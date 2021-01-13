|
20:00
|
|
|
D.J. Funderburk vs. Balsa Koprivica (Rayquan Evans gains possession)
|
|
19:38
|
|
+3
|
Rayquan Evans makes three point jump shot (Balsa Koprivica assists)
|
0-3
|
19:07
|
|
+3
|
Jericole Hellems makes three point jump shot (Devon Daniels assists)
|
3-3
|
18:38
|
|
+3
|
Raiquan Gray makes three point jump shot (Rayquan Evans assists)
|
3-6
|
18:12
|
|
+3
|
Jericole Hellems makes three point jump shot (Cam Hayes assists)
|
6-6
|
18:09
|
|
|
Official timeout
|
|
18:00
|
|
|
Raiquan Gray misses two point layup
|
|
17:58
|
|
|
Anthony Polite offensive rebound
|
|
17:48
|
|
|
Jericole Hellems blocks Balsa Koprivica's two point layup
|
|
17:46
|
|
|
Cam Hayes defensive rebound
|
|
17:44
|
|
|
Rayquan Evans shooting foul (Devon Daniels draws the foul)
|
|
17:44
|
|
|
Devon Daniels misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
17:44
|
|
+1
|
Devon Daniels makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
7-6
|
17:31
|
|
+2
|
Raiquan Gray makes two point floating jump shot
|
7-8
|
17:07
|
|
+2
|
Jericole Hellems makes two point layup
|
9-8
|
16:48
|
|
+3
|
Anthony Polite makes three point jump shot (Scottie Barnes assists)
|
9-11
|
16:10
|
|
|
D.J. Funderburk turnover (3-second violation)
|
|
16:01
|
|
|
D.J. Funderburk blocks Anthony Polite's two point layup
|
|
15:59
|
|
|
Anthony Polite offensive rebound
|
|
15:53
|
|
+2
|
Raiquan Gray makes two point dunk (Anthony Polite assists)
|
9-13
|
15:29
|
|
|
Raiquan Gray shooting foul (D.J. Funderburk draws the foul)
|
|
15:29
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:29
|
|
|
Braxton Beverly turnover (bad pass)
|
|
15:23
|
|
+2
|
Scottie Barnes makes two point dunk (Raiquan Gray assists)
|
9-15
|
15:01
|
|
+2
|
Thomas Allen makes two point driving layup
|
11-15
|
14:41
|
|
|
Scottie Barnes misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:39
|
|
|
Thomas Allen defensive rebound
|
|
14:26
|
|
|
Jericole Hellems misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:24
|
|
|
Balsa Koprivica defensive rebound
|
|
14:21
|
|
|
D.J. Funderburk technical foul
|
|
14:21
|
|
+1
|
M.J. Walker makes technical free throw 1 of 2
|
11-16
|
14:21
|
|
+1
|
M.J. Walker makes technical free throw 2 of 2
|
11-17
|
14:02
|
|
|
M.J. Walker turnover (lost ball)
|
|
13:43
|
|
|
Braxton Beverly misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:41
|
|
|
Seminoles defensive rebound
|
|
13:22
|
|
|
Thomas Allen shooting foul (Rayquan Evans draws the foul)
|
|
13:22
|
|
+1
|
Rayquan Evans makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
11-18
|
13:22
|
|
+1
|
Rayquan Evans makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
11-19
|
13:03
|
|
+2
|
Jericole Hellems makes two point pullup jump shot
|
13-19
|
12:42
|
|
+2
|
M.J. Walker makes two point reverse layup
|
13-21
|
12:23
|
|
|
Tanor Ngom blocks Devon Daniels's two point layup
|
|
12:21
|
|
|
Rayquan Evans defensive rebound
|
|
12:16
|
|
+3
|
Sardaar Calhoun makes three point jump shot (M.J. Walker assists)
|
13-24
|
12:12
|
|
|
Wolfpack 30 second timeout
|
|
12:12
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:50
|
|
|
Thomas Allen misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:48
|
|
|
Scottie Barnes defensive rebound
|
|
11:37
|
|
+2
|
Tanor Ngom makes two point hook shot (M.J. Walker assists)
|
13-26
|
11:23
|
|
|
Jericole Hellems misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:21
|
|
|
Sardaar Calhoun defensive rebound
|
|
11:14
|
|
|
Sardaar Calhoun turnover (bad pass) (Jericole Hellems steals)
|
|
10:58
|
|
|
Braxton Beverly misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:56
|
|
|
Sardaar Calhoun defensive rebound
|
|
10:33
|
|
+2
|
Tanor Ngom makes two point dunk (Scottie Barnes assists)
|
13-28
|
10:09
|
|
|
Scottie Barnes blocks D.J. Funderburk's two point layup
|
|
10:07
|
|
|
D.J. Funderburk offensive rebound
|
|
10:03
|
|
+2
|
D.J. Funderburk makes two point putback layup
|
15-28
|
9:36
|
|
|
Jericole Hellems personal foul (M.J. Walker draws the foul)
|
|
9:25
|
|
+2
|
Nathanael Jack makes two point floating jump shot
|
15-30
|
9:04
|
|
|
Nathanael Jack personal foul (D.J. Funderburk draws the foul)
|
|
9:02
|
|
|
Cam Hayes turnover (bad pass) (Wyatt Wilkes steals)
|
|
9:00
|
|
|
Rayquan Evans turnover (lost ball)
|
|
8:42
|
|
|
Anthony Polite blocks Cam Hayes's two point layup
|
|
8:40
|
|
|
Balsa Koprivica defensive rebound
|
|
8:32
|
|
+3
|
Nathanael Jack makes three point jump shot (Rayquan Evans assists)
|
15-33
|
8:32
|
|
|
Wolfpack 30 second timeout
|
|
8:12
|
|
|
Cam Hayes turnover (bad pass) (Balsa Koprivica steals)
|
|
7:49
|
|
|
Anthony Polite turnover (bad pass)
|
|
7:49
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:33
|
|
|
Devon Daniels misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:31
|
|
|
Anthony Polite defensive rebound
|
|
7:20
|
|
|
D.J. Funderburk shooting foul (Wyatt Wilkes draws the foul)
|
|
7:20
|
|
+1
|
Wyatt Wilkes makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
15-34
|
7:20
|
|
+1
|
Wyatt Wilkes makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
15-35
|
7:03
|
|
|
Shakeel Moore misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:01
|
|
|
Raiquan Gray defensive rebound
|
|
6:50
|
|
+2
|
Balsa Koprivica makes two point layup (Wyatt Wilkes assists)
|
15-37
|
6:24
|
|
|
Jericole Hellems turnover (bad pass) (Rayquan Evans steals)
|
|
6:20
|
|
+2
|
Rayquan Evans makes two point driving dunk
|
15-39
|
5:53
|
|
|
Malik Osborne personal foul (Jaylon Gibson draws the foul)
|
|
5:53
|
|
|
Wolfpack 30 second timeout
|
|
5:42
|
|
+2
|
Devon Daniels makes two point pullup jump shot
|
17-39
|
5:28
|
|
|
Nathanael Jack misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:26
|
|
|
Jericole Hellems defensive rebound
|
|
5:21
|
|
|
Jericole Hellems turnover (bad pass)
|
|
5:08
|
|
|
Anthony Polite misses two point layup
|
|
5:06
|
|
|
Scottie Barnes offensive rebound
|
|
5:06
|
|
+2
|
Scottie Barnes makes two point putback dunk
|
18-41
|
4:49
|
|
+2
|
Shakeel Moore makes two point driving dunk
|
20-41
|
4:38
|
|
|
Shakeel Moore personal foul (Malik Osborne draws the foul)
|
|
4:35
|
|
+3
|
M.J. Walker makes three point jump shot (Raiquan Gray assists)
|
20-44
|
4:07
|
|
|
Anthony Polite personal foul (Thomas Allen draws the foul)
|
|
4:03
|
|
+3
|
Thomas Allen makes three point jump shot (Braxton Beverly assists)
|
23-44
|
3:56
|
|
+3
|
M.J. Walker makes three point jump shot (Anthony Polite assists)
|
23-47
|
3:41
|
|
|
Devon Daniels misses two point layup
|
|
3:39
|
|
|
Scottie Barnes defensive rebound
|
|
3:29
|
|
|
Raiquan Gray misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:27
|
|
|
Devon Daniels defensive rebound
|
|
3:18
|
|
+2
|
Thomas Allen makes two point driving layup
|
25-47
|
3:00
|
|
|
Malik Osborne misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:58
|
|
|
Wolfpack defensive rebound
|
|
2:58
|
|
|
Anthony Polite personal foul (Thomas Allen draws the foul)
|
|
2:58
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
2:41
|
|
|
Devon Daniels misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:39
|
|
|
Jericole Hellems offensive rebound
|
|
2:31
|
|
|
Shakeel Moore misses two point layup
|
|
2:29
|
|
|
Wyatt Wilkes defensive rebound
|
|
2:23
|
|
|
Shakeel Moore shooting foul (Rayquan Evans draws the foul)
|
|
2:23
|
|
+1
|
Rayquan Evans makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
24-48
|
2:23
|
|
+1
|
Rayquan Evans makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
24-49
|
2:10
|
|
+3
|
Braxton Beverly makes three point jump shot (Cam Hayes assists)
|
27-49
|
1:53
|
|
+2
|
Rayquan Evans makes two point floating jump shot
|
27-51
|
1:40
|
|
+3
|
Cam Hayes makes three point step back jump shot
|
30-51
|
1:14
|
|
+2
|
Rayquan Evans makes two point driving layup
|
30-53
|
1:02
|
|
|
Cam Hayes misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:00
|
|
|
Sardaar Calhoun defensive rebound
|
|
0:36
|
|
|
Devon Daniels personal foul (M.J. Walker draws the foul)
|
|
0:36
|
|
+1
|
M.J. Walker makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
30-54
|
0:36
|
|
+1
|
M.J. Walker makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
30-55
|
0:10
|
|
|
Braxton Beverly turnover (bad pass)
|
|
0:03
|
|
+2
|
Scottie Barnes makes two point layup (Sardaar Calhoun assists)
|
30-57
|
0:01
|
|
+2
|
Devon Daniels makes two point driving dunk (Cam Hayes assists)
|
32-57
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|