists)
|4-14
|13:02
|
|+2
|Grant Sherfield makes two point fadeaway jump shot
|6-14
|12:49
|
|+2
|Nathan Mensah makes two point jump shot (Terrell Gomez assists)
|6-16
|12:23
|
|K.J. Hymes misses two point hook shot
|12:21
|
|Nathan Mensah defensive rebound
|12:14
|
|Terrell Gomez misses three point pullup jump shot
|12:12
|
|Robby Robinson defensive rebound
|12:06
|
|Aguek Arop personal foul (Grant Sherfield draws the foul)
|11:58
|
|Trey Pulliam personal foul (Desmond Cambridge Jr. draws the foul)
|11:58
|
|TV timeout
|11:51
|
|Kane Milling misses two point jump shot
|11:49
|
|Kane Milling offensive rebound
|11:42
|
|Aguek Arop blocks K.J. Hymes's two point layup
|11:40
|
|K.J. Hymes offensive rebound
|11:36
|
|+2
|K.J. Hymes makes two point putback layup
|8-16
|11:21
|
|Joshua Tomaic offensive foul (K.J. Hymes draws the foul)
|11:21
|
|Joshua Tomaic turnover
|11:09
|
|+2
|Grant Sherfield makes two point floating jump shot
|10-16
|10:48
|
|Lamont Butler turnover (traveling)
|10:26
|
|+3
|Grant Sherfield makes three point jump shot (Tre Coleman assists)
|13-16
|10:26
|
|Lamont Butler shooting foul (Grant Sherfield draws the foul)
|10:26
|
|+1
|Grant Sherfield makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|14-16
|10:06
|
|+3
|Terrell Gomez makes three point jump shot (Joshua Tomaic assists)
|14-19
|9:47
|
|Tre Coleman offensive foul (Terrell Gomez draws the foul)
|9:47
|
|Tre Coleman turnover
|9:26
|
|Matt Mitchell misses three point jump shot
|9:24
|
|Grant Sherfield defensive rebound
|9:04
|
|Kane Milling misses three point jump shot
|9:02
|
|Matt Mitchell defensive rebound
|8:54
|
|Adam Seiko misses three point jump shot
|8:52
|
|Zane Meeks defensive rebound
|8:47
|
|Grant Sherfield misses three point jump shot
|8:46
|
|Aztecs defensive rebound
|8:18
|
|Nathan Mensah misses two point jump shot
|8:16
|
|Matt Mitchell offensive rebound
|8:06
|
|+2
|Matt Mitchell makes two point putback layup
|14-21
|7:46
|
|+2
|Zane Meeks makes two point layup (K.J. Hymes assists)
|16-21
|7:23
|
|+2
|Nathan Mensah makes two point layup (Jordan Schakel assists)
|16-23
|7:13
|
|+3
|Tre Coleman makes three point jump shot (Kane Milling assists)
|19-23
|6:41
|
|Trey Pulliam misses two point pullup jump shot
|6:39
|
|Kane Milling defensive rebound
|6:29
|
|TV timeout
|6:27
|
|Zane Meeks misses three point jump shot
|6:26
|
|Aztecs defensive rebound
|6:10
|
|Nathan Mensah misses two point layup
|6:10
|
|Aztecs offensive rebound
|6:10
|
|K.J. Hymes shooting foul (Matt Mitchell draws the foul)
|6:10
|
|+1
|Matt Mitchell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|19-24
|6:10
|
|+1
|Matt Mitchell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|19-25
|5:49
|
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses two point layup
|5:47
|
|Matt Mitchell defensive rebound
|5:40
|
|Trey Pulliam misses three point jump shot
|5:38
|
|Robby Robinson defensive rebound
|5:33
|
|Trey Pulliam shooting foul (Grant Sherfield draws the foul)
|5:33
|
|Grant Sherfield misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|5:33
|
|+1
|Grant Sherfield makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|20-25
|5:10
|
|+2
|Matt Mitchell makes two point layup
|20-27
|4:45
|
|+2
|Robby Robinson makes two point layup (Tre Coleman assists)
|22-27
|4:34
|
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. personal foul (Jordan Schakel draws the foul)
|4:34
|
|Jordan Schakel misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|4:34
|
|Nathan Mensah offensive rebound
|4:34
|
|+2
|Nathan Mensah makes two point putback layup
|22-29
|4:15
|
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses three point jump shot
|4:13
|
|Zane Meeks offensive rebound
|4:09
|
|+3
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. makes three point jump shot (Grant Sherfield assists)
|25-29
|3:50
|
|Zane Meeks personal foul (Matt Mitchell draws the foul)
|3:50
|
|TV timeout
|3:50
|
|+1
|Matt Mitchell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|25-30
|3:50
|
|+1
|Matt Mitchell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|25-31
|3:50
|
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. turnover (bad pass)
|3:48
|
|Terrell Gomez turnover (bad pass) (Desmond Cambridge Jr. steals)
|3:41
|
|+2
|Robby Robinson makes two point driving layup (Desmond Cambridge Jr. assists)
|27-31
|3:29
|
|Jordan Schakel misses three point jump shot
|3:27
|
|Grant Sherfield defensive rebound
|3:07
|
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses three point jump shot
|3:05
|
|Matt Mitchell defensive rebound
|2:50
|
|Terrell Gomez misses three point jump shot
|2:48
|
|Robby Robinson defensive rebound
|2:31
|
|+2
|Tre Coleman makes two point pullup jump shot (Grant Sherfield assists)
|29-31
|2:04
|
|Aztecs 30 second timeout
|1:59
|
|Terrell Gomez misses three point jump shot
|1:57
|
|Robby Robinson defensive rebound
|1:33
|
|DeAndre Henry turnover (traveling)
|1:15
|
|Nathan Mensah misses two point layup
|1:13
|
|Robby Robinson defensive rebound
|0:59
|
|Grant Sherfield misses three point jump shot
|0:57
|
|Terrell Gomez defensive rebound
|0:51
|
|Jordan Schakel misses three point jump shot
|0:49
|
|DeAndre Henry defensive rebound
|0:46
|
|Wolf Pack 30 second timeout
|0:34
|
|+2
|Kane Milling makes two point driving layup
|31-31
|0:04
|
|+3
|Matt Mitchell makes three point step back jump shot
|31-34
|0:00
|
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:48
|
|+2
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. makes two point fadeaway jump shot (Tre Coleman assists)
|33-34
|19:27
|
|Warren Washington shooting foul (Nathan Mensah draws the foul)
|19:27
|
|Nathan Mensah misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|19:27
|
|Nathan Mensah misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|19:27
|
|+1
|Nathan Mensah makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|33-35
|19:09
|
|Zane Meeks turnover (bad pass)
|18:50
|
|Trey Pulliam misses three point jump shot
|18:48
|
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. defensive rebound
|18:37
|
|K.J. Hymes misses three point jump shot
|18:35
|
|Trey Pulliam defensive rebound
|18:33
|
|Trey Pulliam offensive foul (Grant Sherfield draws the foul)
|18:33
|
|Trey Pulliam turnover
|18:04
|
|Adam Seiko personal foul (Grant Sherfield draws the foul)
|18:01
|
|Nathan Mensah personal foul (K.J. Hymes draws the foul)
|17:51
|
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses three point jump shot
|17:50
|
|Terrell Gomez defensive rebound
|17:49
|
|Robby Robinson personal foul (Terrell Gomez draws the foul)
|17:27
|
|K.J. Hymes shooting foul (Jordan Schakel draws the foul)
|17:27
|
|+1
|Jordan Schakel makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|33-36
|17:27
|
|+1
|Jordan Schakel makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|33-37
|17:12
|
|Nathan Mensah blocks Grant Sherfield's two point layup
|17:10
|
|Jordan Schakel defensive rebound
|16:55
|
|Terrell Gomez misses three point jump shot
|16:53
|
|Wolf Pack defensive rebound
|16:39
|
|+2
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. makes two point pullup jump shot (Grant Sherfield assists)
|35-37
|16:24
|
|Zane Meeks shooting foul (Matt Mitchell draws the foul)
|16:24
|
|+1
|Matt Mitchell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|35-38
|16:24
|
|+1
|Matt Mitchell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|35-39
|16:10
|
|+3
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. makes three point pullup jump shot
|38-39
|15:44
|
|Nathan Mensah turnover (bad pass)
|15:44
|
|TV timeout
|15:32
|
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses two point jump shot
|15:30
|
|Terrell Gomez defensive rebound
|15:15
|
|Jordan Schakel misses two point pullup jump shot
|15:13
|
|Zane Meeks defensive rebound
|15:07
|
|+3
|Zane Meeks makes three point jump shot (Grant Sherfield assists)
|41-39
|14:47
|
|+2
|Matt Mitchell makes two point turnaround jump shot
|41-41
|14:47
|
|Zane Meeks shooting foul (Matt Mitchell draws the foul)
|14:47
|
|+1
|Matt Mitchell makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|41-42
|14:29
|
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. turnover (out of bounds)
|14:19
|
|Robby Robinson personal foul (Nathan Mensah draws the foul)
|14:07
|
|Matt Mitchell misses two point jump shot
|14:05
|
|Robby Robinson defensive rebound
|14:02
|
|Jump ball. Robby Robinson vs. Aguek Arop (Aztecs gains possession)
|14:02
|
|Robby Robinson turnover (lost ball) (Aguek Arop steals)
|13:49
|
|Tre Coleman personal foul (Matt Mitchell draws the foul)
|13:49
|
|+1
|Matt Mitchell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|41-43
|13:49
|
|+1
|Matt Mitchell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|41-44
|13:27
|
|Aguek Arop personal foul (Robby Robinson draws the foul)
|13:18
|
|Tre Coleman misses two point layup
|13:16
|
|Joshua Tomaic defensive rebound
|13:10
|
|+3
|Adam Seiko makes three point jump shot (Trey Pulliam assists)
|41-47
|13:02
|
|+2
|K.J. Hymes makes two point driving dunk (Grant Sherfield assists)
|43-47
|12:35
|
|Matt Mitchell turnover (bad pass)
|12:26
|
|Grant Sherfield misses three point jump shot
|12:24
|
|Matt Mitchell defensive rebound
|12:18
|
|Matt Mitchell misses two point pullup jump shot
|12:16
|
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. defensive rebound
|12:02
|
|Joshua Tomaic shooting foul (Grant Sherfield draws the foul)
|12:02
|
|+1
|Grant Sherfield makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|44-47
|12:02
|
|+1
|Grant Sherfield makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|45-47
|11:44
|
|+2
|Joshua Tomaic makes two point turnaround jump shot
|45-49
|11:16
|
|Kane Milling offensive foul (Lamont Butler draws the foul)
|11:16
|
|Kane Milling turnover
|11:16
|
|TV timeout
|10:53
|
|+2
|Aguek Arop makes two point driving layup (Matt Mitchell assists)
|45-51
|10:27
|
|Grant Sherfield turnover (bad pass) (Trey Pulliam steals)
|10:16
|
|+2
|Trey Pulliam makes two point driving layup
|45-53
|10:16
|
|Wolf Pack 60 second timeout
|10:16
|
|TV timeout
|10:11
|
|Lamont Butler personal foul (Grant Sherfield draws the foul)
|10:07
|
|+2
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. makes two point driving jump shot (Grant Sherfield assists)
|47-53
|9:38
|
|Joshua Tomaic misses two point hook shot