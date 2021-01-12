|
20:00
Mladen Armus vs. Hunter Thompson (Marcus Williams gains possession)
19:50
Jeremiah Oden misses two point layup
19:48
Jeremiah Oden offensive rebound
19:35
Jeremiah Oden misses two point layup
19:33
Hunter Maldonado offensive rebound
19:25
Hunter Maldonado misses two point layup
19:23
Mladen Armus defensive rebound
19:11
+2
Abu Kigab makes two point layup
2-0
|
19:04
Hunter Maldonado misses three point jump shot
19:02
Marcus Shaver Jr. defensive rebound
18:54
+2
Rayj Dennis makes two point jump shot
4-0
|
18:21
Cowboys turnover (shot clock violation)
18:07
Jeremiah Oden blocks Abu Kigab's three point jump shot
18:05
Mladen Armus offensive rebound
17:55
Derrick Alston misses three point jump shot
17:53
Marcus Shaver Jr. offensive rebound
17:47
+2
Marcus Shaver Jr. makes two point layup
6-0
|
17:38
Hunter Thompson misses three point jump shot
17:36
Derrick Alston defensive rebound
17:27
+2
Rayj Dennis makes two point jump shot
8-0
|
17:05
+2
Hunter Maldonado makes two point layup
8-2
|
16:44
Mladen Armus turnover (lost ball)
16:34
+2
Marcus Williams makes two point layup
8-4
|
16:19
+2
Devonaire Doutrive makes two point layup
10-4
|
15:57
Rayj Dennis shooting foul (Marcus Williams draws the foul)
15:57
TV timeout
15:57
Marcus Williams misses regular free throw 1 of 2
15:57
Marcus Williams misses regular free throw 2 of 2
15:57
Max Rice defensive rebound
15:31
Devonaire Doutrive misses two point layup
15:29
Hunter Thompson defensive rebound
15:21
Abu Kigab blocks Jeremiah Oden's two point layup
15:19
Broncos defensive rebound
15:08
Marcus Shaver Jr. misses two point jump shot
15:06
Marcus Williams defensive rebound
14:56
Rayj Dennis personal foul (Marcus Williams draws the foul)
14:53
Hunter Maldonado offensive foul (Derrick Alston draws the foul)
14:53
Hunter Maldonado turnover
14:32
Max Rice misses three point jump shot
14:30
Kwane Marble II defensive rebound
14:11
Mladen Armus personal foul (Hunter Thompson draws the foul)
14:05
Hunter Thompson misses three point jump shot
14:03
Derrick Alston defensive rebound
13:51
Devonaire Doutrive offensive foul (Kwane Marble II draws the foul)
13:51
Devonaire Doutrive turnover
13:31
Mladen Armus shooting foul (Kwane Marble II draws the foul)
13:31
+1
Kwane Marble II makes regular free throw 1 of 2
10-5
|
13:31
+1
Kwane Marble II makes regular free throw 2 of 2
10-6
|
13:15
+2
Abu Kigab makes two point jump shot
12-6
|
12:46
+2
Hunter Maldonado makes two point hook shot
12-8
|
12:28
Drake Jeffries shooting foul (Abu Kigab draws the foul)
12:28
+1
Abu Kigab makes regular free throw 1 of 2
13-8
|
12:28
+1
Abu Kigab makes regular free throw 2 of 2
14-8
|
12:10
+2
Marcus Williams makes two point jump shot
14-10
|
11:50
Derrick Alston misses three point jump shot
11:48
Derrick Alston offensive rebound
11:40
+3
Max Rice makes three point jump shot (Marcus Shaver Jr. assists)
17-10
|
11:20
Hunter Maldonado misses three point jump shot
11:18
Marcus Shaver Jr. defensive rebound
11:13
+2
Max Rice makes two point jump shot
19-10
|
10:56
+2
Kwane Marble II makes two point layup
19-12
|
10:56
Naje Smith shooting foul (Kwane Marble II draws the foul)
10:56
TV timeout
10:56
+1
Kwane Marble II makes regular free throw 1 of 1
19-13
|
10:47
Kwane Marble II shooting foul (Abu Kigab draws the foul)
10:47
+1
Abu Kigab makes regular free throw 1 of 2
20-13
|
10:47
+1
Abu Kigab makes regular free throw 2 of 2
21-13
|
10:38
Hunter Maldonado turnover (bad pass) (Devonaire Doutrive steals)
10:23
+3
Devonaire Doutrive makes three point jump shot (Rayj Dennis assists)
24-13
|
9:59
+2
Kenny Foster makes two point jump shot
24-15
|
9:51
Kenny Foster personal foul (Marcus Shaver Jr. draws the foul)
9:47
+3
Marcus Shaver Jr. makes three point jump shot (Derrick Alston assists)
27-15
|
9:20
+2
Marcus Williams makes two point layup
27-17
|
9:03
+2
Devonaire Doutrive makes two point layup
29-17
|
9:03
Kenny Foster shooting foul (Devonaire Doutrive draws the foul)
9:03
+1
Devonaire Doutrive makes regular free throw 1 of 1
30-17
|
8:40
+2
Hunter Maldonado makes two point layup
30-19
|
8:13
Devonaire Doutrive misses three point jump shot
8:11
Hunter Thompson defensive rebound
7:54
+3
Jeremiah Oden makes three point jump shot (Kwane Marble II assists)
30-22
|
7:38
Marcus Shaver Jr. misses two point jump shot
7:36
Derrick Alston offensive rebound
7:32
Marcus Shaver Jr. misses three point jump shot
7:30
Kwane Marble II defensive rebound
7:20
Kwane Marble II turnover (bad pass)
7:20
TV timeout
7:09
Hunter Thompson personal foul (Lukas Milner draws the foul)
7:05
+2
Max Rice makes two point layup
32-22
|
6:49
+2
Kwane Marble II makes two point layup (Marcus Williams assists)
32-24
|
6:31
Derrick Alston misses two point jump shot
6:29
Abu Kigab offensive rebound
6:25
+2
Abu Kigab makes two point layup
34-24
|
6:15
Max Rice personal foul (Kwane Marble II draws the foul)
6:15
Kwane Marble II misses regular free throw 1 of 1
6:15
Max Rice defensive rebound
6:02
Kwane Marble II personal foul (Marcus Shaver Jr. draws the foul)
6:02
Marcus Shaver Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 1
6:02
Hunter Maldonado defensive rebound
5:47
Marcus Williams misses two point jump shot
5:45
Max Rice defensive rebound
5:32
Hunter Maldonado shooting foul (Abu Kigab draws the foul)
5:32
Abu Kigab misses regular free throw 1 of 2
5:32
+1
Abu Kigab makes regular free throw 2 of 2
35-24
|
5:14
Xavier Dusell misses three point jump shot
5:12
Devonaire Doutrive defensive rebound
5:06
+2
Abu Kigab makes two point layup (Devonaire Doutrive assists)
37-24
|
5:06
Cowboys 30 second timeout
4:55
Marcus Williams misses two point layup
4:53
Max Rice defensive rebound
4:48
+2
Abu Kigab makes two point layup
39-24
|
4:34
+2
Hunter Maldonado makes two point layup
39-26
|
4:14
+2
Mladen Armus makes two point jump shot
41-26
|
4:00
Drake Jeffries misses three point jump shot
3:58
Mladen Armus defensive rebound
3:37
Devonaire Doutrive offensive foul (Xavier Dusell draws the foul)
3:37
Devonaire Doutrive turnover
3:37
TV timeout
3:28
+2
Hunter Maldonado makes two point layup (Marcus Williams assists)
41-28
|
3:16
Abu Kigab misses two point layup
3:14
Marcus Williams defensive rebound
3:12
Devonaire Doutrive personal foul (Marcus Williams draws the foul)
3:12
+1
Marcus Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 2
41-29
|
3:12
+1
Marcus Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2
41-30
|
2:50
Marcus Shaver Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Kenny Foster steals)
2:37
Abu Kigab blocks Kenny Foster's two point layup
2:35
Cowboys offensive rebound
2:31
Hunter Maldonado misses two point layup
2:29
Rayj Dennis defensive rebound
2:22
Rayj Dennis misses two point jump shot
2:20
Marcus Williams defensive rebound
1:58
Abu Kigab blocks Kenny Foster's two point layup
1:56
Derrick Alston defensive rebound
1:48
Max Rice misses three point jump shot
1:46
Kenny Foster defensive rebound
1:23
+3
Kenny Foster makes three point jump shot (Hunter Thompson assists)
41-33
|
1:09
Broncos 30 second timeout
0:58
Marcus Shaver Jr. misses two point jump shot
0:56
Kenny Foster defensive rebound
0:44
Hunter Maldonado misses two point jump shot
0:42
Marcus Shaver Jr. defensive rebound
0:37
+2
Marcus Shaver Jr. makes two point layup
43-33
|
0:21
+2
Kenny Foster makes two point jump shot (Marcus Williams assists)
43-35
|
0:03
Marcus Shaver Jr. misses two point layup
0:01
Kenny Foster defensive rebound
0:00
End of period
