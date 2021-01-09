|
20:00
|
|
|
(Aaron Thompson gains possession)
|
|
19:45
|
|
|
Isaiah Whaley blocks Bryce Golden's two point layup
|
|
19:43
|
|
|
R.J. Cole defensive rebound
|
|
19:37
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Whaley makes two point layup (Tyrese Martin assists)
|
2-0
|
19:21
|
|
|
Chuck Harris misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:19
|
|
|
Adama Sanogo defensive rebound
|
|
18:54
|
|
|
R.J. Cole misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:52
|
|
|
Bryce Golden defensive rebound
|
|
18:41
|
|
|
Bryce Nze misses two point layup
|
|
18:39
|
|
|
Adama Sanogo defensive rebound
|
|
18:25
|
|
|
R.J. Cole turnover (bad pass) (Bryce Nze steals)
|
|
18:17
|
|
+3
|
Jair Bolden makes three point jump shot (Chuck Harris assists)
|
2-3
|
17:59
|
|
+2
|
Tyrese Martin makes two point layup (Brendan Adams assists)
|
4-3
|
17:37
|
|
|
Chuck Harris turnover (lost ball) (Tyrese Martin steals)
|
|
17:27
|
|
|
Isaiah Whaley misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:25
|
|
|
Bryce Golden defensive rebound
|
|
17:15
|
|
|
Aaron Thompson misses two point layup
|
|
17:13
|
|
|
R.J. Cole defensive rebound
|
|
17:04
|
|
|
Isaiah Whaley offensive foul
|
|
17:04
|
|
|
Isaiah Whaley turnover
|
|
16:47
|
|
|
R.J. Cole shooting foul (Aaron Thompson draws the foul)
|
|
16:45
|
|
|
Aaron Thompson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
16:45
|
|
|
Aaron Thompson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
16:45
|
|
|
Adama Sanogo defensive rebound
|
|
16:22
|
|
|
Adama Sanogo turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
16:09
|
|
|
Chuck Harris turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
15:55
|
|
+3
|
Tyler Polley makes three point jump shot (R.J. Cole assists)
|
7-3
|
15:36
|
|
|
R.J. Cole personal foul (Aaron Thompson draws the foul)
|
|
15:36
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:22
|
|
|
Markeese Hastings misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:20
|
|
|
Jalen Gaffney defensive rebound
|
|
14:57
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Whaley makes two point hook shot
|
9-3
|
14:38
|
|
|
Aaron Thompson turnover (bad pass) (Brendan Adams steals)
|
|
14:31
|
|
|
Jalen Gaffney misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:29
|
|
|
Huskies offensive rebound
|
|
14:31
|
|
|
Markeese Hastings personal foul
|
|
14:19
|
|
|
Adama Sanogo turnover (lost ball)
|
|
13:51
|
|
|
Myles Tate misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:49
|
|
|
Adama Sanogo defensive rebound
|
|
13:31
|
|
+2
|
Adama Sanogo makes two point layup (Jalen Gaffney assists)
|
11-3
|
13:10
|
|
|
Adama Sanogo personal foul (Bryce Nze draws the foul)
|
|
12:59
|
|
|
Myles Tate misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:57
|
|
|
Josh Carlton defensive rebound
|
|
12:34
|
|
|
Josh Carlton misses two point layup
|
|
12:32
|
|
|
Bulldogs defensive rebound
|
|
12:12
|
|
+2
|
Aaron Thompson makes two point layup
|
11-5
|
11:59
|
|
|
Brendan Adams misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:57
|
|
|
Myles Tate defensive rebound
|
|
11:39
|
|
+2
|
Myles Tate makes two point layup (Aaron Thompson assists)
|
11-7
|
11:15
|
|
|
Tyler Polley misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
11:13
|
|
|
Huskies offensive rebound
|
|
11:14
|
|
|
Myles Tate personal foul
|
|
11:14
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:10
|
|
|
Jalen Gaffney turnover (bad pass) (Myles Tate steals)
|
|
11:04
|
|
+2
|
Chuck Harris makes two point layup
|
11-9
|
10:45
|
|
|
Tyrese Martin misses two point layup
|
|
10:43
|
|
|
Tyrese Martin offensive rebound
|
|
10:38
|
|
+2
|
Akok Akok makes two point dunk (Tyrese Martin assists)
|
13-9
|
10:19
|
|
+2
|
Bryce Golden makes two point jump shot (Myles Tate assists)
|
13-11
|
9:56
|
|
+3
|
Tyler Polley makes three point jump shot
|
16-11
|
9:40
|
|
|
Myles Tate turnover (bad pass) (Josh Carlton steals)
|
|
9:34
|
|
+2
|
Josh Carlton makes two point dunk
|
18-11
|
9:09
|
|
|
Bryce Golden turnover (bad pass) (Tyrese Martin steals)
|
|
9:05
|
|
|
Tyrese Martin turnover (bad pass)
|
|
8:46
|
|
+2
|
Bryce Nze makes two point layup (Bryce Golden assists)
|
18-13
|
8:17
|
|
|
Tyrese Martin misses two point layup
|
|
8:15
|
|
|
Josh Carlton offensive rebound
|
|
8:05
|
|
|
Josh Carlton misses two point layup
|
|
8:05
|
|
|
Bulldogs defensive rebound
|
|
8:05
|
|
|
Josh Carlton personal foul (Bryce Nze draws the foul)
|
|
7:54
|
|
+2
|
Bryce Nze makes two point reverse layup
|
18-15
|
7:35
|
|
+3
|
Tyler Polley makes three point jump shot (Tyrese Martin assists)
|
21-15
|
7:12
|
|
|
Bryce Golden misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:10
|
|
|
Tyrese Martin defensive rebound
|
|
7:07
|
|
|
Tyrese Martin turnover (bad pass)
|
|
7:07
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
6:59
|
|
+2
|
Aaron Thompson makes two point driving layup
|
21-17
|
6:35
|
|
|
Aaron Thompson shooting foul (R.J. Cole draws the foul)
|
|
6:35
|
|
+1
|
R.J. Cole makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
22-17
|
6:35
|
|
|
R.J. Cole misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
6:35
|
|
|
Jair Bolden defensive rebound
|
|
6:20
|
|
|
Jair Bolden misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:18
|
|
|
Bryce Golden offensive rebound
|
|
6:13
|
|
|
Bryce Nze misses two point layup
|
|
6:11
|
|
|
R.J. Cole defensive rebound
|
|
6:08
|
|
|
R.J. Cole misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:06
|
|
|
Huskies offensive rebound
|
|
6:06
|
|
|
Bryce Nze personal foul
|
|
5:48
|
|
|
Tyrese Martin misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
5:46
|
|
|
Bulldogs defensive rebound
|
|
5:32
|
|
|
Jair Bolden misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:30
|
|
|
R.J. Cole defensive rebound
|
|
5:16
|
|
+3
|
Tyrese Martin makes three point jump shot (Brendan Adams assists)
|
25-17
|
4:52
|
|
|
Jair Bolden misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:50
|
|
|
Bryce Nze offensive rebound
|
|
4:47
|
|
|
Brendan Adams shooting foul (Bryce Golden draws the foul)
|
|
4:47
|
|
+1
|
Bryce Golden makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
25-18
|
4:47
|
|
+1
|
Bryce Golden makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
25-19
|
4:35
|
|
|
Adama Sanogo turnover (lost ball) (Chuck Harris steals)
|
|
4:33
|
|
|
Adama Sanogo shooting foul (Chuck Harris draws the foul)
|
|
4:33
|
|
+1
|
Chuck Harris makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
25-20
|
4:33
|
|
+1
|
Chuck Harris makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
25-21
|
4:05
|
|
+3
|
Tyler Polley makes three point jump shot
|
28-21
|
3:42
|
|
|
Chuck Harris misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
3:40
|
|
|
Tyrese Martin defensive rebound
|
|
3:29
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:14
|
|
+3
|
Brendan Adams makes three point jump shot (Jalen Gaffney assists)
|
31-21
|
2:53
|
|
+3
|
Bryce Nze makes three point jump shot (Aaron Thompson assists)
|
31-24
|
2:34
|
|
|
Isaiah Whaley turnover (lost ball) (Aaron Thompson steals)
|
|
2:27
|
|
+2
|
Bryce Nze makes two point dunk
|
31-26
|
2:20
|
|
|
Huskies 30 second timeout
|
|
2:10
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Whaley makes two point layup (Brendan Adams assists)
|
33-26
|
1:49
|
|
|
Myles Tate misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:47
|
|
|
Jalen Gaffney defensive rebound
|
|
1:23
|
|
|
Brendan Adams turnover (bad pass) (Myles Tate steals)
|
|
1:19
|
|
|
Myles Tate turnover (lost ball)
|
|
1:03
|
|
|
Bryce Nze blocks Tyrese Martin's two point layup
|
|
1:01
|
|
|
Myles Tate defensive rebound
|
|
0:39
|
|
|
Chuck Harris turnover (bad pass)
|
|
0:10
|
|
|
R.J. Cole misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:08
|
|
|
Bryce Nze defensive rebound
|
|
0:02
|
|
+2
|
Aaron Thompson makes two point floating jump shot
|
33-28
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|